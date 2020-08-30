What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons’
SERIES
American Ninja Warrior “All Stars Skills Challenge” (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Brad Sherwood. (N) 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Nick Viall, who was one of the finalists in both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s seasons of “The Bachelorette,” a contestant on “Bachelor in Paradise” and was also “The Bachelor” is featured in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Daniel K, Yukihiro Katayama, Andrew Evans and David Stone. 9 p.m. CW
All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate Rachael Ray has a breakfast sandwich in Pittsburgh; Martha Stewart eats a country breakfast in Nashville; Alton Brown enjoys a cinnamon roll in California. Also, Anne Burrell and Alex Guarnaschelli share breakfast recipes. p.m. Food Network
10 Things You Don’t Know Rihanna is featured in the first new episode and Robert Downey Jr. in the second. 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook Schumer and her husband re-create their favorite New York City takeout meals, including shrimp in lobster sauce with rice and homemade sushi; then, they sip gin and tonics and make cocktail party bites like pizza bagels. 10 p.m. Food Network
Love it or List it Australia (premiere) 10 p.m. HGTV
Into the Unknown The season finale explores the legendary Jersey Devil. 11 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
Diana: In Her Own Words Interviews with Princess Diana are combined with archival footage and photography to provide a fresh perspective on her emotional journey from childhood to her relationship with Prince Charles. 7 p.m. National Geographic
Planet Earth: A Celebration This new special presents unforgettable moments from past episodes of the nature documentary series “Planet Earth II” and “Blue Planet II,” featuring new musical compositions from Hans Zimmer and his associates. David Attenborough narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America, AMC, IFC, Sundance
Being the Queen Writer and director Tom Jennings (“Diana: In Her Own Words”) is behind this sweeping new documentary about Queen Elizabeth II. 9 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis First Round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the Angels, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Cincinnati Reds, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball Playoffs: 3:30 and 6 p.m. TNT
NHL Hockey Playoffs, 4:30 and 7 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Authors Ibi Zoboi and Dr. Yusef Salaam (“Punching the Air”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tim McGraw; Kermit the Frog; Nicole Avant (“The Black Godfather”); Black Pumas perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan Jason Sudeikis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Love the Coopers Sam and Charlotte Cooper (John Goodman, Diane Keaton) are preparing to end their marriage of 40 years, but first she wants to have a final “perfect Christmas” celebration with their extended family in this 2015 holiday comedy. Alan Arkin, Ed Helms, Anthony Mackie, June Squibb, Amanda Seyfried and Marisa Tomei also star and Steve Martin narrates. 8 p.m. Fox
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 8:07 a.m. and 5:52 p.m. Starz
Jarhead (2005) 8:44 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Red Eye (2005) 9 a.m. TNT
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:55 a.m. Syfy
Rudy (1993) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 10:30 a.m. TNT
Get Shorty (1995) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 11 a.m. Freeform
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Silverado (1985) Noon TMC
Friday (1995) Noon VH1
The Others (2001) 12:05 p.m. HBO
All Is Lost (2013) 12:25 p.m. Cinemax
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 12:30 p.m. FX
Gladiator (2000) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 12:45 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 12:57 p.m. Syfy
State of Play (2009) 1 p.m. Starz
The Pelican Brief (1993) 2 p.m. Showtime
Carrie (1976) 2:25 p.m. TMC
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 3 p.m. FXX
Purple Noon (1960) 3 p.m. TCM
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 3:10 p.m. Starz
I Am Legend (2007) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Deadpool (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 3:30 p.m. IFC
American Gangster (2007) 3:54 p.m. Encore
Doubt (2008) 4 p.m. HBO
Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation
Braveheart (1995) 4 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future (1985) 4 p.m. WGN America
Dressed to Kill (1980) 4:15 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:27 p.m. Syfy
Easy A (2010) 5 p.m. Freeform
Rocco and His Brothers (1960) 5 p.m. TCM
About Last Night (2014) 6 p.m. BET
The Birdcage (1996) 6 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 6:30 p.m. WGN America
Black Hawk Down (2001) 6:33 p.m. Encore
The Wedding Singer (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
The Firm (1993) 7 p.m. Ovation
Doctor Sleep (2019) 7:25 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
Love the Coopers (2015) 8 p.m. Fox
Blockers (2018) 8 p.m. FX; 10 p.m. FX
Le Samouraï (1967) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 9 p.m. WGN America
Rush (2013) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax
L’eclisse (1962) 10:15 p.m. TCM
Adventureland (2009) 10:44 p.m. Starz
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11 p.m. Bravo
Titanic (1997) 11 p.m. CMT
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 11:05 p.m. Encore
