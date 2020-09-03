Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Killing of Breonna Taylor’ on FX

Breonna Taylor.
“The New York Times Presents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor” documents the events that led to the death of Kentucky woman at the hands of police in Louisville.
(Christopher X2)
By Ed Stockly
Sep. 3, 2020
5 PM
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Being Reuben Reuben de Maid travels to Blackpool, England, to meet makeup artist and reality TV star Charlotte Dawson. The two share stories about their experiences being trolled online and reflect on the less-than-glamorous side of life in the spotlight. In a second new episode, the family lands in Los Angeles for a vacation. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW

20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

100 Days Wild Andrew and Gerrid return from their successful moose hunt in this new episode. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

The New York Times Presents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor This new episode documents the events at 3003 Springfield Drive in Louisville, Ky., just after midnight on March 13, 2020, when a police operation to execute a search warrant resulted in the death of an innocent woman. 10 p.m. FX

Paranormal Nightshift (N) 10 p.m. Travel

SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Third round, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.: 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball Regional coverage, 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Miami Heat, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; the first Black rowing team; Dave Karger; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Usher performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Washington Week 2020 election; Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha, Wis.; President Trump’s visit to Kenosha: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Arlette Saenz, CNN; Nikole Killion, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

    The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

    Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

    Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

    MOVIES

    Venom Tom Hardy stars as journalist Eddie Brock, who gains superhero powers after being bound to an alien whose species intends to invade Earth. Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Reid Scott also star. 2:15 and 9:50 p.m. Starz

    The T.A.M.I. Show Filmmaker Steve Binder’s concert documentary, recorded during two performances at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in October 1964, spotlights some of the most popular rock, pop and R&B musicians of their period from the United States and England. Pop duo Jan & Dean host and perform. With James Brown Lesley Gore, the Beach Boys, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Rolling Stones and the Supremes. 5 p.m. TCM

    Real Steel Hugh Jackman stars as a boxing promoter whose previously unknown young son (Dakota Goyo) involves him in refurbishing and training a robot fighter in this 2011 science-fiction film. 8 p.m. Showtime

    Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island Jeff Wadlow directed and cowrote this 2020 supernatural horror film, a take on the 1977-84 TV series. Set before the events of that show, the story follows five people who visit the island where dreams are said to come true, but most turn out to be nightmares. Michael Pena stars as Mr. Roarke. Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Mike Vogel also star. 8 p.m. Starz

    Chicago (2002) 8 a.m. TMC

    Signs (2002) 8:15 a.m. HBO

    First Man (2018) 8:40 a.m. Cinemax

    The Apartment (1960) 8:45 a.m. TCM

    Bleed for This (2016) 9 a.m. AMC

    The Terminator (1984) 10:05 a.m. Epix

    Harriet (2019) 10:05 a.m. HBO

    The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975) 11 a.m. TCM

    Upgrade (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

    The Blues Brothers (1980) 11:45 a.m. IFC

    Sausage Party (2016) noon FXX

    Minority Report (2002) 12:15 and 10:15 p.m. Showtime

    Us (2019) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax

    The Sunshine Boys (1975) 1 p.m. TCM

    Searching (2018) 1:12 p.m. Encore

    Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 1:15 p.m. AMC

    Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

    The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 2 p.m. Freeform

    Cliffhanger (1993) 2 p.m. Ovation

    The Fifth Element (1997) 2 p.m. TMC

    The Goodbye Girl (1977) 3 p.m. TCM

    Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. VH1

    Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FXX

    Tarzan (1999) 5 p.m. Freeform

    Face/Off (1997) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

    The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 5:50 p.m. HBO

    Witness (1985) 6 p.m. TMC

    Clueless (1995) 6 and 9 p.m. VH1

    John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

    A Bug’s Life (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform

    The Goonies (1985) 7 and 9:30 p.m. IFC

    42 (2013) 7 p.m. Paramount

    Let the Good Times Roll (1973) 7:15 p.m. TCM

    Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 and 11:21 p.m. FX

    Brian’s Song (1971) 8 p.m. KCET

    X-Men 2 (2003) 8 p.m. BBC America

    Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax

    The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. Encore

    Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

    What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 8 and 10:30 p.m. OWN

    Monsters, Inc. (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform

    Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) 9 and 11 p.m. LOGO

    Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

    Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) 9 p.m. TCM

    Five Easy Pieces (1970) 9:45 p.m. KCET

    Widows (2018) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax

    Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

    Marshall (2017) 10 p.m. Paramount

    The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 10:26 p.m. Encore

    Superbad (2007) 11 p.m. VH1

