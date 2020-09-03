What’s on TV Friday: ‘The Killing of Breonna Taylor’ on FX
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue (N) 8 p.m. VH1
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Being Reuben Reuben de Maid travels to Blackpool, England, to meet makeup artist and reality TV star Charlotte Dawson. The two share stories about their experiences being trolled online and reflect on the less-than-glamorous side of life in the spotlight. In a second new episode, the family lands in Los Angeles for a vacation. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW
20/20 (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
100 Days Wild Andrew and Gerrid return from their successful moose hunt in this new episode. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
The New York Times Presents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor This new episode documents the events at 3003 Springfield Drive in Louisville, Ky., just after midnight on March 13, 2020, when a police operation to execute a search warrant resulted in the death of an innocent woman. 10 p.m. FX
Paranormal Nightshift (N) 10 p.m. Travel
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Third round, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y.: 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball Regional coverage, 1, 4 and 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Miami Heat, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; the first Black rowing team; Dave Karger; Elizabeth Heiskell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Usher performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Washington Week 2020 election; Joe Biden’s visit to Kenosha, Wis.; President Trump’s visit to Kenosha: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Arlette Saenz, CNN; Nikole Killion, CBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Venom Tom Hardy stars as journalist Eddie Brock, who gains superhero powers after being bound to an alien whose species intends to invade Earth. Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Reid Scott also star. 2:15 and 9:50 p.m. Starz
The T.A.M.I. Show Filmmaker Steve Binder’s concert documentary, recorded during two performances at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in October 1964, spotlights some of the most popular rock, pop and R&B musicians of their period from the United States and England. Pop duo Jan & Dean host and perform. With James Brown Lesley Gore, the Beach Boys, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Rolling Stones and the Supremes. 5 p.m. TCM
Real Steel Hugh Jackman stars as a boxing promoter whose previously unknown young son (Dakota Goyo) involves him in refurbishing and training a robot fighter in this 2011 science-fiction film. 8 p.m. Showtime
Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island Jeff Wadlow directed and cowrote this 2020 supernatural horror film, a take on the 1977-84 TV series. Set before the events of that show, the story follows five people who visit the island where dreams are said to come true, but most turn out to be nightmares. Michael Pena stars as Mr. Roarke. Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, Michael Rooker, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Mike Vogel also star. 8 p.m. Starz
Chicago (2002) 8 a.m. TMC
Signs (2002) 8:15 a.m. HBO
First Man (2018) 8:40 a.m. Cinemax
The Apartment (1960) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Bleed for This (2016) 9 a.m. AMC
The Terminator (1984) 10:05 a.m. Epix
Harriet (2019) 10:05 a.m. HBO
The Prisoner of Second Avenue (1975) 11 a.m. TCM
Upgrade (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Blues Brothers (1980) 11:45 a.m. IFC
Sausage Party (2016) noon FXX
Minority Report (2002) 12:15 and 10:15 p.m. Showtime
Us (2019) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax
The Sunshine Boys (1975) 1 p.m. TCM
Searching (2018) 1:12 p.m. Encore
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 1:15 p.m. AMC
Logan (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 2 p.m. Freeform
Cliffhanger (1993) 2 p.m. Ovation
The Fifth Element (1997) 2 p.m. TMC
The Goodbye Girl (1977) 3 p.m. TCM
Love & Basketball (2000) 3 p.m. VH1
Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FXX
Tarzan (1999) 5 p.m. Freeform
Face/Off (1997) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 5:50 p.m. HBO
Witness (1985) 6 p.m. TMC
Clueless (1995) 6 and 9 p.m. VH1
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
A Bug’s Life (1998) 7 p.m. Freeform
The Goonies (1985) 7 and 9:30 p.m. IFC
42 (2013) 7 p.m. Paramount
Let the Good Times Roll (1973) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 and 11:21 p.m. FX
Brian’s Song (1971) 8 p.m. KCET
X-Men 2 (2003) 8 p.m. BBC America
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. Encore
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) 8 and 10:30 p.m. OWN
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) 9 and 11 p.m. LOGO
Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) 9 p.m. TCM
Five Easy Pieces (1970) 9:45 p.m. KCET
Widows (2018) 9:50 p.m. Cinemax
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
Marshall (2017) 10 p.m. Paramount
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 10:26 p.m. Encore
Superbad (2007) 11 p.m. VH1
