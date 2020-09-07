Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

What’s on TV Tuesday: Medical drama ‘Transplant’ on NBC

Hamza Haq stars in "Transplant" on NBC.
Hamza Haq stars in the NBC medical drama “Transplant” on NBC.
(Yan Turcotte / Sphere Media/CTV/NBC)
By Ed Stockly
Sep. 7, 2020
5 PM
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent From Universal Studios, 11 semifinalists perform. Terry Crews hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

Dead Pixels The death of a popular livestreamer triggers an existential crisis for Nicky (Will Merrick), but Meg (Alexa Davies) sees an opportunity to start livestreaming in this new episode of the live-action/computer animation series. Charlotte Ritchie, Sargon Yelda and David Mumeni also star. 8 p.m. CW

Supernanny (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Tell Me a Story Hannah and Gabe (Dania Ramirez, Davi Santos) are on the run and lost in the woods following an act of treachery. Jordan (James Wolk) sets his sights on a new target as he continues his quest for revenge, while Mitch (Michael Raymond-James) worries about his safety. Billy Magnussen and Danielle Campbell also star with guest stars Paulina Singer and Becki Newton. 9 p.m. CW

What Would You Do? (N) 9 and 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline “Growing Up Poor in America,” a new episode of the documentary series, profiles Ohio children and their families as they navigate poverty, homelessness, race and new challenges brought on by COVID-19. 9 p.m. KOCE

Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition A new episode titled “Crimes and Punishment” reveals what goes on behind the maximum-security prison walls and iron bars that hold the country’s most notorious and dangerous criminals. 9 p.m. History

Transplant Hamza Haq stars in a new episode of the Canadian medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Biography: I Want My MTV This new two-hour special charts the rise of the music channel that came to define a generation. Interviews include Pat Benatar, Sting, Annie Lennox and many others. 9 p.m. A&E

Harbor From the Holocaust This new one-hour documentary chronicles the saga of how some 20,000 Jewish refugees fled Nazi-occupied Europe during World War II and took refuge in the Chinese city of Shanghai. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat versus the Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers versus the Houston Rockets, 6 p.m. TNT

Baseball The Boston Red Sox visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball The Minnesota Lynx versus the Washington Mystics, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Indiana Fever versus the Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey Conference semifinal, 5 p.m. NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. Fox

Live With Kelly and Ryan The hosts return to their New York studio; John Leguizamo (“Critical Thinking”). (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. ABC

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. CBS

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. CBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KPBS; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Judd Apatow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Strahan; Big Sean performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. and 12:36 a.m. ABC

Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. ABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jane Fonda; author Jorma Taccone; Bones UK performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. NBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. CBS

MOVIES

Rififi (1955) 8:15 a.m. TCM

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) 8:40 a.m. HBO

Rocky (1976) 9 a.m. AMC

Searching (2018) 9:47 a.m. and 10:47 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:05 a.m. E!

In Good Company (2004) 10:15 a.m. HBO

The League of Gentlemen (1960) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Rocky II (1979) 10:45 a.m. AMC

Only the Brave (2017) Noon FXX

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 1 p.m. FX

The Spectacular Now (2013) 1 p.m. Showtime

Rocky III (1982) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006) 1:20 p.m. Encore

The Parent Trap (1998) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 1:40 p.m. E!

Midnight Express (1978) 1:45 p.m. Epix

A Hidden Life (2019) 2:15 p.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 3 p.m. FXX

Clueless (1995) 3 p.m. MTV

Spy Kids (2001) 3:05 p.m. TMC

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 4:45 p.m. E!

Open Range (2003) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax

Rocky Balboa (2006) 5:45 p.m. AMC

Mississippi Burning (1988) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6 p.m. BET

Cliffhanger (1993) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Rio (2011) 7 p.m. Freeform

Point Break (1991) 7:55 p.m. HBO

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 8:15 p.m. E!

The Professional (1994) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 10 p.m. Epix

American Sniper (2014) 10 p.m. USA

True Lies (1994) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Wanda (1970) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 11:40 p.m. E!

Television
