What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The 100'; ‘Brother vs. Brother’

SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Kevin Hart shows one of the most outrageous off-road vehicles in the world. Also, injured veterans use high-speed racing as rehabilitation. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The 100 The red sun derails Clarke’s (Eliza Taylor) plans. Luisa d’Oliveira, Lindsey Morgan and Chuku Modu also star in this new episode of the dystopian science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW
NOVA The new documentary “Human Nature” examines scientific developments in gene therapy, culminating in the ability to make precise edits to human DNA using a technology known as CRISPR-Cas9. 8 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne C.J and Janine (Allen Payne, Demetria McKinney) stand by Malik (Larramie Doc Shaw) in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Coroner As Jenny (Serinda Swan) conducts her first inquest into a police shooting, Det. McAvoy (Roger Cross) realizes he needs to confront some of his police colleagues. Ehren Kassam, Tamara Podemski, Lovell Adams-Gray, Andy McQueen and Kiley May also star. 9 p.m. CW
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. BET
Brother vs. Brother (season premiere) Drew and Jonathan Scott bring their latest challenge to Los Angeles, where they have three weeks to complete a living room renovation before guest judge Orlando Soria declares a winner. 9 p.m. HGTV
Hacking Your Mind The premiere of this new psychology series demonstrates how people go through life on auto-pilot. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Inspire Change This new special features NFL players, owners and the league working together to create positive change in communities across America. 9 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. ESPN; 4 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball Regional coverage, 3 p.m. MLB; the Chicago White Sox visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The New York Islanders versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Chef David Chang. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Jane Fonda; Jay Shetty. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jessica Alba (“L.A.'s Finest”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Muir; Jessica Alba (“L.A.'s Finest”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (“Melania and Me”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Dr. Phil A 15-year-old child molester will be discharged from treatment but says he is still a danger to others. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Beth Stelling. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Josh Charles; Chika performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Brad Paisley guest hosts and performs; Rainn Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC and 12:36 a.m. KABC
Nightline (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cleese; Glenn Howerton. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gabrielle Union; Nick Cave performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Alpha Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee stars in this 2018 adventure set 20,000 years ago in Upper Paleolithic Europe, during the last ice age. Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson also stars. 8 and 10 p.m. FXX
X-Men 2 (2003) 9 a.m. AMC
Only the Brave (2017) 9 a.m. FXX
Clueless (1995) 9 a.m. MTV
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 9:10 a.m. E!
Cry Terror (1958) 10 a.m. TCM
The Family Fang (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX
21 Jump Street (2012) 10:39 and 9 p.m. Encore
The Crow (1994) 11:15 a.m. Cinemax
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) 11:30 a.m. Epix
Unstoppable (2010) 11:30 a.m. HBO
Total Recall (1990) Noon AMC
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) Noon FXX
Parenthood (1989) 12:25 p.m. Showtime
Friday Night Lights (2004) 1:15 p.m. HBO
Forrest Gump (1994) 2:03 p.m. Starz
The Meddler (2015) 2:08 p.m. Encore
True Lies (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 2:30 p.m. BET
Stand by Me (1986) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The Grey (2012) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Rio (2011) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3 p.m. TNT
Warrior (2011) 3:35 p.m. Epix
The Wife (2017) 3:55 p.m. Encore
Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Risky Business (1983) 4 p.m. Showtime
Easy Money (2010) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 4:29 p.m. Starz
Enemy of the State (1998) 4:45 p.m. HBO
Se7en (1995) 5 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 5:30 p.m. TNT
Searching (2018) 5:39 p.m. Encore
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 5:55 p.m. Epix
The Professional (1994) 6 p.m. Ovation
Mother Is a Freshman (1949) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Despicable Me (2010) 7 p.m. Freeform
The Conjuring (2013) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Face/Off (1997) 8 p.m. Showtime
Silverado (1985) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
The Shining (1980) 8:45 p.m. IFC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10 p.m. TNT
Rush Hour (1998) 10 p.m. TRU
42 (2013) 10 p.m. VH1
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Erin Brockovich (2000) 11 p.m. CMT
