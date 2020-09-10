Bye, ‘SNL at Home’: ‘Saturday Night Live’ returning to the studio for new season

“Saturday Night Live” is returning to its rightful home in New York’s Rockefeller Center when it launches Season 46 next month.

The NBC sketch comedy, which filmed last season’s final three episodes from its stars’ homes during COVID-19 lockdown orders, will return to Studio 8H, reps for the show confirmed Thursday.

The new season premieres on Oct. 3. Additional details, including celebrity hosts and musical guests, will be released at a later date, the reps said.

The last in-studio “SNL” took place on March 7 and was hosted by Daniel Craig. It featured a guest appearance by Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Advertisement

Since then, the series was filmed remotely with the cast members setting up their own ring lights and improvising with green screens while quarantining in their homes. Notable “SNL at Home” segments featured Oscar winner Brad Pitt’s Emmy-nominated Anthony Fauci impression, a Soul Cycle sketch, Kristen Wiig’s hosting gig, and the “Stuck in the House” parody with Adam Sandler, among others.

Plenty of cameos from the cast’s children also occurred. The stars talked about what it was like to film from home in a featurette released by “SNL” in late May. (Watch it above.)

The celebrated series is heading into the Sept. 20 Emmy Awards with 15 nominations, including outstanding variety sketch series.