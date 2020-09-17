What’s on TV Friday: ‘Judy’; ‘Art in the Twenty-First Century’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in the new episode titled “Insane Twists on the Classics” include Alex Ramon, Eric Eaton, Paige Thompson, Murray SawChuck, Shaun Jay, Leon Etienne, Chris Funk and Hans Klok. 8 p.m. CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes a panel of guests each episode in this new series, which looks at animals doing some of the most comical things ever caught on video. Tom Arnold and Natalie Lander are guests for the series premiere, joined by panelists Mikalah Gordon, Noah Matthews, Brian Cooper and Carmen Hodson. A second new episode with guest Dee Wallace follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW

20/20 The family of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright gets one step closer to justice when his ex-wife pleads guilty to facilitating his murder nearly a decade after his body was found. 9 p.m. ABC

Great Performances The new episode “Haydn: The King of Strings” documents the work and career of composer Joseph Haydn, who borrowed music from Scotland, Hungary and Austria to create the Emperor Quartet. Scott Yoo hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives In this new episode, host Guy Fieri samples a Southern-style chicken sandwich and hush puppies in Portland, Ore., then visits Oklahoma City, where three sisters put a unique spin on pizza. 9 p.m. Food Network

100 Days Wild Oliver’s refusal to help prep fish is the last straw for Andrew and Jennifer, so they push the others to force Oliver out in this new episode. 9:03 p.m. Discovery

Art in the Twenty-First Century The premiere of this new series documents how British history and modern upheaval come together in the works of London artists. 10 p.m. KOCE

The New York Times Presents The new episode “Hurricane of Fire” revisits the brush fires that ravaged Australia early in 2020. 10 p.m. FX

10 Things You Don’t Know Reese Witherspoon. (N) 10:30 p.m. E!

SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship Second round, 6:30 a.m. Golf; 1 p.m. NBC

Baseball Regional coverage, 1, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Miami Marlins (doubleheader), 2 and 5 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net

College Football Campbell visits Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball Western Finals: The Denver Nuggets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines; Sarah Paulson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; computer giveaway; football. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Gabourey Sidibe; Kiersey Clemons; Gary Vaynerchuk; Keith Urban performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Paulson (“Rached”); cooking with herbs and spices. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:07 a.m. KABC

The View Congressional candidate Kim Klacik (R-Md.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Al Roker. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Melissa Etheridge discusses loss of her 21-year-old son, Beckett, to opioids. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Billy Porter performs. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil The back-to-school debate. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz’s mother is diagnosed with COVID-19; COVID-19 and brain health; what to know about masks. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Washington Week Revelations about President Trump; the congressional testimony of CDC Director Robert Redfield: Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”); Margaret Brennan, CBS; Alexi McCammond. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Michael Cohen (“Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump”). Author Jane Fonda (“What Can I Do?: My Path From Climate Despair to Action”). Panel: Tim Miller, Republican Voters Against Trump; filmmaker Trae Crowder (“Inherent Good”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; Jack Huston; Keith Urban performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline Reparations. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Author John Cleese; actor Glenn Howerton. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Bryan Cranston; Declan McKenna performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Inheritance After the death of its patriarch (Patrick Warburton), a powerful New York political family gathers to learn how his estate will be divided among them in Vaughn Stein’s 2020 thriller. Michael Beach, Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen and Chace Crawford star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Judy Renée Zellweger won an Oscar for her performance as Judy Garland in this 2019 adaptation of a hit play. Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon also star. 9:50 p.m. Epix

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. Showtime

Conquest (1937) 9 a.m. TCM

Julie & Julia (2009) 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. TMC

Forrest Gump (1994) 9:25 a.m. Starz

Donnie Brasco (1997) 9:45 a.m. Epix

The Revenant (2015) 10 a.m. FX

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 10:30 a.m. Ovation; 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Pretty Woman (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform

Camille (1936) 11 a.m. TCM

The Sixth Sense (1999) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 11:25 a.m. HBO

Interstellar (2014) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Mississippi Burning (1988) 11:55 a.m. Epix

X-Men 2 (2003) Noon AMC

Unstoppable (2010) 1 p.m. HBO

Ninotchka (1939) 1 p.m. TCM

An Ideal Husband (1999) 1:20 p.m. Cinemax

Neighbors (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX

The Professional (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Up in the Air (2009) 2:05 p.m. Epix

Coach Carter (2005) 2:30 p.m. VH1

Raising Arizona (1987) 2:40 p.m. HBO

Men in Black (1997) 2:42 p.m. Starz

Grand Hotel (1932) 3 p.m. TCM

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 3 p.m. TMC

Love & Mercy (2014) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Holes (2003) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Hitch (2005) 5:19 p.m. Bravo

Minority Report (2002) 5:35 p.m. Showtime

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 5:40 p.m. E!

Hoosiers (1986) 6 p.m. Epix

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Training Day (2001) 7 p.m. BET

Big Hero 6 (2014) 7 p.m. Freeform

Tombstone (1993) 7 and 9:55 p.m. Paramount

Harry and Tonto (1974) 7 p.m. TCM

A Passage to India (1984) 8 p.m. KCET

The American President (1995) 8 p.m. Encore

Marshall (2017) 8 p.m. Showtime

Kate & Leopold (2001) 8 p.m. TMC

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 9 p.m. Freeform

Lost in America (1985) 9 p.m. TCM

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 10:30 p.m. KCET

True Lies (1994) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:42 p.m. POP

Wild at Heart (1990) 11 p.m. TCM

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 11:30 p.m. VH1

Rocketman (2019) 11:50 p.m. Epix

