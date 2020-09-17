What’s on TV Friday: ‘Judy’; ‘Art in the Twenty-First Century’
SERIES
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians in the new episode titled “Insane Twists on the Classics” include Alex Ramon, Eric Eaton, Paige Thompson, Murray SawChuck, Shaun Jay, Leon Etienne, Chris Funk and Hans Klok. 8 p.m. CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race (N) 8 p.m. VH1
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
World’s Funniest Animals Host Elizabeth Stanton welcomes a panel of guests each episode in this new series, which looks at animals doing some of the most comical things ever caught on video. Tom Arnold and Natalie Lander are guests for the series premiere, joined by panelists Mikalah Gordon, Noah Matthews, Brian Cooper and Carmen Hodson. A second new episode with guest Dee Wallace follows. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CW
20/20 The family of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright gets one step closer to justice when his ex-wife pleads guilty to facilitating his murder nearly a decade after his body was found. 9 p.m. ABC
Great Performances The new episode “Haydn: The King of Strings” documents the work and career of composer Joseph Haydn, who borrowed music from Scotland, Hungary and Austria to create the Emperor Quartet. Scott Yoo hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-ins and Dives In this new episode, host Guy Fieri samples a Southern-style chicken sandwich and hush puppies in Portland, Ore., then visits Oklahoma City, where three sisters put a unique spin on pizza. 9 p.m. Food Network
100 Days Wild Oliver’s refusal to help prep fish is the last straw for Andrew and Jennifer, so they push the others to force Oliver out in this new episode. 9:03 p.m. Discovery
Art in the Twenty-First Century The premiere of this new series documents how British history and modern upheaval come together in the works of London artists. 10 p.m. KOCE
The New York Times Presents The new episode “Hurricane of Fire” revisits the brush fires that ravaged Australia early in 2020. 10 p.m. FX
10 Things You Don’t Know Reese Witherspoon. (N) 10:30 p.m. E!
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship Second round, 6:30 a.m. Golf; 1 p.m. NBC
Baseball Regional coverage, 1, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. MLB; the Washington Nationals visit the Miami Marlins (doubleheader), 2 and 5 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net
College Football Campbell visits Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA Basketball Western Finals: The Denver Nuggets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ed Bastian, Delta Air Lines; Sarah Paulson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; computer giveaway; football. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Gabourey Sidibe; Kiersey Clemons; Gary Vaynerchuk; Keith Urban performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Paulson (“Rached”); cooking with herbs and spices. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:07 a.m. KABC
The View Congressional candidate Kim Klacik (R-Md.). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Al Roker. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Melissa Etheridge discusses loss of her 21-year-old son, Beckett, to opioids. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Billy Porter performs. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Dr. Phil The back-to-school debate. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz’s mother is diagnosed with COVID-19; COVID-19 and brain health; what to know about masks. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Revelations about President Trump; the congressional testimony of CDC Director Robert Redfield: Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”); Margaret Brennan, CBS; Alexi McCammond. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Michael Cohen (“Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump”). Author Jane Fonda (“What Can I Do?: My Path From Climate Despair to Action”). Panel: Tim Miller, Republican Voters Against Trump; filmmaker Trae Crowder (“Inherent Good”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; Jack Huston; Keith Urban performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline Reparations. (N) 12:06 a.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Author John Cleese; actor Glenn Howerton. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Bryan Cranston; Declan McKenna performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Inheritance After the death of its patriarch (Patrick Warburton), a powerful New York political family gathers to learn how his estate will be divided among them in Vaughn Stein’s 2020 thriller. Michael Beach, Lily Collins, Simon Pegg, Connie Nielsen and Chace Crawford star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Judy Renée Zellweger won an Oscar for her performance as Judy Garland in this 2019 adaptation of a hit play. Jessie Buckley, Finn Wittrock, Rufus Sewell and Michael Gambon also star. 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 9 a.m. Showtime
Conquest (1937) 9 a.m. TCM
Julie & Julia (2009) 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. TMC
Forrest Gump (1994) 9:25 a.m. Starz
Donnie Brasco (1997) 9:45 a.m. Epix
The Revenant (2015) 10 a.m. FX
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 10:30 a.m. Ovation; 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Pretty Woman (1990) 11 a.m. Freeform
Camille (1936) 11 a.m. TCM
The Sixth Sense (1999) 11:05 a.m. TMC
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 11:25 a.m. HBO
Interstellar (2014) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Mississippi Burning (1988) 11:55 a.m. Epix
X-Men 2 (2003) Noon AMC
Unstoppable (2010) 1 p.m. HBO
Ninotchka (1939) 1 p.m. TCM
An Ideal Husband (1999) 1:20 p.m. Cinemax
Neighbors (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX
The Professional (1994) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Up in the Air (2009) 2:05 p.m. Epix
Coach Carter (2005) 2:30 p.m. VH1
Raising Arizona (1987) 2:40 p.m. HBO
Men in Black (1997) 2:42 p.m. Starz
Grand Hotel (1932) 3 p.m. TCM
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 3 p.m. TMC
Love & Mercy (2014) 3:55 p.m. Epix
Holes (2003) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Hitch (2005) 5:19 p.m. Bravo
Minority Report (2002) 5:35 p.m. Showtime
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 5:40 p.m. E!
Hoosiers (1986) 6 p.m. Epix
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Training Day (2001) 7 p.m. BET
Big Hero 6 (2014) 7 p.m. Freeform
Tombstone (1993) 7 and 9:55 p.m. Paramount
Harry and Tonto (1974) 7 p.m. TCM
A Passage to India (1984) 8 p.m. KCET
The American President (1995) 8 p.m. Encore
Marshall (2017) 8 p.m. Showtime
Kate & Leopold (2001) 8 p.m. TMC
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 9 p.m. Freeform
Lost in America (1985) 9 p.m. TCM
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 10:30 p.m. KCET
True Lies (1994) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Good Will Hunting (1997) 10:42 p.m. POP
Wild at Heart (1990) 11 p.m. TCM
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 11:30 p.m. VH1
Rocketman (2019) 11:50 p.m. Epix
