What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances’ on PBS; ‘Shark Tank,’ ABC; ‘Home Sweet Home,’ NBC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Home Sweet Home A surfing Mormon family swaps places with an artistic Black and Latino family that has Jewish heritage in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank In this new episode hopefuls pitch a solution to a problem for swimmers; a tool to help cat lovers find their perfect match; a product designed to encourage children to wash their hands; and a beauty line inspired by a woman’s African heritage. Nirav Tolia takes a turn as a guest shark. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi The first three episodes of Hulu’s culinary travelogue, which launches a new streaming season Nov. 4, visit El Paso, Milwaukee and New York City. 8 and 10 p.m.; 8:40 and 10:40 p.m.; 9:20 and 11:20 p.m. National Geographic
‘Top Chef’ host Padma Lakshmi immerses herself in immigrant and ethnic foods -- and communities -- for ‘Taste the Nation’
Nancy Drew 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances In the new episode “Now Hear This: Beethoven’s Ghost” violinist Scott Yoo and fellow musicians undertake a recording of Beethoven’s most personal music at a historic manor in the Berkshires. 9 p.m. KOCE
One Voice: The Songs We Share Leslie Jordan hosts a range of country music performances featuring Jake Blount, Claybourne Elder, Nic Gareiss, Travis Howard, Senora May with Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra in the first of two new episodes. In the second episode, Frank Waln hosts American roots musical performances featuring Mauricio Martinez, Amber Merritt, Jacqueline Schwab and Asako Tamura with Luke Frazier, also with the American Pops Orchestra. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (N) 10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! The Scooby gang investigates a mystery when they gather to reminisce about their favorite cases in this new live-action/animated special hosted by Janel Parrish. 8 p.m. The CW
With Warner Bros.’ PVOD release of “Scoob!,” Scooby, Shaggy and the rest of the Mystery Inc. team return in a new CG-animated caper.
Nick Cannon: Halloween Spectacular (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger The comic, a regular on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” performs at the Gothic Theater in Denver in this new comedy special. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
‘Daily Show’ correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. take us behind the scenes of the ‘comedy PhD program.’
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
College Football Navy visits Tulsa, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
World Series Game 3: The Houston Astros visit the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. KTTV
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 5 p.m. BSW
High School Football Warren at Downey, 8 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Chef and author Bryant Terry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tony Hale; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan The 2021 edition of the show’s highly anticipated Halloween extravaganza; Nick Lachey. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Celebrating Halloween; Ricki Lake; Kermit and Miss Piggy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Tamron Hall; Jeffrey Eisner. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Chrissy Teigen; guest host Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Paula Abdul; Kevin Frazier; Matt Iseman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jack Osbourne; Dara Reneé. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Casey Anthony’s trial. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Ghostbusters”; Meghan Trainor; McKenna Grace; Ernie Hudson; Jennifer Houghton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her dad is being scammed by his fiancée. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Lovato; Kim Kardashian West and Andy Lassner; magician Shin Lim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Gizelle Bryant. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The infrastructure bill; President Biden’s foreign trip: Dan Balz, Washington Post; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Ali Vitali, NBC; Jonathan Lemire, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Former White House Press Secretary and author Sean Spicer (“Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America”). Panel: Caitlin Flanagan, the Atlantic; Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Idris Elba; Keri Russell; Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Joseph Gordon-Levitt; gymnast Suni Lee. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ron and Clint Howard; Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS
MOVIES
The Abominable Dr. Phibes In a desperate attempt to reach his ill wife, organist Anton Phibes (Vincent Price) is horrifically disfigured in a car accident and presumed dead as director and co-writer Robert Fuest’s campy 1971 thriller opens. When he later learns that his wife died during an operation, Phibes blames her surgeons and murders them one by one using bizarre methods inspired by the biblical plagues of Egypt. Joseph Cotten, Hugh Griffith and Terry-Thomas also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Halloween Jamie Lee Curtis launched her “scream queen” career starring in this low-budget 1978 horror movie from director John Carpenter. Nick Castle, Donald Pleasence, Nancy Loomis and P.J. Soles also star. 6 p.m. AMC
Christmas in Harmony After losing her job at a record company in a corporate merger, a woman (Ashleigh Murray) returns to her hometown to review her options in this 2021 holiday romance. Loretta Devine, Luke James and Michelle Williams also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Once (2006) 8:23 a.m. Cinemax
21 Jump Street (2012) 8:30 a.m. E!
The French Connection (1971) 8:45 a.m. TMC
Queen & Slim (2019) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Bravo
Split (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
G.I. Jane (1997) 10 a.m. Showtime
Scream 2 (1997) 11 a.m. AMC
Hot Shots! (1991) 11 a.m. IFC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) Noon E!
Enemy of the State (1998) 12:05 p.m. Showtime
Men in Black (1997) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 1 p.m. Bravo
Arachnophobia (1990) 1 p.m. IFC
The Croods (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Abyss (1989) 1:10 p.m. Starz
Scream (1996) 1:30 p.m. AMC
A Lion Is in the Streets (1953) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Jurassic Park (1993) 1:50 p.m. HBO
Crash (2004) 2:20 p.m. Showtime
Flamingo Road (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:25 p.m. E!
The Italian Job (2003) 3:53 p.m. Cinemax
Die Hard 2 (1990) 4 p.m. Bravo
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 4 p.m. TNT
The Big Lebowski (1998) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Annabelle: Creation (2017) 5:15 p.m. HBO
The Father (2020) 5:32 p.m. Starz
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax
Set It Off (1996) 6 p.m. BET
Goosebumps (2015) 6 p.m. FX
Die Hard (1988) 7 p.m. Bravo
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7 p.m. E!
The Lost Boys (1987) 7 and 9 p.m. Paramount
Night of the Living Dead (1968) 7 p.m. TCM
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:15 p.m. Syfy
Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) 8 p.m. KCET; 9 p.m. TCM
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. IFC
Minari (2020) 8 p.m. Showtime
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 9 p.m. Disney
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 9:30 p.m. TBS
Paranormal Activity (2007) 9:31 p.m. Encore
Mystic Pizza (1988) 10 p.m. KCET
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 10 p.m. TRU
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:05 p.m. E!
Doc Hollywood (1991) 10:30 p.m. POP
Gremlins (1984) 11 p.m. Syfy
Bridesmaids (2011) 11 p.m. VH1
TV highlights for Oct. 24-30 include the new series ‘American Veteran’ on PBS and the World Series on Fox.
Movies on TV this week: October 24: ‘Frankenstein’ (1931) and ‘Young Frankenstein (1974) on TCM; ‘The Exorcist’ on AMC; ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ on Encore
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.