What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances’ on PBS; ‘Shark Tank,’ ABC; ‘Home Sweet Home,’ NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print.

SERIES

Home Sweet Home A surfing Mormon family swaps places with an artistic Black and Latino family that has Jewish heritage in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank In this new episode hopefuls pitch a solution to a problem for swimmers; a tool to help cat lovers find their perfect match; a product designed to encourage children to wash their hands; and a beauty line inspired by a woman’s African heritage. Nirav Tolia takes a turn as a guest shark. (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi The first three episodes of Hulu’s culinary travelogue, which launches a new streaming season Nov. 4, visit El Paso, Milwaukee and New York City. 8 and 10 p.m.; 8:40 and 10:40 p.m.; 9:20 and 11:20 p.m. National Geographic

Nancy Drew 9 p.m. The CW

Great Performances In the new episode “Now Hear This: Beethoven’s Ghost” violinist Scott Yoo and fellow musicians undertake a recording of Beethoven’s most personal music at a historic manor in the Berkshires. 9 p.m. KOCE

One Voice: The Songs We Share Leslie Jordan hosts a range of country music performances featuring Jake Blount, Claybourne Elder, Nic Gareiss, Travis Howard, Senora May with Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra in the first of two new episodes. In the second episode, Frank Waln hosts American roots musical performances featuring Mauricio Martinez, Amber Merritt, Jacqueline Schwab and Asako Tamura with Luke Frazier, also with the American Pops Orchestra. 10 and 10:30 p.m. KOCE

Eli Roth’s History of Horror (N) 10 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! The Scooby gang investigates a mystery when they gather to reminisce about their favorite cases in this new live-action/animated special hosted by Janel Parrish. 8 p.m. The CW

Nick Cannon: Halloween Spectacular (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Roy Wood Jr.: Imperfect Messenger The comic, a regular on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah,” performs at the Gothic Theater in Denver in this new comedy special. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Miami Heat, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Clippers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. BSSC; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

College Football Navy visits Tulsa, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

World Series Game 3: The Houston Astros visit the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. KTTV

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 5 p.m. BSW

High School Football Warren at Downey, 8 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Chef and author Bryant Terry. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tony Hale; Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan The 2021 edition of the show’s highly anticipated Halloween extravaganza; Nick Lachey. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Celebrating Halloween; Ricki Lake; Kermit and Miss Piggy. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tamron Hall; Jeffrey Eisner. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Chrissy Teigen; guest host Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paula Abdul; Kevin Frazier; Matt Iseman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jack Osbourne; Dara Reneé. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Casey Anthony’s trial. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Ghostbusters”; Meghan Trainor; McKenna Grace; Ernie Hudson; Jennifer Houghton. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her dad is being scammed by his fiancée. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Demi Lovato; Kim Kardashian West and Andy Lassner; magician Shin Lim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Gizelle Bryant. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The infrastructure bill; President Biden’s foreign trip: Dan Balz, Washington Post; Ayesha Rascoe, NPR; Ali Vitali, NBC; Jonathan Lemire, Politico. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former White House Press Secretary and author Sean Spicer (“Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America”). Panel: Caitlin Flanagan, the Atlantic; Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). (N) 10 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Idris Elba; Keri Russell; Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah; My Morning Jacket performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Joseph Gordon-Levitt; gymnast Suni Lee. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ron and Clint Howard; Hillary Clinton and Louise Penny. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 1 a.m. KLCS

MOVIES

The Abominable Dr. Phibes In a desperate attempt to reach his ill wife, organist Anton Phibes (Vincent Price) is horrifically disfigured in a car accident and presumed dead as director and co-writer Robert Fuest’s campy 1971 thriller opens. When he later learns that his wife died during an operation, Phibes blames her surgeons and murders them one by one using bizarre methods inspired by the biblical plagues of Egypt. Joseph Cotten, Hugh Griffith and Terry-Thomas also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Halloween Jamie Lee Curtis launched her “scream queen” career starring in this low-budget 1978 horror movie from director John Carpenter. Nick Castle, Donald Pleasence, Nancy Loomis and P.J. Soles also star. 6 p.m. AMC

Christmas in Harmony After losing her job at a record company in a corporate merger, a woman (Ashleigh Murray) returns to her hometown to review her options in this 2021 holiday romance. Loretta Devine, Luke James and Michelle Williams also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Once (2006) 8:23 a.m. Cinemax

21 Jump Street (2012) 8:30 a.m. E!

The French Connection (1971) 8:45 a.m. TMC

Queen & Slim (2019) 9:50 a.m. Cinemax

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Bravo

Split (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

G.I. Jane (1997) 10 a.m. Showtime

Scream 2 (1997) 11 a.m. AMC

Hot Shots! (1991) 11 a.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) Noon E!

Enemy of the State (1998) 12:05 p.m. Showtime

Men in Black (1997) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 1 p.m. Bravo

Arachnophobia (1990) 1 p.m. IFC

The Croods (2013) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Abyss (1989) 1:10 p.m. Starz

Scream (1996) 1:30 p.m. AMC

A Lion Is in the Streets (1953) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Jurassic Park (1993) 1:50 p.m. HBO

Crash (2004) 2:20 p.m. Showtime

Flamingo Road (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 3:25 p.m. E!

The Italian Job (2003) 3:53 p.m. Cinemax

Die Hard 2 (1990) 4 p.m. Bravo

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 4 p.m. TNT

The Big Lebowski (1998) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Annabelle: Creation (2017) 5:15 p.m. HBO

The Father (2020) 5:32 p.m. Starz

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 5:45 p.m. Cinemax

Set It Off (1996) 6 p.m. BET

Goosebumps (2015) 6 p.m. FX

Die Hard (1988) 7 p.m. Bravo

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 7 p.m. E!

The Lost Boys (1987) 7 and 9 p.m. Paramount

Night of the Living Dead (1968) 7 p.m. TCM

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 7:15 p.m. Syfy

Coming to America (1988) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) 8 p.m. KCET; 9 p.m. TCM

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 8 p.m. IFC

Minari (2020) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 9 p.m. Disney

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 9:30 p.m. TBS

Paranormal Activity (2007) 9:31 p.m. Encore

Mystic Pizza (1988) 10 p.m. KCET

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 10 p.m. TRU

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 10:05 p.m. E!

Doc Hollywood (1991) 10:30 p.m. POP

Gremlins (1984) 11 p.m. Syfy

Bridesmaids (2011) 11 p.m. VH1

