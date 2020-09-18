What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk shows: ‘I Quit’
SERIES
Love Island: More to Love (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dr. Jeff: Double Dose (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet
I Quit Alex and Sibrena’s meeting with their mentor comes to an explosive climax. Also, Esrever’s trip to a wine festival takes a shocking turn and Matteo’s wife, Julie, proves to be a valuable asset in this new episode of the unscripted series. Debbie Sterling, Harley Finkelstein and Tricia Clarke-Stone mentor the contestants. 10 p.m. Discovery
SPECIALS
2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards After four nights of virtual Emmy Award presentations streaming on www.emmys.com, the Creative Arts Emmys draw to a close with this telecast that covers an eclectic mix of awards across multiple genres. Among tonight’s categories are animated program, children’s program, television movie, guest actor and actress in a series (both comedy and drama), and host for a reality or competition program. (“The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmys” hosted by Jimmy Kimmel air on ABC Sunday). (N) 5 p.m. FXX
Inside America’s Secret Mission (N) 10:03 p.m. National Geographic
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews 7 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Brett Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Jon Stewart. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Bill Gates. Former CDC director Tom Frieden. Marc Short, chief of staff to Mike Pence. Panel: Karl Rove; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS How President Trump has reshaped American foreign policy: Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”). The peace deals with Israel by Bahrain and UAE: Mina Al-Oraibi, the National (UAE). Climate change: Abrahm Lustgarten, ProPublica. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sec. of State Mike Pompeo; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); former NFL player Herschel Walker. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Former Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Adam Schechter, LabCorp. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Ed O’Keefe. Voters in Texas and Florida. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”). Panel: Peter Alexander; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Brett P. Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. COVID-19: Tom Bossert. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Rachel Scott; Julie Pace. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How the world views American politics and media: Author Luke Harding (“Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win”); Rana Ayyub, the Washington Post. President Trump’s attacks on the 1619 Project, which is named for the arrival of the first slaves in the British colonies: Nikole Hannah-Jones, 1619 Project. How the press should prepare covering election chaos: Author Leonard Downie Jr. (“All About The Story: News, Power, Politics, and the Washington Post”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Ray Suarez, “World Affairs” Podcast; Jason Miller, Trump Campaign advisor; Jane Harman; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes (Season premiere) Gen. H.R. McMaster; voting by mail in Pennsylvania; LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship Third Round, 8 a.m. NBC
College Football Navy visits Tulane, 9 a.m. ABC; Houston visits Baylor, 9 a.m. Fox; Tulsa visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Louisiana visits Georgia State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Boston College visits Duke, 9 a.m. FS Prime; South Florida visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. USA; Appalachian State visits Marshall, 12:30 p.m. CBS; UCF visits Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Florida Atlantic visits Georgia Southern, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Charlotte visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Troy visits Middle Tennessee State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Louisiana Tech visits Southern Mississippi, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits Louisville, 4:37 p.m. ABC
Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. Fox; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Regional Coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
NBA Basketball Eastern Conference final, game 3: The Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS Soccer The Colorado Rapids visit the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
MOVIES
The Invisible Man Australian Leigh Whannell wrote and directed this 2020 clever update of H.G. Wells’ 1897 literary thriller, casting Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Cecilia Kass, who flees an abusive relationship with tech entrepreneur Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), and then becomes convinced that her ex-lover has mastered the art of invisibility to destroy her life. Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Michael Dorman also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate Charmed and swept off her feet by the apparent glitz and glamour of a Hollywood star, a young woman has no qualms about agreeing to be the pregnancy surrogate for the A-list celebrity. Carrie Wampler, Brianne Davis, Carl Beukes and Mitchell Hoog star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Follow Me to Daisy Hills A small-town girl discovers that her family’s general store in the quaint community of Daisy Hills has started to lose money and her father seeks help from an unexpected source in this 2020 romance. Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams star. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Ratatouille In this 2007 animated feature, Patton Oswalt provides the voice of a rat with a culinary bent who winds up in a restaurant kitchen, and in heaven. With the help of a young man (voice of Lou Romano) who can’t cook, Remy becomes a top chef. Additional voices include Peter O’Toole, Ian Holm, Janeane Garofalo, Brad Garrett and Peter Sohn. 9:15 p.m. Freeform
Pavarotti (2019) 8 a.m. TMC
Seabiscuit (2003) 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Going Home (1971) 9 a.m. TCM
Cars (2006) 9:35 a.m. Freeform
Ghost (1990) 10 a.m. TMC
3:10 to Yuma (1957) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The American President (1995) 10:50 a.m. Encore
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:50 a.m. and 7 p.m. Paramount
The Jungle Book (2016) 11 a.m. TBS
Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 11:30 a.m. Ovation
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) Noon and 6 p.m. CMT
Neighbors (2014) Noon FX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon
Barcelona (1994) 12:10 p.m. TMC
Hook (1991) 12:29 and 4 p.m. KCOP
Fail-Safe (1964) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix
The Wife (2017) 12:47 p.m. Encore
The Bad News Bears (1976) 1 p.m. KDOC; 2 p.m. KCOP
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:25 p.m. Paramount
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 2 p.m. FXX
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2 p.m. TNT
Bumblebee (2018) 2:25 p.m. Epix
True Lies (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2:30 p.m. E!
Sergeant York (1941) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Big Hero 6 (2014) 2:50 p.m. Freeform
Training Day (2001) 3 p.m. BET
Erin Brockovich (2000) 3 and 9 p.m. CMT
Shrek 2 (2004) 3 p.m. TBS
Harriet (2019) 3:35 p.m. HBO
Cape Fear (1991) 3:35 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future (1985) 3:36 p.m. Syfy
The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FX
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4 and 9:35 p.m. Paramount
Postcards From the Edge (1990) 4:02 p.m. KCET
Overlord (2018) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Guys and Dolls (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 5 p.m. TNT
Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 5:05 p.m. Freeform
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 5:40 p.m. Encore
Queen & Slim (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO
The Green Mile (1999) 6 p.m. Sundance
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
The Terminator (1984) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Panic Room (2002) 6:31 p.m. Starz
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FXX
Up (2009) 7:10 p.m. Freeform
Edward Scissorhands (1990) 7:12 p.m. Encore
Magnum Force (1973) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Cloverfield (2008) 7:30 p.m. TMC
A Passage to India (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. IFC
Soul Food (1997) 8 and 10:30 p.m. OWN
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 8 and 11:15 p.m. TNT
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Gilda (1946) 9 p.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 10 p.m. Sundance
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:30 p.m. IFC
Silverado (1985) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Logan (2017) 11 p.m. FX
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 11:01 p.m. Encore
Rollerball (1975) 11:15 p.m. TCM
Premium Rush (2012) 11:36 p.m. Starz
Tarzan (1999) 11:55 p.m. Freeform
