What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk shows: ‘I Quit’

SERIES

Love Island: More to Love (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dr. Jeff: Double Dose (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet

I Quit Alex and Sibrena’s meeting with their mentor comes to an explosive climax. Also, Esrever’s trip to a wine festival takes a shocking turn and Matteo’s wife, Julie, proves to be a valuable asset in this new episode of the unscripted series. Debbie Sterling, Harley Finkelstein and Tricia Clarke-Stone mentor the contestants. 10 p.m. Discovery

SPECIALS

2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards After four nights of virtual Emmy Award presentations streaming on www.emmys.com, the Creative Arts Emmys draw to a close with this telecast that covers an eclectic mix of awards across multiple genres. Among tonight’s categories are animated program, children’s program, television movie, guest actor and actress in a series (both comedy and drama), and host for a reality or competition program. (“The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmys” hosted by Jimmy Kimmel air on ABC Sunday). (N) 5 p.m. FXX

Inside America’s Secret Mission (N) 10:03 p.m. National Geographic

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 7 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Brett Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Jon Stewart. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.); Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Bill Gates. Former CDC director Tom Frieden. Marc Short, chief of staff to Mike Pence. Panel: Karl Rove; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS How President Trump has reshaped American foreign policy: Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”). The peace deals with Israel by Bahrain and UAE: Mina Al-Oraibi, the National (UAE). Climate change: Abrahm Lustgarten, ProPublica. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sec. of State Mike Pompeo; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); former NFL player Herschel Walker. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Former Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Adam Schechter, LabCorp. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Ed O’Keefe. Voters in Texas and Florida. Election polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Author Bob Woodward (“Rage”). Panel: Peter Alexander; Lanhee Chen, Stanford; María Teresa Kumar, Voto Latino. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Brett P. Giroir, White House Coronavirus Task Force. COVID-19: Tom Bossert. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Rachel Scott; Julie Pace. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How the world views American politics and media: Author Luke Harding (“Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win”); Rana Ayyub, the Washington Post. President Trump’s attacks on the 1619 Project, which is named for the arrival of the first slaves in the British colonies: Nikole Hannah-Jones, 1619 Project. How the press should prepare covering election chaos: Author Leonard Downie Jr. (“All About The Story: News, Power, Politics, and the Washington Post”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Ray Suarez, “World Affairs” Podcast; Jason Miller, Trump Campaign advisor; Jane Harman; Charlie Gasparino. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (Season premiere) Gen. H.R. McMaster; voting by mail in Pennsylvania; LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

2020 U.S. Open Golf Championship Third Round, 8 a.m. NBC

College Football Navy visits Tulane, 9 a.m. ABC; Houston visits Baylor, 9 a.m. Fox; Tulsa visits Oklahoma State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Louisiana visits Georgia State, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Boston College visits Duke, 9 a.m. FS Prime; South Florida visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. USA; Appalachian State visits Marshall, 12:30 p.m. CBS; UCF visits Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Florida Atlantic visits Georgia Southern, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Charlotte visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Troy visits Middle Tennessee State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Louisiana Tech visits Southern Mississippi, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Miami visits Louisville, 4:37 p.m. ABC

Baseball The San Francisco Giants visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the New York Mets, 4 p.m. Fox; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Regional Coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

NBA Basketball Eastern Conference final, game 3: The Boston Celtics versus the Miami Heat, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS Soccer The Colorado Rapids visit the LA Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet



MOVIES

The Invisible Man Australian Leigh Whannell wrote and directed this 2020 clever update of H.G. Wells’ 1897 literary thriller, casting Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as Cecilia Kass, who flees an abusive relationship with tech entrepreneur Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), and then becomes convinced that her ex-lover has mastered the art of invisibility to destroy her life. Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Michael Dorman also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate Charmed and swept off her feet by the apparent glitz and glamour of a Hollywood star, a young woman has no qualms about agreeing to be the pregnancy surrogate for the A-list celebrity. Carrie Wampler, Brianne Davis, Carl Beukes and Mitchell Hoog star in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Follow Me to Daisy Hills A small-town girl discovers that her family’s general store in the quaint community of Daisy Hills has started to lose money and her father seeks help from an unexpected source in this 2020 romance. Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Ratatouille In this 2007 animated feature, Patton Oswalt provides the voice of a rat with a culinary bent who winds up in a restaurant kitchen, and in heaven. With the help of a young man (voice of Lou Romano) who can’t cook, Remy becomes a top chef. Additional voices include Peter O’Toole, Ian Holm, Janeane Garofalo, Brad Garrett and Peter Sohn. 9:15 p.m. Freeform

Pavarotti (2019) 8 a.m. TMC

Seabiscuit (2003) 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Going Home (1971) 9 a.m. TCM

Cars (2006) 9:35 a.m. Freeform

Ghost (1990) 10 a.m. TMC

3:10 to Yuma (1957) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The American President (1995) 10:50 a.m. Encore

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:50 a.m. and 7 p.m. Paramount

The Jungle Book (2016) 11 a.m. TBS

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 11:30 a.m. Ovation

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) Noon and 6 p.m. CMT

Neighbors (2014) Noon FX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) Noon Nickelodeon

Barcelona (1994) 12:10 p.m. TMC

Hook (1991) 12:29 and 4 p.m. KCOP

Fail-Safe (1964) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix

The Wife (2017) 12:47 p.m. Encore

The Bad News Bears (1976) 1 p.m. KDOC; 2 p.m. KCOP

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:25 p.m. Paramount

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 2 p.m. FXX

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2 p.m. TNT

Bumblebee (2018) 2:25 p.m. Epix

True Lies (1994) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 2:30 p.m. E!

Sergeant York (1941) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Big Hero 6 (2014) 2:50 p.m. Freeform

Training Day (2001) 3 p.m. BET

Erin Brockovich (2000) 3 and 9 p.m. CMT

Shrek 2 (2004) 3 p.m. TBS

Harriet (2019) 3:35 p.m. HBO

Cape Fear (1991) 3:35 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future (1985) 3:36 p.m. Syfy

The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FX

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 4 and 9:35 p.m. Paramount

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 4:02 p.m. KCET

Overlord (2018) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Guys and Dolls (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 5 p.m. TNT

Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 5:05 p.m. Freeform

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 5:40 p.m. Encore

Queen & Slim (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO

The Green Mile (1999) 6 p.m. Sundance

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

The Terminator (1984) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Panic Room (2002) 6:31 p.m. Starz

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 7 and 10 p.m. FXX

Up (2009) 7:10 p.m. Freeform

Edward Scissorhands (1990) 7:12 p.m. Encore

Magnum Force (1973) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

Cloverfield (2008) 7:30 p.m. TMC

A Passage to India (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Goonies (1985) 8 p.m. IFC

Soul Food (1997) 8 and 10:30 p.m. OWN

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 8 and 11:15 p.m. TNT

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Gilda (1946) 9 p.m. TCM

Titanic (1997) 10 p.m. Sundance

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:30 p.m. IFC

Silverado (1985) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Logan (2017) 11 p.m. FX

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 11:01 p.m. Encore

Rollerball (1975) 11:15 p.m. TCM

Premium Rush (2012) 11:36 p.m. Starz

Tarzan (1999) 11:55 p.m. Freeform

