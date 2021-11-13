What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Saturday Night Live,’ NBC; ‘The Zoo,’ Animal Planet; ‘Boogie,’ HBO

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops is a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: Bronx Tales (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Jonathan Majors (“The Harder They Fall”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Taylor Swift. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Zoo The staff works to build a relationship between a pair of Asian elephants, but the two animals have very different personalities that could make them incompatible. Also, veterinarians treat an ocellated turkey chick’s foot condition, and a North American beaver needs a tooth trim. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

College Football Michigan visits Penn State, 9 a.m. ABC; Oklahoma visits Baylor, 9 a.m. Fox; Syracuse visits Louisville, 9 a.m. BSSC; Mississippi State visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Northwestern visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN2; West Virginia visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. FS1; Georgia visits Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Purdue visits Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Boston College visits Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; Miami visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Michigan State, 1 p.m. Fox; Texas A&M visits Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kentucky visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Washington, 4 p.m. FS1; Notre Dame visits Virginia, 4:30 p.m. ABC; TCU visits Oklahoma State, 5 p.m. Fox; Washington State visits Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Utah State visits San Jose State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

College Basketball Saint Peter’s visits St. John’s, 1 p.m. FS1; Texas visits Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets, 4 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Gregory Zuckerman (“A Shot to Save the World”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday 4:30 p.m.

Meet the Press Film Festival Documentaries focusing on stories affected by U.S. politics. (N) 7 p.m. MSNBC

MOVIES

The French Connection Narcotics officer Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (Gene Hackman) and his partner (Roy Scheider) take on a drug ring shipping heroin into the United States in director William Friedkin’s 1971 Oscar-winning police drama. This showing marks the 50th anniversary of the film’s release. Fernando Rey also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

The Secret Life of Pets 2 In director Chris Renaud’s 2019 computer-animated sequel, two dogs (voices of Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet) make big adjustments when their owner (voice of Ellie Kemper), gets married and the couple brings a baby into the household. Other voices include Pete Holmes, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey and Hannibal Buress. 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Boogie Eddie Huang, whose personal memoirs inspired the ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat,” wrote and directed this 2021 drama starring Taylor Takahashi as a young basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y. Pamelyn Chee, Perry Yung and Taylour Paige also star. 8 p.m. HBO

A Picture Perfect Holiday Tatyana Ali stars in this new 2021 seasonal romance as a fashion photographer who signs up for the annual Christmas photography retreat in the small town Pine Falls. A booking error leads to her sharing a rental with a wildlife photographer. Dina Meyer and Henderson Wade also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8 a.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8 a.m. Syfy

Walk the Line (2005) 9 a.m. E!

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 9 a.m. TCM

Antwone Fisher (2002) 9:46 a.m. Cinemax

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Bravo

Dances With Wolves (1990) 10 a.m. Ovation

What About Bob? (1991) 10 a.m. POP

Galaxy Quest (1999) 11 a.m. IFC

The Candidate (1972) 11 a.m. TCM

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) 11 a.m. TNT

The China Syndrome (1979) 11:10 a.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:33 a.m. Syfy

The Fighter (2010) 11:35 a.m. Epix

Moneyball (2011) Noon AMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Noon CMT

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) Noon FX

Field of Dreams (1989) Noon Paramount

Meet the Parents (2000) Noon TRU

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) 1 p.m. Sundance

A Warm December (1973) 1 p.m. TCM

Matilda (1996) 1:10 p.m. Freeform

High Plains Drifter (1973) 1:15 p.m. TMC

Cliffhanger (1993) 2 p.m. Ovation

John Wick (2014) 2 p.m. USA; 10 p.m. USA

The Breakfast Club (1985) 2:30 p.m. CMT

Aliens (1986) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3 p.m. Bravo

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 3 p.m. FX

Cloverfield (2008) 3 p.m. HBO

Apollo 13 (1995) 3 p.m. TMC

Gremlins (1984) 3:15 p.m. TNT

Titanic (1997) 3:20 p.m. MTV

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

Empire of the Sun (1987) 3:55 p.m. KCET

The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 4 p.m. KCOP

El Dorado (1967) 4 p.m. Sundance

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4 and 7 p.m. USA

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 5 p.m. Ovation

Minority Report (2002) 5:20 p.m. Epix

Bolt (2008) 5:20 p.m. Freeform

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:26 p.m. Encore

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 5:30 and 10 p.m. TNT

Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1

Ted (2012) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 7 p.m. CMT

Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. Sundance; 10 p.m. Sundance

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. MTV

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. TBS

The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. TNT

Meet John Doe (1941) 9:20 p.m. KVCR

Dirty Dancing (1987) 9:30 p.m. CMT

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

The Other Guys (2010) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10 p.m. Syfy

The Monster (2016) 10:30 p.m. TMC

