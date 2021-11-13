What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Saturday Night Live,’ NBC; ‘The Zoo,’ Animal Planet; ‘Boogie,’ HBO
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Greg Proops is a guest in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: Bronx Tales (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Jonathan Majors (“The Harder They Fall”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Taylor Swift. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield and many more star in this stylish, intensely violent exercise in genre reclamation.
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Zoo The staff works to build a relationship between a pair of Asian elephants, but the two animals have very different personalities that could make them incompatible. Also, veterinarians treat an ocellated turkey chick’s foot condition, and a North American beaver needs a tooth trim. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
College Football Michigan visits Penn State, 9 a.m. ABC; Oklahoma visits Baylor, 9 a.m. Fox; Syracuse visits Louisville, 9 a.m. BSSC; Mississippi State visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Northwestern visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN2; West Virginia visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. FS1; Georgia visits Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Purdue visits Ohio State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Boston College visits Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; Miami visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Iowa State visits Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Michigan State, 1 p.m. Fox; Texas A&M visits Ole Miss, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kentucky visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Arizona State visits Washington, 4 p.m. FS1; Notre Dame visits Virginia, 4:30 p.m. ABC; TCU visits Oklahoma State, 5 p.m. Fox; Washington State visits Oregon, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Utah State visits San Jose State, 7:30 p.m. FS1
College Basketball Saint Peter’s visits St. John’s, 1 p.m. FS1; Texas visits Gonzaga, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets, 4 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Gregory Zuckerman (“A Shot to Save the World”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday 4:30 p.m.
Meet the Press Film Festival Documentaries focusing on stories affected by U.S. politics. (N) 7 p.m. MSNBC
Sunday Talk Show Guests: November 14: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “This Week”; “State of the Union”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
The French Connection Narcotics officer Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle (Gene Hackman) and his partner (Roy Scheider) take on a drug ring shipping heroin into the United States in director William Friedkin’s 1971 Oscar-winning police drama. This showing marks the 50th anniversary of the film’s release. Fernando Rey also stars. 5 p.m. TCM
The Secret Life of Pets 2 In director Chris Renaud’s 2019 computer-animated sequel, two dogs (voices of Patton Oswalt, Eric Stonestreet) make big adjustments when their owner (voice of Ellie Kemper), gets married and the couple brings a baby into the household. Other voices include Pete Holmes, Kevin Hart, Harrison Ford, Jenny Slate, Tiffany Haddish, Lake Bell, Dana Carvey and Hannibal Buress. 7:30 p.m. Freeform
The key to the appeal of “The Secret Life of Pets” is that the filmmakers understand the lovable quirks and characteristics that make our furry friends who they are.
Boogie Eddie Huang, whose personal memoirs inspired the ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat,” wrote and directed this 2021 drama starring Taylor Takahashi as a young basketball phenom living in Queens, N.Y. Pamelyn Chee, Perry Yung and Taylour Paige also star. 8 p.m. HBO
This first feature written and directed by Eddie Huang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) stars Taylor Takahashi as a Chinese American high school student who dreams of NBA stardom.
A Picture Perfect Holiday Tatyana Ali stars in this new 2021 seasonal romance as a fashion photographer who signs up for the annual Christmas photography retreat in the small town Pine Falls. A booking error leads to her sharing a rental with a wildlife photographer. Dina Meyer and Henderson Wade also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8 a.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8 a.m. Syfy
Walk the Line (2005) 9 a.m. E!
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 9 a.m. TCM
Antwone Fisher (2002) 9:46 a.m. Cinemax
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Bravo
Dances With Wolves (1990) 10 a.m. Ovation
What About Bob? (1991) 10 a.m. POP
Galaxy Quest (1999) 11 a.m. IFC
The Candidate (1972) 11 a.m. TCM
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part (2019) 11 a.m. TNT
The China Syndrome (1979) 11:10 a.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:33 a.m. Syfy
The Fighter (2010) 11:35 a.m. Epix
Moneyball (2011) Noon AMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) Noon CMT
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) Noon FX
Field of Dreams (1989) Noon Paramount
Meet the Parents (2000) Noon TRU
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) 1 p.m. Sundance
A Warm December (1973) 1 p.m. TCM
Matilda (1996) 1:10 p.m. Freeform
High Plains Drifter (1973) 1:15 p.m. TMC
Cliffhanger (1993) 2 p.m. Ovation
John Wick (2014) 2 p.m. USA; 10 p.m. USA
The Breakfast Club (1985) 2:30 p.m. CMT
Aliens (1986) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3 p.m. Bravo
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 3 p.m. FX
Cloverfield (2008) 3 p.m. HBO
Apollo 13 (1995) 3 p.m. TMC
Gremlins (1984) 3:15 p.m. TNT
Titanic (1997) 3:20 p.m. MTV
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
Empire of the Sun (1987) 3:55 p.m. KCET
The Butcher’s Wife (1991) 4 p.m. KCOP
El Dorado (1967) 4 p.m. Sundance
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 4 and 7 p.m. USA
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 5 p.m. Ovation
Minority Report (2002) 5:20 p.m. Epix
Bolt (2008) 5:20 p.m. Freeform
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 5:26 p.m. Encore
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 5:30 and 10 p.m. TNT
Friday (1995) 6 p.m. VH1
Ted (2012) 6:13 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 7 p.m. CMT
Tombstone (1993) 7 p.m. Sundance; 10 p.m. Sundance
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. MTV
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. TBS
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. TNT
Meet John Doe (1941) 9:20 p.m. KVCR
Dirty Dancing (1987) 9:30 p.m. CMT
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
The Other Guys (2010) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10 p.m. Syfy
The Monster (2016) 10:30 p.m. TMC
