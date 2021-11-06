What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Attica’ on Showtime; ‘Saturday Night Live’; ‘Highway to Heaven’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Nyima Funk and Olympian Shawn Johnson are guests in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW

The Zoo: Bronx Tales Giraffes Jigsaw Joe and Zizi are finally paired for breeding in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Kieran Culkin hosts this new episode with musical guest Ed Sheeran, who is back from COVID-19 isolation. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Zoo A feisty camel develops a tooth issue. Also, a zookeeper forms a bond with a Magellanic penguin chick that is reluctant to be hand-fed. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Crystal Palace versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, 8 a.m. NBCSP; Brighton & Hove Albion versus Newcastle United, 10:30 a.m. NBC

College Football USC visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; San Diego State visits Hawaii, 8 p.m. FS1. Also, Army visits Air Force, 8:30 a.m. CBS; Wake Forest visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ABC; Ohio State visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. Fox; Oregon visits Washington, 9 a.m. ESPN; Illinois visits Minnesota, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kansas State visits Kansas, 9 a.m. FS1; Teams TBA, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; Auburn visits Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Navy visits Notre Dame, 12:30 p.m. NBC; Michigan State visits Purdue, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Baylor visits TCU, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Oklahoma State visits West Virginia, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Maryland, 12:30 p.m. FS1; LSU visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; Tennessee visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon visits Washington, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Indiana visits Michigan, 4:30 p.m. Fox; Texas visits Iowa State, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Texas-San Antonio visits Texas-El Paso, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2;

Horse Racing: Breeders’ Cup Classic From Del Mar Racetrack, 5 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Next Stop, Christmas A woman dissatisfied with her life wonders what would have happened if she had married an old boyfriend who went on to become a famous sportscaster. Then, after a long train trip back to her hometown, she’s 10 years in the past. Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd star in this 2021 holiday fantasy romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Land Robin Wright directs and stars in this 2021 drama as a middle-aged woman left shattered by a tragedy. Retreating to an isolated cabin in the wilderness of Wyoming she begins her long healing process and forms unexpected friendship with a local hunter (Demián Bichir) who helps her reconnect with life. Kim Dickens and Warren Christie also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Highway to Heaven Jill Scott stars as a heavenly emissary dispatched to help mortals in crisis in this new reboot of the classic TV drama from the late ‘80s. Barry Watson also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return to their roles as velociraptor wrangler Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, the former operations manager of Jurassic World, in this 2018 action-adventure sequel. Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, James Cromwell and Toby Jones also star. 8:15 p.m. Freeform

Attica Emmy-winning filmmaker Stanley Nelson (“Freedom Riders”) documents the bloodiest prison rebellion in U.S. history. The five-day prisoner rebellion claimed the lives of 28 inmates and 10 hostages in 1971. 9 p.m. Showtime

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 8 a.m. POP

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

Dodge City (1939) 9 a.m. TCM

Big (1988) 9:02 a.m. Starz

Thirteen (2003) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) 9:45 a.m. E!

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:45 a.m. USA

The Queen (2006) 10:15 a.m. HBO

The Adventures of Tintin (2011) 10:23 a.m. Encore

The Client (1994) 10:30 a.m. POP

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 10:51 a.m. Starz

White Heat (1949) 11 a.m. TCM

The American President (1995) 11:05 a.m. TMC

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 11:16 a.m. TNT

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

48 Hrs. (1982) Noon Ovation

Fury (2014) 12:04 p.m. History

Gremlins (1984) 12:15 p.m. TBS

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 12:45 p.m. USA

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 1 p.m. TCM

G.I. Jane (1997) 1 p.m. TMC

The Firm (1993) 1:30 p.m. POP

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2:22 p.m. TNT

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:30 and 10:15 p.m. CMT

Trainwreck (2015) 2:30 p.m. E!

Public Enemies (2009) 2:58 p.m. Starz

Friday (1995) 3 and 9 p.m. MTV

The Celluloid Closet (1996) 3 p.m. TCM

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 3:58 p.m. Encore

Fiddler on the Roof (1971) 4 p.m. KCET

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. AMC

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) 4:07 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:15 p.m. USA

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 4:30 p.m. TBS

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Cliffhanger (1993) 5 p.m. Ovation

A Time to Kill (1996) 5 p.m. POP

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 5:15 p.m. CMT

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5:19 p.m. TNT

Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO

Elf (2003) 5:50 p.m. Encore

The Hangover (2009) 7 and 9:30 p.m. E!

Salt (2010) 7 p.m. Syfy

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:15 p.m. USA

And Then There Were None (1945) 7:50 p.m. KVCR

Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC

The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. FX

Next Stop, Christmas (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Land (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

Highway to Heaven (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. TBS

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 8:04 p.m. TNT

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) 8:15 p.m. Freeform

Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. BET

Attica (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime

Iron Man 3 (2013) 9 p.m. Starz

Drag Me to Hell (2009) 9 p.m. TMC

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

Skyfall (2012) 10:45 p.m. Epix

The Andromeda Strain (1971) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 10:45 p.m. USA

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 10:51 p.m. TNT

Open Range (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount

Zola (2020) 11 p.m. Showtime

