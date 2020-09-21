What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ on Fox

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The top 10 acts perform for the last time, from Universal Studios. 8 p.m. NBC

Dead Pixels In the season finale, Meg, Nicky, Usman and Russell (Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda, David Mumeni) are closing in on the endgame of Kingdom Scrolls, so they decide to cosplay the final level. Charlotte Ritchie also stars. 8 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete, with the first elimination of the 2020 season. Tyra Banks hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Cosmos: Possible Worlds Previously airing on cable, this critically acclaimed science series hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, inspired by Carl Sagan’s classic series, makes its two-hour broadcast premiere with the new episode “Ladder to the Stars: Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors.” 8 p.m. Fox

Supernanny (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime

Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Tell Me a Story Hannah (Dania Ramirez) takes on Katrina’s (Becki Newton) henchmen in order to get Gabe (Davi Santos) to safety in this new episode. Billy Magnussen and James Wolk also star.9 p.m. CW

Advertisement

Frontline In “The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden,” filmmaker Michael Kirk presents investigative biographies of President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden as Americans prepare to decide who will lead the nation for the next four years. p.m. KOCE

Chicago E.R. This new one-hour special episode, which also is a pilot for a prospective series, takes viewers inside the white-knuckle professional lives of nurses in a Chicago medical facility, Roseland, a once-failing hospital. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Transplant Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) puts more pressure on Bash (Hamza Haq), while Theo (Jim Watson) feels powerless when something happens to one of his daughters back home. Laurence Leboeuf also stars in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Cal Fire: West Coast Fires Film crews are embedded with firefighters as they battle California wildfires in this timely new series. 10 p.m. Discovery

Advertisement

Kal Penn Approves This Message Kal Penn celebrates the ways in which young voters have already changed the world in the premiere of this series. 10:30 p.m. Freeform



SPECIALS

Time100 This new special features Time magazine’s annual list of pioneers, artists, leaders, pop culture icons and other public figures. 10 p.m. ABC



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Authors Desus and Mero. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Michael Curry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Ayesha Curry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ken Jeong (“I Can See Your Voice”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

The View Author Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Seafood appetizer; banana pudding; chorizo and shrimp on cheese grits. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sterling K. Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Gabourey Sidibe (“Antebellum”); Jemele Hill and Cari Champion (“Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Real Ray J (“RAYdiation X”); Stacey Abrams (“All In: The Fight for Democracy”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV; 3 p.m. KCOP

The Drew Barrymore Show Gwyneth Paltrow; Cristela Alonzo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Usher; Neil Patrick Harris; Ava Max performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Doctors Pandemic journals; a quarantine skin fast; COVID, T cells and the common cold; boosting immunity. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A teenager terrorizes his siblings. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Voting initiatives: Kerry Washington; W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew dances. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show The courts overturn Scott Peterson’s death penalty. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Evan Rachel Wood. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keira Knightley; Chelsea Clinton; Tame Impala performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Desus Nice and the Kid Mero. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tenacious D performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Keith Urban performs; Rachel Dratch. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ken Jeong; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



SPORTS

Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals (doubleheader), Noon and 3 p.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Oakland Athletics visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball The Minnesota Lynx versus the Seattle Storm, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Connecticut Sun versus the Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Lakers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT

Advertisement

MOVIES

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8:30 a.m. Bravo

In Which We Serve (1942) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Julie & Julia (2009) 8:35 a.m. TMC

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Private Lives (1931) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 10:40 a.m. Showtime

Fighting With My Family (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 1 p.m. A&E

Advertisement

Indignation (2016) 1 p.m. Cinemax

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 1 p.m. Syfy

Blithe Spirit (1945) 1:45 p.m. TCM

The Wife (2017) 2:03 and 9 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) 2:05 p.m. TMC

The Revenant (2015) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Scent of a Woman (1992) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Ferdinand (2017) 3 p.m. FX

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 3:25 p.m. HBO

Titanic (1997) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Brief Encounter (1945) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Arbitrage (2012) 4:20 p.m. Epix

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 5 p.m. Freeform

Sing (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

Cape Fear (1991) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6 p.m. BET

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

Margin Call (2011) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Hope Springs (2012) 7:17 p.m. Encore

The Blind Side (2009) 7:30 p.m. Freeform

Us (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Advertisement

The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount

Hustle & Flow (2005) 8 p.m. VH1

Salaam Bombay! (1988) 9:15 p.m. TCM

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. BBC America

Advertisement

Ghost (1990) 10 p.m. TMC

The American President (1995) 10:44 p.m. Encore

A Simple Favor (2018) 11 p.m. Epix

Daughters of the Dust (1991) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Advertisement