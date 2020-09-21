What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Cosmos: Possible Worlds’ on Fox
SERIES
America’s Got Talent The top 10 acts perform for the last time, from Universal Studios. 8 p.m. NBC
Dead Pixels In the season finale, Meg, Nicky, Usman and Russell (Alexa Davies, Will Merrick, Sargon Yelda, David Mumeni) are closing in on the endgame of Kingdom Scrolls, so they decide to cosplay the final level. Charlotte Ritchie also stars. 8 p.m. CW
Dancing With the Stars The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete, with the first elimination of the 2020 season. Tyra Banks hosts. 8 p.m. ABC
Cosmos: Possible Worlds Previously airing on cable, this critically acclaimed science series hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson, inspired by Carl Sagan’s classic series, makes its two-hour broadcast premiere with the new episode “Ladder to the Stars: Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors.” 8 p.m. Fox
Supernanny (N) 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Tell Me a Story Hannah (Dania Ramirez) takes on Katrina’s (Becki Newton) henchmen in order to get Gabe (Davi Santos) to safety in this new episode. Billy Magnussen and James Wolk also star.9 p.m. CW
Frontline In “The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden,” filmmaker Michael Kirk presents investigative biographies of President Donald J. Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden as Americans prepare to decide who will lead the nation for the next four years. p.m. KOCE
Chicago E.R. This new one-hour special episode, which also is a pilot for a prospective series, takes viewers inside the white-knuckle professional lives of nurses in a Chicago medical facility, Roseland, a once-failing hospital. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Transplant Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) puts more pressure on Bash (Hamza Haq), while Theo (Jim Watson) feels powerless when something happens to one of his daughters back home. Laurence Leboeuf also stars in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Cal Fire: West Coast Fires Film crews are embedded with firefighters as they battle California wildfires in this timely new series. 10 p.m. Discovery
Kal Penn Approves This Message Kal Penn celebrates the ways in which young voters have already changed the world in the premiere of this series. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
Time100 This new special features Time magazine’s annual list of pioneers, artists, leaders, pop culture icons and other public figures. 10 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Authors Desus and Mero. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Michael Curry. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Ayesha Curry. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ken Jeong (“I Can See Your Voice”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Chelsea Clinton. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Seafood appetizer; banana pudding; chorizo and shrimp on cheese grits. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sterling K. Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Gabourey Sidibe (“Antebellum”); Jemele Hill and Cari Champion (“Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Real Ray J (“RAYdiation X”); Stacey Abrams (“All In: The Fight for Democracy”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV; 3 p.m. KCOP
The Drew Barrymore Show Gwyneth Paltrow; Cristela Alonzo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Usher; Neil Patrick Harris; Ava Max performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Pandemic journals; a quarantine skin fast; COVID, T cells and the common cold; boosting immunity. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A teenager terrorizes his siblings. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Voting initiatives: Kerry Washington; W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew dances. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The courts overturn Scott Peterson’s death penalty. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Evan Rachel Wood. (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keira Knightley; Chelsea Clinton; Tame Impala performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Desus Nice and the Kid Mero. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tenacious D performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keith Urban performs; Rachel Dratch. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ken Jeong; Alicia Keys performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Washington Nationals (doubleheader), Noon and 3 p.m. MLB; the New York Yankees visit the Toronto Blue Jays, 3:30 p.m. ESPN; the Texas Rangers visit the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the San Diego Padres, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Oakland Athletics visit the Dodgers, 6:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
WNBA Basketball The Minnesota Lynx versus the Seattle Storm, 4 p.m. ESPN2; the Connecticut Sun versus the Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers versus the Denver Nuggets, 6 p.m. TNT
MOVIES
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8:30 a.m. Bravo
In Which We Serve (1942) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Julie & Julia (2009) 8:35 a.m. TMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Private Lives (1931) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 10:40 a.m. Showtime
Fighting With My Family (2019) 12:40 p.m. Epix
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 1 p.m. A&E
Indignation (2016) 1 p.m. Cinemax
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 1 p.m. Syfy
Blithe Spirit (1945) 1:45 p.m. TCM
The Wife (2017) 2:03 and 9 p.m. Encore
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) 2:05 p.m. TMC
The Revenant (2015) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Scent of a Woman (1992) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax
Ferdinand (2017) 3 p.m. FX
The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) 3:25 p.m. HBO
Titanic (1997) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Brief Encounter (1945) 3:30 p.m. TCM
Arbitrage (2012) 4:20 p.m. Epix
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 5 p.m. Freeform
Sing (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
Cape Fear (1991) 5:50 p.m. TMC
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) 6 p.m. BET
Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
Margin Call (2011) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy
Hope Springs (2012) 7:17 p.m. Encore
The Blind Side (2009) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Us (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Paramount
Hustle & Flow (2005) 8 p.m. VH1
Salaam Bombay! (1988) 9:15 p.m. TCM
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. BBC America
Ghost (1990) 10 p.m. TMC
The American President (1995) 10:44 p.m. Encore
A Simple Favor (2018) 11 p.m. Epix
Daughters of the Dust (1991) 11:30 p.m. TCM
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
