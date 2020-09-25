What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday Talk: ‘Falling for Look Lodge’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Central Ave The entertainment and pop culture newsmagazine premieres with two episodes. (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. Fox

Animal Babies This new episode of the nature documentary series heads for mountains to see how young creatures fare in hostile environments. 8 p.m. BBC America

Rocky Mountain Vet In this new episode, Dr. Jeff performs a surgery he’s never done before on a dog experiencing labored breathing. Also, an older senior canine is abandoned by its owner and Dr. Baier tries to save neglected ornate box turtles. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits country music star Loretta Lynn’s mansion in Tennessee. 9 p.m. Travel



SPECIALS

Champions for Change This new special revisits stories and characters that left a lasting impression. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Food and the Pandemic: Recipe for Disasters Joy Reid and Andrew Zimmern examine how the food people eat intersects with key issues facing America today. 7 p.m. MSNBC



SPORTS

College Football UCF visits East Carolina, 9 a.m. ABC; Kansas State visits Oklahoma, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN; Georgia Southern visits Louisiana, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgia Tech visits Syracuse, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Iowa State visits TCU, 10:30 a.m. FS1; Tulane visits Southern Mississippi, 11:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Mississippi State visits LSU, 12:30 p.m. CBS; West Virginia visits Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Texas visits Texas Tech, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Army visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Texas-El Paso visits Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas State visits Boston College, 3 p.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Missouri, 4 p.m. ESPN; Florida State visits Miami, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Troy visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN

Baseball The Miami Marlins visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Seattle Mariners visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. MLB; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Minnesota Twins, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net and SportsNetLA; Regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

2020 Stanley Cup Final Game 5: The Dallas Stars vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBC

NBA Basketball The Denver Nuggets versus the Lakers, 6 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Fox News Special: The Supreme Court Nomination Coverage and analysis of President Trump’s announcement of his nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court. (N) 1 p.m. Fox News



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Former TV host Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”). Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). Rosie Torres, Burn Pits 360. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.); Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.). Ken Starr; Laurence Tribe, Harvard. Sec. of Labor Eugene Scalia. Panel: Karl Rove; Katie Pavlich; Juan Williams. Anchored by Brit Hume. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee; America’s possible “doomsday election” scenario: Author Emily Bazelon (“Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration”); author Noah Feldman (“The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President”). Iran’s execution of a wrestler; the Iran nuclear deal; American sanctions on Iran; the killing of Gen. Suleimani: Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.). Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Candace Owens. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.). Jeh Johnson. Don McGahn. Doug Parker, American Airlines. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb.

(N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; author Peter Baker (“The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III”); Lanhee Chen, Stanford University; former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.). (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Author Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) (“Our Lost Declaration: America’s Fight Against Tyranny From King George to the Deep State”). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; author Leah Wright Rigueur (“The Loneliness of the Black Republican”). (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The presidential debates; fact-checking the debates: Frank J. Fahrenkopf Jr., the Commission on Presidential Debates. How the networks count votes and project the winner of the presidential election: Sam Feist. Facebook’s failure to stop election misinformation: Maria Ressa, the Real Facebook Oversight Board. Covering President Trump’s election threats: Mark Lukasiewicz, Hofstra University; Molly Jong-Fast, Daily Beast; Brian Karem, Playboy magazine. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Molly Hemingway; Jedediah Bilal; Leslie Marshall; former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; former Gov. Ed Rendell (D-Pa.); Griff Jenkins; Harris Faulkner. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

Fox News Democracy 2020: Debate Preview Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum preview Tuesday’s debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. With Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Karl Rove. (N) 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Just Mercy Jamie Foxx stars in this fact-based 2019 legal drama as a Black inmate on death row for the 1986 murder of a white woman. His case catches the attention of an idealistic young Harvard Law graduate (Michael B. Jordan), who has teamed up with a kindred spirit (Brie Larson) to found the Equal Justice Initiative. Rob Morgan, Tim Blake Nelson and Rafe Spall also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Falling for Look Lodge Noah (Jonathan Keltz), a handsome workaholic, realizes he’s not doing a very good job planning his sister’s wedding, so he turns to Lily (Clark Backo) for some help in this 2020 romance. Chris Violette and Kathryn Kohut also star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 8:25 a.m. Epix

A Few Good Men (1992) 9 a.m. Paramount

The Long Voyage Home (1940) 9 a.m. TCM

Widows (2018) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Sixth Sense (1999) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Crawl (2019) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Mean Girls (2004) 10:25 a.m. Showtime

Rush Hour (1998) 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. TBS

The Thin Red Line (1998) 10:53 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. Encore

Trainwreck (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 11 a.m. Ovation

Quo Vadis (1951) 11 a.m. TCM

Big (1988) Noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT

Creed (2015) Noon Paramount

Room (2015) 12:05 p.m. Showtime

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Galaxy Quest (1999) 12:30 p.m. IFC

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 1 p.m. VH1

Rocky III (1982) 1:15 p.m. AMC

Frozen (2013) 1:15 p.m. Disney; 9:30 p.m. Freeform

Mystic Pizza (1988) 1:47 p.m. Encore

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 2 p.m. FXX

Cliffhanger (1993) 2 p.m. Ovation

Face/Off (1997) 2:05 p.m. Showtime

Where Eagles Dare (1969) 2:15 p.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 2:30 and 8 p.m. CMT

Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 2:30 p.m. TNT

Brave (2012) 2:45 p.m. Freeform

American Hustle (2013) 3 p.m. IFC

42 (2013) 3 and 8 p.m. Paramount

A Hidden Life (2019) 3:15 p.m. HBO

Grease (1978) 3:30 p.m. POP

Picnic (1955) 4 p.m. KCET; 9 p.m. KVCR

Meet the Parents (2000) 4:16 p.m. Starz

Marshall (2017) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Tangled (2010) 4:50 p.m. Freeform

Magnum Force (1973) 5 p.m. Ovation

The Red Shoes (1948) 5 p.m. TCM

21 Jump Street (2012) 5:23 p.m. Encore

Speed (1994) 5:27 and 10:27 p.m. USA

Rocky Balboa (2006) 5:45 p.m. AMC

King Kong (2005) 5:50 p.m. TMC

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6 p.m. Disney XD

Coach Carter (2005) 6 p.m. VH1

Doctor Strange (2016) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Moana (2016) 7 p.m. Freeform

Casino (1995) 8 p.m. AMC

Side Effects (2013) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Thor (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

John Wick (2014) 8 and 10:15 p.m. IFC

The Negotiator (1998) 8 p.m. Ovation

Hustlers (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 9 p.m. Encore

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

Love & Basketball (2000) 9 p.m. VH1

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 9:03 p.m. Starz

They Won’t Believe Me (1947) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 9:55 p.m. Epix

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) 10 p.m. Showtime

Love’s Unending Legacy (2007) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10:55 p.m. E!

Silverado (1985) 11 p.m. Ovation

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 11 p.m. TCM

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:47 p.m. Starz

