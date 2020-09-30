What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Let’s Be Real’ on Fox; MLB Playoffs
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Wall (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Mysteries Decoded Jennifer Marshall and Sarah Lyons to explore the 17th century Salem witch trials in Massachusetts. (N) 8 p.m. CW
Celebrity Family Feud Joel McHale and Ben Feldman; Jesse Palmer and CeeLo Green. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Southern Charm (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (N) 8 p.m. E!
Press Your Luck Contestants from San Diego, Huntington Beach and Rancho Mission Viejo. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Star Trek: Discovery (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Match Game James Van Der Beek, Cheryl Hines, Thomas Lennon, Sherri Shepherd, Dr. Oz and Laura Benanti. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
CripTales Disabled actor and writer Mat Fraser curates powerful monologues written, directed and performed by disabled people in this new series. 10 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Let’s Be Real Robert Smigel (“Triumph the Insult Comic Dog”) is executive producer of this new puppet special covering politics, pop culture and the 2020 election. 9 p.m. Fox
SPORTS
Baseball The Cincinnati Reds visit the Atlanta Braves, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Houston Astros visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. ESPN2; the Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. ABC; the Chicago White Sox visit the Oakland Athletics, Noon ESPN; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the San Diego Padres, 2 p.m. ESPN2; the New York Yankees visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. TBS; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Denver Broncos visit the New York Jets, 5:20 p.m. NFL
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Jill Martin. Breast cancer treatment: Kristen Dahlgren. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Kristi Funk; Rachel Beller; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”); Tim McGraw performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tanya Acker; Patricia DiMango; Michael Corriero. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Jacques Pépin. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Galadriel Stineman and Kevin Joy; chef Chris Valdes. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Tyra Banks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Andrew Rannells (“The Boys in the Band”); Jill Kargman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Seth MacFarlane; Arden Myrin; Stephen Curry; Ziggy Marley performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Amy Grant’s health; Rachel Campos-Duffy (“Moms”); stress. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents say their 12-year-old daughter assaults them, destroys their property, lies and walks out. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chris Rock (“Fargo”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Sterling K. Brown discusses Hollywood’s race problem and why he wants to live to be 100. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Michael Strahan; Tobe Nwigwe (“I Need You to”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Che; Colin Jost; Kaitlyn Dever; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ethan Hawke; prosecutor Andrew Weissmann. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Travis Scott performs; Lauren Cohan. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Cecily Strong; David Wright; Miranda July; Jessica Burdeaux performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tyra Banks; Sally Hawkins; Craig Roberts. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Casper A teenager (Christina Ricci) who lost her mother befriends a friendly ghost while staying at a mean heiress’ (Cathy Moriarty) haunted mansion in this kid-friendly 1995 comedy adapted from a popular comic book. Dan Aykroyd and Bill Pullman also star. 5 p.m. Freeform
Never Rarely Sometimes Always Sidney Flanigan stars as 17-year-old Autumn, who runs into a frustrating series of hurdles, both bureaucratic and emotional, while seeking to terminate an unexpected pregnancy in writer-director Eliza Hittman’s 2020 drama. Talia Ryder, Ryan Eggold and Thodore Pellerin also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Beneath Us Director Max Pachman also co-wrote this 2019 thriller about a group of undocumented workers hired by a wealthy American couple, who hold them captive in the basement of their remote mansion and force them to fight for their lives. Lynn Collins, Rigo Sanchez, Josue Aguirre, James Tupper and Nicholas Gonzalez star. 10:36 p.m. Starz
Zero Days (2016) 8 a.m. TMC
A Clockwork Orange (1971) 8:15 a.m. IFC
The Shoes of the Fisherman (1968) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Emma (1996) 8:45 a.m. HBO
Fatal Attraction (1987) 8:52 a.m. and 6:57 p.m. Encore
Rango (2011) 9:35 a.m. Epix
Thirteen Days (2000) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 10:51 a.m. Starz
The Warriors (1979) 11:10 a.m. Cinemax
American Made (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Truman Show (1998) 11:35 a.m. TMC
Coming to America (1988) Noon and 7 p.m. VH1
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Frequency (2000) 12:30 p.m. HBO
The Dark Knight (2008) 1 p.m. MTV
Stand by Me (1986) 2:15 p.m. Encore
Deadpool 2 (2018) 2:30 p.m. FXX
Eyes Wide Shut (1999) 2:30 p.m. IFC
White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 2:30 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Marooned (1969) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform
Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 3:09 p.m. Starz
Erin Brockovich (2000) 4 and 11:56 p.m. BBC America
A Lonely Place to Die (2011) 4:35 p.m. TMC
La Strada (1954) 5 p.m. TCM
Carrie (1976) 5:15 p.m. Encore
The Cooler (2003) 6:15 p.m. Showtime
Titanic (1997) 6:41 p.m. Starz
A League of Their Own (1992) 7 p.m. BBC America
Two for the Road (1967) 7 p.m. TCM
Halloween (1978) 8 p.m. AMC
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976) 8 p.m. Epix
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. TMC
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 p.m. BET
Dodsworth (1936) 9 p.m. TCM
Crocodile Dundee (1986) 10 p.m. CMT
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 10:15 p.m. TMC
Beneath Us (2019) 10:36 p.m. Starz
Role Models (2008) 10:50 p.m. Encore
Destry Rides Again (1939) 11 p.m. TCM
Inside Man (2006) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
TV highlights for Sept. 27-Oct. 3 include “The Comey Rule,” the first presidential debate and the NBA Finals
Movies on TV this week, Sept. 27: ‘Psycho’; ‘Lawrence of Arabia’ and more
Movies on TV Sept. 27 - Oct. 3 in interactive PDF format
TV Listings for the week of Sept. 27 - Oct. 3 in PDF format for downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
From the Emmys to the Oscars.
Get our revamped Envelope newsletter, sent twice a week, for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes insights and columnist Glenn Whipp’s commentary.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.