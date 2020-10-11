What’s on TV Monday: ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’; SCOTUS confirmation

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

American Ninja Warrior Semifinals. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis. (N) 8 p.m. CW

L.A.'s Finest (N) 8 p.m. Fox

One Day at a Time Originally created for Netflix, this reboot of the Norman Lear sitcom that ran from 1975-84 begins its broadcast run with Justina Machado starring as the head of a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. Ray Romano guest stars in the first of two new episodes. Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Isabella Gomez and Marcel Ruiz also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in this new episode include Jandro, David Parr, Magical Katrina and Daniel Roy. 9 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars ’80s Night. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Filthy Rich (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan Talk show host James Corden. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Halloween Baking Championship Judges Stephanie Boswell and Zac Young help Carla Hall decide which baker’s dessert using ingredients such as sauerkraut, beets, tamarind paste and canned tomato soup is the best. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Third Day Helen (Naomie Harris) reveals her true intentions in coming to Osea in this new episode. Nico Parker also stars. 9 p.m. HBO

Manhunt: Deadly Games While Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) fights back against the FBI and the media, an ATF agent (Arliss Howard) discovers a crucial link to the Olympic bomb while investigating a serial bomber terrorizing the Southeast. 10 p.m. CBS

POV Filmmaker Sam Soko’s documentary “Softie” profiles political activist Boniface “Softie” Mwangi, and his campaign for political office in Kenya, having spent years fighting for justice there. 10 p.m. KOCE

Soulmates Alison (Sonya Cassidy) presents David (David Costabile) proof that she’s his soul mate and they start a torrid affair in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC

Enslaved The new episode “Resistance” explores the opposition to slavery in Africa and the thousands who risked their lives as part of the Underground Railroad in the U.S. 10 p.m. Epix

The Big Bake In this new episode “Which Witch Is Which?” host Brad Smith tasks the baking teams with creating cakes inspired by the broomstick-riding sorceress regarded as the first lady of Halloween. Judges Harry Eastwood, Anna Olson and Eddie Jackson evaluate the dishes. 10 p.m. Food Network

We Are Who We Are As Sarah and Richard’s (Chloë Sevigny, Kid Cudi) power struggle intensifies, the relationship between their wives continues to grow. Jordan Kristine Seamón, Jack Dylan Grazer, Spence Moore II and Faith Alabi also star. 0 p.m. HBO



SPECIALS

Supreme Court Confirmation The first day of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings on nominee Amy Coney Barrett. (Live) 6 a.m. C-SPAN



SPORTS

Baseball ALCS Championship series, Game 2: Tampa Bay Rays versus the Houston Astros, 1 p.m. TBS; NLCS Championship series, Game 1: The Atlanta Braves versus the Dodgers, 5 p.m. Fox

NFL Football The Denver Broncos visit the New England Patriots, 2 p.m. ESPN; the Chargers visit the New Orleans Saints, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Joel McHale. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jane Lynch (“Weakest Link”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Nancy Grace; Joey Fatone. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jamie Lee Curtis; Kristin Cavallari; Lady A. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors COVID-19 long haulers; the Doctors Word Power Book Club; health benefits of reading. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil In May 2020, a woman left her family without warning; she says she’s ready to reveal why. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Che; 9-year-old cellist Cameron Renshaw. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Looking at the relationship between spicy foods and ulcers; a new study on cancer risk for women. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Jay Ellis (“The Black Box”); Drea De Matteo (“Made Women”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The vice presidential debate. 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Kevin Nealon. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Josh Charles; Chika performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Cynthia Nixon; Michael Stipe; Larry Wilmore; Sonny Emory performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters Jeremy Renner and Gemma Arterton play the siblings as adults in this 2013 revisionist fairy-tale update. Famke Janssen and Peter Stormare also star. 8 p.m. AMC

Little Women (2019) 8:29 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. Starz

The Professional (1994) 8:41 a.m. and 6:07 p.m. Encore

The Favourite (2018) 9:24 a.m. Cinemax

Gone Girl (2014) 9:30 a.m. FX

Overlord (2018) 11 a.m. Epix

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) 11 a.m. TCM

Parenthood (1989) 11 a.m. TMC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11:05 a.m. Showtime

City Island (2009) 11:28 a.m. Cinemax

The Namesake (2006) 11:55 a.m. HBO

Rush Hour (1998) Noon IFC

28 Days Later (2002) Noon Syfy

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 12:33 and 11:49 p.m. Starz

Back to School (1986) 12:50 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me (2010) 1 and 5:05 p.m. Nickelodeon

Elysium (2013) 1 p.m. Sundance

Chicago (2002) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 1:25 p.m. Showtime

Freedom Writers (2007) 1:30 p.m. VH1; 10 p.m. VH1

Looper (2012) 2:30 p.m. Encore

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

28 Weeks Later (2007) 2:30 p.m. Syfy

Bounce (2000) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 and 7:15 p.m. Nickelodeon

Patriot Games (1992) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Hanna (2011) 3:50 p.m. HBO

Coach Carter (2005) 4 p.m. VH1

Easy A (2010) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Premium Rush (2012) 4:32 p.m. Encore

Shrek (2001) 5 p.m. Freeform

Winter’s Bone (2010) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax

Queen & Slim (2019) 6:40 p.m. HBO

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount

42 (2013) 7 p.m. VH1

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 8 p.m. Encore

Locke (2013) 8 p.m. TMC

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Total Recall (1990) 9 p.m. Sundance

The Green Mile (1999) 11 p.m. Paramount

Violent Playground (1958) 11:30 p.m. TCM

