What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Voice’; ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Gwen Stefani joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for a new season of the singing competition. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Charles Esten. (N) 8 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars (N) 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) must get fentanyl into police custody without leaving a clue as to their involvement in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox

One Day at a Time After Alex (Marcel Ruiz) catches his mother (Justina Machado) in a compromising position, she decides it’s time for a talk about healthy human sexuality in the first of two back-to-back episodes of this rebooted comedy. Rita Moreno also stars. 9 and 9:30 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians include Anna Ferris Simpson, Pierre Ulric, Garrett Thomas and Francis Menotti. 9 p.m. CW

Filthy Rich Rose (Aubrey Dollar) offers the home as a sanctuary for Ginger and Tina (Melia Kreiling, guest star Rachel York) in the aftermath of the stalker incident. Also, Margaret (Kim Cattrall) is forced to recruit some unlikely allies following threats from Rev. Paul (Aaron Lazar), who is conspiring with Eric (Corey Cott) and some Sunshine Network investors. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tell Me More With Kelly Corrigan Jennifer Garner. (N) 9 p.m. KOCE

Halloween Baking Championship Carla Hall invites the five remaining bakers to a party in the haunted ballroom, where they must create impressive costume cakes to win a spot in the finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Third Day (series finale) (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Manhunt: Deadly Games After the FBI identifies Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) as the serial bomber, he flees into the forest. Gethin Anthony, Arliss Howard and Kelly Jenrette also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Emergency Call Emergency call takers in Austin, Texas; Wasilla, Alaska; and Ogden, Utah, receive a series of bone-chilling — or sometimes just bizarre — calls, including a terrified mother who hears an intruder trying to break into her home; passersby threatened by a gun-wielding, erratic driver who creates a six-hour wave of confusion and destruction; and residents of a neighborhood bewildered by the sight of an injured man licking a stop sign. Luke Wilson is the host. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Filmmaker Arthur Jones’ award-winning documentary “Feels Good Man” recounts the story of how San Francisco artist Matt Furie saw his lighthearted cartoon character Pepe the Frog hijacked by racist alt-right groups that rebranded the image as a symbol of hate during the 2016 U.S. presidential election season. 10 p.m. KOCE

Soulmates (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Enslaved The series finale documents the politics that brought to an end the enslavement of Africans in the West. 10 p.m. Epix

The Big Bake In this new episode three baking teams have five hours to create the most sensational monster cakes the judges have ever seen. 10 p.m. Food Network

We Are Who We Are Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) is thrilled to learn of Fraser’s (Jack Dylan Grazer) new friendship with Jonathan (Tom Mercier) and encourages the two to spend more time together, to Maggie’s (Alice Braga) puzzlement. Scott Mescudi and Jordan Kristin Seamón also star. 10:02 p.m. HBO

SPECIALS

American Humane Hero Dog Awards: 10th Anniversary Celebration Carson Kressley returns to host this special honoring working dogs from across the United States. Naomi Judd, Vivica A. Fox, Cameron Mathison, Marcus Scribner, Alison Sweeney, Ariel Winter and Debbie Matenopoulos join Robin Ganzert of American Humane. Lisa Loeb performs and Richard Marx offers a special video message. 8 p.m. Hallmark



SPORTS

NFL Football The Kansas City Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills, 2 p.m. Fox and NFL; the Arizona Cardinals visit the Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Alicia Garza; musician Peter Frampton. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Oz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Luke Wilson; Rumer Willis guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Blake Shelton; Cynthia Nixon. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Amy Robach; ketogenic recipes. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman disapproves of her 49-year-old father having a relationship with a 23-year-old woman. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Marlon Wayans (“On the Rocks”); guest host Tiffany Haddish. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Author Chelsea Clinton (“She Persisted in Sports: American Olympians Who Changed the Game”); Jo Koy (“In His Element”); artist Nikkolas Smith. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor highlights the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gwen Stefani; Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Joy Reid; Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Ego Nwodim; Todd Sucherman. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Road to Perdition (2002) 8 a.m. IFC

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 8:04 a.m. Starz

Ray (2004) 8:10 a.m. HBO

Mogambo (1953) 8:30 a.m. TCM

The Terminator (1984) 8:50 a.m. Epix

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10:30 a.m. IFC

North by Northwest (1959) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Taken (2008) 10:49 a.m. and 7:26 p.m. Encore

Insidious (2010) 11 a.m. AMC

Matilda (1996) 11 a.m. Freeform

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) Noon FXX

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) Noon TMC

Mud (2013) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Hustlers (2019) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

Gremlins (1984) 1 p.m. Freeform

In a Lonely Place (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 2 p.m. IFC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:12 p.m. Starz

Paranormal Activity (2007) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

Love & Mercy (2014) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Casper (1995) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Scarface (1983) 4 p.m. Sundance

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 4:04 p.m. Starz

Crimson Peak (2015) 4:05 p.m. Cinemax

Raging Bull (1980) 4:55 p.m. Epix

The Hound of the Baskervilles (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Deadpool 2 (2018) 5:30 p.m. FX

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Catch Me If You Can (2002) 5:30 p.m. TMC

9 to 5 (1980) 5:33 p.m. Encore

Horror of Dracula (1958) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Just Mercy (2019) 6:40 p.m. HBO

The Help (2011) 7 and 10:15 p.m. Paramount

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Top Gun (1986) 8 p.m. TMC

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 8:50 p.m. Cinemax

About Last Night (2014) 9 p.m. VH1

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 9:30 p.m. Freeform

Blazing Saddles (1974) 10 p.m. Sundance

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 10 p.m. TCM

Risky Business (1983) 10 p.m. TMC

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) 10:40 p.m. Cinemax

Private Parts (1997) 11:02 p.m. Encore

Coming to America (1988) 11:30 p.m. VH1