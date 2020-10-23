What’s on TV Saturday; Sunday Talk shows: Adele hosts ‘SNL’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode goes behind the scenes to learn how to make pumpkin bread at Clark Street Bakery with founder Zach Hall. 7:30 p.m. CW

Manhunt: Deadly Games The FBI search for notorious serial bomber Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) spins out of control as antigovernment locals and Rudolph’s family push back in the first of two new episodes. Cameron Britton, Gethin Anthony and Arliss Howard also star. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Put a Ring on It This new unscripted series follows three longtime couples who embark on a nine-week process to learn about their relationships, led by relationship coach Nicole LaBeach. 8 p.m. OWN

Saturday Night Live Adele hosts this new episode with musical guest H.E.R. 8:29 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

Black Love (N) 9 p.m. OWN

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Eli Roth’s History of Horror “Body Horror” (N) 10 p.m. AMC

Mega Zoo (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet



SPECIALS

Special Report: Divided We Stand: Inside America’s Anger Randi Kaye travels throughout the political battleground state of Florida. 7 p.m. CNN



SPORTS

College Football Oklahoma visits TCU, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; NC State visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN; Kansas visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. FS1; Florida State visits Louisville, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Tulane visits UCF, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Florida Atlantic visits Marshall, 11:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Alabama visits Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Notre Dame visits Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Baylor visits Texas, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Penn State visits Indiana, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; West Virginia visits Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; Utah State visits Boise State, 4 p.m. FS1; Michigan visits Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Cincinnati visits SMU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Texas State visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN; Air Force visits San Jose State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

2020 World Series Game 4: the Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, 5 p.m. Fox

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Leslie Lehr (“A Boob’s Life”). (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair. Rapper Ice Cube. Panel: Jonathan Swan, Axios; Kimberly Strassel, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS What the U.S. election looks like to Trump voters and to people in other countries; foreign interference in the U.S. election: author Charlotte Alter (“The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America”); author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism”); George Osborne, Evening Standard. Voter suppression; elections in America: Jessica Huseman, ProPublica. The paths to election victory for Donald Trump and for Joe Biden: Nate Cohn, the New York Times (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Peter Schweizer, Government Accountability Institute. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta); former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Mark Strassmann. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Corey Lewandowski, Trump campaign. Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Mark Murray; Anna Palmer, Politico; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Election analysis: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Election integrity: Pierre Thomas; Kate Shaw. COVID-19: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert. Panel: Rick Klein; Matthew Dowd; Tamala Edwards, ABC-6 Philadelphia. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter What journalists are afraid to say about President Trump and the election: Kirsten Powers; John Harris, Politico; Larry Wilmore (“Wilmore”). How the Associated Press is preparing for election night: Sally Buzbee, AP. Changes in the media over the past four years: author Drew Westen (“The Political Brain: The Role of Emotion in Deciding the Fate of the Nation”). U.S. Media Literacy Week: Michelle Ciulla Lipkin, National Association for Media Literacy Education. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; podcaster Ray Suarez (“WorldAffairs”); Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Griff Jenkins; Erin Perrine, Trump campaign; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence; Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

Jingle Bell Bride A wedding planner (Julie Gonzalo) travels to a remote town in Alaska to secure a rare flower for the bouquet of a celebrity bride-to-be. A handsome local (Ronnie Rowe Jr.) offers his assistance in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Emma. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Emma Woodhouse, a headstrong young woman in Regency-era England who can’t stop meddling in the lives of those around her, in this 2020 comedy. Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn and Miranda Hart costar. 8 p.m. HBO

Christmas Unwrapped A ambitious reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she dives into an investigation of a beloved local celebrity. Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini and Cheryl Ladd star in this 2020 romantic fantasy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Arbitrage (2012) 8:10 a.m. Epix

Harper (1966) 9 a.m. TCM

Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

Don’t Breathe (2016) 10 a.m. FXX

House on Haunted Hill (1959) 10 a.m. Ovation

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) 10:05 a.m. Freeform

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:45 a.m. Epix

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 10:45 a.m. and 11:40 p.m. Paramount

Monster House (2006) 11:03 a.m. Syfy

The Book of Life (2014) Noon FX

Beetlejuice (1988) 12:05 p.m. Freeform

Easy A (2010) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Bounce (2000) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax

13 Going on 30 (2004) 1 p.m. POP

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 1:15 and 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Men of the Fighting Lady (1954) 1:15 p.m. TCM

1408 (2007) 1:45 p.m. AMC

Trolls (2016) 2 p.m. FX

Goodfellas (1990) 2 p.m. VH1

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 2:10 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 2:40 p.m. Starz

Citizen Kane (1941) 2:45 p.m. TCM

It (2017) 3 p.m. TBS

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:45 and 9 p.m. Paramount

Crawl (2019) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Absence of Malice (1981) 4 p.m. KCET

Rocky (1976) 4 p.m. Sundance

The Shining (1980) 4:15 p.m. AMC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

Drumline (2002) 5 p.m. BET

Transformers (2007) 5 p.m. TNT

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Shazam! (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5:55 p.m. Syfy

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TBS

Rocky II (1979) 6:30 p.m. Sundance

A Most Violent Year (2014) 6:55 p.m. TMC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 7 p.m. CMT

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 7:55 p.m. Cinemax

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 8 p.m. Encore

Thor (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Goosebumps (2015) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Red Dragon (2002) 8 p.m. Ovation

Roxanne (1987) 8:30 p.m. KVCR

Rocky III (1982) 9 p.m. Sundance

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. Syfy

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10 p.m. Epix

Speed (1994) 11 p.m. E!

