What's on TV Saturday; Sunday Talk shows: Adele hosts 'SNL'
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode goes behind the scenes to learn how to make pumpkin bread at Clark Street Bakery with founder Zach Hall. 7:30 p.m. CW
Manhunt: Deadly Games The FBI search for notorious serial bomber Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) spins out of control as antigovernment locals and Rudolph’s family push back in the first of two new episodes. Cameron Britton, Gethin Anthony and Arliss Howard also star. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
Put a Ring on It This new unscripted series follows three longtime couples who embark on a nine-week process to learn about their relationships, led by relationship coach Nicole LaBeach. 8 p.m. OWN
Saturday Night Live Adele hosts this new episode with musical guest H.E.R. 8:29 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
Black Love (N) 9 p.m. OWN
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Eli Roth’s History of Horror “Body Horror” (N) 10 p.m. AMC
Mega Zoo (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Special Report: Divided We Stand: Inside America’s Anger Randi Kaye travels throughout the political battleground state of Florida. 7 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
College Football Oklahoma visits TCU, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; NC State visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN; Kansas visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. FS1; Florida State visits Louisville, 9 a.m. FS Prime; Tulane visits UCF, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Florida Atlantic visits Marshall, 11:30 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Alabama visits Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Notre Dame visits Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Baylor visits Texas, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Penn State visits Indiana, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; West Virginia visits Texas Tech, 2:30 p.m. ESPN2; South Carolina visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN; Utah State visits Boise State, 4 p.m. FS1; Michigan visits Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Cincinnati visits SMU, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Texas State visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN; Air Force visits San Jose State, 7:30 p.m. FS1
2020 World Series Game 4: the Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, 5 p.m. Fox
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Leslie Lehr (“A Boob’s Life”). (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco). White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Ronna McDaniel, RNC chair. Rapper Ice Cube. Panel: Jonathan Swan, Axios; Kimberly Strassel, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS What the U.S. election looks like to Trump voters and to people in other countries; foreign interference in the U.S. election: author Charlotte Alter (“The Ones We’ve Been Waiting For: How a New Generation of Leaders Will Transform America”); author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism”); George Osborne, Evening Standard. Voter suppression; elections in America: Jessica Huseman, ProPublica. The paths to election victory for Donald Trump and for Joe Biden: Nate Cohn, the New York Times (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.); White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows; Peter Schweizer, Government Accountability Institute. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D-Atlanta); former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Mark Strassmann. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Corey Lewandowski, Trump campaign. Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Mark Murray; Anna Palmer, Politico; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Election analysis: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel. Election integrity: Pierre Thomas; Kate Shaw. COVID-19: Dr. Jennifer Ashton; Tom Bossert. Panel: Rick Klein; Matthew Dowd; Tamala Edwards, ABC-6 Philadelphia. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter What journalists are afraid to say about President Trump and the election: Kirsten Powers; John Harris, Politico; Larry Wilmore (“Wilmore”). How the Associated Press is preparing for election night: Sally Buzbee, AP. Changes in the media over the past four years: author Drew Westen (“The Political Brain: The Role of Emotion in Deciding the Fate of the Nation”). U.S. Media Literacy Week: Michelle Ciulla Lipkin, National Association for Media Literacy Education. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech, the Federalist; podcaster Ray Suarez (“WorldAffairs”); Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Griff Jenkins; Erin Perrine, Trump campaign; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence; Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden and Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Jingle Bell Bride A wedding planner (Julie Gonzalo) travels to a remote town in Alaska to secure a rare flower for the bouquet of a celebrity bride-to-be. A handsome local (Ronnie Rowe Jr.) offers his assistance in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Emma. Anya Taylor-Joy stars as Emma Woodhouse, a headstrong young woman in Regency-era England who can’t stop meddling in the lives of those around her, in this 2020 comedy. Bill Nighy, Johnny Flynn and Miranda Hart costar. 8 p.m. HBO
Christmas Unwrapped A ambitious reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she dives into an investigation of a beloved local celebrity. Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini and Cheryl Ladd star in this 2020 romantic fantasy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Arbitrage (2012) 8:10 a.m. Epix
Harper (1966) 9 a.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
Don’t Breathe (2016) 10 a.m. FXX
House on Haunted Hill (1959) 10 a.m. Ovation
Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) 10:05 a.m. Freeform
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:45 a.m. Epix
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 10:45 a.m. and 11:40 p.m. Paramount
Monster House (2006) 11:03 a.m. Syfy
The Book of Life (2014) Noon FX
Beetlejuice (1988) 12:05 p.m. Freeform
Easy A (2010) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Bounce (2000) 12:50 p.m. Cinemax
13 Going on 30 (2004) 1 p.m. POP
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 1:15 and 6:30 p.m. Paramount
Men of the Fighting Lady (1954) 1:15 p.m. TCM
1408 (2007) 1:45 p.m. AMC
Trolls (2016) 2 p.m. FX
Goodfellas (1990) 2 p.m. VH1
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 2:10 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 2:40 p.m. Starz
Citizen Kane (1941) 2:45 p.m. TCM
It (2017) 3 p.m. TBS
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:45 and 9 p.m. Paramount
Crawl (2019) 3:55 p.m. Epix
Absence of Malice (1981) 4 p.m. KCET
Rocky (1976) 4 p.m. Sundance
The Shining (1980) 4:15 p.m. AMC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
Drumline (2002) 5 p.m. BET
Transformers (2007) 5 p.m. TNT
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Shazam! (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5:55 p.m. Syfy
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TBS
Rocky II (1979) 6:30 p.m. Sundance
A Most Violent Year (2014) 6:55 p.m. TMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 7 p.m. CMT
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 7:55 p.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 8 p.m. Encore
Thor (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Goosebumps (2015) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Red Dragon (2002) 8 p.m. Ovation
Roxanne (1987) 8:30 p.m. KVCR
Rocky III (1982) 9 p.m. Sundance
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 9 p.m. Syfy
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10 p.m. Epix
Speed (1994) 11 p.m. E!
