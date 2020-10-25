What’s on TV Monday: ‘Generation Nation’ on PBS; NFL football
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue with judges Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. 8 p.m. NBC
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Jeff Davis. (N) 8 p.m. CW
L.A.'s Finest While dealing with personal issues, Syd and Nancy (Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba) try to find the killer of a transgender woman in this new episode of the police drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in this new episode include Blaise Serra, Pierre Ulric, Francis Menotti and Lord of the Ring. 9 p.m. CW
Dancing With the Stars Ten celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villains in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Filthy Rich Margaret’s (Kim Cattrall) confidant (Steve Harris) honors the memory of his mother during Mardi Gras. Also, Reverend Paul and Eric (Aaron Lazar, Corey Cott) appear in a TV commercial for Gov. Virgil Love (guest star John McConnell). Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Benjamin Levy Aguilar and Mark L. Young also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Hillary Bachelder’s new documentary “Represent” follows three women running for office in the heart of the Midwest during the run-up to the 2018 midterm elections. 10 p.m. KOCE
We Are Who We Are Friends are divided over hatred for Col. Wilson (Chloë Sevigny) for a tragedy that has rocked the base. Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II and Scott Mescudi also star. 10 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren Over the course of their 50-year career, the Warrens have investigated thousands of hauntings. 7 and 8 p.m. Travel
Essential Heroes: A Momento Latino Event Eva Longoria is producer and host of this new celebration of Latinx culture in America. Gloria Estefan and Ricky Martin are cohosts. Rita Moreno, Wilmer Valderrama, Ana Navarro and Freddy Rodriguez are among those scheduled to appear. 9 p.m. CBS
This Is Halloween In this new two-hour special, some of Travel Channel’s most popular paranormal experts share stories about their own favorite Halloween experiences, including both tricks and treats. 9 p.m. Travel
Generation Nation: A PBS American Portrait Story This new documentary explores how people in age groups ranging from adolescents to seniors see themselves in America today. 9:30 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
NFL Football The Chicago Bears visit the Rams, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bill Nye; Eva Longoria. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anne Hathaway (“The Witches”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Arden Myrin; chef Roberta Pipito. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Malin Akerman; Amanda Kloots guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kim Cattrall; Sofia Carson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ashley Graham (“Do It for the Graham”); Skai Jackson (“Dancing With the Stars”); Saint JHN performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Sandra Lee. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Nancy Grace. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sterling K. Brown; Zoe Lister-Jones; Matthew “super” DeLisi; Rina Sawayama performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sacha Baron Cohen; Jeff Tweedy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gwen Stefani; Giancarlo Esposito. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 8:15 a.m. TMC
Urban Cowboy (1980) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Spy Kids (2001) 8:33 a.m. Encore
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD
Bowfinger (1999) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax
Amy (2015) 10 a.m. TMC
A Hidden Life (2019) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11 a.m. Freeform
Scarface (1983) 11:45 a.m. IFC
The Favourite (2018) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax
Casper (1995) 1 p.m. Freeform
Walk the Line (2005) 1:40 p.m. HBO
A Christmas Proposal (2008) 2 p.m. Lifetime
Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) 2:02 p.m. Syfy
Twitches (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Gazebo (1959) 3 p.m. TCM
Independence Day (1996) 3:20 p.m. VH1
A Bronx Tale (1993) 3:30 p.m. IFC
Mean Creek (2004) 3:30 p.m. TMC
X-Men: First Class (2011) 4 p.m. HBO
Rocky Balboa (2006) 5:45 p.m. Sundance
Rudy (1993) 6 p.m. FS1
A Quiet Place (2018) 6 p.m. FX
Pacific Rim (2013) 7 p.m. AMC
Casino Royale (2006) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Invisible Man (2020) 7:50 p.m. HBO
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8 p.m. BBC America
Carrie (1976) 8 p.m. Encore
Get Out (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
It (2017) 8 and 11 p.m. TNT
Hero (2002) 8:55 p.m. Cinemax
New Jack City (1991) 9 p.m. VH1
The Lost Boys (1987) 10:29 p.m. BBC America
Baby Boy (2001) 11:30 p.m. VH1
