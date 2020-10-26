Batwoman’s redesigned new Batsuit makes it clear she’s a Black woman

The new Batwoman has a new Batsuit!

First-look images of the redesigned superhero costume that will be worn by Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder in “Batwoman” were released Monday, complete with new cowl (and hair!), new gauntlets and new boots.

“I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman — it’s her style, her swag, and her moment,” Leslie said in a statement. “I felt it was important that viewers could tell by the silhouette that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the form-fitting suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!”

Leslie, who is replacing Ruby Rose as the title character in the CW superhero show’s second season, is the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in any live-action production.

“Batwoman’s” Javicia Leslie in Ryan Wilder’s new Batsuit. (Nino Muñoz / The CW)

Ryan will be taking over the Bat-mantle from Kate Kane. According to her character description, she is “relatable, messy, loyal, a little goofy” and has been made to feel powerless her whole life. She believes the Batsuit is the key to breaking free, and will initially be wearing the suit Kate left behind. Ryan will debut her new suit during the third episode.

Ryan’s Batsuit was designed by “Batwoman” costume designer Maya Mani and created by Ocean Drive Leather. Batwoman’s wig was created by Janice Workman and the makeup styled by Cory Roberts.

“Ryan’s journey starts from a place of ‘What can this Batsuit do for me?’” said showrunner and executive producer Caroline Dries in a statement. “But it’s not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed ‘powerful.’”

Dries added: “The wig was something we never perfected in season one, and Janice Workman crushed it with this new take.”

The new suit’s design also involves new materials and features laser etching to create more visual depth and a stronger silhouette.

Mani said in a statement that “it was important for the new suit to define Javicia’s commanding presence while showcasing her athleticism and allowing her the freedom to express the physical nature of Batwoman, all while looking ultra-cool in the process!”

“Batwoman” Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in January.