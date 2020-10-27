What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘American Housewife’ returns on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Amazing Race Teams are in Manaus, Brazil. 8 p.m. CBS

The Wall (Season finale) (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Devils Massimo’s (Alessandro Borghi) traders fall into a trap set by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) when they disobey Massimo’s orders and speculate on the Irish crisis. In the aftermath, Dominic intervenes to rescue the Irish bank. Laia Costa and Lars Mikkelsen also star in this new episode with guest star Lorna Brown. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Geoff and Erica (Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia) realize they are heading in different directions in college. Also, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) seeks political office as the city comptroller. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer The final group of celebrity contestants’ first performances. (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “Australian Bushfire Rescue” documents the volunteer efforts to restore what remains of a once-flourishing environment and rescuing wildlife that survived including koalas, kangaroos, wombats and endangered species of parrots. 8 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

Martha Knows Best The lifestyle expert returns for a second season of seasonal gardening, landscaping and decor at her property in Bedford, N.Y. The season premiere focuses on Halloween preparation. A second episode follows. 8 and 8:30 p.m. HGTV

Married at First Sight After four months together the couples decide whether they want to stay married in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Lifetime

American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) does everything she can to convince Principal Ablin (Jerry Lambert) to allow Taylor (Meg Donnelly) to graduate in a season premiere episode that was originally intended to be last season’s finale but production was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Anna-Kat (now played by Giselle Eisenberg) plans to challenge herself over the summer and Greg (Diedrich Bader) finishes ghostwriting a celebrity’s book. Daniel DiMaggio also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Sandra (Tayler Buck) is missing so Leah (Courtney Nichole) tries to track her cellphone in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET

Big Brother (N) 9 p.m. CBS

American Ninja Warrior Finals (Part 1) (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Coroner After a real estate agent is found dead at a bus stop, the investigation leads Jenny, McAvoy and Malik (Serinda Swan, Roger Cross, Andy McQueen) to the home of an elderly man and his wife in this new episode. Also, Jenny has to deliver unfortunate news to a woman (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude). Éric Bruneau, Ehren Kassam and Nicholas Campbell also star. 9 p.m. CW

The Conners Mary (Jayden Rey) is devastated that Halloween has been canceled by the city, so Darlene, Becky and Jackie (Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson and Laurie Metcalf) enlist the rest of the family to create an unforgettable experience. Also Mark (Ames McNamara) confronts a kid at school who doesn’t believe in wearing a mask. John Goodman and Emma Kenney also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Nova As global temperatures rise scientists look to geoengineering solutions to cool the planet, including planting trees and removing carbon from the air. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) underestimates how the pandemic will be for the family. Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

The Con Through elaborate and illegal methods, Rick Singer manipulates the admissions process for rich and famous parents whose children are applying to renowned colleges. 10 p.m. ABC

The Age of Nature “Changing,” the finale to this documentary miniseries, examines how scientists, citizens and indigenous activists around the globe are studying global warming in an effort to cope with it and mitigate some of its harshest effects. 10 p.m. KOCE

Archer Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) and his team are heading to Antarctica to solve a murder mystery that carries international implications. Jessica Walter, Aisha Tyler, Judy Greer and Chris Parnell provide voices in the season finale of the animated adventure-comedy. 10 p.m. FXX

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee In the last new episode airing before Tuesday’s election, Bee covers political developments through a satirical lens, from her home in upstate New York. 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story This new special documents one of the largest wildfires in California’s history, featuring interviews with residents of Ventura County affected by the devastation. 7 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

MLS Soccer The Atlanta United FC visit the Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m. FS1; the L.A. Galaxy visits the Portland Timbers, 7 p.m. ESPN

2020 World Series Game 7: The Tampa Bay Rays versus the Dodgers (if necessary). (Live) 5 p.m. Fox



TALK SHOWS



CBS This Morning Grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Bette Midler. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Chef and author Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Lorraine Bracco (“My Big Italian Adventure”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chelsea Handler. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Meteorologist Ginger Zee. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Laura Osnes and Victoria Clark; chef Karen Akunowicz. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Big Freedia. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk D.L. Hughley; Rickey Smiley. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tamar Braxton; Michael Fishman (“The Conners”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Phil McGraw (“That Animal Rescue Show”); China Anne McClain (“Hubie Halloween”); Ross Mathews. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Emma Roberts; Phil Rosenthal; Ashley McBryde performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Sexologist Shan Boodram; chef Max Lugavere; pet behavior; senior isolation; gratitude. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Animal rescues in Austin, Texas, where “That Animal Rescue Show” was filmed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thomas Middleditch (“B Positive”); Chelsea Handler. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show While many fight COVID-19, others race to prevent the next viral outbreak; Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris; Miles Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Natasha Lyonne. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ken Jeong; Pete Buttigieg; Sam Hunt performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jaime Harrison; Elvis Costello performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Letterman; Gillian Jacobs; Gracie Abrams performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bette Midler; Bryan Washington. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chelsea Handler; CL performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 a.m. IFC

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 9 a.m. Epix

I Know Where I’m Going! (1945) 9 a.m. TCM

The Birds (1963) 9:30 a.m. Sundance

Terms of Endearment (1983) 9:45 a.m. TMC

A Christmas Kiss (2011) 10 a.m. Lifetime

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) 10:30 a.m. FX

Annihilation (2018) 10:30 a.m. FXX

In a World ... (2013) 10:40 a.m. Cinemax

The Enchanted Cottage (1945) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Insidious (2010) 11 a.m. AMC

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 11 a.m. Showtime

Field of Dreams (1989) Noon TMC

Misery (1990) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Random Harvest (1942) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Rush Hour (1998) 1 p.m. IFC

You Can Count on Me (2000) 2 p.m. TMC

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) 2:15 p.m. Starz

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

52 Pick-Up (1986) 2:35 p.m. Epix

The Exorcist (1973) 2:45 p.m. BBC America

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 4:25 p.m. HBO

Matilda (1996) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

The Best Man (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 5:15 p.m. Showtime

The Conjuring (2013) 5:30 p.m. BBC America

Searching (2018) 5:30 p.m. FXX

Titanic (1997) 5:54 p.m. Starz

Goosebumps (2015) 6 and 10 p.m. FX

Zero Days (2016) 6 p.m. TMC

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Last Hurrah (1958) 7 p.m. TCM

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 7:05 p.m. Epix

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7:15 p.m. IFC

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 7:30 p.m. FXX

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

American Sniper (2014) 8 p.m. A&E

Halloween (1978) 8 p.m. BBC America

Winter’s Bone (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 8 p.m. TMC

Monsters University (2013) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Great McGinty (1940) 9:15 p.m. TCM

It Follows (2014) 9:45 p.m. Syfy

Roxanne (1987) 10 p.m. KVCR

The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. Paramount

The Candidate (1972) 11 p.m. TCM

