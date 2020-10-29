After Amy Coney Barrett, Trevor Noah asks: What will Democrats do ‘for revenge’?

It’s been three days since the Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court justice, and, as usual, Trevor Noah has some thoughts.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” the late-night TV host delivered a deep dive on the most partisan confirmation since the mid-1800s, which saw nearly every Senate Republican vote for and all Democrats vote against Barrett’s appointment.

“If anyone needed a reminder about what’s at stake in an election, last night you got it,” Noah said. “Because last night, Republicans took full advantage of their hold on the White House and the Senate by officially sealing the deal on their replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.”

The controversial confirmation comes just one month after President Trump nominated Barrett to replace Ginsburg, despite the feminist icon’s dying wish not to be succeeded until after next week’s presidential election.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky previously announced the GOP would move swiftly to fill Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat on Sept. 18 — the day she died at 87 after battling cancer for more than a decade.

“Say what you want about the GOP, man, but this s— ? This was gangster,” Noah continued. “They swapped out a Supreme Court seat in four weeks. This whole process ... in four weeks. It was like watching a chop shop strip down your car for parts. ... And I don’t know about you, but I was shocked to see the Senate move this quick. ...

“Normally they take months to do anything, but here they moved so fast, it was disorienting. It was like when you call customer service and immediately speak to a human being: ‘This is Janet. How can I help you?’ ‘Ah! I wasn’t ready!’ I mean, they just hustled Amy Coney Barrett straight from the confirmation to a midnight ceremony.”

Upon swearing Barrett in at the White House, Trump called her confirmation “highly fitting,” since Ginsburg was a “true pioneer for women.” Many women, however, have protested Barrett’s ascension to the high court, for fear of losing their right to an abortion, among other liberties that don’t align with Barrett’s religious affiliations.

“You gotta admit, Trump’s comments about Barrett being the perfect replacement for RBG is Grade-A trolling,” Noah said. “He knows what he’s doing. Because yes, RBG and Barrett are both women, but Barrett is going to dismantle all of RBG’s good work.

“This would be like if the Lakers replaced LeBron [James] with Ben Carson. Technically, yes, they’re swapping one Black man for another — but good luck on making the playoffs next season.”

Democrats have expressed outrage at the Republican consensus to appoint another justice in the week leading up to the presidential election.

“Democrats are not happy,” Noah said. “If the polls can be trusted, Democrats actually have a very good chance of taking control of the Senate and the presidency next year. So the question is, what are they gonna do for revenge?”

At the end of Tuesday’s segment, Noah left viewers with one familiar message: vote.

“Mitch McConnell had a simple response to everyone who was concerned about how he got Barrett onto the Supreme Court,” he continued. “He said, ‘You can’t win them all, and elections have consequences.’ And you know what? He’s right.

“And there’s another election coming up in a week, and that’s also going to have consequences .... So whatever your priority is for the Supreme Court going forward, you better vote next week and then let the people you put in office know what you expect from them.”