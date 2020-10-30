What’s on TV Saturday and Sunday Talk: ‘Manhunt: Deadly Games’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode celebrates Halloween by making an ooey-gooey grilled cheese with butternut squash and carrot soup. There are also spooky treats, and Preppy Kitchen’s John Kanell shows how to make a festive bat cake. 7:30 p.m. CW

Manhunt: Deadly Games Bombing suspect Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) manipulates locals, militia and FBI alike as he plans a major counterattack, and former suspect Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) appears on “60 Minutes” in an effort to save his reputation in the first of two new episodes. In the second, Brennan (Gethin Anthony) and Embry (Arliss Howard) join forces, and Kathy Scruggs (Carla Gugino) meets Jewell for the first time. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Saturday Night Live John Mulaney hosts with musical guest the Strokes. 8:29 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. NBC

The Substitute (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Iyanla, Fix My Life (Season premiere) 9 p.m. OWN



SPECIALS

NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt: Kids Edition This new special breaks down headlines and stories to help young people understand current events. The news anchor will walk kids through the voting process and provide useful tips for children about masks. 9:30 a.m. NBC

ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel: A Retrospective This new special looks back over nearly half a century of performances by the Austin-based Western swing band. 11:30 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College football Boston College visits Clemson, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan State visits Michigan, 9 a.m. Fox; Memphis visits Cincinnati, 9 a.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits West Virginia, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits Kansas, 9 a.m. FS1; Texas-San Antonio visits Florida Atlantic, 9 a.m. Fox Sports Net; LSU visits Auburn, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Notre Dame visits Georgia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Northwestern visits Iowa, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Baylor, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Teams TBA, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Alabama-Birmingham visits Louisiana Tech, 12:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Texas visits Oklahoma State, 1 p.m. Fox; Mississippi State visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN; New Mexico visits San Jose State, 4 p.m. FS1; Charlotte visits Duke, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Ohio State visits Penn State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Navy visits SMU, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Oklahoma visits Texas Tech, 5 p.m. Fox; Western Kentucky visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN; Nevada visits UNLV, 7:30 p.m. FS1

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Journalist and author Maria Hinojosa (“Once I Was You”). (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Anita Dunn, Biden campaign. Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Gov. Tom Wolf (D-Pa.). Gov. Tony Evers (D- Wis.). Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). David Chalian. Panel: David Axelrod; Rick Santorum; Karen Finney; Amanda Carpenter. (N) 6 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). Corey Lewandowski, Trump campaign. Fox News election coverage: Arnon Mishkin. Panel: Karl Rove; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); former NFL player Herschel Walker; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); author Peter Schweizer (“Secret Empires”); Mark Penn, Stagewell; pollster Robert Cahaly, Trafalgar. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.). Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Election day and COVID-19 pandemic: Mark Strassmann. Election night coverage: Anthony Salvanto; Norah O’Donnell; Gayle King; John Dickerson; Ed O’Keefe. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Republican pollster Bill McInturff. Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt. Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar (D-Pa.). Nate Persily. From Florida: Ellison Barber. From Georgia, Blayne Alexander. From North Carolina, Morgan Radford. From Pennsylvania, Maura Barrett. Panel: Kasie Hunt; Rich Lowry; Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.); Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Anita Dunn, Biden campaign. Politics: Mary Bruce; Jonathan Karl; Tom Llamas; Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight. Election security: Pierre Thomas; Dan Abrams; Kate Shaw. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Donna Brazile. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The end of a grueling election season: Susan Glasser; Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine. CNN decision desk: Sam Feist. Covering the surge of disinformation before the election: Donie O’Sullivan; Oliver Darcy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Chris Stirewalt; Leslie Marshall; Ari Fleischer; Kat Timpf; Ed Rendell.(N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny; Dr. Anthony Fauci. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Them! Enormous ants wreak havoc on a desert town and head for Los Angeles in this 1954 cautionary tale about the dangers of nuclear radiation. James Whitmore (“The Shawshank Redemption”), Edmund Gwenn (“Miracle on 34th Street”) and James Arness (“Gunsmoke”) star. 7 p.m. TCM

One Royal Holiday Anna (Laura Osnes), a good Samaritan, tries to help a mother (Victoria Clark) and son (Aaron Tveit) who have become stranded by a sudden blizzard. She doesn’t realize they’re actually visiting royals. Tom McGowan also stars in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Black Christmas Director and co-writer Sophia Takal’s 2019 slasher film, a loose remake of a 1974 Canadian horror film of the same title, follows a group of college sorority sisters who are being stalked by an unknown killer. Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon, Lily Donoghue and Cary Elwes star. 8 p.m. HBO

Candy Cane Christmas Since she was little, Phoebe (Beverley Mitchell) has looked forward to the local Christmas tradition of decorating a street called Candy Cane Lane every year. This year, however, her neighbors decide to skip that custom, so she searches for a new tradition in this new holiday romantic comedy. Mark Ghanim, Trudy Weiss and Benedicte Belizaire also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Hanna (2011) 9 a.m. HBO

The Bad Seed (1956) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Halloween (1978) 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. AMC

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 10 a.m. E!

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10 a.m. Syfy

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) 10:03 a.m. Encore

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) 10:45 a.m. Epix

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) 11 a.m. FX

The Return of the Living Dead (1985) 11:17 a.m. Cinemax

13 Going on 30 (2004) 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Pop

Catch Me If You Can (2002) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 11:30 a.m. TMC

Casper (1995) 11:40 a.m. Disney

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) noon CMT

Crimson Peak (2015) 12:51 p.m. Cinemax

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) 1 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:28 p.m. Syfy

The Wolf Man (1941) 1:45 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 2:30 and 8:15 p.m. Logo

I Am Legend (2007) 2:30 p.m. TBS

Kate & Leopold (2001) 3 p.m. KCOP

Pure Country (1992) 3 and 9 p.m. CMT

Get Out (2017) 3 p.m. FX

The Haunting (1963) 3 p.m. TCM

The Caine Mutiny (1954) 3:56 p.m. KCET

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 4:47 p.m. Cinemax

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 5 and 10:45 p.m. Logo

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:26 p.m. Syfy

Us (2019) 6 p.m. HBO

Shrek (2001) 7:10 and 9:16 p.m. Bravo

Little Women (1994) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8 and 10:30 p.m. E!

Crawl (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

A Quiet Place (2018) 8 p.m. FX

The Lost Boys (1987) 8 and 10 p.m. Sundance

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

The Seventh Victim (1943) 9 p.m. TCM

Drumline (2002) 9 p.m. VH1

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) 9:15 p.m. Paramount

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

I Walked With a Zombie (1943) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Overlord (2018) 11:05 p.m. Epix

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11:22 p.m. Bravo

Ghostbusters (1984) 11:30 p.m. Freeform

Carrie (1976) 11:38 p.m. Encore

