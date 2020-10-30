What’s on TV This Week: Hugh Laurie on ‘Masterpiece’ and more
SUNDAY
“The Simpsons” gets into the Halloween spirit, a day late and a dollar short, with an all-new edition of its annual “Treehouse of Horror” anthology. 8 p.m. Fox
Along time ago in a kitchen far far away… “Holiday Wars.” The baking competition hosted by Jonathan Bennett is back for Season 2. 8 p.m. Food Network
Two rival game designers make a love connection in the TV movie “On the 12th Date of Christmas.” With Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“The Cosby Show’s” Keshia Knight Pulliam crushes on a former childhood friend while caring for her niece and nephew in the TV move “The Christmas Aunt.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
The docuspecial “Pandemic Going Viral: From Ebola to COVID-19” compares and contrasts the current coronavirus crisis and the 2014 Ebola outbreak. Followed by the specials “Virus Hunters” and “Breakthrough: Virus Fighters.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
“House’s” Hugh Laurie keeps calm and carries on as a British politician beset by scandal in the new drama “Roadkill” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE
“Nightly Pop” co-host Nina Parker and celebrity panelists take part in a pre-election roundtable in “Race in America: Our Vote Counts.” 10 p.m. Bravo, E!
MONDAY
To be or yacht to be... The reality series “Below Deck” sets sail for another season of shenanigans on the high seas. 9 p.m. Bravo
Bakers, start your ovens! “Holiday Baking Championship” is also back for another cycle. Jesse Palmer hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network
One of the athletes who gave the Black Power salute on the medal podium at the 1968 Olympics remembers the politically charged moment in the documentary “With Drawn Arms.” 9 p.m. Starz
Revisit classic politically themed sketches from the long-running late-night variety show in “The 2020 SNL Election Special.” 10 p.m. NBC
“The Good Doctor” is in. Freddie Highsmith returns in a fourth season of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC
TUESDAY
Broadcast networks, local stations and cable news outlets will offer live coverage throughout the day and evening of the “2020 Election.” Various times and channels
The host of “The Late Show” calls ’em like he sees ’em in the special “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.” 8 and 11 p.m. Showtime
Host Hazen Audel goes a-hunting with a native tribe in the Malaysian jungle in the season premiere of “Primal Survivor.” 9 p.m. National Geographic
WEDNESDAY
A new installment of “Southland Sessions” explores art in public spaces right here in our fair city. 8 p.m. KCET
Hey, hey, they’re the monkeys — and the chimps, gorillas, orangutans and so on in the new three-part series “Primates” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
It’s survival of the fittest in the season finale of the extreme obstacle-course competition “American Ninja Warrior.” 9 p.m. NBC
Accounts of a mystery ship that could’ve saved some of the Titanic’s ill-fated passengers but didn’t are investigated on a new “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Big changes are in store for the Hughes family as the autism-themed drama “The A Word” returns for Season 3. Max Vento stars. 11 p.m. Sundance Channel
THURSDAY
A congressional aide on a fact-finding mission in the tropics finds romance with a hunky Air Force captain in the rom-com “Operation Christmas Drop.” With Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig. Anytime, Netflix
Julia Stiles is still living the high life in a third season of lavish art-world drama “Riviera.” Anytime, Sundance Now
They grow up so fast: “Young Sheldon” is college-bound as this “Big Bang Theory” spin-off/prequel kicks off a new season. Iain Armitage stars. 8 p.m. CBS
“Silicon Valley’s” Thomas Middleditch needs a kidney, and hilarity ensues, in the new sitcom “B Positive.” With Annaleigh Ashford. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Looks like they’re one “Mom” short of a quorum as the sitcom returns with series star Allison Janney but sans recently departed costar Anna Faris. 9 p.m. CBS
Winter isn’t coming, it’s already here in a new season of the docuseries “Ice Road Rescue.” 9, 10 and 11 p.m. National Geographic
Halloween’s gone but “Ghost Adventures” lives on in new episodes of this paranormal-investigations series. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The reality series “Braxton Family Values” is back for a seventh season. 9 p.m. WE
FRIDAY
Get up close and personal with former “Nashville Star” contestant Coffey Anderson and his kinfolk in the reality series “Country Ever After.” Anytime, Netflix
A travel writer on assignment in New Mexico makes beautiful music with a local music teacher in the new TV movie “The Christmas Yule Blog.” With Sara Canning and Zak Santiago. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Tony winner James Corden struggles to keeps his side hustles separate in the slapstick comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE
James Corden hilariously crosses pond in ‘One Man, Two Guvnors’
That doll is still evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the 2020 horror sequel “Brahms: The Boy II.” Katie Holmes stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
See how animals the world over weather the winter, spring, summer and fall in the nature series “Earth’s Great Seasons.” “Fleabag’s” Andrew Scott narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America
A single mom smooches first and asks questions later in the TV movie “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater.” With Ashley Williams and Niall Matter. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers and the late, great Whitney Houston head a diverse class of new inductees at “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions.” 8 and 10 p.m. HBO
A toy-drive volunteer hooks up with a hunky Army veteran in the TV movie “A Welcome Home Christmas” With Jana Kramer and Brandon Quinn. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Two BFFs look for quick ways to make some fast cash in the kid-friendly sitcom “Side Hustle.” With Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Black celebrities’ better halves share their stories with host Melody Holt in the unscripted series “Behind Every Man.” 10 p.m. OWN
Movies on TV this week: Nov. 1: Movies on TV this week: “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” on KCET; “Vertigo” on TCM
Movies on TV the entire week of Nov. 1 in iteractive PDF format
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in a printable PDF files.
Your essential guide to the arts in L.A.
Get Carolina A. Miranda's weekly newsletter for what's happening, plus openings, critics' picks and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.