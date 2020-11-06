What’s on TV Saturday, Nov. 7, plus Sunday talk shows

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Manhunt: Deadly Games In the first of two new episodes, FBI agent Brennan and ATF agent Embry (Gethin Anthony, Arliss Howard) appeal to a local militia leader with the truth about bombing suspect Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston). Then, in the finale, Rudolph is captured and Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton) anticipates being exonerated. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Earth’s Great Seasons This episode of the documentary series celebrating the seasons focuses on how animals and plants react to spring. 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Dave Chappelle hosts with musical guests the Foo Fighters. 8:29 and 11:30 p.m. NBC

Side Hustle (Premiere) After accidentally setting their principal’s boat on fire with fireworks, best friends Lex, Presley and Munchy (Jules LeBlanc, Jayden Bartels and Isaiah Crews) will take any job to pay off their debt. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Ghost Nation This new episode visits the historic Burn Brae mansion in Glen Spey, N.Y. 9 p.m. Travel

Eli Roth’s History of Horror “Chilling Children” 10 p.m. AMC

Mega Zoo Zookeepers become concerned when a move planned for two lion brothers is delayed. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Behind Every Man Melody Holt hosts this new series that celebrates the women behind famous men. 10 p.m. OWN



SPECIALS

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions This new two-hour special was produced in lieu of the traditional live induction ceremony originally scheduled for last May but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s inductees include Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex. Also recognized with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for nonperformers are Irving Azoff and Jon Landau. 8 and 10:10 p.m. HBO



SPORTS

College Football Air Force visits Army, 8:30 a.m. CBS; West Virginia visits Texas, 9 a.m. ABC; Arizona State visits USC, 9 a.m. Fox; Michigan State visits Iowa, 9 a.m. ESPN; North Carolina visits Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Michigan visits Indiana, 9 a.m. FS1; Boston College visits Syracuse, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; Florida versus Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Houston visits Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Kansas visits Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Arizona visits Utah, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Texas Tech visits TCU, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Oklahoma State visits Kansas State, 1 p.m. Fox; Western Kentucky visits Florida Atlantic, 3 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Clemson visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. NBC; Texas A&M visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN; UCLA visits Colorado, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Iowa State, 4 p.m. FS1; Stanford visits Oregon, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Washington visits California, 7:30 p.m. ESPN; Washington State visits Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. FS1

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews 12:35 a.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James C. McConville. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Panel: Dana Perino; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Marie Harf. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Attorney for President Trump Rudy Giuliani; Trey Gowdy; Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.); Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.); Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.); former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Mark Strassmann; Bob Schieffer; David Becker. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Covering election week and beyond: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Abby Phillip; Oliver Darcy. How the American election looks to the rest of the world: author Anne Applebaum (“Twilight of Democracy”). What went wrong with the polls: J. Ann Selzer, pollster, public opinion researcher, president, Selzer & Company. 2020 election results and conservative media: Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jedediah Bila; Ray Suarez, “World Affairs” podcast; Mollie Hemingway; Charlie Gasparino; Frank Luntz; Kat Timpf; Mara Liasson. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater A stressed-out single mom (Ashley Williams) is depressed over having to face a Christmas on her own until a handsome man (Niall Matter) comes crashing into her life and becomes an unexpected house guest in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

A Welcome Home Christmas A woman volunteering for a local Army Christmas toy drive is partnered with a veteran who returned home from a tour of duty and is on a mission to recruit other vets and active military personnel to help the effort. Jana Kramer, Brandon Quinn, Tim Reid and Charlene Tilton also star in this 2020 romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Only the Brave (2017) 8:30 a.m. FX

Platoon (1986) 8:30 a.m. WGN America

Boom Town (1940) 9 a.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 10:30 a.m. E!

Tombstone (1993) 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Showtime

Frozen (2013) 11:05 a.m. Starz

The Horse Soldiers (1959) 11:15 a.m. TCM

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) Noon AMC

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

Ted (2012) Noon TRU

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 12:30 p.m. FXX

Face/Off (1997) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Just Mercy (2019) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Rising Sun (1993) 12:47 p.m. Encore

The Meddler (2015) 12:51 p.m. Starz

War of the Worlds (2005) 1 p.m. TNT

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Point Blank (1967) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 2 p.m. E!

Top Gun (1986) 2 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 2 p.m. USA

The Deer Hunter (1978) 2:55 p.m. TMC

The Untouchables (1987) 3 p.m. Encore

The Hangover (2009) 3 p.m. FXX

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

My Favorite Year (1982) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 3:30 p.m. TNT

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 4 p.m. KCET

The Invisible Man (2020) 4 p.m. HBO

Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. AMC

Premium Rush (2012) 4:40 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 5 p.m. E!

Furious 7 (2015) 5 p.m. FX

The Bad News Bears (1976) 5 p.m. MLB

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 5 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man (2015) 5 p.m. USA

Rush Hour (1998) 5:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Transformers (2007) 6 p.m. TNT

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) 7 p.m. Sundance

Paranormal Activity (2007) 7:30 p.m. TMC

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. USA

The Buddy Holly Story (1978) 8 p.m. KVCR

Bumblebee (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 8 p.m. Ovation

The Knack, and How to Get It (1965) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 8:30 p.m. E!

The Firm (1993) 9 p.m. Encore

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9 and 11:30 p.m. IFC

Ready Player One (2018) 9 p.m. TNT

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 10 p.m. Epix

Love’s Long Journey (2005) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Apollo 13 (1995) 11 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 11:30 p.m. E!

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 11:30 p.m. Freeform

Fight Club (1999) 11:30 p.m. Sundance

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981) 11:45 p.m. TCM

