What’s on TV This Week: ‘I Am Greta,’ ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ and more

SUNDAY

Ooh la-la! Lady Gaga leads the field with seven nominations at the MTV European music Awards, a.k.a. the “2020 MTV EMAs.” 7 p.m. MTV

Take a peek behind the dark side of the Orange Curtain in the new true-crime series “The Real Murders of Orange County.” 7 and 8 p.m. Oxygen

The spinoff series “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS: New Orleans” launch their latest seasons. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

A woman cozies up with a man who’s caring for his orphaned nieces and nephew in the TV movie “Christmas With the Darlings.” With Katrina Law and Carlo Marks. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A travel writer finds romance just up the road in Solvang in the TV movie “A Very Charming Christmas Town.” With Natalie Hall and Jon Prescott. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The California city all but destroyed by the Camp Fire in 2018 attempts to rise from the ashes in the Ron Howard documentary “Rebuilding Paradise.” 9 p.m. National Geographic

The docuseries “By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem” looks back at the real-life people and places that inspired the 1960s-set crime drama. 10 p.m. Epix

Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly suit up for astronaut training at a NASA simulator in Winslow, Ariz., in the quirky workplace sitcom “Moonbase 8.” 11 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

A bevy of beauties assembles in Memphis for the pandemic-delayed pageant “Miss USA 2020.” “American Idol’s” Haley Reinhart performs. 8 p.m. FYI

The documentary “Not Carol” tells the tragic story of how a postpartum mental breakdown drove a California woman to kill her three young daughters in 2014. 9 p.m. Starz

It’s about time in the short films “Now Is the Time,” “The Love Bugs,” and “Life in Miniature” on a new “POV Shorts.” 10 p.m. KOCE

They’re rolling out the dough for a second season of the baking competition “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” 10 p.m. Food Network

New hires at an investment bank in London suffer the slings and arrows of amassing outrageous fortunes in the drama series “Industry.” 10 p.m. HBO

A camp cook and a Chinese immigrant start a biscuit-baking business in Kelly Reichardt’s 2019 frontier-era fable “First Cow.” With John Magaro and Orion Lee. 10 p.m. Showtime

TUESDAY

Two crazy kids in NYC make a love connection in the teen-themed holiday romance “Dash & Lily.” With Austin Abrams and Midori Francis. Anytime, Netflix

“A Teacher” played by “House of Cards’” Kate Mara has an ill-advised affair with a student at a high school in suburban Texas in this limited series. With Nick Robinson. Anytime, Hulu

Julianne Moore and “Barry’s” Bill Hader explore their family histories in a Veterans Day-themed episode of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The docuseries “Rise of the Nazis” details how Adolph Hitler and his fringe political movement put Germany on the path to fascism in the 1930s. 9 p.m. KOCE

High school football players from a tough Baltimore neighborhood leave it all on the field in the inspirational docuseries “The Cost of Winning.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. HBO; also Wed.

The treasure-seeking series “The Curse of Oak Island” digs up another season. 9 p.m. History Channel

How ya gonna keep ’em down on the farm? That is the question in the season premiere off the Georgia-set reality series “Welcome to Plathville.” 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

Mmm ... food. “SNL’s” Maya Rudolph narrates the mouthwatering travelogue “Eater’s Guide to the World.” Anytime, Hulu

Band of brothers: The animated series “The Liberator” follows a squad of U.S. soldiers on the battlefields of Europe during WWII. Anytime, Netflix

Turner Classic Movies’ annual Veterans Day marathon includes Oscar winner Gary Cooper as the title character in Howard Hawks’ 1941 bio-drama “Sergeant York.” 5 p.m. TCM

Spend the night in the Windy City with the season premieres of “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” 8, 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker share hosting duties as country music’s finest are feted at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards.” 8 p.m. ABC

Pacific Symphony plays favorites by Berlioz, Vivaldi and Respighi on a new “Southland Sessions.” 8 p.m. KCET

Former CIA officer Bob Baer’s quest concludes in “Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter.” 8 p.m. History Channel

The fire last time: The season premiere of “S.W.A.T.” flashes back to the 1992 L.A. riots. With Shamar Moore. 9 p.m. CBS

It’s hard to tell the sinners from the saints in the new franchise entry “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.” 10 p.m. Bravo

Bryan Cranston, Kelly Ripa and Gary Sinise are among the famous faces paying tribute to members of the U.S. armed forces in “Variety’s Salute to Service.” 10 p.m. History Channel

THURSDAY

COVID-19 rears its ugly head on the season premieres of the dramas “Station 19” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Clung clung! “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” returns for a 22nd season, followed by the special “The Paley Center Presents Law & Order: Before They Were Stars.” 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Ex-pro wrestlers Nikki and Brie are back in action for another season of their reality series “Total Bellas.” 9 p.m. E!

Wade (Walton Goggins) gets a potential new love interest (Natalie Zea) in the sophomore-season premiere of the sitcom “The Unicorn.” 9:30 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

The docuseries “Becoming You” looks at what the formative years are like for children all around the world. “The Crown’s” Olivia Colman narrates. Anytime, Apple TV+

Filmmaker Werner Herzog, in his inimitable German accent, conveys his fascination with meteorites in the documentary “Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds.” Anytime, Apple TV+

A toymaker’s young granddaughter goes on a magical quest in the musical fantasy “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” With Forest Whitaker, Ricky Martin and Phylicia Rashad. Anytime, Netflix

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teen who’s made it her mission to sound the alarm about climate change, is profiled in the documentary “I Am Greta.” Anytime, Hulu

Kids … in … space! Five youngsters blast off for the adventure of a lifetime in the new series “The Astronauts.” 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

James Spader gets back to the business of bringing down the bad guys in a new season of “The Blacklist.” 8 p.m. NBC

A junior marketing exec finds romance while trying to save her hometown’s winery in the TV movie “Christmas on the Vine.” With Julianna Guill and Jon Cor. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Broadway types like Harvey Fierstein and Lin-Manuel Miranda give their regards to the classic musical “Fiddler on the Roof” on a new “Great Performances.” 9 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

A violinist finds romance, and perhaps some of those little sausages, in the TV movie “Christmas in Vienna.” With Sarah Drew and Brennan Elliott. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Robert Downey Jr. does little with the role of “Dolittle” in this 2020 update of the fantasy tale about a Victorian-era veterinarian who can talk to animals. 8 p.m. HBO

A woman restores her mother’s classic convertible and takes it for a spin in the TV movie “Christmas on Wheels.” With Tiya Sircar and Michael Xavier. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Wither D.B. Cooper? The case of the infamous skyjacker is reopened in the debut of “History’s Greatest Mysteries.” Laurence Fishburne narrates. 9 p.m. History Channel

