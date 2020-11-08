6 of Alex Trebek’s most heartwarming ‘Jeopardy!’ moments

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday after a year-and-a half-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

The beloved game show host held the mantle for 36 years, during which he impacted countless contestants and fans of the show and elevated “Jeopardy!” and its iconic theme song into the cultural zeitgeist.

Here, a sampling of some of Trebek’s most heartwarming moments through the years.

1. The time everyone risked it all on an incorrect answer

Trebek had this to say after all three contestants risked their entire earnings on the same incorrect answer: “Hey folks, easy come, easy go.”

2. This evolution of Trebek’s facial hair over the years

The host’s facial hair has gone through multiple iterations over the years. He even filmed videos showcasing his shaving process from goatee to mustache and from mustache to clean shaven.

3. His emotional reaction to a contestant betting nearly $2,000 to say “We love you, Alex!”

In an unforgettable moment as he continued his battle with cancer, the usually unflappable Trebek’s voice quavered as he fought back tears. But he quickly regained his composure.

4. The “‘Jeopardy!’ comedy hour”

After two contestants wrote in joke answers on a question they were stumped by, Trebek turned to the camera and said, “Ladies and gentlemen, I’d like to welcome you to the ‘Jeopardy!’ comedy hour.”

5. The time he enacted football plays in a category he developed (and illustrated) himself

We don’t know which is more entertaining: Trebek’s gestures or his illustrated clues.

6. The time he was interviewed about his love of the Lakers while wearing a Lakers jersey

The longtime basketball fan was seen courtside at a Lakers game as recently as last year and took a moment to honor Kobe Bryant before his last game in 2016: “To be able to sit there with my son or my daughter and watch Kobe and the team play and win was very exciting. It’s even more exciting than when they lose.”