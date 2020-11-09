What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘This Is Us’; ‘Rise of the Nazis’
SERIES
Jeopardy! (N) 7 p.m. ABC
The Voice The battle rounds continue. 8 p.m. NBC
Swamp Thing Haunted by the ghost of her ill-fated childhood friend, Abby (Crystal Reed) must confront her past. When Abby is threatened, Swamp Thing (Derek Mears) tries to use his uncanny powers and Matt (Henderson Wade) steps in. 8 p.m. CW
The Bachelorette After the shakeup, new Bachelorette Tayshia Adams arrives and more men are added to the cast. Also, Clare Crawley and fiancé Dale Moss chat with host Chris Harrison. 8 p.m. ABC
Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. This new Veterans Day episode explores family histories of Julianne Moore, Bill Hader and artist Kehinde Wiley, with a focus on their ancestors’ military service. 8 p.m. KOCE
Alaskan Bush People: Wild Life (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
This Is Us Kate and Toby (Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan) take a big step in their adoption journey. Also, Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) brace for their three kids to reach puberty in this new episode. Sterling K. Brown also stars. 9 p.m. NBC
Tell Me a Story After Ashley (Natalie Alyn Lind) finds inspiration to make music again, her friends and family start to notice she’s growing closer to Beau (Eka Darville). Also, Simone (Ashley Madekwe) turns to Jackson (Matt Lauria) for help as she tries to get at the truth behind her father’s trust and Veronica’s (guest star Garcelle Beauvais) treachery. Paul Wesley also stars with guest star Danielle Campbell. 9 p.m. CW
Next Shea, Ethan and Ty (Fernanda Andrade, Evan Whitten and Gerardo Celasco) disconnect from electronics and the internet to avoid giving away their own location. John Slattery, Jason Butler Harner and Michael Mosley also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Rise of the Nazis After leading a failed coup in 1923, Adolf Hitler (Andrius Rozickas) turns the Nazis into a mainstream party and plots to overthrow Germany’s political elite in the premiere of this new historical docudrama. 9 p.m. KOCE
Chopped Four competitors aim for bacon perfection as they try to win a spot in the final round in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Curse of Oak Island Having unearthed evidence of an 18th-century sailing ship in the swamp, Rick and Marty Lagina send their team to do extensive excavation in the area in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. History
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) 9 p.m. TLC
Transplant Bashir and Amira (Hamza Haq, Sirena Gulamgaus) settle into their new surroundings while Dr. Bishop (John Hannah) evaluates Magalie’s (Laurence Leboeuf) work in the emergency department in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. NBC
Don’t Be Tardy ... (N) 10 p.m. Bravo
Supermarket Stakeout (season premiere) 10 p.m. Food Network
The Best of All the Smoke With Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson Vince Carter, Tracy McGrady, Penny Hardaway and others reflect on a unique time in the NBA, from the mid-1990s through the early 2000s. 10 p.m. Showtime
Welcome to Plathville As the unscripted series returns for a new season, Micah and Moriah are sharing a rented house not far from the family and Ethan, now married, has severed relations with his parents. 10 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards Robin Roberts presents a look at a year that has changed the country and the country music community. With Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Lionel Richie and Keith Urban. 10 p.m. ABC
SPORTS
College Football Kent State visits Bowling Green, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) visits Buffalo, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; author John “Chick” Donohue. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Emmanuel Acho; Darius Rucker performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kate Mara (“A Teacher”); Jonathan Scott. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Emmanuel Acho. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Henry Winkler. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Peter Frampton. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kimberly Williams-Paisley; Rumer Willis guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Michael Strahan (“Cost of Winning”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Rebel Wilson. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Anthony Anderson; Carly Pearce performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Buprenorphine; Colin O’Brady (“Survivalists”); pandemic positivity; diet and mental health. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8") discusses his teenage son’s accusations of abuse. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Kalen Allen (“For Christmas Sake”); Bert Kreischer. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Zach Braff. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Vince Vaughn; Lorraine Bracco; Gus Dapperton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Hugh Grant; Sturgill Simpson performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gillian Anderson; author Emmanuel Acho; Ty Dolla $ign performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Demi Lovato; Edgar Ramírez; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Carter McLean performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Thomas Middleditch; Black Pumas perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Christmas Proposal (2008) 8 a.m. Lifetime
Mr. Skeffington (1944) 8 a.m. TCM
Love, Simon (2018) 8:30 a.m. FXX
Planet of the Apes (1968) 9:27 a.m. Cinemax
La Bamba (1987) 9:32 a.m. Encore
Julie & Julia (2009) 10 a.m. TMC
Now, Voyager (1942) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970) 11:20 a.m. Cinemax
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 11:30 a.m. Freeform
Criminal Law (1988) 11:35 a.m. Epix
The School of Rock (2003) Noon HBO
Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) Noon Sundance
Casablanca (1942) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Escape From the Planet of the Apes (1971) 1 p.m. Cinemax
Girls Trip (2017) 1 p.m. FXX
Arbitrage (2012) 1:30 p.m. Epix
The Birdcage (1996) 1:30 p.m. IFC
Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 1:35 p.m. TMC
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 2:05 p.m. Freeform
High Plains Drifter (1973) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Hustlers (2019) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Caesar and Cleopatra (1946) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Murder in the First (1995) 3:20 p.m. Epix
Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FXX
Pretty in Pink (1986) 4 p.m. IFC
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 4 p.m. Ovation
Taken (2008) 4:38 and 11:53 p.m. Starz
The Deer Hunter (1978) 4:55 p.m. TMC
Backdraft (1991) 5:40 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 6:15 p.m. Freeform
Silent Waters (2003) 6:15 p.m. TCM
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Rambo: First Blood (1982) 6:30 p.m. Paramount
Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. BBC America
A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix
Captain Phillips (2013) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
House Party (1990) 8 p.m. VH1
The Incredibles (2004) 8:20 p.m. Freeform
Noah (2014) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Hurt Locker (2008) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Sleepers (1996) 10 p.m. Epix
The Wedding Singer (1998) 10 p.m. TRU
The Rundown (2003) 10:59 p.m. AMC
