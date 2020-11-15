What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’; NFL football

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Neighborhood The Butler and Johnson families unite when a member of their community becomes a victim of racial injustice in the season premiere of the social comedy. Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs star with guest star Tim Powell. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The battle rounds conclude. 8 p.m. NBC

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (N) 8 p.m. CW

Dancing With the Stars Celebrities repeat a dance style they struggled with earlier in the season in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

L.A.'s Finest (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob (Billy Gardell) recruits Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) to help find the perfect engagement ring for Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku). Christine Ebersole and Matt Jones also star with guest stars Susan Ruttan and Ryan Cartwright. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Lola and Mark (Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel) try to rebuild their friendship in the aftermath of a protest where Mark witnessed Lola being detained during a confrontation with police in the opener of a two-part season premiere. Samantha Marie Ware also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season finale) Jonathan Scott is a guest. Featured magicians include Ali Cook, Tony Clark, Till Haunschild and Tony Montana. 9 p.m. CW

Filthy Rich Antonio (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) is ready to fight on the Sunshine Network and tensions are high in the Monreaux family in this new episode. Kim Cattrall, Aubrey Dollar, Olivia Macklin, Corey Cott, Thomas Francis Murphy also star with guest stars Alanna Ubach and Gia Carides. 9 p.m. Fox

His Dark Materials Lyra (Dafne Keen), still distraught over the death of her best friend, explores a mysterious abandoned city where she encounters Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from her world who is fleeing a troubled past in the season premiere of this adaptation of Philip Pullman’s epic fantasy. Lin-Manuel Miranda also stars. 9 p.m. HBO

Pawn Stars (season premiere) 9 p.m. History

Bull In the season premiere of the legal drama, Bull (Michael Weatherly) and his colleagues grapple with the unfamiliar technical demands of a virtual court system as New York is shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Freddy Rodriguez, Yara Martinez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Christopher Jackson also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”) directs a new documentary that explores the state of solar power and the energy industry. 10 p.m. KOCE

Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. ESPN



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Barack Obama; Dr. Michael Osterholm; Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (“For Life”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Patty Smyth performs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family LeAnn Rimes; Doug Jones; Coffey Anderson. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Sara Gilbert; Shemar Moore; Lisa Ling. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Michael Strahan discusses how COVID is affecting his family; the litigious aspects of COVID-19 transmission. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A man’s online heiress girlfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matthew McConaughey (“Greenlights”); Gabby Barrett performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real David Oyelowo; Keira Chansa; Ready, Set, Bet game. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ricky Gervais. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chance the Rapper and G Herbo perform; Erin Andrews. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kaley Cuoco; Cazzie David; Valerie Franco. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Blinded by the Light (2019) 8:05 a.m. HBO

Hellboy (2004) 8:54 a.m. Starz

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 9:10 a.m. Encore

Pavarotti (2019) 10 a.m. TMC

Drumline (2002) 10 a.m. VH1

Sling Blade (1996) 10:20 a.m. Cinemax

Ferdinand (2017) 11 a.m. FXX

The School of Rock (2003) 11:15 a.m. HBO

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 11:30 a.m. IFC

Obvious Child (2014) Noon TMC

Face/Off (1997) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

The Hoax (2006) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

True Romance (1993) 12:54 and 10:34 p.m. Encore

The Goonies (1985) 1 p.m. Freeform

Rush Hour (1998) 2:30 p.m. MTV

Pulp Fiction (1994) 2:55 p.m. Encore

Cars (2006) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Sing (2016) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4 p.m. AMC

Pretty in Pink (1986) 4 p.m. Sundance

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) 5 p.m. TCM

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 5:30 p.m. TNT

Black Hawk Down (2001) 5:32 p.m. Starz

Scrooged (1988) 6 p.m. AMC

The Bad News Bears (1976) 6 p.m. MLB

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC; 10 p.m. AMC

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Pretty Woman (1990) 8:30 and 11 p.m. Sundance

The Fifth Element (1997) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) 9:30 p.m. Ovation

Executive Suite (1954) 10 p.m. TCM

About Last Night (2014) 10:30 p.m. VH1

8 Mile (2002) 10:40 p.m. Cinemax

Only the Brave (2017) 11:30 p.m. FX

