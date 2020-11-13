Movies on TV this week: ‘Pulp Fiction’; ‘Goldfinger’ and more



Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Nov 15 - 21, 2020

Dances With Wolves (1990) Encore Tues. 2:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:42 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Intruder in the Dust (1949) TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Man on a Tightrope (1953) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) Cinemax Wed. 3:50 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Encore Sun. 11:40 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Raging Bull (1980) EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Rocky (1976) KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) Showtime Fri. 2 a.m.

Shane (1953) Encore Tues. 7:19 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

La Strada (1954) TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Thur. 11:22 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) TCM Tues. 2 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

WALL-E (2008) Freeform Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

August: Osage County (2013) ★★★ Bravo Sun. 1:24 a.m.

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ AMC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:45 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Dear White People (2014) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Sundance Tues. Noon

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ IFC Mon. 7 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Syfy Sun. 6:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:31 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Sundance Sun. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ KVEA Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Nov 15 - 21, 2020

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Encore Mon. 5:47 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A&E Sun. 5 p.m. A&E Sun. 10:32 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Showtime Sat. 11 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 1:49 a.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:18 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:36 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Starz Wed. 11:44 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 5 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Starz Sun. 10:08 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:32 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:16 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:33 p.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:06 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:48 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:50 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ BET Tues. 5:30 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Sundance Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:07 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 8 a.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Paramount Sun. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Encore Thur. 6:55 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:30 p.m. Encore Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4:45 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 2:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:42 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ AMC Sun. 5:16 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 10:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10:51 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:29 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 1:02 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Sat. 7:02 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:07 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6:15 a.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 11:07 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Starz Sat. 3:51 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ BBC America Thur. 10:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 1:25 p.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ BET Sun. 11:30 a.m. BET Sun. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 4:45 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Fri. 5:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:57 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ MTV Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Encore Sat. 9:42 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Starz Tues. 11:52 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Freeform Fri. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Thur. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Starz Wed. 9:57 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 1:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. MLB Thur. 5 p.m. KCET Fri. 10:17 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ AMC Mon. 4 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Encore Sat. 5:24 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 11:40 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:55 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. Noon

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Showtime Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 11 a.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ MTV Mon. 4:55 p.m. MTV Tues. 1:25 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Showtime Fri. 2 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Encore Tues. 7:19 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ VH1 Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ VH1 Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:59 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Starz Mon. 4:31 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. Noon

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Bravo Sat. 8:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:50 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 7:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Thur. 11:22 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Disney Fri. 6:10 p.m. Disney Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Encore Sat. 2:16 a.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ EPIX Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ E! Sun. 6 a.m. USA Fri. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ E! Sun. 2 p.m. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ E! Sun. 4:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 10:29 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ E! Sun. 11:15 a.m. USA Fri. 6:25 p.m. USA Sat. 2:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ E! Sun. 8:15 a.m. USA Fri. 3:35 p.m. USA Sat. 12:05 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2:46 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 2:55 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Showtime Mon. 7 a.m. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

White Nights (1985) ★★ KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m. KVCR Sat. 7 p.m.

Yentl (1983) ★★★ TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Nov 15 - 21, 2020

The A-Team (2010) ★★ Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper. Framed to take the fall for a heinous crime, an elite operative and his men go rogue, using their special talents to clear their names and find the real perpetrator. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sun. 1:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Abducted (2020) Scout Taylor-Compton, Daniel Joseph. A war hero takes matters into his own hands when a kidnapper snatches his young daughter during a home invasion. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Above the Law (1988) ★★ Steven Seagal, Pam Grier. A Chicago policewoman helps her cynical partner rid his working-class neighborhood of cocaine dealers. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. REELZ Fri. 7 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Acrimony (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Lyriq Bent. A faithful wife who is tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed. (R) 2 hrs. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

Across to Singapore (1928) ★★★ Ramon Novarro, Joan Crawford. Silent. A sailor sets out to rescue his older brother, drunk and brooding over his indifferent fiancee in 1850s Singapore. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Action Point (2018) ★ Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius. D.C. is the crackpot owner of a low-rent amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. When a corporate mega-park opens nearby, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits must pull out all the stops to try and save the day. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Jackie Titone. Animated. During Hanukkah, a temperamental lout drinks, gets in trouble with the law and performs community service. (PG-13) 1 hr. 16 mins. TMC Fri. 4:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:30 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 5:47 a.m.

The Addams Family (2019) ★★ Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron. Animated. Members of the mysterious and spooky Addams family -- Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester and Grandma -- encounter a shady TV personality who despises their eerie hilltop mansion. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 9 a.m. EPIX Fri. 4:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:50 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Sun. 10 a.m. Syfy Mon. 1:30 a.m.

The Admirable Crichton (1957) ★★ Kenneth More, Diane Cilento. The butler of an English lord becomes master of their shipwrecked group. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Affair With a Stranger (1953) ★★ Jean Simmons, Victor Mature. Gossip cues flashbacks about a playwright, his wife, his infidelity and their tragedy as parents. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

The Aftermath (2019) ★★ Keira Knightley, Alexander Skarsgard. In 1946 a British colonel and his wife move to Hamburg to rebuild the shattered city. They share a large home with a German widower and his troubled daughter. In this charged atmosphere, enmity and grief give way to passion and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:35 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:03 p.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Fri. 12:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Sun. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 2:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Al rojo vivo (1975) Jorge Rivero, Rodolfo de Anda. Dos amigos inseparables se convierten en enemigos, por culpa de una mujer perversa de la que los dos están enamorados. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Alexander: The Ultimate Cut (2004) ★★ Colin Farrell, Angelina Jolie. The young Macedonian king and general leads his army into battle to conquer much of the known world. (NR) 3 hrs. 26 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:55 a.m.

Alien From L.A. (1988) ★ Kathy Ireland, Thom Mathews. A valley girl’s dull life takes a drastic turn after her exploring father locates the lost city of Atlantis. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Alive (2019) Injured soldiers return from war and learn to cope with their new realities. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:50 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Mon. 11:20 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 5:46 a.m.

Always in My Heart (1942) ★★ Kay Francis, Walter Huston. An ex-convict musician finds his ex-wife ready to remarry and his daughter rising as a singer. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Mon. 11:15 a.m.

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Mon. 7:13 p.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Wed. 11:30 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A&E Sun. 5 p.m. A&E Sun. 10:32 p.m.

American Wedding (2003) ★★ Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan. A young couple prepares to marry, while an obnoxious friend plans to throw a bachelor party. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 5:33 p.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Bruce Irons, Lyndie Irons. Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:10 a.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Angel Tree (2020) Jill Wagner, Lucas Bryant. A writer reconnects with a childhood friend while seeking the identity of the person who grants Christmas wishes placed upon an angel tree. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 p.m.

The Angry Birds Movie (2016) ★★ Voices of Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad. Animated. Three flightless birds investigate the mysterious arrival of green pigs to their island paradise. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. FXX Mon. 1:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Animal Kingdom (1932) ★★★ Ann Harding, Leslie Howard. A publisher marries a socialite instead of the artist he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Antitrust (2001) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Rachael Leigh Cook. The billionaire founder of a software corporation offers a lucrative position to an idealistic computer genius. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Advertisement

Apple Seed (2019) Rance Howard, Michael Worth. A man picks up a hitchhiking ex-convict while on a cross-country road trip to rob his hometown bank. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Showtime Sat. 11 a.m.

Así es mi tierra (1937) ★★ Cantinflas, Manuel Medel. Tras varios años de andar en la revolución, un general revolucionario regresa a su pueblo, pues está interesado en una joven, pero tendrá que disputar su amor con otros pretendientes. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Assassin’s Creed (2016) ★★ Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard. A descendant of the mysterious secret society known as the Assassins uses his newfound knowledge and physical skills to battle the power-hungry Templar Order. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m. FX Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Laurence Fishburne. A cop must arm prisoners to help fend off an attack by gunmen who want to kill a gangster locked away in the crumbling station. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:40 p.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Attack the Block (2011) ★★★ John Boyega, Jodie Whittaker. A teenage gang in South London defends its neighborhood from malevolent extraterrestrials. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Tues. 12:10 p.m. TMC Fri. 1:30 p.m.

August: Osage County (2013) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts. A cancer-stricken, pill-popping Oklahoma matriarch lets the full force of her venomous nature hit her daughters and other assorted relatives when they gather at her home in the wake of a family tragedy. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Bravo Sun. 1:24 a.m.

Advertisement

Bachelorette (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher. After ruining their friend’s wedding gown, bridesmaids set out on a frantic search for a replacement, but their mission degenerates into a night of booze, drugs and nightclubbing. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Thur. 8:15 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:49 a.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 3:10 p.m. TMC Tues. 5:10 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:01 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:57 p.m.

Bad Girls From Valley High (2004) ★ Julie Benz, Monica Keena. Three teenage vixens begin to age rapidly following the arrival of a Romanian exchange student. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Tues. 3 p.m. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

The Bad News Bears (1976) ★★★ Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal. The beer-drinking manager of a peewee team bribes a girl pitcher to lead his losers. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. MLB Mon. 6 p.m.

La Bamba (1987) ★★★ Lou Diamond Phillips, Esai Morales. Mexican-American Ritchie Valens becomes a rock ‘n’ roll star, then dies at 17 in a 1959 plane crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 6:18 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:36 p.m.

La banda de la sotana negra (1983) Álvaro Zermeño, Lyn May. Un sacerdote se relaciona con delincuentes, cabareteras y contrabandistas para descubrir a la banda que le robó su sotana y que comete fechorías amparado en ella. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TBS Fri. 9:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 1 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:20 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. 3 p.m. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m.

The Beach (2000) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton. Young people seek Nirvana on an island off the coast of Thailand, only to discover it is not what it seems. (R) 2 hrs. Starz Sat. 3:33 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:59 p.m.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) ★★★ Quvenzhané Wallis, Dwight Henry. The father of an intrepid youngster prepares her for the end of the world, when melting ice caps release fearsome beasts, called aurochs, and rising flood waters threaten to engulf their Delta home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Tues. 6:25 p.m.

Before You Know It (2019) Jen Tullock, Hannah Pearl Utt. In 1993 New York City, dysfunctional co-dependent sisters discover that the mother they thought had died when they were young is alive and starring on a popular daytime soap opera. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 9:15 a.m.

The Beggar’s Opera (1953) ★★★ Laurence Olivier, Stanley Holloway. London highwayman Capt. Macheath sits in prison writing an opera based on his life. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (1997) ★★ Thomas Ian Griffith, Chris Mulkey. A former Marine returns to Vietnam to rescue a comrade and retrieve nuclear triggers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:50 a.m.

Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie (2020) Voices of Tara Strong, Montserrat Hernandez. Animated. When Vilgax returns to do double the damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, Ben must go interstellar to save the day. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TOON Sun. 7 p.m. TOON Sun. 8 p.m.

Benny & Joon (1993) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson. An eccentric’s arrival complicates the lives of a protective brother and his mentally ill sister. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:35 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 6:45 a.m. HBO Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 a.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

Bhowani Junction (1956) ★★ Ava Gardner, Stewart Granger. A British colonel falls in love with an Anglo-Indian woman in World War II India. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Big (1988) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Elizabeth Perkins. A wishing machine turns a boy into a 35-year-old man with a fun job and a girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7 p.m. POP Fri. 10:30 p.m. POP Sat. 12:55 p.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 11:44 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m. Starz Thur. 5 a.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:25 a.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:20 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 3:05 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8:15 a.m.

The Big Sleep (1946) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall. Raymond Chandler’s private eye Philip Marlowe follows two wealthy sisters through a maze of murders. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Mon. 6 a.m.

Bio-Dome (1996) ★ Pauly Shore, Stephen Baldwin. Idiot collegians bring chaos to the experimental ecosystem in which they are accidentally sealed for a year. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:47 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 8:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Black Christmas (2019) ★★ Imogen Poots, Aleyse Shannon. As sorority sisters prepare for holiday parties, a mysterious cloaked figure starts to leave a bloody trail throughout their campus. Refusing to become victims, the girls decide to band together and fight back against the psychotic Christmas killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★ Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor. U.S. soldiers take heavy fire while trying to capture a warlord’s associates in Mogadishu, Somalia. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Starz Sun. 10:08 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:32 p.m. Starz Thur. 12:16 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:33 p.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan. Black Panther’s mettle as king gets tested when an old enemy draws him into a conflict that puts his nation and the world at risk. The king must soon rally his allies and release his full power to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sun. 7 p.m. TBS Sun. 10 p.m.

Black Sabbath: The End of the End (2017) Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne. Black Sabbath’s final performance, with onstage footage and behind-the-scenes banter. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AXS Sun. 7:30 a.m. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m.

Blades of Glory (2007) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Jon Heder. Several years after being banned from men’s singles competition, two rival skaters exploit a loophole that allows them to compete as a pair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TNT Sat. 1:58 a.m.

Blazing Saddles (1974) ★★★ Cleavon Little, Gene Wilder. A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Blinded by the Light (2019) ★★★ Viveik Kalra, Hayley Atwell. Javed is a Pakistani teenager who experiences racial and economic turmoil in working-class England in 1987. He soon gathers the courage to find his own voice and follow his dreams after discovering the inspirational music of Bruce Springsteen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Blood Father (2016) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Erin Moriarty. John Link, un antiguo convicto que ha superado sus problemas con la justicia y el alcohol, se ve obligado a volver a la acción cuando su hija es falsamente acusada de haberle robado a una banda de narcotraficantes, y empiezan a perseguirla. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Blood on the Moon (1948) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Barbara Bel Geddes. A Texas gunfighter helps an old friend stir up a feud between ranchers and settlers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 3:03 p.m. Starz Fri. 7:38 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:08 p.m.

Bloodsport (1988) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Donald Gibb. An American major flies to Hong Kong for an outlawed martial-arts contest called the Kumite. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:25 a.m. Showtime Tues. 10:25 a.m. Showtime Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Blown Away (1994) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Tommy Lee Jones. An Irish explosives expert targets an old foe and his family living in Boston. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Wed. 4:46 a.m.

Blue Chips (1994) ★★ Nick Nolte, Mary McDonnell. Corrupt recruiting practices cast a cloud over a college basketball coach’s discovery of three amazing players. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FS1 Thur. 5 p.m. FS1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Rachael Leigh Cook, Benjamin Ayres. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4:01 a.m.

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school, but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners -- only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:40 a.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m. VH1 Sun. 1:05 a.m.

Body and Soul (1947) ★★★ John Garfield, Lilli Palmer. A corrupted boxer sees the light and decides at the last minute to win a fixed fight. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Boiler Room (2000) ★★★ Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel. Eager to win the approval of his demanding father, a young man begins working for a dubious stock firm. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:20 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:45 a.m.

Bopha! (1993) ★★★ Danny Glover, Malcolm McDowell. Unrest swells in an African township when a government officer usurps power from a local policeman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Bordertown (2007) Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas. A journalist probes the murders of hundreds of Mexican women near a Juarez factory owned by a U.S. company. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Willem Dafoe. Based on the story of Ron Kovic, a Marine who returned from Vietnam a paraplegic and later became an anti-war activist. (R) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Encore Wed. 1:06 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:48 p.m.

Born to Dance (1936) ★★★ Eleanor Powell, James Stewart. A tap-dancing understudy meets a sailor on leave and replaces the star of a show. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

The Boss Baby (2017) ★★ Voices of Alec Baldwin, Miles Christopher Bakshi. Animated. A wildly imaginative 7-year-old discovers that his new brother, Boss Baby, is actually a spy on a secret mission, and only he can help thwart a dastardly plot that involves an epic battle between puppies and babies. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. FX Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Boxtrolls (2014) ★★★ Voices of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning. Animated. A boy and his new friend hatch a plan to save a community of mischievous cavern-dwellers from the villainous townsman who plans to exterminate them. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sat. 5 p.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Brahms: The Boy II (2020) ★ Katie Holmes, Owain Yeoman. Terror strikes when a boy discovers a doll that appears to be eerily human. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Showtime Mon. 10 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:50 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 11 a.m. IFC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Breakfast for Two (1937) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Herbert Marshall. An heiress saves a playboy from a gold digger, then buys his steamship line for fun. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Fri. 11 a.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Brewster’s Millions (1985) ★★ Richard Pryor, John Candy. A minor-league pitcher inherits $300 million but must spend $30 million in 30 days to get it. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AXS Fri. 6 p.m. AXS Fri. 10 p.m.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Meryl Streep. Memoirs tell a deceased woman’s children of her four-day affair in 1965 with a photographer on assignment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Thur. 12:33 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:26 p.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 3:29 p.m.

Bringing Down the House (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Queen Latifah. After chatting with a divorced attorney online, a prison escapee wants him to help prove her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Tues. 5:30 p.m. BET Wed. 3 p.m.

Bringing Up Baby (1938) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Cary Grant. A paleontologist loses a dinosaur bone to a dog whose heiress owner also has a pet leopard, called Baby. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

British Intelligence (1940) ★★ Boris Karloff, Margaret Lindsay. A woman spying for two countries experiences complications when she is pitted against a butler. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Broadway Hostess (1935) ★ Winifred Shaw, Genevieve Tobin. Demands by her manager make it difficult for a successful nightclub singer to meet a man. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Eleanor Powell. A casting mix-up leads a dancer to land a major role intended for his partner. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

The Brothers (2001) ★★★ Morris Chestnut, D.L. Hughley. Four friends question women, relationships and honesty after one of them becomes engaged. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) ★ Kristy Swanson, Luke Perry. Valley girl Buffy departs from cheerleading to train with her recruiter for a vampire invasion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Wed. 10:45 p.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Burlesque (2010) ★★ Cher, Christina Aguilera. With help from a savvy stage manager and a gender-bending host, a cocktail waitress with a stunning voice becomes a performer in a club’s musical revue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. E! Fri. 4:45 p.m. E! Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Cadillac Man (1990) ★★ Robin Williams, Tim Robbins. An angry husband catches up to a wise-guy car salesman who cons customers and women. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Mon. 2:19 a.m.

Call Me Claus (2001) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Nigel Hawthorne. Facing mandatory retirement after 200 years, Santa Claus asks a television producer to replace him. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Sat. 11 p.m. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

The Canary Comes Across (1938) Erik Rhodes, Virginia Grey. A prison warden disbands the facility’s glee club when one of its singers escapes. A ranking convict puts the word out to the local mafia to bring him back to the prison, but the wrong man is sent in his place. (NR) 21 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Candy Cane Christmas (2020) Beverley Mitchell, Mark Ghanimé. A woman searches for a new tradition to lift her holiday spirits when her neighbors decide to skip the annual Christmas decoration festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Captain Phillips (2013) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Catherine Keener. In 2009, Somali pirates storm a U.S. containership and hold Capt. Richard Phillips and his crew captive. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. AMC Sun. 9:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 3 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Captain Underpants (2017) ★★★ Voices of Kevin Hart, Ed Helms. Animada. Dos niños aficionados a dibujar cómics hipnotizan accidentalmente al director de su colegio, quien cuando está en trance se transforma en el entusiasta y un tanto ridículo Capitán Calzoncillos, un superhéroe que debe sus poderes a sus calzones. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. KMEX Sun. 10 a.m.

Carmen Jones (1954) ★★★ Dorothy Dandridge, Harry Belafonte. A sultry plant worker drives a wartime soldier to murder in Jacksonville, Fla. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Fri. 4:36 a.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:30 p.m.

Cars 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo. Animated. Blindsided by a new generation of fast cars, Lightning McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport he loves. With help from an eager young technician, No. 95 tires to get back in the game to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage. (G) 1 hr. 49 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:30 p.m.

Cars 2 (2011) ★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy. Animated. Mater takes a detour into international espionage when he and Lightning McQueen head overseas for the World Grand Prix. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Freeform Mon. 6 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:07 a.m.

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 4:40 p.m.

Castle in the Ground (2019) Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots. A grieving teen befriends his charismatic but troubled neighbor, only to become ensnared in a world of addiction and violence as the opioid epidemic takes hold of his small town. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Tues. 3:39 a.m.

Cats (2019) ★ Taylor Swift, Idris Elba. Live action/animated. A tribe of cats must decide yearly which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 3:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:25 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:55 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Mon. 5 p.m. Showtime Fri. 7:15 a.m.

The Chamber (1996) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Gene Hackman. Dark secrets drive a lawyer to defend his Klansman grandfather on death row in Mississippi. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Sun. 4:57 p.m.

Charlotte’s Web (2006) ★★★ Voice of Julia Roberts, Dakota Fanning. After learning that a young pig’s days are numbered, a literate spider weaves an elaborate plan to save her friend from the butcher’s block. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Mon. 3:39 a.m.

Chateau Christmas (2020) Merritt Patterson, Luke Macfarlane. A world-renowned pianist rediscovers her passion for music after reuniting with her ex during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Rachel Boston, Wes Brown. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Wed. Noon

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Erica Deutschman, Chad Connell. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Child’s Play (2019) ★★ Aubrey Plaza, Voice of Mark Hamill. Young Andy receives a special present from his mom -- a seemingly innocent Buddi doll that becomes his best friend. When the doll suddenly takes on a life of its own, Andy unites with other kids to stop the sinister toy from wreaking bloody havoc. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:40 a.m.

The Children Act (2017) ★★ Emma Thompson, Fionn Whitehead. Judge Fiona May must race against the clock to determine the fate of a teenage boy in need of a lifesaving blood transfusion, stretching her life and her fractured marriage to the breaking point. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sun. 11:05 a.m. Showtime Tues. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 9:05 a.m.

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas Around the Corner (2018) Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk. A venture capitalist from New York travels to a small town for Christmas. Upon arrival, she discovers that the town’s bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Christmas at Cartwright’s (2014) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. An angel delivers good fortune and the possibility of holiday romance to a struggling single mother who takes a job as a department store Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Fri. Noon

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Bow (2020) Lucia Micarelli, Michael Rady. When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist reconnects with an old family friend, who helps her heal and find love during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 a.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

The Christmas Consultant (2012) David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea. A workaholic mother hires a popular consultant to get her family through the holidays all in one piece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Doctor (2020) Holly Robinson Peete, Adrian Holmes. A doctor encounters a man from her past who brings with him a revelation that could change her life forever. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Edition (2020) Carly Hughes, Rob Mayes. Finding herself at a crossroads, up-and-coming journalist Jackie seizes the opportunity to run as small town newspaper in Alaska and runs a series of Christmas articles to help the struggling business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 a.m.

Christmas Hotel (2019) Tatyana Ali, Sean Patrick Thomas. A big city hotelier’s boss informs her that she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a major project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (2018) Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin. Lisa’s trip home to Evergreen for the holidays finds her shepherding an effort to save the town’s beloved general store, fulfilling the wishes of a Christmas past and finding a romance full of Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Taylor Cole, Michael Rady. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Lacey Chabert, Sam Page. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 2 a.m.

Christmas in the City (2013) Ashley Williams, Ashanti. To help her daughter during the holidays, a woman tries to bring the Christmas spirit back to her department store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon

Christmas in Vienna (2020) Sarah Drew, Brennan Elliott. A dispirited concert violinist travels to Vienna for a performance and finds the inspiration she has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Christmas Love Letter (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Tilky Jones. When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show, but she becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father, Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

A Christmas Melody (2015) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Tamera Mowry-Housley, Brooks Darnell. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Christmas 9 to 5 (2019) Tiya Sircar, George Wendt. Jennifer is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Christmas on the Bayou (2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who’s spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Christmas on the Vine (2020) Julianna Guill, Jon Cor. A young marketing executive is assigned to help a struggling family-owned winery in a town that has lost its Christmas spirit due to a large wine conglomerate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas on Wheels (2020) Tiya Sircar, Michael Xavier. Upon learning that her uncle sold her Mom’s vintage convertible -- a car full of Christmas memories -- Ashley enlists the help of her uncle’s attorney, Duncan, to get it back. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 a.m.

Christmas Pen Pals (2018) Sarah Drew, Niall Matter. Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, a tech wiz heads back to her hometown for the holidays. She signs up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service and becomes enchanted by each beautifully written letter she receives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Reunion (2015) Denise Richards, Patrick Muldoon. Two former high school sweethearts reunite to plan the annual Christmas cookie contest when they inherit their hometown bakery. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

The Christmas Ring (2020) Nazneen Contractor, David Alpay. Reporter Kendra Adams searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring with the help of the grandson of the ring’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 10 p.m.

Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019) Kim Shaw, Kevin McGarry. When Belinda heads to her hometown for the holidays, things get complicated when she is forced to team up with her ex-boyfriend Dustin for the town’s annual Christmas scavenger hunt. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas Stars (2019) Erica Durance, JT Hodges. When aspiring R&B artist Layla crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence, she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas Tree Lane (2020) Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker. When music store owner Meg spearheads community efforts to save her street from demolition, she is shocked to find out that the man she’s falling for is working for the company that she is fighting. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas Unwrapped (2020) Amber Stevens West, Marco Grazzini. An ambitious yet pragmatic reporter learns the true meaning of Christmas when she investigates a millionaire and beloved member of the town who insists that all the gifts that arrive on Christmas Day every year are from none other than Santa himself. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas Visitor (2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son’s death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 a.m.

A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Ashanti, Stan Shaw. Clio, a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred, a former jazz singer. Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

A Christmas Wish (2019) Hilarie Burton, Pam Grier. Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, La., a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas With the Darlings (2020) Katrina Law, Carlo Marks. A woman helps a charming man look after his orphaned nieces and nephew during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Sun. 12:50 p.m. Freeform Sun. 11:50 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 a.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Ciclón (1978) Arthur Kennedy, Carroll Baker. Durante una tormenta, un avión cae al mar y los sobrevivientes se refugian en una pequeña lancha de turistas donde viven una pesadilla. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Cinderella (2015) ★★★ Cate Blanchett, Lily James. A cruel stepmother reduces her dead husband’s only child to the role of scullery maid, but a kindly beggar woman and some helpful mice bring about a change in the young woman’s fortunes. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Tues. 6 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2 p.m.

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon Freeform Thur. 2 p.m.

City Slickers (1991) ★★★ Billy Crystal, Daniel Stern. On vacation, three men get to play cowboy on a dude-ranch cattle drive, but unexpected circumstances test their skills and stamina. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Fri. 8:05 p.m.

Class Act (1992) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Two disparate high-school newcomers trade places, find girlfriends and don’t want to trade back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 10:30 a.m. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Code 46 (2003) ★★ Tim Robbins, Samantha Morton. In a futuristic society, a married insurance investigator falls in love with the beautiful forger he is supposed to catch. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10 a.m.

The Cokeville Miracle (2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Cold Zone (2016) Martin Cummins, Kirsten Robek. Mientras se encuentran de vacaciones en Alaska, una familia encuentra varios animales congelados en los bosques. Descubren que se acerca una tormenta de nieve que podría cubrir la superficie de todo el planeta. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KFTR Sun. 4 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Colette (2018) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Dominic West. After moving to Paris, author Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette agrees to ghostwrite a semi-autobiographical novel for her husband. Its success soon inspires her to fight for creative ownership and overcome the societal constraints of the early 20th century. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Columbo: Prescription: Murder (1968) ★★ Peter Falk, Gene Barry. Despite an alibi, Lt. Columbo thinks that a smooth Hollywood psychiatrist has killed his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Comet Over Broadway (1938) ★ Kay Francis, Ian Hunter. An actress with a baby girl works her way to Broadway, with a husband in prison. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 a.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Company Men (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Chris Cooper. A young executive and two older employees struggle to find work and redefine their priorities after losing their jobs in a wave of corporate downsizing. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 5:12 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. A wrongly convicted parolee on a flight with a group of vicious prisoners tries to stop their violent hijacking. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 1:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 9:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m. CMT Fri. 1 a.m.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Earl Jones. Pit fighter Conan sets out with a Mongol and a queen to take his father’s sword from a snake king. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Thur. 6:55 a.m. Encore Sat. 1:30 p.m. Encore Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Conan the Destroyer (1984) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Grace Jones. An evil queen wants Conan to fetch a jewel-encrusted horn that can awaken the dead. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 3:40 p.m.

Contact (1997) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Matthew McConaughey. A scientist seeks alien beings after receiving mysterious messages from deep space via radio telescope dishes. (PG) 2 hrs. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 4:45 p.m. BBC America Tues. 11 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 a.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 1 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Fri. 2:30 p.m. E! Fri. 7:15 p.m.

A Crafty Christmas Romance (2020) Nicola Posener, Brad Johnson. Mandy, the owner of a craft and hobby store, finds a 70-year-old letter to Santa and a valuable coin in a copy of A Christmas Carol. Along with Jonah, a contractor who donated the book, Mandy sets out to find the author in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Crawl (2019) ★★★ Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. A woman and her injured father become trapped by floodwaters in their home during a hurricane. With the storm strengthening, they soon discover an even greater threat than the rising water level -- a relentless attack from a pack of giant alligators. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:10 p.m. EPIX Wed. Noon

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Crazy, Not Insane (2020) Psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis stirs controversy for her views on serial killers and the death penalty. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Wed. 9 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Criminal (2016) ★★ Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot. Injertan las habilidades de un agente de la CIA fallecido en la mente de un convicto peligroso e impredecible que está a la espera de ser ejecutado. El reo es la única esperanza que tienen de lograr detener una siniestra conspiración internacional. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Croods (2013) ★★★ Voices of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone. Animated. A caveman catches the eye of a less-evolved female, as she and her family seek a new home. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. NBC Sat. 8 p.m.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) ★★★ Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh. A 19th-century martial arts master gives a sword called Green Destiny to his beloved, then the two must recover it from female thieves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Sun. 7:15 p.m.

Cry Baby (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Amy Locane. A prim and proper schoolgirl goes against her mother’s wishes when she dates a motorcycle-riding juvenile delinquent. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Wed. 3:18 a.m.

Cuando habla el corazón (1943) Pedro Infante, María Luisa Zea. El hermano de una humilde joven, que muere durante el parto, reta en un duelo a muerte al padre de la criatura. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Cuatro a la Fuga (1993) Sergio Goyri, Raúl Trujillo. Tres agentes de la policía se ponen de acuerdo con la hija de un poderoso narcotraficante para simular un secuestro. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 12:50 p.m. HBO Sat. 8:35 a.m.

Cursed (2005) ★★ Christina Ricci, Joshua Jackson. Siblings hunt for the werewolf that attacked them and transformed them into lycanthropes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:20 a.m.

Dance With Me (1998) ★★ Vanessa L. Williams, Chayanne. In Houston to meet his father, a young Cuban enters a dance contest and falls for a pretty dancer. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. OWN Wed. 9 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Encore Tues. 2:42 a.m. Encore Tues. 1:42 p.m.

Dante’s Peak (1997) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Linda Hamilton. A volcanologist and his new love flee a deadly eruption in the Pacific Northwest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:38 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Sundance Tues. 5 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman tiene que mantener el equilibrio entre el heroísmo y el vigilantismo para pelear contra un vil criminal conocido como el Guasón, que pretende sumir Ciudad Gótica en la anarquía. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 4 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:30 a.m.

Darkness Falls (2003) ★★ Chaney Kley, Emma Caulfield. The spirit of a woman who was lynched more than 150 years earlier haunts residents of a New England town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Mon. 3:01 a.m.

Date Night (2010) ★★ Steve Carell, Tina Fey. Mistaken identity creates an unforgettable adventure for two suburbanites who were trying to invigorate their marriage with an evening at a bistro. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:30 p.m.

David Byrne’s American Utopia (2020) David Byrne. Singer David Byrne and a group of international musicians perform songs from the hit Broadway musical American Utopia. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Thur. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11:54 a.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. AMC Sun. 5:16 p.m.

The Day I Became a Woman (2000) ★★ Fatemeh Cherag Akhar, Shabnam Toloui. Three stories of Iranian women at different stages of life portray how traditional culture limits their participation in society. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 p.m.

A Day Late and a Dollar Short (2014) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Ving Rhames. Worried that her next asthma attack may kill her, a woman tries to solve the problems of her estranged husband and their four adult children. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 9 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Dead Ant (2017) Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Members of a metal band get a chance at a comeback when they are invited to perform at Coachella. When they become stranded in the desert, they have to fight for their lives against giant ants. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Dead Silence (2007) ★★ Ryan Kwanten, Amber Valletta. After his wife meets a grisly end, a man returns to their haunted hometown and uncovers a supernatural link to her death. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Un exmercenario quien, tras haber sido sometido a un cruel experimento, adquiere el superpoder de sanar rápidamente y pretende vengarse del hombre que destrozó su vida. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Dear White People (2014) ★★★ Tyler James Williams, Tessa Thompson. A campus culture war between blacks and whites at a predominantly white school comes to a head when the staff of a humor magazine stages an offensive Halloween party. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Thur. 2:30 a.m. IFC Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 8:40 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle (2009) ★★★ James Van Der Beek, Erin Karpluk. A single man hires a nanny to help him care for his 6-year-old twins. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. Noon

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:20 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:55 p.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 10:40 a.m. Freeform Wed. 7 p.m.

Deep Impact (1998) ★★ Robert Duvall, Tea Leoni. Troubled people attempt to mend their lives as they brace themselves for a comet that threatens Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

The Deer Hunter (1978) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken. The horrors of Vietnam affect three Pennsylvania steelworkers, lifelong friends who serve together. (R) 3 hrs. 3 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 p.m.

Deliver by Christmas (2020) Alvina August, Eion Bailey. Bakery owner Molly meets Josh, a newcomer in town, but is also enchanted by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person. A special wish to be delivered by Christmas could help determine who will win Molly’s heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 12:01 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) Robert Wagner, Louise Fletcher. A mischievous boy tries to show his neighbor the holiday spirit while hoping Santa Claus grants his wish for a bicycle. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. AMC Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Despicable Me 3 (2017) ★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Fired from the Anti-Villain League, Gru travels to Freedonia to meet his long-lost twin brother for the first time. The siblings soon find themselves in an uneasy alliance to take down Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child star who’s out for revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:40 p.m.

Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris. A woman must put her life back together after her husband of 18 years abruptly kicks her out of the house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. VH1 Wed. 11 p.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

The Diary of Anne Frank (1959) ★★★ Millie Perkins, Joseph Schildkraut. A German-Jewish girl and her family spend two years in an Amsterdam attic hiding from the Nazis. (NR) 2 hrs. 50 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

The Dictator (2012) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Anna Faris. A North African tyrant risks his life to ensure that democracy never comes to the country he so lovingly oppresses. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Tues. Noon

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m.

Disturbia (2007) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, David Morse. Under house arrest, a troubled youth is unsure if his neighbor is really a serial killer or if his suspicions are the result of a captive and overactive imagination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Do the Right Thing (1989) ★★★ Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis. Spike Lee’s account of erupting racial tensions on a summer afternoon in a predominantly black Brooklyn neighborhood. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Doc Hollywood (1991) ★★★ Michael J. Fox, Julie Warner. An upstart plastic surgeon gets stuck in a one-doctor Southern town and falls in love with a local. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Dolittle (2020) ★ Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas. Live action/animated. Dr. John Dolittle lives in solitude with an array of exotic animals that he speaks to daily. But when young Queen Victoria becomes gravely ill, the eccentric doctor and his furry pals embark on an epic adventure to a mythical island to find the cure. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Doom (2005) ★★ The Rock, Karl Urban. Soldiers use heavy firepower to battle mutants at a high-tech research facility on Mars. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:44 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:01 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:10 p.m. EPIX Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Dos cruces en el ocaso (1992) Salvador Pineda, Ana Luisa Peluffo. Gustavo debe matar para sobrevivir. Cuando regresa después de ser expulsado de su hogar, se enfrenta a lo que le ha sucedido a su familia en su ausencia. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Carly Pope, Kristoffer Polaha. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:25 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Sun. 6:35 a.m.

Dr. No (1962) ★★★ Sean Connery, Ursula Andress. Agent 007 foils a SPECTRE madman out to divert rockets from Cape Canaveral. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Thur. 9:04 a.m.

Driven (2018) Jason Sudeikis, Lee Pace. FBI informant Jim Hoffman lures troubled automobile magnate John DeLorean to an undercover sting for cocaine trafficking. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Sun. 11:01 p.m. Starz Mon. 12:41 p.m. Starz Mon. 9 p.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Due Date (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Zach Galifianakis. Desperate to reach his pregnant wife, a high-strung architect takes a road trip home with an annoying stranger. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TNT Fri. 9:58 p.m. TNT Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Dying of the Light (2014) ★ Nicolas Cage, Anton Yelchin. Forced into retirement and terminally ill, a CIA agent gets word that his longtime nemesis has resurfaced, so he sets out on a personal mission to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:25 p.m.

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 1:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Earth Girls Are Easy (1989) ★★ Geena Davis, Jeff Goldblum. Valley girls cruise Southern California with Mac, Wiploc and Zebo from the planet Jhazzala. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

8 Mile (2002) ★★★ Eminem, Kim Basinger. Living with his destitute mother, a young man in Detroit tries to overcome obstacles and achieve success as a rapper. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:40 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:20 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adopted as a baby by one of Santa’s elves, a man leaves the workshop to search for his family in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 10 p.m.

Emiliano Zapata (1970) Antonio Aguilar, Mario Almada. Un anciano recuerda a Emiliano Zapata, el revolucionario mexicano que defendió los derechos de los campesinos. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Fri. Noon

Empire State (2013) Dwayne Johnson, Liam Hemsworth. A security guard and his childhood pal make plans to rob an armored car. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Fri. 4:19 p.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

The End (1978) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dom DeLuise. A dying real-estate promoter tries suicide and lands in an asylum with someone who tries to help. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Endings, Beginnings (2019) Shailene Woodley, Jamie Dornan. A Los Angeles woman unlocks the secrets to her life after meeting two handsome best friends at a party. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 1 a.m.

Envy (2004) ★ Ben Stiller, Jack Black. A man becomes jealous after his best friend’s invention, a spray that dissolves animal feces, brings him wealth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Thur. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 9:30 p.m.

The Equalizer (2014) ★★ Denzel Washington, Marton Csokas. A former commando comes out of retirement and puts his special skills to work to rescue a girl who is under the control of ruthless Russian mobsters. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m. TNT Wed. 10 p.m.

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:15 p.m.

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:52 p.m.

Esa Mi Raza (1979) Enrique Cuenca, Rafael Inclán. El Polivoz en enredos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Patrick McGoohan. Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon

Escape From L.A. (1996) ★★ Kurt Russell, Stacy Keach. The fascist U.S. president enlists a jailed war hero to retrieve a top-secret device stolen by his daughter on island Los Angeles in 2013. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Mon. 7 a.m.

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Wed. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 2:13 p.m.

Euphoria (2017) Alicia Vikander, Eva Green. Two estranged sisters reconnect when one suggests traveling to a mysterious and remote castle. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:25 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Tues. 5:28 a.m.

Excalibur (1981) ★★★ Nicol Williamson, Nigel Terry. King Arthur rules with a magic sword in the midst of Merlin, Morgana, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:25 p.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. Un equipo de élite de EE. UU. recibe la misión de abordar un avión 747, secuestrado por una organización terrorista. Sin ser detectados, tendrán que desactivar una bomba de gas letal. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. KVEA Sat. 1 p.m.

Executive Suite (1954) ★★★ William Holden, June Allyson. Four VPs and a junior executive jockey for power in a company run by the founder’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Mon. 10 p.m.

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Falcon Rising (2014) ★★ Michael Jai White, Neal McDonough. Un exoficial viaja a Brasil para perseguir a los mafiosos japoneses que atacaron a su hermana. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 7 p.m. KFTR Sun. 10:30 p.m.

A Family Christmas Gift (2019) Holly Robinson Peete, Dion Johnstone. When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. Noon

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 6 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) ★★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:45 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6 p.m. Bravo Sat. Noon

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:05 a.m.

Fast Five (2011) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. In Rio de Janeiro, ex-con Dom Torretto and ex-cop Brian O’Conner join forces against a corrupt businessman who wants them both dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Fear (1946) ★ Warren William, Peter Cookson. Poverty drives a medical student to murder; a police captain drives him to confess. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Feliz NaviDAD (2020) Mario Lopez, Paulina Chávez. A single father finds romance with a musician when his daughter and sister play matchmaker during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Ferdinand (2017) ★★★ Voices of John Cena, Kate McKinnon. Animated. A bull’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when authorities return him to his former captors. With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to escape before he meets a bullfighter. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Ferocious Planet (2011) ★★★ Joe Flanigan, John Rhys-Davies. An experimental machine transports a group of people to a new dimension filled with predatory alien creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:45 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Fri. 6 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 6 p.m.

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. MTV Tues. 3:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 1 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. E! Tues. 6 p.m. E! Tues. 8:45 p.m.

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:35 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 3 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 a.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 6 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. Encore Tues. 10:51 p.m. Encore Wed. 10:29 a.m.

First Cow (2019) ★★★ John Magaro, Orion Lee. Two travelers, on the run from a band of vengeful hunters in the 1820s Northwest, dream of striking it rich -- but their tenuous plan to make their fortune on the frontier comes to rely on the secret use of a landowner’s prized dairy cow. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m.

First Reformed (2017) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried. The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 9:30 a.m.

The Five Heartbeats (1991) ★★ Robert Townsend, Michael Wright. A wealth of songs propels this story about five black singers pursuing their dreams of stardom in the turbulent ‘60s. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Thur. 8:55 p.m. BET Fri. 5 p.m.

(500) Days of Summer (2009) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel. After his girlfriend dumps him, a greeting-card writer reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went wrong. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Mon. 7:31 a.m.

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) ★★★ Ryan Phillippe, Jesse Bradford. Some of the servicemen who raised the U.S. flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima at the end of World War II live to hear of their status as heroes. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 1:55 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Fri. 11:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 1:02 a.m.

For Greater Glory: The True Story of Cristiada (2012) ★ Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria. In the 1920s, the Mexican government’s attempt to secularize the country sparks a rebellion known as the Cristero War. (R) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Cinemax Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Forever Christmas (2018) Chelsea Hobbs, Christopher Russell. When workaholic TV producer Sophie starts working on a holiday reality show about Will, a handsome man who celebrates Christmas every day of the year, she finds herself falling for her mysterious new star. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Tues. Noon Paramount Tues. 6 p.m.

Forgiven (2016) Kevin Sorbo, Jenn Gotzon. The perpetrator of a hostage situation plans his escape while a woman tries to save his life. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TMC Wed. 6 a.m.

Found Memories (2011) Lisa Fávero, Sonia Guedes. Rita, a photographer, arrives in Jotuomba intent on capturing the village’s special allure on film. While there, she learns how to make bread from Madalena and is welcomed until she asks about the locked cemetery. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For (2014) ★★ Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba. In the central story, Dwight McCarthy struggles with his inner demons and tries to maintain control until his former lover, Ava Lord, returns wanting his help to escape her abusive husband. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:28 p.m. Syfy Wed. 1:32 a.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Tues. 10 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:46 a.m. Syfy Wed. 11:53 a.m.

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) ★★★ Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy. A nursing-home resident regales a visitor with tales of the close friendship between two women in 1930s Alabama. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:05 p.m.

Friend Request (2020) Vicky Jeudy, Tosin Morohunfola. A successful family man is seduced by an ex-girlfriend who is out for revenge for a past wrongdoing. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. BET Sat. 10:30 p.m.

From Hell (2001) ★★ Johnny Depp, Heather Graham. A Scotland Yard investigator tries to stop Jack the Ripper from butchering prostitutes in 19th-century London. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Fri. 11:53 a.m.

From Russia With Love (1963) ★★★ Sean Connery, Daniela Bianchi. Agent 007 lands in Istanbul with a Russian beauty, a pawn in SPECTRE’s plot to kill him. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Fri. 10 a.m. BBC America Fri. 3 p.m.

From the Rough (2013) Taraji P. Henson, Tom Felton. Catana Starks becomes the first woman to coach a collegiate men’s golf team and subsequently guides her misfit players to an all-time-record championship season. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Golf Tues. 5 p.m. Golf Tues. 7 p.m.

The Front Page (1974) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. The managing editor of a 1920s Chicago paper stalls his ace reporter with a story. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 7:02 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:07 p.m.

Fun With Dick and Jane (2005) ★★ Jim Carrey, Téa Leoni. After losing their jobs, an affluent couple turn to robbery to support their lifestyle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TNT Sat. 12:13 p.m. TNT Sat. 1 p.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Mon. 1:30 a.m.

Gambit (1966) ★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Michael Caine. A British thief recruits a Eurasian performer for a caper involving an Arab’s Chinese statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Gaslight (1944) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Ingrid Bergman. A Scotland Yard detective figures out why a schizoid Victorian is trying to drive his wife mad. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

El gavilán pollero (1951) Pedro Infante, Antonio Badú. Las aventuras de dos charros que van a la ciudad para visitar a la novia de uno de ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

The Gay Divorcee (1934) ★★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A woman thinks a flirting man is the co-respondent her lawyer has hired to expedite her divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 7 p.m.

Genio y Figura (1952) Luis Aguilar, Antonio Badú. Dos hermanos deben ayudarse mutuamente para permanecer fieles durante un viaje a la Ciudad de México. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Wed. 5 a.m.

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore. A slain Manhattan yuppie reaches out to his lover, with a medium as his middlewoman. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Sun. 6:15 a.m. AMC Wed. 10 a.m.

Ghoulies (1985) ★★ Peter Liapis, Lisa Pelikan. Black magic brings slimy creatures to a Hollywood mansion for a couple’s party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:45 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Ali Liebert, Peter Porte. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9 p.m.

The Go-Go’s (2020) The Go-Go’s become the first successful, all-girl band to write their own songs and play their own instruments while making it to No. 1 on the charts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 3 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:20 a.m. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Wed. 3:40 p.m.

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:20 p.m.

A Golden Christmas (2009) ★★ Andrea Roth, Bruce Davison. A special dog helps a woman reunite with a friend that she met years earlier as a child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

GoldenEye (1995) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Sean Bean. A secret weapon’s theft sends Agent 007 to Russia, where a pretty computer programmer helps him track an ex-cohort believed dead. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. BBC America Fri. 11:07 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sean Connery, Gert Frobe. Agent 007 drives an Aston Martin, runs into Oddjob and fights Goldfinger’s scheme to rob Fort Knox. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. BBC America Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Thur. 1:17 a.m.

Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:50 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Starz Sat. 3:51 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Mon. 1 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Tues. 5:30 p.m. MTV Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Greatest Showman (2017) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron. P.T. Barnum indulges his limitless imagination to create the Barnum & Bailey circus in the 1800s. Featuring musical numbers, exotic performers and daring feats, the mesmerizing spectacle takes the world by storm to become the greatest show on Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 1:51 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:33 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:50 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Tues. 10 p.m.

Green Room (2015) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots. Members of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman battle murderous white supremacists at a remote Oregon roadhouse. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Wed. 1 p.m.

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Rosario Dawson. A veteran stuntman uses his car to stalk and kill unsuspecting young women in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. IFC Sun. 2 a.m.

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Katharine Hepburn. White liberals must overcome their own latent racism when their strong-willed daughter announces her intention to marry a distinguished black physician. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Gunga Din (1939) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. British soldiers and their water carrier face Thuggee cultists at the Khyber Pass in 1890s India. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Half Baked (1998) ★ Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz. Potheads sell marijuana to raise bail for a fellow stoner who accidentally killed a horse. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 a.m.

Hampstead (2017) Diane Keaton, Brendan Gleeson. An American widow living in the London suburb of Hampstead and a man who lives on the Heath form an unlikely alliance against unscrupulous property developers in the neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Thur. 10:15 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Hard to Kill (1990) ★★ Steven Seagal, Kelly LeBrock. A policeman, who was pronounced dead but lived, eventually recovers with the help of a gorgeous nurse, and years later he seeks revenge. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. REELZ Fri. 5 p.m.

The Harder They Come (1972) ★★ Jimmy Cliff, Janet Bartley. An ambitious young Jamaican is forced into a life of crime after arriving in Kingston to launch a music career. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 11:26 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:02 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 4:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his friends confront Sirius Black, a fugitive with ties to Harry’s past. (PG) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:55 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 1:25 p.m. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Heartbreak Ridge (1986) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Marsha Mason. A veteran Marine sergeant keeps in touch with his ex-wife while beating a platoon into shape for Grenada. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 a.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 6 a.m.

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Mon. 8:54 a.m.

The Help (2011) ★★★ Viola Davis, Emma Stone. Determined to become a writer, a 1960s Mississippi society girl turns her small town on its ear by interviewing black women who work for prominent white families. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. BET Sun. 11:30 a.m. BET Sun. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10 p.m.

Her Honor, the Nurse (1956) Women learn how to become nurses. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 4:45 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 1:30 a.m. Encore Wed. 8:41 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

High Fidelity (2000) ★★★ John Cusack, Iben Hjejle. A store owner, who sells only vinyl records, has a midlife crisis, assesses his life and tries to win back an ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 1:20 a.m.

High Society (1956) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly. A socialite’s ex-husband and a magazine writer show up for her wedding and cause havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Higher Learning (1995) ★★★ Omar Epps, Kristy Swanson. The harsh realities of identity, sex, politics and racism greet the incoming freshmen of Columbus University. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Wed. 1:52 a.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson. Al mejor guardaespaldas del mundo le encomiendan proteger a un sicario. La pareja dispone de solo 24 horas para llegar a La Haya, en Holanda, y acabar con un sanguinario dictador de Europa del Este, al que escolta su peligrosa guardia personal. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. KVEA Sat. 3:30 p.m. Paramount Mon. Noon

The Hoax (2006) ★★★ Richard Gere, Alfred Molina. Clifford Irving nearly pulls off a huge media scam when he writes a fake biography of reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes and sells it to publishing giant McGraw-Hill. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:35 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. At the urging of the wizard Gandalf, unassuming hobbit Bilbo Baggins joins 13 dwarves on a perilous quest to reclaim the kingdom of Erebor and gains possession of the powerful One Ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 49 mins. WGN America Sat. 6 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) ★★★ Ian McKellen, Martin Freeman. Bilbo and his companions continue their journey east and brave many dangers on their way to the Lonely Mountain, culminating in an encounter with the fearsome dragon Smaug. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 40 mins. WGN America Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Holiday Engagement (2011) Bonnie Somerville, Shelley Long. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. Noon

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 10 p.m.

Holiday High School Reunion (2012) Rachel Boston, Marilu Henner. Returning home for Christmas, a woman develops an unexpected attraction to her best friend from school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. Noon

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) ★★★ Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. To fool her parents, a waitress kidnaps a customer and forces him to pretend to be her beau. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Holly & Ivy (2020) Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan. A contractor helps a woman renovate a house so she can adopt a sick neighbor’s two children. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. Noon Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 1 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:58 a.m.

Holy Silence (2020) As World War II looms, Pope Pius XI calls on a humble American priest to help him challenge the evils of Nazism and anti-Semitism. But death intervenes, and Pope Pius XII now carries out a very different response to Hitler and the Holocaust. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. KVCR Mon. 9 p.m.

Home (2015) ★★ Voices of Jim Parsons, Rihanna. Animated. After an alien race called the Boov take over Earth, a resourceful human girl becomes a banished Boov’s ally. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 a.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 4 a.m.

Home of the Brave (1949) ★★★ Douglas Dick, Steve Brodie. A World War II psychiatrist treats a black soldier paralyzed from the hips down from years of mental anguish and prejudice. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 7 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:01 a.m.

Hood Rat (2001) Isaiah Washington, Ice-T. A vengeful madman and his would-be victims join forces to stave off an invasion by deadly vermin. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Hope at Christmas (2018) Ryan Paevey, Scottie Thompson. Sydney decides to spend Christmas in a house she inherited with her young daughter. When she meets Mac, he tries to make her Christmas wishes come true by helping her open herself up to life, love, and believing in the spirit of Christmas again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

The Host (2013) ★ Saoirse Ronan, Jake Abel. A human refuses to relinquish control of her mind to the alien invader who has taken possession of her body. When outside forces make the pair reluctant allies, they set out on a perilous quest to save the men they each love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2:26 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Hotel for Dogs (2009) ★★ Emma Roberts, Jake T. Austin. After moving into a foster home that forbids pets, siblings transform an abandoned hotel into a home for their pooch and a slew of stray dogs. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The House Bunny (2008) ★★ Anna Faris, Colin Hanks. An exiled Playboy bunny tries to help socially clueless sorority sisters attract pledges and keep their house by teaching them about makeup and men. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. LOGO Sun. 7 p.m. LOGO Sun. 11 p.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sat. 1 p.m. VH1 Sat. 10:30 p.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Howard the Duck (1986) ★★ Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones. George Lucas’ tale of an extraterrestrial duck who is mistakenly brought to Cleveland by an experimental laser beam. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Thur. 2 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Fri. 5:16 a.m. Starz Fri. 12:57 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:35 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Después de destruir los juegos para siempre, Katniss llega al Distrito 13 para salvar a Peeta y una nación conmovida por su coraje. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sun. 12:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss y sus amigos Peeta, Gale y Finnick se embarcan en su última misión. Abandonan juntos el Distrito 13 para enfrentarse al presidente Snow, quien está obsesionado con destruir a Katniss, y liberar a los ciudadanos de Panem. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. KVEA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Hunt (2020) ★★ Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, some ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:30 p.m.

Hunter Killer (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Gary Oldman. American submarine Capt. Joe Glass learns that a secret Russian coup is in the offing. With crew and country on the line, Glass must assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to sneak through enemy waters and rescue the kidnapped Russian president. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Tues. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 6 p.m.

The Hurricane (1999) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Vicellous Reon Shannon. Aided by a Brooklyn teen and three Canadians, boxer Rubin Carter fights to be exonerated after long imprisonment for murders he did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. HBO Wed. 1 a.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:25 p.m. EPIX Tues. 11:10 a.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m.

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009) ★ Hayden Panettiere, Paul Rust. A nerdy high-school valedictorian proclaims his love for the hottest girl in his school who later goes to his house to give him the night of his life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 1:59 p.m.

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018) Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning. After a catastrophe destroys most of humanity, a recluse lives in his small, empty town, content with the utopia he’s methodically created for himself -- until an interloper disrupts his solitude. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Thur. 10:50 a.m.

I’m Not Ready for Christmas (2015) Alicia Witt, George Stults. Holly’s world is turned upside down when her niece’s wish to Santa Claus comes true and she cannot tell a lie. As her career and love life go into disarray, she must learn to judge between the truth and what is right. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 3 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 8 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Inside Man: Most Wanted (2019) Aml Ameen, Rhea Seehorn. Un negociador de rehenes del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York se une a una agente del FBI para resolver una situación crítica en el Banco de la Reserva Federal. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Insidious (2010) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne. Parents take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son is possessed by a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:40 p.m.

Intimate Strangers (2004) ★★★ Fabrice Luchini, Sandrine Bonnaire. A troubled woman discusses her problems with a tax attorney she has mistaken for a psychoanalyst. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Wed. 7:30 a.m.

Intruder in the Dust (1949) ★★★★ David Brian, Claude Jarman Jr. An attorney in a small Southern town reluctantly takes on the case of a black farmer accused of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sat. 12:30 p.m. Encore Sat. 7:14 p.m.

Invasion Roswell (2013) Denise Crosby, Greg Evigan. Sixty-six years after the Roswell crash, aliens invade Earth and the only people who can stop them are retired commandos who trained to stop them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 1:32 a.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Wed. 6:55 p.m.

The Ipcress File (1965) ★★★ Michael Caine, Nigel Green. Crook-turned-secret-agent Harry Palmer tries to find a missing scientist. Based on characters created by Len Deighton. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Joan Cusack. Kermit tries to save the theater from a banker who wants to demolish it and open a trendy nightclub. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Jackal (1997) ★★ Bruce Willis, Richard Gere. A jailed IRA operative helps the FBI track a masterful assassin about to perform a political killing. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Jailhouse Rock (1957) ★★ Elvis Presley, Judy Tyler. An inmate learns guitar from his cellmate, then gets an agent and turns rock ‘n’ roll star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

Jane Eyre (2011) ★★★ Mia Wasikowska, Michael Fassbender. After fleeing Thornfield House, governess Jane Eyre realizes she must return and come to terms with Edward Rochester’s terrible secret. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 5:10 a.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:30 a.m. TMC Sat. 3 a.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:01 p.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) ★★ James Woods, Daniel Baldwin. Vampire killers pursue a 600-year-old specimen in the American Southwest. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:10 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry. Stripped of the High Table’s protective services, legendary hit man John Wick must fight his way through the streets of New York as the world’s most ruthless killers try to collect the $14 million bounty on his head. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 4:45 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 p.m.

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Josh Hutcherson. A science professor and his nephew encounter strange creatures and stranger lands as they travel beneath the Earth’s surface. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:58 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:04 p.m.

Joyful Noise (2012) ★★ Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton. Two strong-willed singers must learn to work in harmony if their Georgia church choir is to stay together and win a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 a.m.

Juan el Desalmado (1970) Juan Miranda, Andrés García. Un mestizo se entrena en el desierto con el fin de vengar la muerte de sus padres. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Julie & Julia (2009) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Amy Adams. A woman in Queens, N.Y., sets a deadline of one year to prepare all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s famous cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Sun. 10:15 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3 p.m. Showtime Thur. 5 a.m.

Jumping the Broom (2011) ★★ Angela Bassett, Paula Patton. Two diverse families lock horns on Martha’s Vineyard at the wedding of a woman from old money and a man whose mother is a postal worker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. OWN Sun. 2 p.m.

Junior (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. One doctor talks another into field-testing their new wonder drug, as the first pregnant man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Wed. 6:49 a.m. Encore Sat. 11:37 a.m.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. Owen and Claire return to the island of Isla Nublar to save the remaining dinosaurs from a volcano that’s about to erupt. They soon encounter terrifying new breeds of gigantic dinos while uncovering a conspiracy that threatens the entire planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Mon. 5 p.m.

Just Mercy (2019) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx. Lawyer Bryan Stevenson takes on the case of Walter McMillian, who is sentenced to die for murder despite evidence proving his innocence. In the years that follow, Stevenson encounters racism and legal maneuverings as he fights for McMillian’s life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. HBO Thur. 7:10 a.m.

Kansas: Miracles Out of Nowhere (2015) Phil Ehart, Robby Steinhardt. The six original members of the band Kansas reunite for the first time in 30 years to tell the true story of their climb from obscurity to stadium stardom. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. AXS Sat. 7 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

The Karate Kid (2010) ★★ Jaden Smith, Jackie Chan. A Chinese maintenance man instructs an American boy in the art of kung fu to help the youth face down bullies at his new school. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. MTV Fri. 11:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

Keep Talking (2017) Four Alaska Native women fight to save Kodiak Alutiiq, an endangered language now spoken by less than 40 remaining fluent elders. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KLCS Fri. 4 p.m. KVCR Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Keeping the Faith (2000) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Edward Norton. A rabbi and a priest, lifelong friends, each fall for a childhood friend when she comes back to town. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:47 a.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sat. 8 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert De Niro. A formidable special-ops agent must cut his way through a team of assassins to rescue his kidnapped mentor. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Thur. 2:41 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:16 a.m.

Kim (1950) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Dean Stockwell. Kipling’s Irish orphan roams 1880s India with a Tibetan priest and a horse thief spying for the British. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sat. 9:42 a.m.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) ★★ Charlie Hunnam, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey. Robbed of his birthright, Arthur grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his true destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:50 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 2:20 a.m.

King of the Underworld (1939) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Kay Francis. A surgeon gets even with a gangster for killing her surgeon husband. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

The Kingdom (2007) ★★ Jamie Foxx, Chris Cooper. A sympathetic Saudi police captain helps a team of federal agents flush out a terrorist cell in Riyadh. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:45 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:42 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Wed. 10 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Wed. 4 p.m. FX Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Kismet (1944) ★★★ Ronald Colman, Marlene Dietrich. Fate follows a beggar king, his daughter, a dancer, and the caliph and grand vizier of Baghdad. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Kiss Me Deadly (1955) ★★ Ralph Meeker, Albert Dekker. Mickey Spillane’s private eye Mike Hammer follows bad guys and blondes to a smoking box. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 9:15 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E! Wed. 3 p.m. E! Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Chosen to fulfill an ancient prophecy, a clumsy panda must become a martial-arts master and defend his people from a villainous snow leopard. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10:30 a.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 8:50 a.m.

Larry Crowne (2011) ★★ Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts. Unemployed after a round of corporate downsizing, a middle-aged man enrolls in college and meets a teacher who has lost her passion for her job and her husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Las tres perfectas casadas (1952) Arturo de Córdova, Lauro Hidalgo. Tres parejas casadas se reúnen para celebrar el décimo octavo aniversario de su matrimonio y lamentan la ausencia de un amigo que fue padrino de las tres bodas. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

Last Action Hero (1993) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien. A golden ticket handed down from Houdini puts a boy in the middle of a Hollywood superstar’s world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Sat. 8:47 a.m.

Last Chance for Christmas (2015) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Hogan. After finding a reindeer to replace the injured Prancer, Santa’s stableman finds himself falling in love with the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

Last Christmas (2019) ★★ Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding. Nothing seems to go right for young Kate, a frustrated Londoner who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But things soon take a turn for the better when she develops a growing attraction to a charming suitor who seems too good to be true. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Fri. 12:35 p.m.

The Last Days of Disco (1998) ★★ Chloë Sevigny, Kate Beckinsale. Two young women and their friends spend spare time at an exclusive nightclub in 1980s New York. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. TMC Sun. 1:05 p.m.

The Last of Mrs. Cheyney (1937) ★★ Joan Crawford, William Powell. A jewel thief and her partner corner British aristocrats on a country weekend. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Fri. 1:30 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Sun. 1 p.m. BBC America Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 4 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. CMT Sat. 7 p.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 6:50 p.m. Encore Mon. 9:10 a.m.

Legends From the Sky (2015) Edsel Pete, Mia Sable. A Native American veteran with survivor’s guilt searches for his missing grandfather after his ancestral land is taken over by the government. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KVCR Wed. 10:07 p.m.

Life on the Line (2015) ★ John Travolta, Kate Bosworth. A Texas lineman and his crew risk their lives to keep the electrical grid running during a deadly storm. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:25 p.m.

Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve (2018) Tyra Banks, Francia Raisa. Grace, the young CEO of Marathon Toys, is in the middle of a quarter-life crisis as she struggles with her job. With the help of her young neighbor, Grace’s old doll magically awakens to help get Grace back on track. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Linda and the Mockingbirds (2020) Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne. Linda Ronstadt and Jackson Browne travel to Banámichi, Mexico, to watch children and young adults sing and dance in traditional costumes. (NR) 1 hr. HBO Tues. 2:25 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 9 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:45 a.m. Cinemax Mon. 5:50 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. Noon CMT Sat. 10 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ John Travolta, Kirstie Alley. An unwed accountant gives birth to Mikey, a hip baby who provides sarcastic commentary on events. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 6 p.m.

Lost Boundaries (1949) ★★★ Beatrice Pearson, Mel Ferrer. A doctor, his wife and their children pass as white in a New England town. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Lourdes (2009) ★★★ Sylvie Testud, Léa Seydoux. Though confined to a wheelchair for most of her life, a woman makes a pilgrimage to the world-famous shrine at Lourdes. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Wed. 1 a.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Sun. 8 p.m.

Love at the Christmas Table (2012) Danica McKellar, Lea Thompson. A man realizes that his best friend since childhood is the woman that he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

The Machinist (2004) ★★★ Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Cryptic notes and encounters with a mysterious stranger torment a drill-press operator who has not slept in a year. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Tues. Noon Ovation Tues. 9 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animated. Zoo animals from New York meet others of their species for the first time after crash-landing on the Dark Continent. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Thur. 7:15 a.m. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m.

The Magic Snowflake (2013) ★★ Nathan Simony, Benoît Allemane. Animated. A young boy named Nicholas is chosen to become the next Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Freeform Sat. 10:45 a.m.

The Magical Christmas Shoes (2019) Erin Karpluk, Damon Runyan. A pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:06 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sun. 2 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m. Showtime Sun. 4:15 a.m.

Make Your Own Bed (1944) ★★ Jack Carson, Jane Wyman. A private eye and his girlfriend become a tricky client’s butler and maid. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Mary Astor. Private eye Sam Spade encounters sundry characters, all seeking a coveted statuette. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 2:39 p.m. Starz Sun. 3:04 a.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. FXX Wed. 6:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Man on a Ledge (2012) ★★ Sam Worthington, Elizabeth Banks. While trying to convince a disgraced ex-cop to come in from a high-rise ledge, a police negotiator begins to realize that the man has an ulterior motive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Man on a Tightrope (1953) ★★★★ Fredric March, Terry Moore. Members of a family circus stage a bold parade to escape from Czechoslovakia. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Man on the Moon (1999) ★★★ Jim Carrey, J. Alan Thomas. Milos Forman’s film spotlights Andy Kaufman’s unusual performance style, his becoming intergender wrestling champion, and his role as Latka Gravas on the TV sitcom Taxi. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Married to the Mob (1988) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Modine. An FBI agent gets close to a gangster’s widow in order to nab a crime boss. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) ★★ Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh. Dr. Frankenstein creates a soulless monster from cadavers and tries to hide it from his beloved. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:05 p.m.

Matchmaker Christmas (2019) Corey Sevier, Emily Rose. As the Christmas party for a book publishing company approaches, editor Maggie volunteers to help her boss, Amanda, find a date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 8 p.m.

Matilda (1996) ★★★ Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito. A little girl develops extraordinary mental abilities, despite neglectful parents and a brutal headmistress. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Fri. 12:35 p.m.

McHale’s Navy (1997) ★ Tom Arnold, Tim Curry. Shopkeeper McHale is called back to captain the PT-73 and save a Caribbean island from annihilation. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Mon. 8 a.m.

Mean Girls 2 (2011) ★★ Meaghan Martin, Maiara Walsh. After a clique of girls makes life difficult, a new student forms a rival group to take control of the school’s corridors. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. LOGO Sun. 9 p.m.

Measure of a Man (2018) Blake Cooper, Donald Sutherland. A teen develops a bond with a Wall Street executive while learning to stand up to bullies during one life-changing summer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 7 a.m.

Meet Me at Christmas (2020) Catherine Bell, Mark Deklin. A woman tries to coordinate her son’s Christmas Eve wedding with help from the bride’s uncle. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 p.m.

Meet the Browns (2008) ★★ Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett. Soon after losing her job, a single mother takes her brood to Georgia for her father’s funeral and meets his uproarious clan for the first time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Thur. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 11:52 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Wed. 6 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:01 p.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Merry Andrew (1958) ★★★ Danny Kaye, Pier Angeli. A British schoolteacher/archaeologist joins a family circus as a clown and falls for an acrobat. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Fri. 7 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Kyle Dean Massey. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 a.m.

Mexican Spitfire Out West (1940) ★ Lupe Velez, Leon Errol. Carmelita heads for Reno, followed by her husband and Uncle Matt/Lord Epping. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. TCM Sat. 7:09 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Thur. 11:20 a.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Minions (2015) ★★ Voices of Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm. Animated. On a mission to find a new master to serve, three Minions meet Scarlet Overkill the world’s first female supervillain. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Freeform Fri. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sat. 4:46 a.m. Encore Sat. 10:57 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

The Missing (2003) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cate Blanchett. In 1885 a woman must join forces with her estranged father to rescue her kidnapped daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Tues. 7:13 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:40 p.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Thur. 1:30 p.m. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:55 p.m.

Mission: Impossible III (2006) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Philip Seymour Hoffman. Now a trainer for IMF recruits, agent Ethan Hunt squares off against the toughest foe he has ever faced: a ruthless arms and information broker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Fri. 4 p.m. FX Sat. 2 a.m.

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. Ethan Hunt and his team take on their most impossible mission yet to eradicate the Syndicate -- a highly skilled, international organization dedicated to creating a new world order via a series of terrorist attacks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Fri. 7 p.m. FX Fri. 11 p.m.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dougray Scott. IMF agent Ethan Hunt and his team try to stop a former agent from unleashing a deadly, engineered virus. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Thur. 4 p.m. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

The Mistle-Tones (2012) Tori Spelling, Tia Mowry. A talented singer forms a musical group and challenges her rivals to a competition on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Tues. Noon

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 10 p.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Mona Lisa Smile (2003) ★★ Julia Roberts, Kirsten Dunst. In 1953 a professor of art history challenges her female students to re-examine the traditional roles of women. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Wed. 6:57 p.m.

The Money Pit (1986) ★★ Tom Hanks, Shelley Long. A New York lawyer and his violinist girlfriend buy a mansion cheap, then find it needs extensive work. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 9:15 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 9:57 a.m.

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) ★★★ Graham Chapman, John Cleese. The British troupe’s sketches include gluttony, birth control and total insignificance. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Mon. 12:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Moonlight Mile (2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:45 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 5 a.m.

Moonstruck (1987) ★★★ Cher, Nicolas Cage. An Italian-American widow, engaged to a reticent suitor, falls in love with his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Morris From America (2016) ★★★ Craig Robinson, Carla Juri. A 13-year-old rapper focused on hip-hop stardom falls for a rebellious classmate after moving from the U.S. to Germany with his widowed father. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:30 a.m.

The Mortician (2011) Method Man, Dash Mihok. A mortician kills anyone who threatens a boy he found hiding in the morgue. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Sat. 10:25 p.m.

Mud (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Tye Sheridan. On a Mississippi River island, two young friends encounter a fugitive whose wild tales about a beautiful woman and a line of bounty hunters come true. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. HBO Sat. 2 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from The 12 Days of Christmas from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Ed coaxes his Police Squad pal Frank out of retirement to thwart a terrorist bombing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Sun. 4:55 a.m.

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 9:30 a.m.

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) Jessy Schram, Wes Brown. A workaholic television producer receives a visit from her recently deceased mentor, who warns her that her current path leads to a dark future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Mon. 3 a.m. AMC Sat. 2 p.m. AMC Sun. 4:31 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Fri. Noon AMC Fri. 2 p.m.

National Security (2003) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Steve Zahn. Two Los Angeles security guards try to stop a criminal mastermind and his gang of robbers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:45 a.m. Paramount Wed. 7 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ Robert Redford, Robert Duvall. The almost mythical ability of a middle-aged baseball player rockets a major-league team toward the 1939 pennant. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m. MLB Thur. 5 p.m. KCET Fri. 10:17 p.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Mon. 3:30 a.m.

Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple II (1998) ★ Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau. A slob and a neat freak, former roommates, meet again years later for their children’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Thur. 6:46 a.m. Starz Thur. 4:42 p.m.

Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater (2020) Ashley Williams, Niall Matter. A single mom faces Christmas alone until a stranger crashes into her life and becomes an unexpected houseguest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

The New Guy (2002) ★ D.J. Qualls, Eliza Dushku. A prison inmate gives a teenage nerd advice on how to become the coolest guy at his new school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 7:28 p.m. Encore Sat. 8:10 a.m.

New Jack City (1991) ★★★ Wesley Snipes, Ice-T. Undercover officers and their boss target the king of a high-tech New York crack syndicate, the CMB. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. Noon

Ni sangre ni arena (1941) Cantinflas, Elvia Salcedo. Cantinflas, un pícaro vagabundo, es confundido con un famoso torero y termina participando en una corrida de toros. (NR) 1 hr. 44 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:15 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:44 p.m. Syfy Tues. 9 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

The Notebook (2004) ★★ Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams. A man tells a story to a woman about two young people who become lovers in 1940s North Carolina. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Sun. 6:02 a.m. Encore Sun. 2:19 p.m.

Nothing but Trouble (1944) ★★ Stan Laurel, Oliver Hardy. Two cooks employed by wealthy socialites get involved in the murder of the aging king. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FX Tues. 11 a.m. FXX Fri. 11 a.m. FXX Sat. 8 a.m.

Now You See Me 2 (2016) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A devious tech wizard forces the illusionists known as the Four Horsemen to steal a powerful chip that can control all of the world’s computers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Oblivion (2013) ★★ Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman. Two weeks before he is scheduled to depart from devastated planet Earth forever, a drone repairman rescues a woman from a downed spaceship, triggering a final battle to save mankind. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Obvious Child (2014) ★★★ Jenny Slate, Jake Lacy. An immature, newly unemployed comic must navigate the murky waters of adulthood after her fling with a graduate student results in an unplanned pregnancy. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Thur. 11:40 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Odds Against Tomorrow (1959) ★★★ Harry Belafonte, Robert Ryan. Racial tension flares up among an ex-cop, a bigot and a black entertainer who band together to rob a bank. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 8:15 p.m.

Official Secrets (2019) Keira Knightley, Matt Smith. A British intelligence officer turns into a whistleblower after learning about NSA espionage plans designed to ensure passage of a resolution of war against Iraq by the U.N. Security Council in 2003. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Tues. 11 a.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Olympus Has Fallen (2013) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. America’s national security team must rely on a disgraced former guard to save the president after terrorists seize control of the White House, taking the chief of state hostage. (R) 2 hrs. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 1:33 a.m.

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes. Two seemingly incompatible game designers in Chicago team up to create a romantic city-wide scavenger hunt to promote a hotel chain. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. Noon

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt. Actor Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double struggle to find work in a Hollywood they don’t recognize anymore. Rick also happens to live next door to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate -- a couple whose futures will be altered by the Manson Family. (R) 2 hrs. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 7:22 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:37 a.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:15 p.m.

One Night at Susie’s (1930) Billie Dove, Douglas Fairbanks Jr. A woman gets help from her gangster friends after her foster son takes the blame for a murder he did not commit. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Fri. 9:45 a.m.

One Royal Holiday (2020) Laura Osnes, Aaron Tveit. When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter from a blizzard, she learns that they are the royal family of Galwick and that they are both in need of a little Christmas magic. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Only the Brave (2017) ★★★ Josh Brolin, Miles Teller. The Granite Mountain Hotshots become one of the most elite firefighting teams in the country. Watching over lives, homes and everything people hold dear, they forge a unique brotherhood that comes into focus with one fateful fire in Yarnell, Ariz. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. FX Mon. 11:30 p.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Open Season (2006) ★★ Voices of Martin Lawrence, Ashton Kutcher. Animated. Stranded in the wilderness, a mule deer and a domesticated bear try to make their way back to the safety of a town preserve before a hunter catches them. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Starz Mon. 6:03 a.m.

Open Season 2 (2008) ★★ Voices of Mike Epps, Joel McHale. Animated. Animals band together to rescue a kidnapped dachshund from a group of domesticated pets. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Starz Mon. 7:33 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Operation Crossbow (1965) ★★★ Sophia Loren, George Peppard. A British commando and his team drop into Germany and pose as scientists to pinpoint a Nazi rocket base. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Orlando (1992) ★★★ Tilda Swinton, Billy Zane. A favorite of Queen Elizabeth I, an ageless aristocrat lives 400 years and experiences life both as a man and as a woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008) ★★ Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson. Family ambition pits British sisters Anne and Mary Boleyn against each other for the affections of King Henry VIII. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Tues. 7 a.m. TMC Sat. 10 a.m.

The Other Woman (2014) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann. A wife and two mistresses join forces to take revenge on the suave cad who betrayed all of them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TBS Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Our Brand Is Crisis (2015) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton. After coming out of self-imposed retirement, an American political consultant must outwit a rival strategist to get a Bolivian presidential candidate elected. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1 a.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4:01 a.m.

Over the Wall (1938) ★★ Dick Foran, June Travis. A prisoner tries to prove his innocence after being wrongly convicted of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 6 a.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TNT Sun. 10:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 3 p.m.

Overboard (1987) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell. A yachtsman’s wife falls overboard, forgets who she is and becomes an Oregon carpenter’s mate. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Sun. 4:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 4 p.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Panic Room (2002) ★★★ Jodie Foster, Forest Whitaker. A single woman and her daughter must play a cat-and-mouse game after three thieves invade their New York brownstone. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Fri. 1:21 a.m. Starz Fri. 9:31 a.m.

The Paper (1994) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Glenn Close. Two New York tabloid editors come to blows over a front-page story that may be true for only a day. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 11 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:40 a.m.

Papi chulo (2018) Matt Bomer, Alejandro Patiño. After a TV weatherman is put on leave following an on-air meltdown, he directs his energy into home improvement and hires a day laborer to help. Despite a language barrier and having nothing in common, the two men develop a profound friendship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:20 p.m.

Paradise Hills (2019) Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald. Young women must band together to escape from a seemingly idyllic island that holds a sinister secret. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

A Patch of Blue (1965) ★★★ Sidney Poitier, Shelley Winters. A blind white teenager, sheltered by her sleazy mother, falls in love with a kind young black man. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:45 a.m.

Pavarotti (2019) ★★★ Bono. Featuring never-before-seen footage, concert performances and intimate interviews, filmmaker Ron Howard examines the life and career of famed opera tenor Luciano Pavarotti. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Mon. 10 a.m.

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) ★★★ Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson. After running away from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a pro wrestler, a man who has Down syndrome befriends an outlaw who becomes his coach and ally. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 p.m.

Penguins of Madagascar (2014) ★★ Voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich. Animated. Plucky penguins Skipper, Kowalski, Rico and Private join forces with a savvy spy to thwart a tentacled villain’s plans to take over the world. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Sat. 11:30 a.m.

People Like Us (2012) ★★ Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks. In the course of settling the estate of his late father, a young salesman is surprised to discover the existence of a 30-year-old sister, Frankie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 8:40 a.m.

The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Courtney Love. Arrested on obscenity charges, the publisher of Hustler magazine, with the help of his lawyer, fights for his First Amendment rights all the way to the Supreme Court. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Thur. 2:30 a.m. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas List (2014) Ellen Hollman, Marion Ross. A woman concocts a Christmastime scheme to repair the damaged relationship between her daughter and granddaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

The Perfect Christmas Present (2017) Sam Page, Tara Holt. Tom Jacobs has built a business around helping clients find the perfect gift for their loved ones. When he’s hired to find a gift for his friend’s girlfriend, he finds himself in a bit of trouble: The more he researches her, the more he likes her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 a.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Perfect Holiday (2007) ★ Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut. Romance blooms when a little girl asks a department-store Santa to fulfill her divorced mother’s fondest wish for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Wed. Noon Freeform Wed. Noon

Perfect Stranger (2007) ★★ Halle Berry, Bruce Willis. A reporter crosses paths with a powerful executive when she goes under cover in cyberspace and the workplace to investigate a friend’s unsolved murder. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 2:44 a.m. Encore Fri. 3:44 p.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:20 p.m.

The Petrified Forest (1936) ★★★ Leslie Howard, Bette Davis. An intellectual and others are held hostage by a gangster at an Arizona gas station/diner. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

Pinky (1949) ★★★ Jeanne Crain, Ethel Barrymore. Respected in New England, a light-skinned nurse returns to her grandmother and racism in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Pitch Perfect (2012) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin. When a new student joins her college’s female a cappella group, she takes the women out of their comfort zone of traditional pieces and introduces them to innovative arrangements. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) ★★★ Steve Martin, John Candy. An ad exec and a shower-curtain-ring salesman become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 4 p.m. AMC Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (1968) ★★★★ Charlton Heston, Roddy McDowall. An astronaut and his team crash on a world ruled by intelligent, talking simians who treat humans like animals. (G) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:50 a.m.

The Players Club (1998) ★★ LisaRaye, Bernie Mac. A single mother attending college moonlights as a stripper in a rowdy nightclub in order to pay for her tuition. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

Plymouth Adventure (1952) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Gene Tierney. Capt. Jones, Dorothy Bradford, John Alden and the Pilgrims land after a rough trip on the Mayflower. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animated. The conductor of a train to the North Pole guides a boy who questions the existence of Santa Claus. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Wed. 10:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Poms (2019) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver. After moving to a retirement community, Martha and her new friend decide to form a cheerleading squad with their fellow residents. As the two women hold auditions, they soon learn that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:30 a.m.

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Whitney Houston. A handsome angel saves a New York Baptist and his wife from spiritual doubt and marital woe. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Freeform Tues. 1 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sat. 5:24 p.m.

Pretty in Pink (1986) ★★★ Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer. A rich teen asks an unpopular student to the senior prom, creating problems among their separate circles of friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Mon. 4 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. Sundance Mon. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 11 p.m.

A Price Above Rubies (1998) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Christopher Eccleston. An Orthodox Jew challenges religious traditions with her husband, his brother and other family members. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:20 p.m.

The Prince (2014) ★ Jason Patric, Bruce Willis. A retired assassin is drawn back into his former life and a confrontation with an old rival when his daughter is kidnapped. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 2 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Tues. 3:30 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 2 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:20 a.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Pulling Strings (2013) ★★ Tom Arnold, Jaime Camil. Rachel, a diplomatic consul, passes out on a street in Mexico City after a night of drinking. She is rescued by Alejandro, a single father whose visa she rejected the day before, and sparks fly between the two. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:40 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Encore Sun. 11:40 p.m. Encore Mon. 2:55 p.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ Thomas Jane, John Travolta. An FBI agent becomes a gun-toting vigilante after a crooked businessman orders hit men to murder his family. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Sun. 2:13 p.m. Syfy Mon. 11:26 a.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:17 p.m. Syfy Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Push (2009) ★ Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning. A 13-year-old clairvoyant and the son of a murdered assassin join forces against a covert government agency that dabbles in psychic drugs and warfare. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Q Ball (2019) The inmates on the San Quentin Warriors basketball team search for redemption from their troubled pasts. In a place where freedom is taken away, the game provides a path forward. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. FS1 Tues. 1 a.m.

The Quarry (2020) Shea Whigham, Michael Shannon. After murdering a traveling preacher, a fugitive drifter assumes his identity and becomes the new cleric of a small-town church. While he wins over the congregation, the police chief starts to link the mysterious stranger to a crime investigation. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:55 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3 p.m.

Racket Busters (1938) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, George Brent. A trucker with a pregnant wife fights a New York mobster’s protection racket. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Raging Bull (1980) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty. The violent nature of prizefighter Jake LaMotta leads first to a boxing championship, then to a downward spiral of self-destruction. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Thur. 10 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:35 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Rango (2011) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher. Animated. In the grip of an identity crisis, a sheltered chameleon accidentally winds up as the sheriff of a frontier town. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:35 p.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

Red Joan (2018) Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson. A retired widow living in the suburbs is arrested by the British Secret Service for providing classified scientific information, and during interrogation, relives the dramatic events that shaped her life. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 9:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 6:40 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 4:55 a.m.

Rediscovering Christmas (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Jessica Walter. A talented department store window designer helps her sister design the decor for the annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance and clashes with the stubborn grandson of the founders of the festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Sun. 10:25 a.m.

Repo Men (2010) ★ Jude Law, Forest Whitaker. A man who repossesses organs from indebted transplant patients goes on the run when he cannot make the payments on his own artificial heart. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Thur. 5:01 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Stephen Huszar. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 8 p.m.

Reventón en Acapulco (1982) Alejandro Suárez, Jaime Moreno. Las vidas de cuatro familias de distintas clases sociales se entrelazan durante un fin de semana en Acapulco. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:05 p.m.

Riddick (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Karl Urban. Left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, wanted criminal Riddick must confront two teams of mercenaries, one of whom is led by a man from his past. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Righteous Kill (2008) ★★ Robert De Niro, Al Pacino. Two veteran detectives hunt a vigilante whose crimes resemble those of a killer they put behind bars long ago. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Wed. 9:32 a.m. Syfy Thur. 1:08 a.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sun. Noon

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sun. 12:12 p.m.

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

The Road to Christmas (2006) Jennifer Grey, Clark Gregg. A determined woman hitchhikes with a widower and his 12-year-old daughter to reach her wedding on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Wed. 5 a.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Sun. 4:26 p.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Rocky (1976) ★★★★ Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire. Un humilde boxeador de Filadelfia, en el que nadie cree, tiene la oportunidad de cambiar su vida por completo si lucha por el título mundial contra el temible Apollo Creed. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. KVEA Fri. 7 p.m.

The Romantics (2010) ★★ Katie Holmes, Josh Duhamel. Longtime rivalries resurface in the hours before a woman is scheduled to marry the former lover of her college roommate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1980) ★★ Voices of Red Buttons, Ethel Merman. Animated. Santa must save the day when Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman encounter an evil wizard. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Thur. 3 a.m. AMC Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 1:05 a.m. POP Sat. 10:10 a.m.

Run This Town (2019) Ben Platt, Mena Massoud. A journalist and a political aide become entangled in a larger-than-life scandal. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Running Man (1987) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Conchita Alonso. A police-state scapegoat must play a TV host’s deadly game show for the 21st-century masses. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Running Scared (1986) ★★★ Gregory Hines, Billy Crystal. Two cool Chicago undercover officers try to put a drug lord permanently out of business. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Sun. 8:10 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:36 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:10 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Mon. 2:30 p.m. MTV Tues. 11 a.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Mon. 12:30 p.m. MTV Mon. 7 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Mon. 4:55 p.m. MTV Tues. 1:25 p.m.

RV (2006) ★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels. Calamities strike when a family patriarch rents an enormous motor-home and takes his dysfunctional clan on vacation. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:45 p.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m. AMC Tues. 4 a.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 2 p.m. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011) Gabriel Macht, Robert Patrick. A relentless assassin tries to eliminate members of a Detroit SWAT unit. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Sabotage Agent (1943) ★★★ Robert Donat, Valerie Hobson. A British spy helps the Czech underground blow up a Nazi poison-gas factory in Prague. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 10:30 a.m.

San Quentin (1937) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Humphrey Bogart. A California prison guard tries to shape up his singing girlfriend’s convict brother. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

La sangre de un valiente (1992) Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar. La historia de uno de los verdaderos héroes de la Revolución. Aquellos hombres que lucharon con Pancho Villa. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:45 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Santa’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Voices of Laurits Bremerskov Kaysen, Sonja Oppenhagen. Animated. When the time for him to retire draws near, Santa Claus selects and trains a young orphan boy to become his successor. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m. Freeform Sat. 9:10 a.m.

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Saved! (2004) ★★ Jena Malone, Mandy Moore. A student at a Baptist school faces ostracism and demonization after becoming pregnant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Sun. 4:40 p.m. TMC Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Say It With Songs (1929) ★ Al Jolson, Davey Lee. A radio singer strays from his wife and lands in jail; then his son has an accident. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 4:15 a.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Starz Sat. 5:35 a.m.

Schindler’s List (1993) ★★★★ Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley. German industrialist Oskar Schindler plots with his accountant to save Jewish prisoners from the Nazis. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 11:15 a.m.

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Mon. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. Noon AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 4 p.m.

The Sea Wolves (1980) ★★ Gregory Peck, Roger Moore. World War II British agents send retired Calcutta cavalrymen to sink three German ships off the coast of Goa. (PG) 2 hrs. TCM Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Searching (2018) ★★★ John Cho, Debra Messing. David Kim becomes desperate when his 16-year-old daughter Margot disappears and an immediate police investigation leads nowhere. He soon uses Margot’s laptop to contact her friends and look at photos and videos for any clues to her whereabouts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sun. 7:30 a.m. FXX Fri. 4 p.m. FXX Sat. 1 p.m.

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) ★★★ Voices of Louis C.K., Eric Stonestreet. Animated. A domesticated terrier and his unruly canine pal encounter a rebellious bunny and his gang of abandoned pets. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Wed. 4:35 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:20 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 10 p.m.

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988) ★★ Bill Pullman, Cathy Tyson. An anthropologist is plunged into the world of voodoo while in Haiti looking for a powder that turns men into zombies. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Set Up (2011) Curtis `50 Cent` Jackson, Bruce Willis. With help from a gangster, a betrayed man seeks revenge for a heist gone wrong. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 5:40 p.m.

Seven Pounds (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Rosario Dawson. A man with a fateful secret sets out to redeem himself by changing the lives of seven strangers, including a woman with whom he falls in love. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Tues. 4:47 p.m.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (1978) ★ Peter Frampton, Barry Gibb. Sgt. Pepper’s grandson and three other guys form a band and fight bad guys. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Thur. 4 p.m.

Shag (1988) ★★ Phoebe Cates, Scott Coffey. Southern girls go to Myrtle Beach, S.C., to meet guys and dance in the summer of ’63. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Shane (1953) ★★★★ Alan Ladd, Jean Arthur. An ex-gunfighter sides with Wyoming homesteaders against a ruthless cattle baron. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Tues. 7:19 a.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Department store employee Noelle visits Christmases of past, present and future as her guardian angel helps her navigate her wishes for a connection with her father, her dream career and love. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Shot in the Dark (2017) Having been scarred by violence and loss, a young man seeks refuge on the basketball court, dreaming of a championship and a better life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. FS1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Thur. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. After Rumpelstiltskin tricks him into making a pact, Shrek finds himself in an alternate version of Far Far Away, in which he and Fiona never met. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Sat. 5 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TBS Sat. 7 p.m.

Shutter Island (2010) ★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo. A 1950s lawman pursues a murderess who appears to have vanished from a locked room within a fortresslike psychiatric hospital. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:15 a.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Sun. 11 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

The Sign of the Ram (1948) ★★ Susan Peters, Alexander Knox. A wealthy English poet who is in a wheelchair becomes increasingly volatile and domineering, eventually driving away her family. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Tues. 2:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The Simpsons Movie (2007) ★★★ Voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner. Animated. The combination of Homer, his new pet pig, and a leaky silo full of excrement triggers a disaster that threatens not just Springfield but the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 1:30 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sun. 5:25 p.m.

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998) ★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Heche. An emergency landing strands a New York magazine editor and a South Pacific cargo pilot on an unknown Tahitian island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Sat. 4:45 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 4:59 p.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 3:14 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:49 p.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Brian Krause, Madchen Amick. Mother-and-son monsters who survive on the blood of young women move to a sleepy town in Indiana. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Slice (2018) Zazie Beetz, Chance Bennett. In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Sling Blade (1996) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Dwight Yoakam. A mentally impaired man with a violent past leaves the institution in which he has lived for many years and befriends a woman with a young son and an abusive boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:20 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Slither (2006) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks. A small-town sheriff and his team encounter waves of wormlike alien organisms that are intent on devouring all life on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Kristoffer Polaha. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Sally Field. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker, his buddy, a runaway bride and 400 cases of beer. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 6 a.m. Showtime Tues. 7:10 a.m.

Smokey and the Bandit II (1980) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jackie Gleason. Sheriff Buford T. Justice chases a trucker and his girlfriend hauling a pregnant elephant to Dallas. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Sun. 7:35 a.m. Showtime Tues. 8:45 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Tues. 2 a.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Solaris (1972) ★★★ Natalya Bondarchuk, Donatas Banionis. A Soviet psychologist probes the unknown at a space station on a strange planet. (PG) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Soldiers Three (1951) ★★ Stewart Granger, Walter Pidgeon. A retired British general recalls how a private and his buddies brought him glory in colonial India. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke. Young Han Solo and his gang of smugglers devise a daring plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission -- the Millennium Falcon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Thur. 8 p.m. TNT Thur. 10:58 p.m.

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987) ★★ Eric Stoltz, Mary Stuart Masterson. A grease monkey’s tomboy friend helps him woo a popular girl in their Los Angeles high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:50 a.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 4:42 a.m. HBO Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Son of a Gun (2015) Brenton Thwaites, Ewan McGregor. JR, a teenage criminal, is locked up for a minor crime and forced to adapt to the harsh realities of prison life. Brendan Lynch, one of Australia’s most notorious criminals, offers JR protection, but it comes with a price. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m. TMC Wed. 9:45 p.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 12:20 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:55 p.m.

The Spectacular Now (2013) ★★★ Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley. An innocent, bookish teenager begins dating the charming, freewheeling high-school senior who awoke on her lawn after a night of heavy partying. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sat. Noon TMC Sun. 5:10 a.m.

The Spirit of Christmas (2015) Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin. A young lawyer finds romance with a spirit that takes the form of a human 12 days before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Spy Kids (2001) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino. When a technical genius kidnaps retired spies, only their children can save them. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Mon. 4:31 a.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. BBC America Fri. 7 a.m.

Staging Christmas (2019) Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults. Lori is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

A Star for Christmas (2012) Briana Evigan, Travis Van Winkle. A recent breakup throws a baker’s life into chaos, and her co-workers leave her to cope alone during the holidays. Things start looking up when a handsome but troubled actor comes into the store, and the two quickly fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Sat. 1 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Sat. 10 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:45 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 8 p.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:45 a.m.

Stepmom (1998) ★★ Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon. A New York fashion photographer contends with her boyfriend’s children and ex-wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E! Fri. Noon E! Sat. Noon

Stories We Tell (2012) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Michael Polley. Through a series of revealing interviews, filmmaker Sarah Polley investigates the truth about her family history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Stormy Weather (1943) ★★★ Lena Horne, Bill Robinson. A veteran entertainer recalls his wife, his colleagues and his career from 1911 to 1936. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

The Story of Vernon & Irene Castle (1939) ★★★ Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers. A vaudevillian and his bride go to Paris and set trends as famous ballroom dancers. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Thur. 12:15 p.m.

La Strada (1954) ★★★★ Anthony Quinn, Giulietta Masina. A carnival brute mistreats his witless waif assistant, who meets a friendly aerialist. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

Street Fighter (1994) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia. Commandos and their leader raid a psychotic warlord’s hideout to rescue 63 hostages. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Stuber (2019) ★★ Dave Bautista, Kumail Nanjiani. After crashing his car, a cop who’s recovering from eye surgery recruits an Uber driver to help him catch a heroin dealer. The mismatched pair soon find themselves in for a wild day of stakeouts and shootouts as they encounter the city’s seedy side. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:35 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:25 p.m.

A Successful Calamity (1932) ★★★ George Arliss, Mary Astor. A financier comes home and tells his wife, son and daughter he is broke to get their attention. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Sudden Death (1995) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Powers Boothe. An arena fire marshal may be the only hope for the U.S. vice president, held hostage at a Pittsburgh hockey game. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) ★★★ Amy Adams, Emily Blunt. Hoping to create a better life for herself and her son, a cleaning woman starts a crime-scene-cleanup business with her unreliable sister. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Super Duper Alice Cooper (2014) ★★★ Narrated by Alice Cooper, Pamela Des Barres. Live action/animated. Rare archival footage, animation and interviews illustrate the story of how Vincent Furnier, a preacher’s son, became rock icon Alice Cooper. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. AXS Thur. 6 a.m.

Super 8 (2011) ★★★ Kyle Chandler, Elle Fanning. A series of unexplained events follows a horrifying train derailment, leading some young filmmakers to suspect that the catastrophe was not an accident. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Supervized (2019) Tom Berenger, Beau Bridges. Four former international superheroes are trying to adjust to retirement at a nursing home -- minus their once-powerful abilities. Ex-hero Ray soon finds himself battling not only his enemies, but also the stigma and restrictions of old age. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:05 a.m.

Swallow (2019) Haley Bennett, Austin Stowell. A young housewife in a seemingly perfect marriage develops pica, the irresistible urge to ingest inedible objects and material. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:05 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Bravo Sat. 8:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:50 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Take a Giant Step (1959) ★★ Johnny Nash, Estelle Hemsley. Based on Louis S. Peterson’s play about a black teenager coping with life in a predominantly white society. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Wed. 11 a.m.

Take Me Home Tonight (2011) ★★ Topher Grace, Anna Faris. A directionless college grad sees a chance to win the girl of his dreams when she invites him to a huge end-of-summer party. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Mon. 11 a.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Wed. 1:30 p.m. FX Thur. 8 a.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Tango & Cash (1989) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell. Framed and sent to prison, rival Los Angeles police detectives must work together to clear themselves. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Target Zero (1955) ★★ Richard Conte, Peggie Castle. A U.S. lieutenant holds a ridge in Korea with his men, a U.N. woman and three Britons in a tank. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

A Taste of Christmas (2020) Anni Krueger, Gilles Marini. Upon learning her cousin Francesca must cancel the Christmas Eve opening of her new Italian restaurant, Natalie becomes determined to help make the opening day a reality. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999) ★ Helen Mirren, Katie Holmes. With their futures threatened by false accusations of cheating, three teenagers take matters into their own hands. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. Five superheroes search for a Japanese criminal after a high-tech ninja attack. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TOON Sat. 7 p.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016) ★★ Megan Fox, Will Arnett. The turtles spring into action to battle Shredder, mad scientist Baxter Stockman, Bebop, Rocksteady and the notorious Krang. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 3:39 a.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Fri. 1:05 a.m.

Tennessee Champ (1954) ★★ Shelley Winters, Keenan Wynn. A crooked fight manager’s life is changed by a boxer who feels the Lord’s in his corner. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. IFC Mon. 11:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 8 a.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 5 p.m.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) ★★ Jessica Biel, Jonathan Tucker. In 1973, teenagers taking a road trip wander into a farmhouse belonging to a family of cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Thur. 2:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:08 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:45 p.m.

Them That Follow (2019) Olivia Colman, Kaitlyn Dever. Inside a snake-handling church deep in Appalachia, a forbidden relationship forces a pastor’s daughter to confront her community’s deadly tradition. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 10:15 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

They Drive by Night (1940) ★★★ George Raft, Humphrey Bogart. Two trucker brothers get mixed up with a redhead and another man’s scheming wife. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Tues. 11:37 a.m. Encore Tues. 12:36 p.m. Encore Tues. 6:54 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. VH1 Mon. 8 p.m.

This Christmas (2007) ★★ Delroy Lindo, Idris Elba. A matriarch assembles her brood for their first holiday reunion in four years, but secrets come to light and family ties become strained. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. OWN Tues. 9 p.m. OWN Wed. Noon

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 3 p.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:45 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway. The mastermind of a Boston bank caper falls in love with the insurance sleuth on his trail. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 11:15 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 p.m. EPIX Thur. 9:50 a.m.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston. Thor must battle the Hulk in a deadly gladiatorial contest and prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TBS Sun. 4:15 p.m.

3 Day Weekend (2019) Morgan Krantz, Maya Stojan. A camper stumbles into a kidnapping plot gone wrong. (NR) TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Sun. 9 a.m.

THX 1138: The George Lucas Director’s Cut (1971) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Donald Pleasence. George Lucas’ nightmarish vision of a dehumanized future where mankind has been reduced to emotionless zombies. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 10 a.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 2 p.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:50 a.m.

A Timeless Christmas (2020) Ryan Paevey, Erin Cahill. A man travels from 1903 to 2020, where he meets a tour guide at his historic mansion and gets to experience a 21st century Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 8 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Thur. 11:22 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:01 p.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Tues. 10:35 a.m.

Tomb Raider (2018) ★★ Alicia Vikander, Dominic West. Hoping to solve the mystery of her father’s disappearance, young Lara Croft embarks on a perilous journey to his last-known destination -- a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Fri. 11 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 10 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Sundance Sun. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m. IFC Sat. 2:35 p.m.

Tommy’s Honour (2016) ★★ Peter Mullan, Jack Lowden. Tom and Tommy Morris, father and son pioneers of professional golf, relied on skill, business acumen and working-class street smarts to make Tommy one of the world’s first sports superstars and found the modern game of golf. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Golf Wed. 5 p.m. Golf Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016) Lex Scott Davis, Debbi Morgan. Rhythm and blues singer-songwriter Toni Braxton tackles personal issues related to her battle with lupus, divorce and her son’s autism. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sun. 7 a.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Town Christmas Forgot (2010) ★★★ Lauren Holly, Rick Roberts. A stranded family helps residents of a small town organize a Christmas pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 4 a.m.

Toy Story 3 (2010) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys find themselves dumped in a day-care center after Andy leaves for college. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Disney Fri. 6:10 p.m. Disney Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Encore Sat. 2:16 a.m.

Traffic Stop (2017) A 26-year-old teacher from Austin, Texas, is violently arrested during a routine traffic stop. (NR) 30 mins. HBO Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Josh Duhamel. Again, Earth is caught in the middle when the resurrection of an ancient Transformer appears to turn the tide against the Autobots in their longstanding war with evil Decepticons. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:25 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Transhood (2020) Four kids and their families unmask the intimate realities of how gender fluidity is reshaping the family next door, especially in America’s heartland. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sun. 2:27 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 p.m.

Trauma Center (2019) Bruce Willis, Nicky Whelan. Alone and trapped in a locked-down hospital isolation ward overnight, an injured young woman must escape a pair of vicious killers who are after the only piece of evidence that can implicate them in a grisly murder: the bullet in her leg. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:35 a.m.

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) ★★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Walter Huston. Three unlucky Americans seek gold in Mexico, agreeing beforehand to split it equally. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 2 p.m.

Trial (1955) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Dorothy McGuire. A publicity-seeking Communist dupes a law professor into defending a Mexican teen for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Trolls (2016) ★★★ Voices of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake. Animated. Poppy, the optimistic leader of the trolls, and Branch, her polar opposite, embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10 p.m.

True Romance (1993) ★★★ Christian Slater, Patricia Arquette. A Detroit comic-book store clerk and his floozy wife flee to Hollywood with a suitcase full of mob cocaine. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 12:54 p.m. Encore Mon. 10:34 p.m.

Tumbledown (2015) ★★ Rebecca Hall, Jason Sudeikis. A professor collaborates with a grieving widow to write a biography about her husband, a folk singer who attracted a cult following. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 6:10 a.m.

Turkey Drop (2019) Cheryl Hines, Olivia Holt. When a college girl returns home for Thanksgiving break, she suspects she is about to get dumped by her high school sweetheart. To avoid heartbreak, she takes control of her life and pushes herself out of her comfort zone. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Thur. Noon

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (2012) Sean Patrick Flanery, D.B. Sweeney. During the holidays, a woman organizes a fundraiser to save an orphanage for puppies. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m.

21 and Over (2013) ★ Miles Teller, Skylar Astin. The night before his crucial med-school interview, a college student and his two best friends celebrate his 21st birthday with a night of drunkenness and debauchery. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 10:53 p.m. Encore Sat. 6:33 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Fri. 10 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:51 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TNT Sun. 5:30 p.m.

20,000 Cheers for the Chain Gang (1933) Jerry Bergen, Novia. Four convicts escape from a prison before changes are made for a blue ribbon commission inspection. When the escapees learn prisoners eat steak every night and have stage shows, they beg the warden to take them back in. (NR) 20 mins. TCM Mon. 9 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. E! Sun. 6 a.m. USA Fri. 1 p.m. USA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. E! Sun. 2 p.m. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Sun. 4:30 p.m. USA Sat. 8 p.m. USA Sat. 10:29 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. E! Sun. 11:15 a.m. USA Fri. 6:25 p.m. USA Sat. 2:55 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. E! Sun. 8:15 a.m. USA Fri. 3:35 p.m. USA Sat. 12:05 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

Twist of Faith (2013) Toni Braxton, David Julian Hirsh. A single mother and her gospel community help an Orthodox Jewish cantor whose wife and three children were murdered. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Sun. 2:46 p.m.

2 Guns (2013) ★★ Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg. In the dark about each other’s true identity, two undercover agents from competing bureaus go on the run together after an attempt to infiltrate a drug cartel goes haywire. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Sun. 11 a.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 2 p.m.

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) ★★★★ Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood. Supercomputer HAL 9000 guides astronauts on a trip to find the origins of humans. (G) 2 hrs. 19 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 11:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Sat. 7 p.m. TNT Sat. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 5 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sun. 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Wed. 8 p.m. Starz Fri. 5:58 p.m.

The Ugly Truth (2009) ★ Katherine Heigl, Gerard Butler. A chauvinist puts a romantically challenged producer through a series of outrageous tests to prove his theories about relationships. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. E! Wed. 1 p.m. E! Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 2 a.m.

Underwater (2020) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Vincent Cassel. Members of a deep-sea drilling crew find themselves in a fight for their lives when they come under attack from mysterious and deadly creatures six miles below the ocean surface. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sat. 9:25 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 3:34 p.m.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Harve Presnell. A young woman tries to enter 1890s Denver society but goes to Europe after her husband strikes gold. (NR) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Sun. 2:45 p.m.

Untamed Youth (1957) ★ Mamie Van Doren, Lori Nelson. Vagrant sisters work for crooked characters at a rock ‘n’ roll prison-farm. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Mon. 1:30 p.m.

Up in the Air (2009) ★★★ George Clooney, Vera Farmiga. A corporate downsizing expert realizes he is developing real feelings for a frequent bedmate whose cache of travel miles and club cards rivals his own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sat. 8:15 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Starz Thur. 2:44 a.m.

Vault (2019) Theo Rossi, Clive Standen. Two small-time crooks cook up an ill-fated scheme to rob a nearby vault of $30 million--money that belongs to the Mafia. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sun. 7 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1 a.m. AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 2:30 a.m.

A Very Charming Christmas Town (2020) Natalie Hall, Jon Prescott. Travel and lifestyle blogger Aubrey Lang leaves the big city behind and visits the small town of Slovang for a Christmas vlog piece after it’s voted Most Christmassy Town in the USA. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (2011) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. Six years after their last adventure, the infamous stoners reunite on Christmas Eve to find a replacement tree for the one Harold sent up in smoke. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 4:25 a.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

A Very Merry Toy Store (2017) Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. Rival toy shop owners reluctantly join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch. An antique shop owner finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos. She decides to make it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

Vice (2015) ★ Bruce Willis, Thomas Jane. A self-aware, artificial human becomes caught in the crossfire between a cop and the creator of an exclusive resort where paying customers play out their wildest fantasies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul (2017) ★★ Judi Dench, Ali Fazal. Queen Victoria faces disapproval from her inner circle after forging an unlikely and devoted friendship with Abdul Karim, a young clerk from India. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Viva México y Sus Corridos (1985) Antonio Aguilar, Blanca Guerra. La historia de los héroes mexicanos populares, y los relatos que los convirtieron el tema de canciones tradicionales. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Vive Como Sea (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. La trama gira en torno a una familia en la que todos quieren vivir como sea sin importar a quien podrían perjudicar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Waitress (2007) ★★ Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion. A pregnant waitress is caught between her controlling husband and the new town doctor, with whom she is having a steamy affair. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m. Encore Wed. 5:06 p.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:45 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:55 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. MTV Mon. 10:30 a.m.

WALL-E (2008) ★★★★ Voices of Ben Burtt, Elissa Knight. Animated. After years of tidying up an Earth devoid of humanity, a robot janitor meets a mechanical scout and chases her across the galaxy. (G) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9 a.m.

Warrior (2011) ★★★ Joel Edgerton, Tom Hardy. An Iraq War veteran finds himself on a collision course with his estranged brother when both set their sights on winning a tournament in mixed martial arts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:40 p.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Refusing to kill an infant from an enemy clan, a master swordsman takes the child and flees to an American frontier town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:55 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m. Showtime Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Tues. 10:05 p.m. TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:50 p.m.

We Bought a Zoo (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson. A widower relocates his family to a dilapidated zoo and, with the help of its eclectic staff, works to restore the facility to its former glory. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Tues. 6:35 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5:25 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Weary River (1929) ★★ Richard Barthelmess, Betty Compson. A convict gains radio fame and the governor’s attention with his newly discovered singing talent. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TNT Sun. 1 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TNT Sun. 3:30 p.m. TNT Mon. 1 a.m.

A Wee Bit of Scotland (1949) Narrated by James A. FitzPatrick. James A. Fitzpatrick visits some of the famous locales in Scotland, from inverness to Loch Ness. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Welcome to Sarajevo (1997) ★★★ Stephen Dillane, Woody Harrelson. A British war reporter becomes obsessed with an orphanage near the front lines in 1992. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:35 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:25 p.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:25 a.m.

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) ★★ Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis. A self-sacrificing grocery worker is pushed to the breaking point by the constant demands of his dysfunctional family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Encore Sun. 2:55 a.m.

When the Bough Breaks (2016) ★ Morris Chestnut, Regina Hall. Hired by a professional couple to be a surrogate mother, a psychotic young woman starts to develop a dangerous fixation with the husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. BET Sat. 2 p.m.

When You Grow Up (1973) Youths learn about the world of work and how to choose a rewarding career. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Sat. 2:30 a.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Sat. 12:45 p.m.

White Boy Rick (2018) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt. In 1980s Detroit, Rick Wershe Jr. agrees to become an undercover drug informant in exchange for keeping his father out of prison. When young Rick gets in too deep, he finds himself seduced by the lure of easy money and becomes a drug dealer himself. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Mon. 11:57 p.m. Starz Tues. 11:21 a.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. El policía del Capitolio John Cale debe pasar una entrevista para entrar en el Servicio Secreto. Sin saber el resultado, lleva a su hija a visitar la Casa Blanca, pero, durante el recorrido, un grupo paramilitar asalta el edificio. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 11 p.m.

White Lightning (1973) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Jennifer Billingsley. A Florida moonshiner called Gator turns informer to catch the sheriff who killed his brother. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:30 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

White Nights (1985) ★★ Mikhail Baryshnikov, Gregory Hines. The KGB sends a stranded Kirov Ballet defector to live with an expatriate U.S. tap dancer and his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m. KVCR Sat. 7 p.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:10 p.m.

The Whole Truth (2016) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Renée Zellweger. A defense attorney tries to get his teenage client acquitted for the murder of his father. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:15 a.m.

Wildcats (1986) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Nipsey Russell. A famous coach’s daughter coaches boys football at a city high school patrolled by dogs. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 8:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:32 a.m.

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Tues. 9:20 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:55 a.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 4:55 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 3:55 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:37 a.m.

Woman Wanted (1935) ★ Maureen O’Sullivan, Joel McCrea. A lawyer takes in a stranger, then learns she is an escaped convict wanted for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 4:15 a.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:10 a.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Worth Winning (1989) ★★ Mark Harmon, Madeleine Stowe. A TV weatherman’s buddy bets him he cannot talk three women into marriage, and prove it on video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:35 a.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

X-Men III: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 6:10 p.m. Syfy Tues. 3:45 p.m.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 12:30 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Wed. 7 a.m. FX Wed. Noon

Yentl (1983) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Mandy Patinkin. A young woman charms her bearded roommate and a merchant’s daughter while posing as a Talmudic schoolboy in circa-1900 Poland. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 a.m.

Yesterday (2019) ★★ Himesh Patel, Lily James. After a worldwide power outage, struggling musician Jack Malik wakes up to discover that no one has ever heard of the Beatles. When he starts to play the band’s songs, he soon becomes a pop sensation in the eyes of the media and the adoring public. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:20 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 7 a.m.

Yo Soy Muy Macho (1953) Silvia Pinal, Miguel Torruco. Una joven vestida de hombre sustituye en un vuelo a su hermano piloto, preso por parrandero, para que no sea despedido. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Sundance Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008) ★★ Seth Rogen, Elizabeth Banks. Two lifelong friends decide to make an adult film to solve their cash problems. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Wed. 4:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Zapata en Chinameca (1970) Antonio Aguilar, Jose Carlos Ruis. Un anciano recuerda a Emiliano Zapata, el revolucionario mexicano que defendió los derechos de los campesinos. (NR) 2 hrs. KWHY Tues. Noon

Zookeeper (2011) ★ Kevin James, Rosario Dawson. When their shy caretaker decides he needs to switch careers to find a woman, zoo animals reveal their secret ability to talk and teach him how to woo the ladies. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. AMC Mon. 11:45 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

