What’s on TV This Week: ‘Supernatural’ series finale, ‘The Crown’ and more

SUNDAY

Hellooooo! “The X-Files’” Gillian Anderson is Margaret Thatcher in Season 4 of the historical drama “The Crown.” Olivia Colman also stars. Anytime, Netflix

LBJ’s better half, Lady Bird Johnson, is remembered on a new episode of the docuseries “First Ladies.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

A feller from the early 1900s is transported to the present day in the TV movie “A Timeless Christmas.” With Ryan Paevey and Erin Cahill. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

An enterprising journalist takes over a small-town paper in Alaska in the TV movie “The Christmas Edition.” With Carly Hughes and Rob Mayes. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The docuseries “The Reagans” charts Ronald and Nancy Reagan’s journey from Tinseltown to Sacramento to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. 8 p.m. Showtime

Demi Lovato hosts, Justin Bieber sings and Jennifer Lopez — or as I call her, J.Lo — is feted at the “E! People’s Choice Awards 2020.” 9 p.m. E!; also Bravo, Syfy, USA

Confectioners make sweet treats inspired by the board game “Candy Land” in this competition series. “Glee’s” Kristin Chenoweth hosts. 9 p.m. Food Network

Abolitionist John Brown (Ethan Hawke) leaves it all on the field at Harper’s Ferry in the finale of the historical drama “The Good Lord Bird.” 9 p.m. Showtime

She’s a day tripper: All aboard Queen Elizabeth II’s private train in the debut of “Secrets of Royal Travel.” 10 p.m. KOCE

A first-time filmmaker investigates his mother’s unsolved homicide in the true-crime series “Murder on Middle Beach.” 10 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

The sitcoms “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Hearts Abishola” are back with new seasons. 8 and 8:30 p.m. CBS

The legal dramas “All Rise” starring Simone Missick and “Bull” with Michael Weatherly also return. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

It’s a whole new world for our plucky young heroine (Dafne Keen) in a second season of the fantasy drama “His Dark Materials.” With Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. 9 p.m. HBO

A solar-energy advocate goes from coast to coast to promote his cause in the documentary “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

These aren’t the blocks you’re looking for in the animated adventure “The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special.” Anytime, Disney+

“We Are the Champions,” my friends, in this docuseries about cheese rolling, hot-pepper eating and other kooky competitions. “The Office’s” Rainn Wilson narrates. Anytime, Netflix

The procedural dramas “NCIS,” “FBI” and “FBI: Most Wanted” launch their latest seasons. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and chef Lidia Bastianich research their respective family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Ryan Phillippe plays a detective searching for two kidnapped sisters in “Big Sky,” a Montana-set mystery drama from David E. Kelley. 10 p.m. ABC

From politics to the pandemic, “Frontline” gets the lay of the land in the new episode “American Voices: A Nation in Turmoil.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Those halls ain’t gonna deck themselves in the unscripted series “Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas.” Anytime, Netflix

Grammy winner Linda Ronstadt is celebrated by La Marisoul, Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo and others in a concert filmed at the Soraya in Northridge on a new “Southland Sessions.” 8 p.m. KCET

A dedicated psychiatrist peers into the dark, twisted minds of serial killers in Alex Gibney’s documentary “Crazy, Not Insane.” Laura Dern narrates. 9 p.m. HBO

If it please the court, the legal drama “For Life” is back for its sophomore season. With Nicholas Pinnock and Indira Varma. 10 p.m. ABC

Treasure hunters seek “Gangster’s Gold” stashed away by a 1930s mobster — no, it wasn’t Al Capone — in this episode of “Secrets of the Dead.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, rapper B-Real and others comment on the impact of cannabis on the African American community in “Smoke: Marijuana + Black America.” 10 p.m. BET

The intrepid Greg Aiello is your guide to the great outdoors in the nature series “History’s Wild.” 10 p.m. History Channel

THURSDAY

“Doctor Who’s” Billie Piper plays an actress whose sexy snaps are stolen from her hacked phone in the comedy drama “I Hate Suzie.” Anytime, HBO Max

The documentary “Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist” finds the filmmaker waxing philosophical about the creation of his classic 1973 supernatural thriller. Anytime, Shudder

Double trouble: Vanessa Hudgens reprises her dual roles in “The Princess Switch: Switched Again,” a sequel to the 2018 rom-com. Anytime, Netflix

Winchesters, we hardly knew ye. After 15 seasons, “Supernatural” starring Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki ends its run with a retrospective followed by the series finale. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW

Fuggedaboutit! The gang’s all here for another season of the spinoff “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” 8 p.m. MTV

The relationship drama “A Million Little Things” offers up a third season. With David Giuntoli, Grace Park and Romany Malco. 10 p.m. ABC

“When Skin Goes Wrong,” dermatologists try to smooth things over in this unscripted series. 10 p.m. TLC

FRIDAY

Yakko, Wakko and Dot — and Pinky and the Brain! — are back in action in a reboot of the cute and clever 1990s animated series “Animaniacs.” Anytime, Hulu

A chronically ill teen grows suspicious of her overprotective mother in the thriller “Run.” With “Nurse Ratched’s” Sarah Paulson. Anytime, Hulu

Who let the dogs out? Humans and their canine companions compete in the adventure series “The Pack.” Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn hosts. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Filmmaker Steve McQueen looks at life in London’s West Indian community in the 1960s-80s in the five-part anthology drama “Small Axe.” With John Boyega. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his gospel choir make a joyful noise in the faith-based docuseries “Voices of Fire.” Anytime, Netflix

He’s brash, he’s blue, he’s faster than you in “Sonic the Hedgehog,” a live-action/animated 2020 tale based on the video game. With Jim Carrey. 8 p.m. Epix

Abbondanza! A woman pitches in to help her cousin open an Italian restaurant in the TV movie “A Taste of Christmas.” With Anni Krueger and Gilles Marini. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“The Hunt” is on in this controversial 2020 satire set smack dab in the middle of America’s cultural divide. Betty Gilpin (“GLOW”) and Hilary Swank star. 8:30 p.m. Cinemax

Those halls also ain’t gonna deck themselves in the competition series “Holiday Crafters Gone Wild.” 9 p.m. HGTV

He’s all thumbs in the exposé “The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter” on a new “The New York Times Presents.” 10 p.m. FX

SATURDAY

The special “Between the World and Me” features Mahershala Ali, Angela Davis and others reading from Ta-Nehisi Coates’ bestseller about the African American experience. 8 and 11 p.m. HBO

A Dickens classic gets a country-fried spin in the TV movie “A Nashville Christmas Carol.” With Jessy Schram and Wes Brown. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Single father Mario Lopez hooks up with “90210’s” AnnaLynne McCord in the TV movie “Feliz NaviDad.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The aforementioned Ethan Hawke plays a small-town pastor having a crisis of faith in writer-director Paul Schrader’s powerful 2017 drama “First Reformed.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Something wicked this way swims in the 2020 deep-sea terror tale “Underwater.” Kristen Stewart stars. 9:25 p.m. HBO

The Mavericks play selections from their Spanish-language album “En Español” on a new “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOCE

