What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘For Life’ on ABC; NBA Draft on ESPN

SERIES
Expedition Unknown: Uncovered In this new episode, Josh Gates investigates what may be a new lead on the massive lost treasure of the shipwrecked 1715 Spanish fleet. 7 p.m. Discovery
The Amazing Race Teams race in Berlin, in the first of two new episodes, and in Kazakhstan in the second. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) announces a new ED chief, and the choice doesn’t make everyone happy in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC
Devils Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) finds out that the secret dossier conceals a liquidity recycling scheme used by Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) to implement a complex intercontinental plot. Laia Costa, Kasia Smutniak, Lars Mikkelsen and Malachi Kirby also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW
The Goldbergs Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) meddling in Adam’s (Sean Giambrone) relationship with Brea (guest star Sadie Stanley) leads to a confrontation with the girl’s divorced mother (played by the real-life Brea Bee). Also, after Barry (Troy Gentile) breaks up with Ren (Carrie Wampler) he tries to reassemble his old posse. Stephen Tobolowsky and Dan Bakkedahl also guest star with series regulars George Segal and Jeff Garlin. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature Scientists work to safeguard the future of the world’s primates in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET
Josh Gates Tonight Adventurer Ranulph Fiennes and NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are guests in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery
American Housewife Katie (Katy Mixon) learns that Taylor’s (Meg Donnelly) boyfriend (Peyton Meyer) has been spending the night in this new episode of the family comedy. Also, Anna-Kat and Franklin (Julia Butters, Evan O’Toole) both come down with mono. Diedrich Bader also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Coroner Jenny (Serinda Swan) begins to suspect there’s a correlation between her sleepwalking and Kelly’s (guest star Nicola Correia-Damude) presence in her home. Jenny also notices that too many details from Kelly’s past don’t add up in this new episode. Also, McAvoy (Roger Cross) learns something disturbing about Noor (guest star Olunike Adeliyi). Éric Bruneau and Ehren Kassam also star. 9 p.m. CW
The Conners Beverly Rose’s first birthday turns tense when Becky (Lecy Goranson) can’t agree with Emilio (Rene Rosado) over what kind of party they should have in this new episode. Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and John Goodman also star. 9 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Joel McHale, Deon Cole and Jeff Dye are panelists and a contestant performs with Adrienne Houghton. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County This new episode was taped as COVID-19 was taking root in California. 9 p.m. Bravo
Guy’s Grocery Games In a holiday edition of the culinary competition, host Guy Fieri and his son Hunter ship ingredients to chefs Damaris Phillips, Christian Petroni and Michael Voltaggio, challenging them to create their best Thanksgiving dinner. 9 p.m. Food Network
black-ish Andre and Rainbow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) make wedding plans for Pops and Ruby (Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) continues his quest for justice as this legal drama returns for a new season. Costars Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris and Timothy Busfield also return. 10 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Meredith’s birthday party ends with Jen and Mary getting into a heated argument in this new episode. 10 p.m. Bravo
SPECIALS
2020 NBA Draft The first two rounds of the virtual selection of new NBA players, (N) 4:30 and 8 p.m. ESPN
Smoke: Marijuana & Black America This documentary special examines America’s burgeoning cannabis industry as the country progresses toward full legalization. 10 p.m. BET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ta-Nehisi Coates; Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Melissa McCarthy; Amy Tercero. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Margot Robbie. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Forest Whitaker (“Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Nicholas Pinnock. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Sam Page (“A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk LL Cool J. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Iyanla Vanzant. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Megan Rapinoe (“One Life”) and her mother; Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ken Jeong; Madalen Mills. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors A second wave of COVID-19: Dr. Gail D’Onofrio, Yale New Haven Hospital. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Patrick Dempsey (“Devils”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Bacon; when to visit a doctor, dentist or get screenings. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Susan Kelechi Watson; NeNe Leakes; Eboni K. Williams. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Thomas Middleditch. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dan Levy; Michael J. Fox; Julia Michaels. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Matthew McConaughey; Cedric the Entertainer. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Goldie Hawn; Alex Winter; Beabadoobee performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hugh Grant; Emily Spivey; Valerie Franco. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alison Brie; Yuval Noah Harari. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Crazy, Not Insane This provocative new documentary from filmmaker Alex Gibney explores the work of psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, who has dedicated her career to studying murderers, seeking to learn why humans kill. 9 p.m. HBO
The Warrior Queen of Jhansi The 1857 Indian Rebellion against the British East India Company serves as the backdrop for director Swati Bhise’s 2019 action-packed British period drama, which chronicles the fact-based story of Rani Lakshmibai (Devika Bhise), a feminist icon in her country. As a 24-year-old general she led her people against the British Empire, earning her a reputation as the Joan of Arc of the East. Rupert Everett, Ben Lamb, Derek Jacobi, Jodhi May and Nathaniel Parker also star. 10:30 p.m. Epix
La La Land (2016) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Carmen Jones (1954) 9 a.m. TCM
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 9:50 a.m. Epix
Monsters University (2013) 9:57 a.m. Starz
Ghost (1990) 10 a.m. AMC
The Firm (1993) 10:29 a.m. Encore
Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. MTV
The Paper (1994) 11 a.m. TMC
American Hustle (2013) 11:30 a.m. IFC
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
Big Hero 6 (2014) 11:44 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Crawl (2019) Noon Epix
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 12:30 p.m. FXX
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 12:50 p.m. HBO
Gremlins (1984) 1 p.m. AMC
A Patch of Blue (1965) 1 p.m. TCM
Boiler Room (2000) 1 p.m. TMC
Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 1:06 and 10:48 p.m. Encore
Moonstruck (1987) 1:15 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Cinderella (2015) 2 p.m. Freeform
Knocked Up (2007) 3 and 7:30 p.m. E!
Julie & Julia (2009) 3 p.m. Showtime
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 3 p.m. TCM
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 4 p.m. FX
Pitch Perfect (2012) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 5 p.m. BBC America
Body and Soul (1947) 5 p.m. TCM
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 5:05 p.m. Showtime
The Company Men (2010) 5:12 p.m. Starz
The Invisible Man (2020) 6:55 p.m. HBO
Thor (2011) 7:05 p.m. Epix
The First Wives Club (1996) 7:15 p.m. Showtime
The Natural (1984) 8 p.m. KVCR
Stormy Weather (1943) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Broadway Melody of 1940 (1940) 10:15 p.m. TCM
The Polar Express (2004) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Hustlers (2019) 11:30 p.m. Showtime
