What’s on TV Thursday: The finale of The CW’s ‘Supernatural’
SERIES
Top Elf The unscripted series returns with seven new contestants. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) is determined to ride his bike without training wheels. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore On the day of a Cloud 9 event, Dina (Lauren Ash) gets the chance to run the store, much to the dismay of some of her colleagues. Also, Garrett and Cheyenne (Colton Dunn, Nichole Bloom) search for the origin of a mysterious smell in the store, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) is excited about a fresh opportunity in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural The finale of the long-running series opens with an hourlong preview with stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles and closes with the final episode. 8 and 9 p.m. CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (season premiere) 8 and 9 p.m. MTV
B Positive (N) 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy The doctors continue to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ellen Pompeo and Chandra Wilson star. 9 p.m. ABC
Southern Charm (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina take on a 1930s Spanish-style home in North Hollywood. 9 p.m. HGTV
The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) goes on a date with Shannon (Natalie Zea) and learns that she has unusual living arrangements in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Star Trek: Discovery Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her crew find themselves stuck in a time loop after con man and smuggler Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) boards the vessel with a scheme to murder Lorca (Jason Isaacs) and sell the ship to the Klingons. Anthony Rapp and Doug Jones also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC A soldier vanishes from Fort Hood. 10 p.m. NBC
Candy Land (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
A Million Little Things Rome and Regina (Romany Malco, Christina Moses) struggle to find a way forward after the birth mother of the child they planned to adopt backs out of their agreement. Also, Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) new relationship with Darcy (Floriana Lima) makes him an instant father figure. David Giuntoli also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
A Promised Land: A Conversation With Barack Obama Former President Barack Obama discusses the state of democracy in the U.S. 7 and 10 p.m. MSNBC
Latin Grammys Jackie Cruz hosts. Scheduled performers include nominees Gina Chavez, Naike Ponce, Bad Bunny and Daniel Santacruz. Nominees Gaby Moreno and Lupita Infante will be among the award presenters. 8 p.m. KMEX
SPORTS
College Football Tulane visits Tulsa, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL Football The Arizona Cardinals visit the Seattle Seahawks, 5 p.m. Fox
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Sam Smith. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; author Ta-Nehisi Coates; Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Sarah Paulson; Garth Brooks performs; Billie Jean King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tamron Hall; Susan Kelechi Watson (“Between the World and Me”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael Strahan; Mario Lopez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michael J. Fox. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Jonathan Bennett and Allison Miller; Sara Evans. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Karen Huger (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Laurence Fishburne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ne-Yo and wife Crystal Smith (“Behind Every Man”); Kym Whitley. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Liza Koshy (“Work It”); Lindsey Vonn (“The Pack”); author David Sedaris. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kaley Cuoco; Mackenzie Foy; Mickey Guyton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Chrissy Teigen’s miscarriage sheds light on pregnancy loss; filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Superintelligence”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Black Music Honors Urban Music Icon Award recipient En Vogue; guest cohost Ryan Michelle Bathe. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sarah Silverman. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sarah Paulson; Henry Golding; Car Seat Headrest performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert LL Cool J; Dave Grohl; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! President Barack Obama; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Director Michael Moore; Rich Eisen; Valerie Franco. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Marc Maron; Royal Blood performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 8:37 a.m. Starz
Thor (2011) 9:50 a.m. Epix
Dear White People (2014) 10:15 a.m. IFC
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 10:30 a.m. FX
Sabotage Agent (1943) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Titanic (1997) 11:22 a.m. and 9 p.m. Starz
Operation Crossbow (1965) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Mud (2013) 1:35 p.m. Epix
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
The Princess Bride (1987) 4 p.m. Freeform
Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) 4 p.m. FX
Cast Away (2000) 4:35 p.m. HBO
Lost Boundaries (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Running Scared (1986) 5:36 p.m. Encore
Warrior (2011) 5:40 p.m. Epix
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
The Others (2001) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek (2001) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Help (2011) 6:30 and 10 p.m. Paramount
Black Hawk Down (2001) 6:33 p.m. Starz
Home of the Brave (1949) 7 p.m. TCM
The Polar Express (2004) 8 p.m. AMC
Rudy (1993) 8 p.m. Epix
Zootopia (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Skyfall (2012) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Pinky (1949) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Debt (2010) 9:55 p.m. Cinemax
Scrooged (1988) 10 p.m. AMC
Raging Bull (1980) 10 p.m. Epix
Top Gun (1986) 10:30 p.m. CMT
Intruder in the Dust (1949) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Obvious Child (2014) 11:40 p.m. TMC
