What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk ‘Between the World and Me’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper.
SERIES
California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Goldbelly founder Joe Ariel discusses the holiday dinners, desserts and treats they can send to your home for Thanksgiving in this new episode. 7:30 p.m. The CW
Earth’s Great Seasons “Autumn (Extended)” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
The Great Food Truck Race Five aspiring food truck teams kick off the holidays in snowy Wolfeboro, N.H., in the three-episode season premiere of the unscripted competition. Tyler Florence hosts. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network
History’s Greatest Mysteries The new episode “Titanic’s Lost Evidence” examines a box that was left unopened in a British manor house for 108 years and contained the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. 9 p.m. History
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Mega Zoo (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed book is adapted for the stage and as a story that plays out against the backdrop of the murder of Breonna Taylor and global protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Kamilah Forbes directs a large ensemble cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi, Joe Morton, Courtney B. Vance and Oprah Winfrey, and others. 8 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Football UCLA visits Oregon, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; USC visits Utah, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Clemson visits Florida State, 9 a.m. ABC; Indiana visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 9 a.m. ESPN; Appalachian State visits Coastal Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Nevada, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Wisconsin visits Northwestern, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Cincinnati visits UCF, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; California visits Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Kansas State visits Iowa State, 1 p.m. Fox; Abilene Christian visits Virginia, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Tennessee visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Liberty visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; Arizona visits Washington, 5 p.m. Fox; Washington State visits Stanford, 7:30 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Jay Leno. (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Jennifer Psaki, Biden-Harris transition team. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton (“The Room Where It Happened”). Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Tom Inglesby. Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign. A rebroadcast of an interview with Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Jane Harman; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 pandemic in America; COVID-19 vaccines: Bill Gates. President Trump’s lame-duck foreign policy moves. A preview of a Biden administration’s foreign policy: Author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); author Samantha Power (“The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Author H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”). Symone Sanders, spokesperson for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Larry Merlo, CVS. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) incoming director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr.; Hallie Jackson; Anna Palmer; John Podhoretz. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos President-elect Biden’s designated chief of staff, Ronald Klain. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Karen Finney; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter View from the White House briefing room as the president tries to overturn the election results: Kaitlan Collins. What election denialism and COVID-19 skepticism: Jane Lytvynenko, BuzzFeed; Brendan Nyhan, Dartmouth College; Errol Louis, Spectrum News. Lessons for the media from the 2020 election: Jim VandeHei, Axios. Covering the pandemic hot spots in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Nebraska: Kent Bush, Rapid City Journal; Dave Bundy, Lincoln Journal Star; Sarah Seifert, Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Harold Ford Jr.; Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Sharyl Attkisson; Geraldo Rivera. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
A Nashville Christmas Carol Jessy Schram (“Country at Heart”) stars in this new holiday musical romance as a TV producer working on an upcoming country music Christmas special that showcases a rising newcomer (RaeLynn). Three ghosts are played by Wynonna Judd, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Wes Brown and Sara Evans also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Feliz NaviDad A widowed father (Mario Lopez) finds romance with a musician (AnnaLynne McCord) when his daughter and sister (Marycarmen Lopez, Paulina Ch´avez) play matchmakers during the holidays in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Underwater Kristen Stewart is cast as the mechanical engineer on a research and drilling facility operating deep underwater, at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. A strong earthquake strands the crew and releases a horde of viscous creatures. Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr. and T.J. Miller also star in director William Eubank’s claustrophobic 2020 science fiction thriller. 9:25 p.m. HBO
Coming to America (1988) 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. VH1
Up in the Air (2009) 8:15 a.m. Epix
The Karate Kid (1984) 8:30 a.m. AMC
Mermaids (1990) 8:30 a.m. Ovation
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8:35 a.m. HBO
Plymouth Adventure (1952) 9 a.m. TCM
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:30 a.m. WGN America
Rudy (1993) 10:10 a.m. POP
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10:30 a.m. Syfy
Gunga Din (1939) 11 a.m. TCM
Junior (1994) 11:37 a.m. Encore
The Spectacular Now (2013) Noon TMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) Noon TRU
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 12:15 p.m. Freeform
Toy Story 3 (2010) 12:30 p.m. Disney
Airplane! (1980) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Big (1988) 12:55 p.m. POP
Searching (2018) 1 p.m. FXX
House Party (1990) 1 and 10:30 p.m. VH1
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 1:25 p.m. Syfy
Conan the Barbarian (1982) 1:30 p.m. Encore
Doc Hollywood (1991) 1:30 p.m. Ovation
Do the Right Thing (1989) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Obvious Child (2014) 1:35 p.m. TMC
Frozen (2013) 2:07 p.m. Starz
Bolt (2008) 2:20 p.m. Freeform
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 2:45 p.m. TNT
The Brothers (2001) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Front Page (1974) 3 p.m. TCM
The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3:30 p.m. POP
Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:51 p.m. Starz
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4:55 p.m. IFC
The Boxtrolls (2014) 5 p.m. Disney XD
Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 5 p.m. Syfy
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Predator (1987) 5:24 p.m. Encore
Sing (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX
Total Recall (1990) 5:30 p.m. Ovation
Under Siege (1992) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. TBS
Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) 7 p.m. TOON
THX 1138: The George Lucas Director’s Cut (1971) 7:45 p.m. TCM
The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. NBC
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Trolls (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark
Feliz NaviDad (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Ovation
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 8:55 p.m. Syfy
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 9 p.m. KMEX
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 9 and 11:15 p.m. TCM
First Reformed (2017) 9 p.m. Showtime
8 Mile (2002) 9:20 p.m. Cinemax
Underwater (2020) 9:25 p.m. HBO
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix
Love’s Unending Legacy (2007) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11 p.m. Sundance
Shrek (2001) 11:25 p.m. Freeform
Super 8 (2011) 11:50 p.m. Epix
