Television

What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk ‘Between the World and Me’

Angela Bassett in "Between the World and Me" on HBO.
(HBO)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Goldbelly founder Joe Ariel discusses the holiday dinners, desserts and treats they can send to your home for Thanksgiving in this new episode. 7:30 p.m. The CW

Earth’s Great Seasons “Autumn (Extended)” (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Great Food Truck Race Five aspiring food truck teams kick off the holidays in snowy Wolfeboro, N.H., in the three-episode season premiere of the unscripted competition. Tyler Florence hosts. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Food Network

History’s Greatest Mysteries The new episode “Titanic’s Lost Evidence” examines a box that was left unopened in a British manor house for 108 years and contained the personal notes of Lord Mersey, the British jurist and politician charged with investigating the sinking of the Titanic in 1912. 9 p.m. History

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Mega Zoo (N) 10 p.m. Animal Planet

SPECIALS

Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates’ acclaimed book is adapted for the stage and as a story that plays out against the backdrop of the murder of Breonna Taylor and global protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Kamilah Forbes directs a large ensemble cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Yara Shahidi, Joe Morton, Courtney B. Vance and Oprah Winfrey, and others. 8 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Football UCLA visits Oregon, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; USC visits Utah, 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Also, Clemson visits Florida State, 9 a.m. ABC; Indiana visits Ohio State, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits Vanderbilt, 9 a.m. ESPN; Appalachian State visits Coastal Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Illinois visits Nebraska, 9 a.m. FS1; San Diego State visits Nevada, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Wisconsin visits Northwestern, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Cincinnati visits UCF, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; California visits Oregon State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Kansas State visits Iowa State, 1 p.m. Fox; Abilene Christian visits Virginia, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Tennessee visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Liberty visits NC State, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime; Arizona visits Washington, 5 p.m. Fox; Washington State visits Stanford, 7:30 p.m. FS1

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Jay Leno. (N) 12:35 a.m. KTLA

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Jennifer Psaki, Biden-Harris transition team. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton (“The Room Where It Happened”). Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Tom Inglesby. Kate Bedingfield, Biden campaign. A rebroadcast of an interview with Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington. Panel: Jason Chaffetz; Jane Harman; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The COVID-19 pandemic in America; COVID-19 vaccines: Bill Gates. President Trump’s lame-duck foreign policy moves. A preview of a Biden administration’s foreign policy: Author Richard Haass (“The World: A Brief Introduction”); author Samantha Power (“The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare); Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.). Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Author H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”). Symone Sanders, spokesperson for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Larry Merlo, CVS. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) incoming director of the White House Office of Public Engagement. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.). Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Panel: Eddie Glaude Jr.; Hallie Jackson; Anna Palmer; John Podhoretz. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos President-elect Biden’s designated chief of staff, Ronald Klain. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Karen Finney; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter View from the White House briefing room as the president tries to overturn the election results: Kaitlan Collins. What election denialism and COVID-19 skepticism: Jane Lytvynenko, BuzzFeed; Brendan Nyhan, Dartmouth College; Errol Louis, Spectrum News. Lessons for the media from the 2020 election: Jim VandeHei, Axios. Covering the pandemic hot spots in Wisconsin, South Dakota and Nebraska: Kent Bush, Rapid City Journal; Dave Bundy, Lincoln Journal Star; Sarah Seifert, Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Guy Benson; Harold Ford Jr.; Liz Claman; Griff Jenkins; Sharyl Attkisson; Geraldo Rivera. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

MOVIES

A Nashville Christmas Carol Jessy Schram (“Country at Heart”) stars in this new holiday musical romance as a TV producer working on an upcoming country music Christmas special that showcases a rising newcomer (RaeLynn). Three ghosts are played by Wynonna Judd, Kix Brooks and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Wes Brown and Sara Evans also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Feliz NaviDad A widowed father (Mario Lopez) finds romance with a musician (AnnaLynne McCord) when his daughter and sister (Marycarmen Lopez, Paulina Ch´avez) play matchmakers during the holidays in this new romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Underwater Kristen Stewart is cast as the mechanical engineer on a research and drilling facility operating deep underwater, at the bottom of the Mariana Trench. A strong earthquake strands the crew and releases a horde of viscous creatures. Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr. and T.J. Miller also star in director William Eubank’s claustrophobic 2020 science fiction thriller. 9:25 p.m. HBO

Coming to America (1988) 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. VH1

Up in the Air (2009) 8:15 a.m. Epix

The Karate Kid (1984) 8:30 a.m. AMC

Mermaids (1990) 8:30 a.m. Ovation

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Plymouth Adventure (1952) 9 a.m. TCM

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 9:30 a.m. WGN America

Rudy (1993) 10:10 a.m. POP

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 10:30 a.m. Syfy

Gunga Din (1939) 11 a.m. TCM

Junior (1994) 11:37 a.m. Encore

The Spectacular Now (2013) Noon TMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) Noon TRU

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) 12:15 p.m. Freeform

Toy Story 3 (2010) 12:30 p.m. Disney

Airplane! (1980) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Big (1988) 12:55 p.m. POP

Searching (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

House Party (1990) 1 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 1:25 p.m. Syfy

Conan the Barbarian (1982) 1:30 p.m. Encore

Doc Hollywood (1991) 1:30 p.m. Ovation

Do the Right Thing (1989) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Obvious Child (2014) 1:35 p.m. TMC

Frozen (2013) 2:07 p.m. Starz

Bolt (2008) 2:20 p.m. Freeform

Dumb & Dumber (1994) 2:45 p.m. TNT

The Brothers (2001) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Front Page (1974) 3 p.m. TCM

The Secret Life of Pets (2016) 3:30 p.m. FX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3:30 p.m. POP

Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:51 p.m. Starz

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 4:45 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 4:55 p.m. IFC

The Boxtrolls (2014) 5 p.m. Disney XD

Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 5 p.m. Syfy

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 5:24 p.m. Encore

Sing (2016) 5:30 p.m. FX

Total Recall (1990) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Under Siege (1992) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Shrek 2 (2004) 7 p.m. TBS

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo (2006) 7 p.m. TOON

THX 1138: The George Lucas Director’s Cut (1971) 7:45 p.m. TCM

The Croods (2013) 8 p.m. NBC

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Trolls (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

A Nashville Christmas Carol (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark

Feliz NaviDad (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. Ovation

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 8:55 p.m. Syfy

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 9 p.m. KMEX

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 9 and 11:15 p.m. TCM

First Reformed (2017) 9 p.m. Showtime

8 Mile (2002) 9:20 p.m. Cinemax

Underwater (2020) 9:25 p.m. HBO

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 10 p.m. Epix

Love’s Unending Legacy (2007) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 11 p.m. Sundance

Shrek (2001) 11:25 p.m. Freeform

Super 8 (2011) 11:50 p.m. Epix

