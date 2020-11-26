What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances’ Lea Salonga on PBS
SERIES
The Astronauts The kids work together to dislodge a small toy clogging a toilet, leaving only one working bathroom on the spaceship. Back on Earth, tempers flare between the parents in this new episode. Miya Cech, Bryce Gheisar and Ben Daon star. (N) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 8 p.m. CW
Great Performances Lea Salonga performs songs from her Broadway career and hits from “Aladdin” and “Mulan.” With the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, from the Sydney Opera House. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Biggest Little Christmas Showdown (N) 9 p.m. HGTV
20/20 The new episode “Falling From the Sky” documents the Boeing 737’s problematic flight control software that sent flights into disastrous nosedives. As the aircraft is ready to resume service, investigators try to learn what Boeing knew about the flight control system and when they knew it. 9 p.m. ABC
The Flight Attendant A flight attendant (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up in a hotel room with a dead man but no memory of what happened in the premiere of this new comedy-drama-mystery. 10 p.m. HBO
Martha Knows Best Derek Hough and Denis Leary are guests in the first of two new Christmas-themed episodes. Jamie Lee Curtis, Hoda Kotb, and Ice-T and Coco are guests in the second. 10 and 10:30 p.m. HGTV
How to With John Wilson In the season finale, Wilson tries to thank his landlord by preparing the perfect risotto, her favorite dish. 11 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Frosty the Snowman In this animated classic, Jackie Vernon provides the voice of Frosty, the legendary snowman with a corncob pipe and a button nose. Jimmy Durante narrates. 8 p.m. CBS
Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special Filmed in Malibu, in front of a small, socially distanced audience, Dunham returns with new material for his 10th comedy special. 8, 8:55 and 9:55 p.m. Comedy Central
Minions Holiday Special The chattering little yellow characters from the “Despicable Me” movie franchise celebrate the season with a half-hour of holiday-themed mischief and playful, family-friendly adventures in this new animated special. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer The Elmo and Patsy holiday novelty song is translated into an animated special. 9 p.m. CW
SPORTS
College Basketball Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn versus Gonzaga, 8 a.m. Fox; Kansas versus Saint Joseph’s, 11 a.m. FS1. Virginia versus Florida, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Toledo visits Xavier, 9 a.m. FS1. Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, Final: 10:30 a.m. ESPN; Fifth Place Game: 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Third Place Game: , 6 p.m. ESPN2. Wade Houston Tipoff Classic: Seton Hall visits Louisville, 1 p.m. ESPN2. North Florida visits NC State, 2:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Mercer visits Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net
College Football Iowa State visits Texas, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Iowa, 10 a.m. Fox; Notre Dame visits North Carolina, 12:30 p.m. ABC; UCF visits South Florida, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Wyoming visits UNLV, 1 p.m. FS1; Stanford visits California, 1:30 p.m. Fox; Oregon visits Oregon State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
The Match: Champions for Change Charles Barkley and Phil Mickelson take on Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and NFL legend Peyton Manning in a match benefitting historically Black colleges and universities. From Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. 9:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; David Frei; Marlo Thomas; Kerry Sanders. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rosie Perez; Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jason Ritter; Phil McGraw; Robin McGraw; Matthew Gray Gubler; Debbie Gibson; Antonia Lofaso. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Tom Green; 12-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown; Tabitha Brown. 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Matthew McConaughey; Lauren Ash; Jonny Cota; Delta Goodrem chats and performs. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:36 a.m. KNBC
The Doctors Pandemic journals; a quarantine skin fast; COVID, T cells and the common cold; boosting immunity. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A TV producer disappears in the Idaho wilderness. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Hyland (“Lady Parts”); author Chasten Buttigieg (“I Have Something to Tell You”). 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Janelle Monáe and Kiersey Clemons. 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Joe Morton (HBO Max’s “Between the World and Me”). 4 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Yasmeen Abutaleb; Sarah Kliff; Fareed Zakaria. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Stacey Abrams; Thomas Middleditch. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ryan Phillippe; David Cross; Wallows perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hugh Laurie; Rachel Bloom; LP; Valerie Franco. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Josh Gad; the Score and AWOLNATION perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Five Star Christmas After she moves back to her rustic hometown, a woman (Bethany Joy Lenz) conspires with her siblings and grandparents to get her father a five-star review for his new bed-and-breakfast from a travel critic (Victor Webster). Barbara Patrick, Paula Shaw and Jay Brazeau also star in this new Christmas romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Dear Christmas A popular podcast host (Melissa Joan Hart) entertains her listeners with true stories of love during the holidays, but her fans don’t know that she’s never actually had a serious romance of her own. Jason Priestley, Robin Givens, Ed Begley Jr., Faith Prince and Nicky Whelan also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Italian Job (2003) 8 a.m. Paramount
Pavarotti (2019) 8 a.m. TMC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8:30 a.m. VH1
Torn Curtain (1966) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Kung Fu Panda (2008) 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. CMT
Licence to Kill (1989) 9:05 a.m. Epix
The Color Purple (1985) 10 a.m. BET
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 10:10 a.m. USA
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. BBC America
Matilda (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Coming to America (1988) 10:55 a.m. and 8 p.m. VH1
Gremlins (1984) 11 a.m. AMC
Marnie (1964) 11 a.m. TCM
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) 11:15 a.m. CMT
Moonraker (1979) 11:20 a.m. Epix
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
Rush Hour (1998) 11:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. MTV
The Spectacular Now (2013) 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) 1:10 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1:10 p.m. USA
The Trouble With Harry (1955) 1:15 p.m. TCM
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) 1:30 p.m. Epix
Jackie Brown (1997) 2:17 p.m. Encore
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003) 2:30 p.m. BBC America
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Shadow of a Doubt (1943) 3 p.m. TCM
Enemy of the State (1998) 3:15 p.m. HBO
Knocked Up (2007) 3:23 p.m. Bravo
Ferdinand (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) 3:55 p.m. Epix
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 4:35 p.m. USA
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 4:56 p.m. Encore
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
7 Faces of Dr. Lao (1964) 5 p.m. TCM
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6 p.m. BET
Ratatouille (2007) 6 p.m. Freeform
The Fifth Element (1997) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
A River Runs Through It (1992) 6:53 p.m. Encore
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 7 and 9:30 p.m. TBS
Billy Rose’s Jumbo (1962) 7 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 7:35 p.m. USA
West Side Story (1961) 8 p.m. KCET
The Avengers (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
Five Star Christmas (2020) 8 p.m. Hallmark
Dear Christmas (2020) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Zootopia (2016) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
The Magnificent Seven (1960) 9 p.m. Encore
Doctor Strange (2016) 9 p.m. Syfy
At the Circus (1939) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Pure Country (1992) 10 p.m. CMT
Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) 10:30 p.m. Epix
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10:30 p.m. VH1
Doc Hollywood (1991) 11 p.m. Ovation
