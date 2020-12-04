What’s on TV Saturday, Sunday Talk: ‘Christmas in Evergreen’
SERIES
Saturday Night Live Jason Bateman hosts with musical guest Morgan Wallen. 8:30 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes (Premiere) Another ghost hunting series. 9 p.m. Travel
Rose Parade Uncovered (N) 9:30 p.m. CW
SPECIALS
30th Annual DIVAs Simply Singing Concert & Telethon Sheryl Lee Ralph presents the 30th celebration of her HIV/AIDS benefit concert featuring performances by Leslie Odom, Gloria Gaynor, Jenifer Lewis, Anthony Hamilton, Lalah Hathaway and others. 7 p.m. CW
SPORTS
College Football UCLA visits Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Ohio State visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ABC; Texas visits Kansas State, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas A&M visits Auburn, 9 a.m. ESPN; Oklahoma State visits TCU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Penn State visits Rutgers, 9 a.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Florida visits Tennessee, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Indiana visits Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m. ABC; West Virginia visits Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Tulsa visits Navy, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa visits Illinois, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Boston College visits Virginia, 12:30 p.m. FS Prime; Stanford visits Washington, 1 p.m. Fox; Oregon visits California, 4 p.m. ESPN; Colorado visits Arizona, 4 p.m. FS1; Clemson visits Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Alabama visits LSU, 5 p.m. CBS; Baylor visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. Fox; Oregon State visits Utah, 7:30 p.m. ESPN;
College Basketball Baylor versus Gonzaga, 10 a.m. CBS
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Frank Buckley Interviews Tristan Harris, Center for Humane Technology. (N) 12:35 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Dr. Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles). Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-Ga.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La). Author and former CIA director John Brennan (“Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, At Home and Abroad”). Cellist Yo-Yo Ma. Panel: Josh Holmes; Catherine Lucey, the Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS America, Iran, Israel and the assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist: Author Ronen Bergman (“Rise and Kill First: The Secret History of Israel’s Targeted Assassinations”); author Dina Esfandiary (“Triple Axis: Iran’s Relations with Russia and China”); author Martin Indyk (“Innocence Abroad: An Intimate American Account Peace Diplomacy in the Middle East”). COVID-19 testing: Michael Mina, Center for Communicable Diseases. The rise of Nazi Germany: Author Margaret MacMillan (“War: How Conflict Shaped Us”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; Rudy Giuliani, attorney for President Trump; Ken Starr; Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. FNC
Face the Nation Moncef Slaoui, Operation Warp Speed. Former Director and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Chris Krebs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D-Chicago). Dr. James Linder, Nebraska Medicine. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager: Panel: Kimberly Atkins; Steve Kornacki; Jeff Mason, Reuters; Danielle Pletka. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Mary Bruce; Jaime Harrison; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Topic: President-elect Joe Biden’s relationship with the press; Thomas Friedman, the New York Times; Author Evan Osnos (“Joe Biden: The Life, The Run, and What Matters Now”). Covering President Trump’s behavior: Julie Pace, the Associated Press. Records being set by the pandemic: Author David Kessler (“Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief”); Esther Choo. Radio host shares why he is “angry talking about coronavirus”: Jeff Deminski (“Deminski & Doyle”). BBC investigation into 1996 interview with Princess Diana: Max Foster. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Kristen Soltis Anderson; Leslie Marshall; Will Cain; Martha MacCallum; Mike Huckabee; Jessica Tarlov. (N) 8 a.m. FNC
60 Minutes (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing In this 2020 holiday sequel, Michelle (Holly Robinson Peete) is busy planning for her wedding and turns over details on the launch of a new museum to her friend (Rukiya Bernard). Antonio Cayonne, Colin Lawrence and Barbara Niven also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Photograph The estranged daughter (Issa Rae) of a celebrated photographer falls for a journalist (LaKeith Stanfield) who is investigating her late mother’s life in this 2020 romantic drama. Chelsea Peretti, Jasmine Cephas Jones (“Hamilton”), Lil Rel Howery and Courtney B. Vance also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve College sweethearts hit pause on their romance when they get tempting job opportunities on opposite sides of the world, and vow to meet in two years to see whether they’re really meant to be together. Only one shows up, but several years later, they are both hired to collaborate on planning a Christmas Eve wedding. Kyla Pratt and Brooks Darnell star in this 2020 holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 8 a.m. FX
First Blood (1982) 8 a.m. Paramount
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 8:29 a.m. TNT
Unstoppable (2010) 8:30 a.m. WGN America
Bachelor Mother (1939) 9 a.m. TCM
Southside With You (2016) 9:30 a.m. Ovation
Knocked Up (2007) 10 a.m. E!
Logan (2017) 10 a.m. FXX
Doc Hollywood (1991) 10:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. POP
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) 11:03 a.m. Syfy
Blazing Saddles (1974) 11:30 a.m. Ovation
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 11:42 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. TNT
Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors (2015) Noon and 7 p.m. CMT
The Apartment (1960) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 12:45 p.m. TMC
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 12:52 p.m. Starz
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 1 and 6:15 p.m. USA
Casino (1995) 1 p.m. VH1
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 2 p.m. IFC
A Golden Christmas 3 (2012) 2 p.m. ION; 5 p.m. KPXN
Blades of Glory (2007) 2 p.m. TBS
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 2:30 p.m. A&E
Meet the Parents (2000) 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 2:40 p.m. TNT
Steel Magnolias (1989) 4 p.m. CMT
The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 5 p.m. OWN
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5:25 p.m. TNT
Queen & Slim (2019) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5:49 p.m. Starz
A Christmas Story (1983) 6 p.m. TBS
The Thin Man (1934) 7 p.m. TCM
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 7 p.m. TOON
Twister (1996) 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. IFC
Slither (2006) 7:15 p.m. TMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 and 10:15 p.m. AMC
Thor (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Double Jeopardy (1999) 8 p.m. Ovation
Wonder (2017) 8 p.m. TBS
Creed (2015) 8 p.m. VH1
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 8:12 p.m. TNT
Chicago (2002) 9 p.m. Encore
The Polar Express (2004) 9 and 11 p.m. Sundance
The Santa Clause (1994) 9:20 p.m. Freeform
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 10 p.m. Epix
Fargo (1996) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Tootsie (1982) 10:57 p.m. Encore
Jerry Maguire (1996) 11 p.m. TBS
Pat and Mike (1952) 11 p.m. TCM
