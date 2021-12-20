What’s on TV Monday: ‘Dynasty’ on The CW; Christmas specials

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Dynasty In the aftermath of her shooting by her former assistant, Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) estranged husband (Adam Huber) turns to Sam and Kirby (Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown) for help. Also, Adam (Sam Underwood) is deeply suspicious about his long-lost sister Amanda (Eliza Bennett), and she mistrusts him. Elaine Hendrix and Grant Show also star as the prime-time soap returns. A new holiday episode follows. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW



Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer throws a holiday open house for judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Carla Hall, where he plans to serve dessert charcuterie boards prepared by the bakers. After the bottom two competitors face off in an elimination challenge of dueling holiday piñata desserts, the finalists incorporate lights into their holiday party theme cake designs before the winner is announced in the season finale. 8 p.m. Food Network

Landscapers Christopher (David Thewlis) opens up about his past as the couple’s relationship with Susan’s (Olivia Colman) parents comes under the spotlight. Lancing and Wilkie (Kate O’Flynn, Samuel Anderson) have a breakthrough in this new episode of the quirky crime drama. 9 p.m. HBO

Tough Love With Hilary Farr In the premiere of this home improvement series, a couple’s small home lacks room for entertaining or home office. 9 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga The two entertainers perform duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday in this encore broadcast. 8 p.m. CBS

Annie Live! A rebroadcast of a live performance of the beloved musical that tells the story of an extraordinary young orphan who overcomes life’s obstacles with inspirational hope and optimism. 8 p.m. NBC

The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed This new holiday special imagines a massive data breach at the North Pole, resulting in the release of millions of secret documents revealing the inner workings and mysteries of Santa’s Christmas operation. 8 p.m. KTTV

Christmas at Belmont Belmont University alumnus Josh Turner is host and featured guest artist for this traditional holiday event, filmed at the university’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. Broadcast by PBS for the 19th consecutive year, the concert features nearly 650 music students and members of the Belmont School of Music performing songs of the Christmas season. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Football Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion versus Tulsa, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

College Basketball Creighton visits DePaul, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Stetson visits Miami, 4 p.m. BSSC; St. John’s visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NFL Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6:30 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Lorne Michaels; author Adam Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Biggs; Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Condoleezza Rice guest co-hosts; Pete Buttigieg. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray LeVar Burton; chef Andrew Zimmern. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Lena Waithe. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Microwave chefs share tips. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”); Dan & Shay performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melanie C; Preacher Lawson (“America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Chlöe Bailey. 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Anita Hill. 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland stars as Dorothy in this 1939 adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s fantasy series. She and her little dog, Toto, follow the yellow brick road, making friends with an unlikely trio along the way. Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Margaret Hamilton and Frank Morgan co-star. 7 p.m. TNT

Candy Cane Candidate After her recent city council campaign ends in a loss, a woman (Jacky Lai) returns to her hometown for Christmas. There she runs into old high school nemesis Parker (Jake Epstein), who defeated her in a bid for class president. Mickeey Nguyen, Kara Duncan and Stephanie Herrera co-star in this holiday romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime

On These Grounds In this explosive 2021 documentary, filmmaker Garrett Zevgetis revisits a racially charged 2015 incident at a South Carolina high school where a white security officer at the school was summoned to the classroom of a math teacher who reported that a Black student was creating a disturbance. A classmate’s video of the violence that followed went viral. 8 p.m. Starz

Reopening Night Filmmaker Rudy Valdez takes viewers behind the scenes at the Public Theater in New York as the cast, crew and staff prepare to mount an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” The eagerly awaited production would mark the return of live theater following more than a year of pandemic-imposed closures. 10 p.m. HBO

1917 (2019) 8:15 a.m. Showtime

The Kid Detective (2020) 8:55 a.m. Starz

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9 a.m. AMC

Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 9:20 a.m. TMC

20 Feet From Stardom (2013) 9:40 a.m. HBO

Home Alone (1990) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:30 a.m. FX

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 11:15 a.m. HBO

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Love & Basketball (2000) 11:30 a.m. VH1

Captain Phillips (2013) 11:43 a.m. Starz

Fatal Attraction (1987) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax

Trading Places (1983) 12:14 p.m. Encore

Mid90s (2018) 12:30 p.m. TMC

Casino (1995) 2 p.m. Showtime

American Beauty (1999) 2 p.m. TMC

Paranormal Activity (2007) 2:02 p.m. Starz

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Cry Freedom (1987) 2:14 p.m. Encore

Lady on a Train (1945) 3 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 4 and 8 p.m. MTV

Wonder Woman (2017) 4 p.m. TNT

Point Break (1991) 4:05 p.m. Syfy

This Is the End (2013) 4:26 p.m. Starz

Little Women (2019) 4:55 p.m. Encore

Scream (1996) 5 p.m. Paramount

We’re No Angels (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Stand by Me (1986) 6 p.m. BBC America

Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. MTV

The American President (1995) 6 p.m. Ovation

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 6 p.m. POP

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 6:05 p.m. Epix

The Santa Clause (1994) 6:20 p.m. Freeform

Twister (1996) 7 p.m. Syfy

Fitzwilly (1967) 7 p.m. TCM

The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network

Scream 2 (1997) 7:30 p.m. Paramount

Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America

Dark Waters (2019) 8 p.m. TMC

Salt (2010) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Cinderella Man (2005) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax

Milk (2008) 10:10 p.m. TMC

The Patriot (2000) 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Goodfellas (1990) 11 p.m. Bravo

