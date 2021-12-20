What’s on TV Monday: ‘Dynasty’ on The CW; Christmas specials
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Dynasty In the aftermath of her shooting by her former assistant, Fallon’s (Elizabeth Gillies) estranged husband (Adam Huber) turns to Sam and Kirby (Rafael de la Fuente, Maddison Brown) for help. Also, Adam (Sam Underwood) is deeply suspicious about his long-lost sister Amanda (Eliza Bennett), and she mistrusts him. Elaine Hendrix and Grant Show also star as the prime-time soap returns. A new holiday episode follows. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW
Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer throws a holiday open house for judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Carla Hall, where he plans to serve dessert charcuterie boards prepared by the bakers. After the bottom two competitors face off in an elimination challenge of dueling holiday piñata desserts, the finalists incorporate lights into their holiday party theme cake designs before the winner is announced in the season finale. 8 p.m. Food Network
Landscapers Christopher (David Thewlis) opens up about his past as the couple’s relationship with Susan’s (Olivia Colman) parents comes under the spotlight. Lancing and Wilkie (Kate O’Flynn, Samuel Anderson) have a breakthrough in this new episode of the quirky crime drama. 9 p.m. HBO
Tough Love With Hilary Farr In the premiere of this home improvement series, a couple’s small home lacks room for entertaining or home office. 9 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga The two entertainers perform duets and solo songs honoring their shared love of the Great American Songbook at Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Bennett’s 95th birthday in this encore broadcast. 8 p.m. CBS
Lady Gaga announces “Love for Sale,” her second album with Tony Bennett. She and the birthday boy, who has Alzheimer’s, perform tonight and Thursday.
Annie Live! A rebroadcast of a live performance of the beloved musical that tells the story of an extraordinary young orphan who overcomes life’s obstacles with inspirational hope and optimism. 8 p.m. NBC
Scherzinger and choreographer Sergio Trujillo explain how they paid tribute to the late Tony winner with a number she originated in the 1982 film.
The Secrets of Christmas: Revealed This new holiday special imagines a massive data breach at the North Pole, resulting in the release of millions of secret documents revealing the inner workings and mysteries of Santa’s Christmas operation. 8 p.m. KTTV
Christmas at Belmont Belmont University alumnus Josh Turner is host and featured guest artist for this traditional holiday event, filmed at the university’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. Broadcast by PBS for the 19th consecutive year, the concert features nearly 650 music students and members of the Belmont School of Music performing songs of the Christmas season. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Football Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion versus Tulsa, 11:30 a.m. ESPN
College Basketball Creighton visits DePaul, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Stetson visits Miami, 4 p.m. BSSC; St. John’s visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Minnesota Vikings visit the Chicago Bears, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6:30 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The San Antonio Spurs visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Lorne Michaels; author Adam Grant. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Biggs; Kristin Chenoweth. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Condoleezza Rice guest co-hosts; Pete Buttigieg. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray LeVar Burton; chef Andrew Zimmern. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Lena Waithe. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Microwave chefs share tips. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”); Dan & Shay performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melanie C; Preacher Lawson (“America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Chlöe Bailey. 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Anita Hill. 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Wizard of Oz Judy Garland stars as Dorothy in this 1939 adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s fantasy series. She and her little dog, Toto, follow the yellow brick road, making friends with an unlikely trio along the way. Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Margaret Hamilton and Frank Morgan co-star. 7 p.m. TNT
The Aug. 15, 1939, premiere of “The Wizard of Oz” in Los Angeles was complete with Munchkins at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.
Candy Cane Candidate After her recent city council campaign ends in a loss, a woman (Jacky Lai) returns to her hometown for Christmas. There she runs into old high school nemesis Parker (Jake Epstein), who defeated her in a bid for class president. Mickeey Nguyen, Kara Duncan and Stephanie Herrera co-star in this holiday romantic comedy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
On These Grounds In this explosive 2021 documentary, filmmaker Garrett Zevgetis revisits a racially charged 2015 incident at a South Carolina high school where a white security officer at the school was summoned to the classroom of a math teacher who reported that a Black student was creating a disturbance. A classmate’s video of the violence that followed went viral. 8 p.m. Starz
Reopening Night Filmmaker Rudy Valdez takes viewers behind the scenes at the Public Theater in New York as the cast, crew and staff prepare to mount an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.” The eagerly awaited production would mark the return of live theater following more than a year of pandemic-imposed closures. 10 p.m. HBO
1917 (2019) 8:15 a.m. Showtime
The Kid Detective (2020) 8:55 a.m. Starz
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9 a.m. AMC
Babe: Pig in the City (1998) 9:20 a.m. TMC
20 Feet From Stardom (2013) 9:40 a.m. HBO
Home Alone (1990) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 10:30 a.m. FX
Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 11:15 a.m. HBO
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Love & Basketball (2000) 11:30 a.m. VH1
Captain Phillips (2013) 11:43 a.m. Starz
Fatal Attraction (1987) 12:10 p.m. Cinemax
Trading Places (1983) 12:14 p.m. Encore
Mid90s (2018) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Casino (1995) 2 p.m. Showtime
American Beauty (1999) 2 p.m. TMC
Paranormal Activity (2007) 2:02 p.m. Starz
Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Cry Freedom (1987) 2:14 p.m. Encore
Lady on a Train (1945) 3 p.m. TCM
Shrek (2001) 4 and 8 p.m. MTV
Wonder Woman (2017) 4 p.m. TNT
Point Break (1991) 4:05 p.m. Syfy
This Is the End (2013) 4:26 p.m. Starz
Little Women (2019) 4:55 p.m. Encore
Scream (1996) 5 p.m. Paramount
We’re No Angels (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
Stand by Me (1986) 6 p.m. BBC America
Bull Durham (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. MTV
The American President (1995) 6 p.m. Ovation
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 6 p.m. POP
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 6:05 p.m. Epix
The Santa Clause (1994) 6:20 p.m. Freeform
Twister (1996) 7 p.m. Syfy
Fitzwilly (1967) 7 p.m. TCM
The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) 7 p.m. Cartoon Network
Scream 2 (1997) 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. BBC America
Dark Waters (2019) 8 p.m. TMC
Salt (2010) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Cinderella Man (2005) 9:40 p.m. Cinemax
Milk (2008) 10:10 p.m. TMC
The Patriot (2000) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Goodfellas (1990) 11 p.m. Bravo
