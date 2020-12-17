What’s on TV Friday: ‘MacGyver’ on CBS; and ‘The Astronauts’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Astronauts After 73 days in space, morale is low, so Elliott (Bryce Gheisar) tries a team-building exercise using a high-tech camera to make a movie in this new episode of the children’s science fiction adventure. Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon also star, and Paige Howard provides the voice of the spaceship’s AI system. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

MacGyver After Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) is kidnapped, Mac (Lucas Till) and the team must break someone out of prison to help find him — a murderous psychopath (Joe Pantoliano), who is now a pacifist — in this new episode. Tristin Mays also stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Christmas Caroler Challenge The final four compete. 8 p.m. The CW

Magnum P.I. Magnum, Higgins and TC (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks and Stephen Hill) try to pull one over on a Customs agent to get Higgins a green card in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC The new episode “The Life and Death of Princess Diana” revisits Diana’s marriage, her life in the royal family and the investigation into her death. 9 p.m. NBC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. The final three teams create miniatures of their ultimate dream Christmas vacation cabins, and the winner get to see it turned into an actual full-sized home. 9 p.m. HGTV

Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS

The Graham Norton Show Claudia Winkleman, Nicola Coughlan and Lee Mack are guests in this new episode of the comedy variety series. The band McFly performs. 11 p.m. BBC America



SPECIALS

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Elsa and Anna (voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell) realize they have no family traditions of their own. So Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) goes on a mission to bring home the best traditions and save Christmas in this holiday special. 8 p.m. ABC

Shrek the Halls Shrek (voice of Mike Myers) isn’t a Christmas kind of guy, but Princess Fiona (voice of Cameron Diaz) loves the holiday, so he goes along — with a little help from Donkey (voice of Eddie Murphy) and the rest of the fairy-tale gang. Antonio Banderas provides the voice for Puss in Boots. 8:30 p.m. ABC

You’ll Be Home for Christmas Albie Mushaney, an Oregon real estate agent who moonlights as Santa, helps first-time homebuyers find their forever home in time for the holidays. 10 p.m. HGTV



SPORTS

College Basketball Florida A&M visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. FS Prime

College Football Pac-12 Championship: Oregon visits USC, 5 p.m. Fox. Also, MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Ringo Starr. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Lady A performs; chef Erin Jeanne McDowell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (“The Christmas Chronicles 2"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”); Darlene Love. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef José Andrés. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Rachel Boston. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Tommy Davidson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Eve’s farewell episode; Sienna Miller. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Nnamdi Asomugha (“Sylvie’s Love”); the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical” performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Christian Serratos; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Parents say their teenager pushes the envelope with rude and disruptive pranks to post on social media. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Craig Robinson (“The Masked Dancer”); Ryan Michelle Bathe (“Sylvie’s Love”); Israel Houghton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Biden transition; Pete Buttigieg as secretary of Transportation; COVID-19 vaccine rollout; stimulus deal negotiations: Sue Davis, NPR; Rachel Scott, ABC; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Olivia Colman; Lucas Hedges; Barry Gibb; Jhené Aiko; Nas. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert George Clooney; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Mulaney; Rita Wilson; Devon Gilfillian performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jimmy Fallon; Joe Manganiello; Kaz Rodriguez. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Billie Eilish; Taylor Swift; Jennifer Hudson; Rebel Wilson; Jason Derulo; Francesca Hayward. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Christmas on the Menu A big-city chef (Kim Shaw) decides to spend Christmas at the rural bed-and-breakfast where she grew up, and where her mother (Cynthia Gibb) just opened a new restaurant. A food critic (Clayton James) who has slammed her culinary work in the past shows up to review the eatery in this new holiday romance. Jesse Kove, Michael Steger and Shanica Knowles also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Jingle All the Way Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a dad searching for the Christmas toy that his son (Jake Lloyd) wants most. Unfortunately, it’s also the toy every other kid wants. Sinbad, Rita Wilson and Phil Hartman also star in this 1996 holiday comedy. 8 p.m. TNT

The Star Timothy Reckart’s 2017 faith-based animated comedy takes the story of the Nativity as a starting point and follows with plenty of family-friendly laughs featuring talking animals. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi provide the voices of Mary and Joseph; the voice cast also includes Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth, Patricia Heaton, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry and Christopher Plummer. Mariah Carey sings the title song. 11 p.m. Freeform

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 a.m. FXX

The Little Foxes (1941) 9 a.m. TCM

The Birdcage (1996) 9:30 a.m. IFC

Wedding Crashers (2005) 9:30 a.m. MTV

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

The First Wives Club (1996) 10:30 and 8 p.m. TMC

Mrs. Miniver (1942) 11:15 a.m. TCM

The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon FX

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 12:45 p.m. Disney XD

Noah (2014) 1:28 and 10:35 p.m. Syfy

Just Mercy (2019) 1:35 p.m. HBO

Meet the Parents (2000) 1:40 p.m. VH1

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2 p.m. BET

Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 2 p.m. TMC

The Santa Clause (1994) 2:20 p.m. Freeform

Back to School (1986) 2:35 p.m. Epix

Rush (2013) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:30 p.m. AMC

Steel Magnolias (1989) 3:30 and 9 p.m. LOGO

Urban Cowboy (1980) 3:35 p.m. TMC

Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

Working Girl (1988) 4:15 p.m. Epix

Ghostbusters (1984) 5 p.m. IFC

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Remember the Night (1940) 5 p.m. TCM

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 5:55 p.m. TMC

The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix

The Apartment (1960) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount

Shrek (2001) 7 and 8:35 p.m. Syfy

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 8 p.m. POP

The Lobster (2015) 8 p.m. Showtime

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. Starz

Tommy (1975) 8:02 p.m. KCET

Ant-Man (2015) 8:30 p.m. USA

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 9 p.m. Ovation

Desk Set (1957) 9 p.m. TCM

Instant Family (2018) 9:30 p.m. Epix

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:30 p.m. IFC

Love Actually (2003) 10 p.m. AMC

Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 11 p.m. Paramount

Black Christmas (1974) 11 p.m. TCM

Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11:02 p.m. POP

Blue Velvet (1986) 11:09 p.m. Encore

Requiem for a Dream (2000) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax

The Jungle Book (2016) 11:58 p.m. TNT

