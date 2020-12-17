What’s on TV Friday: ‘MacGyver’ on CBS; and ‘The Astronauts’
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print, but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Astronauts After 73 days in space, morale is low, so Elliott (Bryce Gheisar) tries a team-building exercise using a high-tech camera to make a movie in this new episode of the children’s science fiction adventure. Miya Cech, Keith L. Williams, Kayden Grace Swan and Ben Daon also star, and Paige Howard provides the voice of the spaceship’s AI system. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
MacGyver After Russ (Henry Ian Cusick) is kidnapped, Mac (Lucas Till) and the team must break someone out of prison to help find him — a murderous psychopath (Joe Pantoliano), who is now a pacifist — in this new episode. Tristin Mays also stars. 8 p.m. CBS
The Christmas Caroler Challenge The final four compete. 8 p.m. The CW
Magnum P.I. Magnum, Higgins and TC (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks and Stephen Hill) try to pull one over on a Customs agent to get Higgins a green card in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC The new episode “The Life and Death of Princess Diana” revisits Diana’s marriage, her life in the royal family and the investigation into her death. 9 p.m. NBC
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Biggest Little Christmas Showdown. The final three teams create miniatures of their ultimate dream Christmas vacation cabins, and the winner get to see it turned into an actual full-sized home. 9 p.m. HGTV
Blue Bloods (N) 10 p.m. CBS
The Graham Norton Show Claudia Winkleman, Nicola Coughlan and Lee Mack are guests in this new episode of the comedy variety series. The band McFly performs. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Elsa and Anna (voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell) realize they have no family traditions of their own. So Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) goes on a mission to bring home the best traditions and save Christmas in this holiday special. 8 p.m. ABC
Shrek the Halls Shrek (voice of Mike Myers) isn’t a Christmas kind of guy, but Princess Fiona (voice of Cameron Diaz) loves the holiday, so he goes along — with a little help from Donkey (voice of Eddie Murphy) and the rest of the fairy-tale gang. Antonio Banderas provides the voice for Puss in Boots. 8:30 p.m. ABC
You’ll Be Home for Christmas Albie Mushaney, an Oregon real estate agent who moonlights as Santa, helps first-time homebuyers find their forever home in time for the holidays. 10 p.m. HGTV
SPORTS
College Basketball Florida A&M visits Georgia Tech, 4 p.m. FS Prime
College Football Pac-12 Championship: Oregon visits USC, 5 p.m. Fox. Also, MAC Championship: Ball State vs. Buffalo, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Ringo Starr. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Lady A performs; chef Erin Jeanne McDowell. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (“The Christmas Chronicles 2"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”); Darlene Love. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef José Andrés. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Rachel Boston. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Tommy Davidson. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Eve’s farewell episode; Sienna Miller. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Nnamdi Asomugha (“Sylvie’s Love”); the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical” performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show Christian Serratos; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Parents say their teenager pushes the envelope with rude and disruptive pranks to post on social media. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Craig Robinson (“The Masked Dancer”); Ryan Michelle Bathe (“Sylvie’s Love”); Israel Houghton. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Biden transition; Pete Buttigieg as secretary of Transportation; COVID-19 vaccine rollout; stimulus deal negotiations: Sue Davis, NPR; Rachel Scott, ABC; Jonathan Swan, Axios. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Olivia Colman; Lucas Hedges; Barry Gibb; Jhené Aiko; Nas. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert George Clooney; Black Pumas perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! John Mulaney; Rita Wilson; Devon Gilfillian performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:30 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jimmy Fallon; Joe Manganiello; Kaz Rodriguez. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Billie Eilish; Taylor Swift; Jennifer Hudson; Rebel Wilson; Jason Derulo; Francesca Hayward. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Christmas on the Menu A big-city chef (Kim Shaw) decides to spend Christmas at the rural bed-and-breakfast where she grew up, and where her mother (Cynthia Gibb) just opened a new restaurant. A food critic (Clayton James) who has slammed her culinary work in the past shows up to review the eatery in this new holiday romance. Jesse Kove, Michael Steger and Shanica Knowles also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Jingle All the Way Arnold Schwarzenegger plays a dad searching for the Christmas toy that his son (Jake Lloyd) wants most. Unfortunately, it’s also the toy every other kid wants. Sinbad, Rita Wilson and Phil Hartman also star in this 1996 holiday comedy. 8 p.m. TNT
The Star Timothy Reckart’s 2017 faith-based animated comedy takes the story of the Nativity as a starting point and follows with plenty of family-friendly laughs featuring talking animals. Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi provide the voices of Mary and Joseph; the voice cast also includes Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key, Kelly Clarkson, Kristin Chenoweth, Patricia Heaton, Tracy Morgan, Tyler Perry and Christopher Plummer. Mariah Carey sings the title song. 11 p.m. Freeform
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 9 a.m. FXX
The Little Foxes (1941) 9 a.m. TCM
The Birdcage (1996) 9:30 a.m. IFC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 9:30 a.m. MTV
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
The First Wives Club (1996) 10:30 and 8 p.m. TMC
Mrs. Miniver (1942) 11:15 a.m. TCM
The Peanuts Movie (2015) Noon FX
Phineas and Ferb: The Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 12:45 p.m. Disney XD
Noah (2014) 1:28 and 10:35 p.m. Syfy
Just Mercy (2019) 1:35 p.m. HBO
Meet the Parents (2000) 1:40 p.m. VH1
The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2 p.m. BET
Your Sister’s Sister (2011) 2 p.m. TMC
The Santa Clause (1994) 2:20 p.m. Freeform
Back to School (1986) 2:35 p.m. Epix
Rush (2013) 2:55 p.m. Cinemax
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 3:30 p.m. AMC
Steel Magnolias (1989) 3:30 and 9 p.m. LOGO
Urban Cowboy (1980) 3:35 p.m. TMC
Double Jeopardy (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation
Working Girl (1988) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Ghostbusters (1984) 5 p.m. IFC
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Remember the Night (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 5:55 p.m. TMC
The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. AMC
Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix
The Apartment (1960) 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 7 p.m. Paramount
Shrek (2001) 7 and 8:35 p.m. Syfy
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 8 p.m. POP
The Lobster (2015) 8 p.m. Showtime
Elf (2003) 8 p.m. Starz
Tommy (1975) 8:02 p.m. KCET
Ant-Man (2015) 8:30 p.m. USA
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 9 p.m. Ovation
Desk Set (1957) 9 p.m. TCM
Instant Family (2018) 9:30 p.m. Epix
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 9:30 p.m. IFC
Love Actually (2003) 10 p.m. AMC
Blade Runner 2049 (2017) 11 p.m. Paramount
Black Christmas (1974) 11 p.m. TCM
Catch Me if You Can (2002) 11:02 p.m. POP
Blue Velvet (1986) 11:09 p.m. Encore
Requiem for a Dream (2000) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax
The Jungle Book (2016) 11:58 p.m. TNT
TV highlights for Dec. 13-19 include “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and a new adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.”
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 13 - 19 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week, Dec. 13: “White Christmas” on AMC and more
Movies on TV this week, Dec. 13: “White Christmas” on AMC and more
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Get our daily Entertainment newsletter
Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.