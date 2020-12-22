Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Television

What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Christmas at the Castle’ on Lifetime

Dan Jeannotte and Brooke Burfitt in "Christmas at the Castle" (2020) on Lifetime.
Dan Jeannotte and Brooke Burfitt in the new holiday drama “Christmas at the Castle” on Lifetime.
(Lifetime)
By Ed Stockly
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) visits Ella (Cassi Davis) in hopes of running into Calvin (Lance Gross) in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games Former winners Darnell Ferguson, Amber Lancaster and Crista Luedtke participate in a new at-home competition when each of them receives one box of groceries and must first prepare a hot lunch and then a Sunday dinner, in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Sandra (Tayler Buck) has a sudden change of heart concerning Lindor (Nicholas Duvernay), and her parents want to know why in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET

The Great Christmas Light Fight The season finale showcases holiday displays in Burbank; Brooklyn; Atlanta; Independence, Ky.; Winter Haven, Fla.; Alexandria, Va.; Corriganville, Md.; and Surf City, N.C. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Daniella and Sabrina (Mignon, Novi Brown) support Andi (Kj Smith) who feels as if she is being punished for dating a married man in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

SPECIALS

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town A lanky mailman (voice of Fred Astaire) tells the origin story of Santa in this animated 1970 special. 8 p.m. ABC and 10:50 p.m. Freeform

Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery This new documentary charts the recovery process of “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro in the aftermath of a September bowling accident that left his right hand horribly mangled. 9 p.m. TLC

SPORTS

College Football New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech versus Georgia Southern, noon ESPN; Montgomery Bowl: Memphis versus Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, noon ESPN2. Also, Xavier visits Creighton, noon FS1; Georgetown visits Seton Hall, 2 p.m. FS1; Villanova visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Connecticut visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dr. Celine Gounder; Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Katie Ledecky; Guy Fieri; Marcus Samuelsson; NYC Children’s Choir performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Laverne Cox; cooking with Jocelyn Delk Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Kal Penn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ryan Michelle Bathe; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Tamron Hall LeAnn Rimes performs; Debbie Allen. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Nicolle Wallace. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gal Gadot; Ricky Martin; Lana Del Rey performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Meryl Streep; Chris Stapleton performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Kyle Chandler; Sturgill Simpson performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kaley Cuoco; Cazzie David; Valerie Franco. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Jamie Oliver. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Meet Me in St. Louis In director Vincente Minnelli’s nostalgic 1944 musical, a St. Louis family learns they must move to New York just before the 1904 World’s Fair opens. Featuring Judy Garland performing “The Boy Next Door,” “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor and Leon Ames also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Christmas at the Castle A New York perfume expert flies to Scotland to acquire a rare fragrance owned by a dashing but stubborn aristocrat who isn’t interested in selling. Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte, Geraldine Somerville and Nicholas Farrell star in this holiday drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

I Used to Go Here Gillian Jacobs stars a struggling writer who is invited to speak at her alma mater, just days after her debut novel bombs, in writer-director Kris Rey’s 2020 comedy. Jemaine Clement, Hannah Marks, Forrest Goodluck, Josh Wiggins, Kate Micucci and Jorma Taccone also star. 10:45 p.m. HBO

Fight Club (1999) 8 a.m. IFC

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Ad Astra (2019) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Ali (2001) 9 a.m. TMC

Grease (1978) 9:55 a.m. MTV

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:35 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Spectre (2015) 11 a.m. FX

All That Heaven Allows (1955) 11 a.m. TCM

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Signs (2002) 12:15 p.m. Syfy

Love Actually (2003) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Pocketful of Miracles (1961) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 1 p.m. KOCE and KPBS; 3:30 p.m. KVCR

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 1 p.m. Showtime

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:05 p.m. Paramount

District 9 (2009) 1:05 p.m. TMC

The Town (2010) 1:15 p.m. TNT

The Santa Clause (1994) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 1:55 p.m. Epix

The Cooler (2003) 3 p.m. TMC

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:35 and 9 p.m. Paramount

John Wick (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Deadpool (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX

Ice Age (2002) 5:23 p.m. Encore

Casino Royale (2006) 6 p.m. IFC

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Frozen (2013) 6:48 p.m. Encore

Early Man (2018) 7 p.m. Disney XD

The Cheaters (1945) 7 p.m. TCM

House Party (1990) 7 p.m. VH1

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC

Pleasantville (1998) 8 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8 p.m. Syfy

Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. TMC

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Contraband (2012) 8:50 p.m. HBO

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 9 p.m. OWN

The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 10 p.m. BBC America

Monsters University (2013) 10:13 p.m. Encore

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:15 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:29 p.m. Syfy

Television
