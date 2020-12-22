What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Christmas at the Castle’ on Lifetime

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne Miranda (Keshia Knight Pulliam) visits Ella (Cassi Davis) in hopes of running into Calvin (Lance Gross) in this new episode. 8 p.m. BET

Guy’s Grocery Games Former winners Darnell Ferguson, Amber Lancaster and Crista Luedtke participate in a new at-home competition when each of them receives one box of groceries and must first prepare a hot lunch and then a Sunday dinner, in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living Sandra (Tayler Buck) has a sudden change of heart concerning Lindor (Nicholas Duvernay), and her parents want to know why in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. BET

The Great Christmas Light Fight The season finale showcases holiday displays in Burbank; Brooklyn; Atlanta; Independence, Ky.; Winter Haven, Fla.; Alexandria, Va.; Corriganville, Md.; and Surf City, N.C. 9 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Daniella and Sabrina (Mignon, Novi Brown) support Andi (Kj Smith) who feels as if she is being punished for dating a married man in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET



SPECIALS

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town A lanky mailman (voice of Fred Astaire) tells the origin story of Santa in this animated 1970 special. 8 p.m. ABC and 10:50 p.m. Freeform

Buddy Valastro: Road to Recovery This new documentary charts the recovery process of “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro in the aftermath of a September bowling accident that left his right hand horribly mangled. 9 p.m. TLC



SPORTS

College Football New Orleans Bowl: Louisiana Tech versus Georgia Southern, noon ESPN; Montgomery Bowl: Memphis versus Florida Atlantic, 4 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball UCLA visits Oregon, noon ESPN2. Also, Xavier visits Creighton, noon FS1; Georgetown visits Seton Hall, 2 p.m. FS1; Villanova visits Marquette, 4 p.m. FS1; Connecticut visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Dr. Celine Gounder; Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Katie Ledecky; Guy Fieri; Marcus Samuelsson; NYC Children’s Choir performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Laverne Cox; cooking with Jocelyn Delk Adams. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel; Kal Penn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ryan Michelle Bathe; Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

Tamron Hall LeAnn Rimes performs; Debbie Allen. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Nicolle Wallace. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gal Gadot; Ricky Martin; Lana Del Rey performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Meryl Streep; Chris Stapleton performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Emily Blunt; Kyle Chandler; Sturgill Simpson performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kaley Cuoco; Cazzie David; Valerie Franco. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kevin Bacon; Jamie Oliver. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Meet Me in St. Louis In director Vincente Minnelli’s nostalgic 1944 musical, a St. Louis family learns they must move to New York just before the 1904 World’s Fair opens. Featuring Judy Garland performing “The Boy Next Door,” “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Margaret O’Brien, Mary Astor and Leon Ames also star. 5 p.m. TCM

Christmas at the Castle A New York perfume expert flies to Scotland to acquire a rare fragrance owned by a dashing but stubborn aristocrat who isn’t interested in selling. Brooke Burfitt, Dan Jeannotte, Geraldine Somerville and Nicholas Farrell star in this holiday drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

I Used to Go Here Gillian Jacobs stars a struggling writer who is invited to speak at her alma mater, just days after her debut novel bombs, in writer-director Kris Rey’s 2020 comedy. Jemaine Clement, Hannah Marks, Forrest Goodluck, Josh Wiggins, Kate Micucci and Jorma Taccone also star. 10:45 p.m. HBO

Fight Club (1999) 8 a.m. IFC

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Ad Astra (2019) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Ali (2001) 9 a.m. TMC

Grease (1978) 9:55 a.m. MTV

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 10:35 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Spectre (2015) 11 a.m. FX

All That Heaven Allows (1955) 11 a.m. TCM

Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Signs (2002) 12:15 p.m. Syfy

Love Actually (2003) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Pocketful of Miracles (1961) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 1 p.m. KOCE and KPBS; 3:30 p.m. KVCR

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 1 p.m. Showtime

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 1:05 p.m. Paramount

District 9 (2009) 1:05 p.m. TMC

The Town (2010) 1:15 p.m. TNT

The Santa Clause (1994) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 1:55 p.m. Epix

The Cooler (2003) 3 p.m. TMC

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 3:10 p.m. HBO

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 3:35 and 9 p.m. Paramount

John Wick (2014) 3:45 p.m. IFC

Deadpool (2016) 4:30 p.m. FX

Ice Age (2002) 5:23 p.m. Encore

Casino Royale (2006) 6 p.m. IFC

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Frozen (2013) 6:48 p.m. Encore

Early Man (2018) 7 p.m. Disney XD

The Cheaters (1945) 7 p.m. TCM

House Party (1990) 7 p.m. VH1

Elf (2003) 8 p.m. AMC

Pleasantville (1998) 8 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8 p.m. Syfy

Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. TMC

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Contraband (2012) 8:50 p.m. HBO

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 9 p.m. OWN

The Polar Express (2004) 10 p.m. AMC

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 10 p.m. BBC America

Monsters University (2013) 10:13 p.m. Encore

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:15 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 11:29 p.m. Syfy

