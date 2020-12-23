8 TV shows perfect for watching with your family during the holidays

Even in the days before stay-at-home orders and COVID-19 case spikes, the waning days of the year were liable to leave you and your household with plenty of unstructured free time. So it’s understandable if you’re feeling antsy about filling the hours between opening presents and bidding sweet adieu to 2020.

The Times TV team is here to help. Whether you’ve already stuffed yourself full of Christmas classics or have decided to steer clear of forced holiday cheer, it’s highly likely you’ll need nonseasonal recommendations in your arsenal during the upcoming days, and we’ve compiled the following list of eight series the whole family can watch together without the adults being driven mad by the “Paw Patrol” theme or the 1,338th verse of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” May the odds be ever in your favor, folks.