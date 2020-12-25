What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Smallfoot’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen Not a fan of eggs, Guy Fieri’s mood lifts as his friends make an almost-eggless breakfast in the season premiere of the cooking show. Aarti Sequeira makes Halloumi Cheese Bites with Beetroot Chutney, Michael Voltaggio mixes Grapefruit Daiquiris and Justin Warner bakes Cherry Almond Granola. Noon Food Network

Escape to the Chateau (N) 8 p.m. HGTV

Advertisement

History’s Greatest Mysteries “Roswell: The First Witness” (N) 9 p.m. History

Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes (N) 9 p.m. Travel



SPORTS

College Football SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Louisiana versus Texas-San Antonio, 12:30 p.m. ABC; LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky versus Georgia State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl: Liberty versus Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Kentucky visits Louisville, 10 a.m. ESPN; Houston visits UCF, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Northwestern, 11 a.m. FS1; Gonzaga versus Virginia, 1 p.m. CBS; Indiana visits Illinois, 1 p.m. FS1

Advertisement

NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Detroit Lions, 10 a.m. NFL; the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders, 5:15 p.m. NFL

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC



SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

Advertisement

State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FNC

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC

Face the Nation Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of Washington. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Books: co-authors Susan Glasser and Peter Baker (“The Man Who Ran Washington”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”); author Isabel Wilkerson (“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”). 2021 predictions: Major Garrett; Nancy Cordes; Jeff Pegues; David Martin; Ed O’Keefe; Paula Reid; Kris Van Cleave. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Meet the Press (N) 8 and 1:30 a.m. KNBC;1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Jerome M. Adams, Coronavirus Task Force. Panel: Chris Christie; Heidi Heitkamp; Leah Wright Rigueur, Brandeis University; Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. KABC, 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria GPS 10 a.m. CNN

60 Minutes A profile of Shakira. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

Casablanca An exiled and bitter American (Humphrey Bogart) running a popular nightclub in Casablanca can’t help but fall in love again with his erstwhile sweetheart (Ingrid Bergman) in this 1942 classic. Peter Lorre also stars. 5 p.m. TCM

The Way We Were Sydney Pollack directed the 1973 romantic drama about a political activist (Barbra Streisand) and a clean-cut military man (Robert Redford). Their opposing views push them apart but their attraction never wanes. The classic love story is enhanced by the title song, written by Marvin Hamlisch. 7 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Smallfoot Based on an unpublished children’s book by Sergio Pablos, this charming 2018 computer-animated musical comedy from director Karey Kirkpatrick follows a band of Yeti whose peaceful life in the Himalayas is disrupted when they encounter a human pilot (voiced by Jack Quaid) whose plane has crashed. They’re stunned because they had always thought humans were mythical creatures. The voice cast includes Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James and Gina Rodriguez. 7 p.m. TOON

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 8 a.m. KLCS; 9 a.m. KPBS

Blazing Saddles (1974) 8:30 a.m. Ovation

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 8:39 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Little Women (2019) 8:48 a.m. Starz

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 9 a.m. TCM

Taken (2008) 9:24 a.m. and 10:49 p.m. Encore

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Help (2011) 9:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. POP

The Green Mile (1999) 10 a.m. History

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10 a.m. VH1

Clear and Present Danger (1994) 10:30 a.m. Ovation

Advertisement

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 11 a.m. TMC

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 11:05 a.m. and 9:28 p.m. Starz

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 11:10 a.m. USA

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 11:15 a.m. Showtime

Advertisement

Wedding Daze (2006) 11:28 a.m. Cinemax

Groundhog Day (1993) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Italian Job (2003) Noon CMT

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Noon FX

Advertisement

Galaxy Quest (1999) Noon TRU

Ben-Hur (1959) 1 p.m. TCM

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Braveheart (1995) 2 p.m. Sundance

Advertisement

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 2 p.m. Syfy

Thunderball (1965) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 2:10 p.m. USA

Wedding Crashers (2005) 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central

Advertisement

Ad Astra (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:50 p.m. Starz

Airplane! (1980) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 3 p.m. FXX

Advertisement

Paddington 2 (2017) 3 p.m. TOON

Matilda (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform

Tootsie (1982) 3:47 p.m. Encore

The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Advertisement

The Jungle Book (2016) 4 p.m. TNT

Long Shot (2019) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 5 p.m. KCOP

District 9 (2009) 5 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 5 and 6 p.m. TOON

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:25 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 5:40 p.m. USA

Se7en (1995) 5:45 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Men in Black (1997) 5:47 p.m. Encore

Platoon (1986) 6 p.m. Epix

Full Metal Jacket (1987) 6 p.m. Showtime

Ex Machina (2015) 7 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Oliver! (1968) 8 p.m. KVCR

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC

Inside Out (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 p.m. FX

Advertisement

Independence Day (1996) 8 p.m. HBO

1917 (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime

Shrek 2 (2004) 8 p.m. TNT

The Goonies (1985) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 8:30 p.m. USA

Double Jeopardy (1999) 9 p.m. Ovation

The Fugitive (1993) 9 p.m. Sundance

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 11 p.m. USA

That Thing You Do! (1996) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 11:55 p.m. Epix

Advertisement