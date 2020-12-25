What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Smallfoot’
SERIES
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen Not a fan of eggs, Guy Fieri’s mood lifts as his friends make an almost-eggless breakfast in the season premiere of the cooking show. Aarti Sequeira makes Halloumi Cheese Bites with Beetroot Chutney, Michael Voltaggio mixes Grapefruit Daiquiris and Justin Warner bakes Cherry Almond Granola. Noon Food Network
Escape to the Chateau (N) 8 p.m. HGTV
History’s Greatest Mysteries “Roswell: The First Witness” (N) 9 p.m. History
Most Terrifying With Jason Hawes (N) 9 p.m. Travel
SPORTS
College Football SERVPRO First Responder Bowl: Louisiana versus Texas-San Antonio, 12:30 p.m. ABC; LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky versus Georgia State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl: Liberty versus Coastal Carolina, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Kentucky visits Louisville, 10 a.m. ESPN; Houston visits UCF, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Ohio State visits Northwestern, 11 a.m. FS1; Gonzaga versus Virginia, 1 p.m. CBS; Indiana visits Illinois, 1 p.m. FS1
NFL Football The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Detroit Lions, 10 a.m. NFL; the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders, 5:15 p.m. NFL
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. FNC
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC
Face the Nation Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.). Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, bishop of Washington. Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Books: co-authors Susan Glasser and Peter Baker (“The Man Who Ran Washington”); author Jon Meacham (“His Truth Is Marching on: John Lewis and the Power of Hope”); author Isabel Wilkerson (“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”). 2021 predictions: Major Garrett; Nancy Cordes; Jeff Pegues; David Martin; Ed O’Keefe; Paula Reid; Kris Van Cleave. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 and 1:30 a.m. KNBC;1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Jerome M. Adams, Coronavirus Task Force. Panel: Chris Christie; Heidi Heitkamp; Leah Wright Rigueur, Brandeis University; Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. KABC, 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS 10 a.m. CNN
60 Minutes A profile of Shakira. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
Casablanca An exiled and bitter American (Humphrey Bogart) running a popular nightclub in Casablanca can’t help but fall in love again with his erstwhile sweetheart (Ingrid Bergman) in this 1942 classic. Peter Lorre also stars. 5 p.m. TCM
The Way We Were Sydney Pollack directed the 1973 romantic drama about a political activist (Barbra Streisand) and a clean-cut military man (Robert Redford). Their opposing views push them apart but their attraction never wanes. The classic love story is enhanced by the title song, written by Marvin Hamlisch. 7 p.m. TCM
Smallfoot Based on an unpublished children’s book by Sergio Pablos, this charming 2018 computer-animated musical comedy from director Karey Kirkpatrick follows a band of Yeti whose peaceful life in the Himalayas is disrupted when they encounter a human pilot (voiced by Jack Quaid) whose plane has crashed. They’re stunned because they had always thought humans were mythical creatures. The voice cast includes Channing Tatum, James Corden, Zendaya, Common, LeBron James and Gina Rodriguez. 7 p.m. TOON
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 8 a.m. KLCS; 9 a.m. KPBS
Blazing Saddles (1974) 8:30 a.m. Ovation
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020) 8:39 a.m. HBO
Little Women (2019) 8:48 a.m. Starz
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) 9 a.m. TCM
Taken (2008) 9:24 a.m. and 10:49 p.m. Encore
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 9:30 a.m. AMC
The Help (2011) 9:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. POP
The Green Mile (1999) 10 a.m. History
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 10 a.m. VH1
Clear and Present Danger (1994) 10:30 a.m. Ovation
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 11 a.m. TMC
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 11:05 a.m. and 9:28 p.m. Starz
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 11:10 a.m. USA
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Wedding Daze (2006) 11:28 a.m. Cinemax
Groundhog Day (1993) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Italian Job (2003) Noon CMT
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) Noon FX
Galaxy Quest (1999) Noon TRU
Ben-Hur (1959) 1 p.m. TCM
The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Braveheart (1995) 2 p.m. Sundance
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 2 p.m. Syfy
Thunderball (1965) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 2:10 p.m. USA
Wedding Crashers (2005) 2:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Ad Astra (2019) 2:30 p.m. HBO
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 2:50 p.m. Starz
Airplane! (1980) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) 3 p.m. FXX
Paddington 2 (2017) 3 p.m. TOON
Matilda (1996) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Tootsie (1982) 3:47 p.m. Encore
The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Jungle Book (2016) 4 p.m. TNT
Long Shot (2019) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 5 p.m. KCOP
District 9 (2009) 5 p.m. TMC
Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) 5 and 6 p.m. TOON
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 5:25 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 5:40 p.m. USA
Se7en (1995) 5:45 p.m. Syfy
Men in Black (1997) 5:47 p.m. Encore
Platoon (1986) 6 p.m. Epix
Full Metal Jacket (1987) 6 p.m. Showtime
Ex Machina (2015) 7 p.m. TMC
Oliver! (1968) 8 p.m. KVCR
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 8 p.m. AMC
Inside Out (2015) 8 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8 p.m. FX
Independence Day (1996) 8 p.m. HBO
1917 (2019) 8 p.m. Showtime
Shrek 2 (2004) 8 p.m. TNT
The Goonies (1985) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 8:30 p.m. USA
Double Jeopardy (1999) 9 p.m. Ovation
The Fugitive (1993) 9 p.m. Sundance
Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 10:30 p.m. KTBN
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 11 p.m. USA
That Thing You Do! (1996) 11:30 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 11:55 p.m. Epix
