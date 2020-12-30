What’s on TV Thursday: New Year’s specials; UCLA basketball

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Real Housewives of Dallas Five women navigate the social scene in one of the Lone Star State’s most dynamic cities as the unscripted series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Bravo



NEW YEAR’S SPECIALS

Who Can Forget Brian Kilmeade, Dean Cain, Joe Piscopo, Liz Claman and Tyrus look back at one of the craziest years in history, including the pandemic, the election, social unrest, “Tiger King” and TikTok. 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News

New Year’s Eve Live Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host a celebration in New York’s Times Square, featuring appearances and performances by John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti LaBelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, the Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi. 5 and 10:30 p.m. CNN

New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020 Carson Daly hosts early evening New Year’s Eve events from Times Square, joined by cohosts Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Amber Ruffin. Performers from across the country include Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Jason Derulo, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Goo Goo Dolls, AJR, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, and Sting featuring Shirazee. 8 p.m. NBC

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 Billy Porter joins Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square for ABC’s coverage of the evening’s activities leading up to the iconic dropping of the ball at midnight. Parts 1 and 2, 8 and 10 p.m.; part 3, 11:30 p.m., following local news.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast Ken Jeong and Joel McHale toast the highs and roast the lows of 2020. Part 1, 8 p.m.; part 2, 11 p.m., following local news.

United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America Airing as part of PBS’ national New Year’s Eve special broadcast, this new special includes performances filmed at George Washington’s Virginia home at Mount Vernon and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring the American Pops Orchestra conducted by Luke Frazier and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta. 8 p.m. KOCE

Las Vegas Countdown to 2021 (N) 8:58 p.m. CW

New Year’s Eve Live Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin cohost. (N) 9:30 p.m. CNN

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 Celebrity hosts emcee the countdown to the new year, live in New York’s Times Square, with special musical performances and surprise guests as America bids farewell to 2020. Part 1, 10 p.m.; part 2,11:30 p.m., following local news.

Feliz 2021 (N) 10 p.m. KMEX

SPORTS

College Football Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Tulsa versus Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Arizona Bowl: Ball State versus San Jose State, 11 a.m. CBS; AutoZone Liberty Bowl: West Virginia versus Army, 1 p.m. ESPN; Mercari Texas Bowl: Arkansas versus TCU, 5 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Michigan visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Utah visits UCLA, 4 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits USC, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada visits New Mexico, 6 p.m. FS1



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Vivian Chan, Alejandra Ramos and Jet Tila. (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America Lucy Hale; Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Bailey. (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon (“5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas”); Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Cheerleader Coach”); Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”). (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The View Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”); Darlene Love performs. 10 a.m. ABC

Rachael Ray 10 a.m. Fox

The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. Fox

Tamron Hall 1 p.m. ABC

The Doctors 2 p.m. KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Superintelligence”). 3 p.m. NBC

The Dr. Oz Show 3 p.m. Fox

The Wendy Williams Show 4 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan David Oyelowo. 11 p.m. TBS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert George Clooney. 11:35 p.m. CBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 12:30 a.m. NBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers 1:32 a.m. NBC

MOVIES

That’s Entertainment! Fred Astaire, Liza Minnelli, Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney, James Stewart, Bing Crosby and Peter Lawford show clips from 1928-58 MGM musicals. 5 p.m. TCM

Joker Director Todd Phillips’ unsettling 2019 psychological thriller stars Joaquin Phoenix as a failed stand-up comic who gradually sinks into madness. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy costar. 10:35 p.m. HBO

Logan (2017) 8 a.m. FX; 7 p.m. KMEX

American Sniper (2014) 8 a.m. History

Carlito’s Way (1993) 8 a.m. Paramount

Pretty in Pink (1986) 8 a.m. Sundance

After the Thin Man (1936) 8 a.m. TCM

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9 a.m. CMT

The Terminator (1984) 9 a.m. Ovation

Inside Man (2006) 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

The Grifters (1990) 9:22 a.m. Cinemax

King Kong (2005) 9:28 a.m. Starz

1917 (2019) 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Showtime

Erin Brockovich (2000) 10 a.m. Sundance

Another Thin Man (1939) 10 a.m. TCM

Rush Hour (1998) 11 a.m. BET

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 11 a.m. FXX

Donnie Brasco (1997) 11 a.m. Paramount

Ad Astra (2019) 11:05 a.m. HBO

Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. CMT

Double Jeopardy (1999) 11:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Ovation

Hustlers (2019) Noon and 10 p.m. Showtime

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 1 and 3 p.m. FXX

Casino (1995) 1 p.m. Paramount

Patriot Games (1992) 1 and 10:10 p.m. TMC

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 2 and 7 p.m. AMC

Deadpool (2016) 2 p.m. FX

Blazing Saddles (1974) 2 p.m. Ovation

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 2:38 and 11:07 p.m. Starz

Back to the Future (1985) 3 p.m. Lifetime

Harriet (2019) 3:30 p.m. HBO

The Breakfast Club (1985) 4 and 10:30 p.m. CMT

Hitch (2005) 4 p.m. Showtime

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. AMC

Deadpool 2 (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX

Scarface (1983) 4:30 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5:30 p.m. Lifetime

Just Mercy (2019) 5:40 p.m. HBO

The Fighter (2010) 6:03 p.m. Cinemax

The Cooler (2003) 6:15 p.m. TMC

The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. BET

John Wick (2014) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount

That’s Entertainment, Part 2 (1976) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Black Panther (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 p.m. HBO

Mean Girls (2004) 8 p.m. Lifetime

That’s Entertainment! III (1994) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Half Nelson (2006) 11:32 p.m. Cinemax

