What’s on TV Thursday: New Year’s specials; UCLA basketball
SERIES
The Real Housewives of Dallas Five women navigate the social scene in one of the Lone Star State’s most dynamic cities as the unscripted series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. Bravo
NEW YEAR’S SPECIALS
Who Can Forget Brian Kilmeade, Dean Cain, Joe Piscopo, Liz Claman and Tyrus look back at one of the craziest years in history, including the pandemic, the election, social unrest, “Tiger King” and TikTok. 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Fox News
New Year’s Eve Live Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen host a celebration in New York’s Times Square, featuring appearances and performances by John Mayer, Snoop Dogg, Patti LaBelle, Jimmy Buffett, Carole Baskin, Josh Groban, the Goo Goo Dolls and Jon Bon Jovi. 5 and 10:30 p.m. CNN
New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020 Carson Daly hosts early evening New Year’s Eve events from Times Square, joined by cohosts Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Amber Ruffin. Performers from across the country include Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Jason Derulo, Kylie Minogue, Pentatonix, Goo Goo Dolls, AJR, Chloe x Halle, CNCO, Bebe Rexha featuring Doja Cat, and Sting featuring Shirazee. 8 p.m. NBC
Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2021 Billy Porter joins Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale in Times Square for ABC’s coverage of the evening’s activities leading up to the iconic dropping of the ball at midnight. Parts 1 and 2, 8 and 10 p.m.; part 3, 11:30 p.m., following local news.
Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast Ken Jeong and Joel McHale toast the highs and roast the lows of 2020. Part 1, 8 p.m.; part 2, 11 p.m., following local news.
United in Song: Celebrating the Resilience of America Airing as part of PBS’ national New Year’s Eve special broadcast, this new special includes performances filmed at George Washington’s Virginia home at Mount Vernon and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Featuring the American Pops Orchestra conducted by Luke Frazier and the National Symphony Orchestra conducted by JoAnn Falletta. 8 p.m. KOCE
Las Vegas Countdown to 2021 (N) 8:58 p.m. CW
New Year’s Eve Live Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin cohost. (N) 9:30 p.m. CNN
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 Celebrity hosts emcee the countdown to the new year, live in New York’s Times Square, with special musical performances and surprise guests as America bids farewell to 2020. Part 1, 10 p.m.; part 2,11:30 p.m., following local news.
Feliz 2021 (N) 10 p.m. KMEX
SPORTS
College Football Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl: Tulsa versus Mississippi State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Arizona Bowl: Ball State versus San Jose State, 11 a.m. CBS; AutoZone Liberty Bowl: West Virginia versus Army, 1 p.m. ESPN; Mercari Texas Bowl: Arkansas versus TCU, 5 p.m. ESPN
College Basketball Michigan visits Maryland, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Utah visits UCLA, 4 p.m. FS1; Colorado visits USC, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada visits New Mexico, 6 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. CBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Vivian Chan, Alejandra Ramos and Jet Tila. (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America Lucy Hale; Nicola Coughlan and Jonathan Bailey. (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon (“5 More Sleeps ’til Christmas”); Vivica A. Fox (“The Wrong Cheerleader Coach”); Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”). (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The View Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”); Darlene Love performs. 10 a.m. ABC
Rachael Ray 10 a.m. Fox
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. Fox
Tamron Hall 1 p.m. ABC
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Superintelligence”). 3 p.m. NBC
The Dr. Oz Show 3 p.m. Fox
The Wendy Williams Show 4 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Conan David Oyelowo. 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert George Clooney. 11:35 p.m. CBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 12:30 a.m. NBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. CBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers 1:32 a.m. NBC
MOVIES
That’s Entertainment! Fred Astaire, Liza Minnelli, Gene Kelly, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Donald O’Connor, Debbie Reynolds, Mickey Rooney, James Stewart, Bing Crosby and Peter Lawford show clips from 1928-58 MGM musicals. 5 p.m. TCM
Joker Director Todd Phillips’ unsettling 2019 psychological thriller stars Joaquin Phoenix as a failed stand-up comic who gradually sinks into madness. Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy costar. 10:35 p.m. HBO
Logan (2017) 8 a.m. FX; 7 p.m. KMEX
American Sniper (2014) 8 a.m. History
Carlito’s Way (1993) 8 a.m. Paramount
Pretty in Pink (1986) 8 a.m. Sundance
After the Thin Man (1936) 8 a.m. TCM
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9 a.m. CMT
The Terminator (1984) 9 a.m. Ovation
Inside Man (2006) 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
The Grifters (1990) 9:22 a.m. Cinemax
King Kong (2005) 9:28 a.m. Starz
1917 (2019) 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Showtime
Erin Brockovich (2000) 10 a.m. Sundance
Another Thin Man (1939) 10 a.m. TCM
Rush Hour (1998) 11 a.m. BET
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 11 a.m. FXX
Donnie Brasco (1997) 11 a.m. Paramount
Ad Astra (2019) 11:05 a.m. HBO
Grease (1978) 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. CMT
Double Jeopardy (1999) 11:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Ovation
Hustlers (2019) Noon and 10 p.m. Showtime
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 1 and 3 p.m. FXX
Casino (1995) 1 p.m. Paramount
Patriot Games (1992) 1 and 10:10 p.m. TMC
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 2 and 7 p.m. AMC
Deadpool (2016) 2 p.m. FX
Blazing Saddles (1974) 2 p.m. Ovation
Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (2019) 2:38 and 11:07 p.m. Starz
Back to the Future (1985) 3 p.m. Lifetime
Harriet (2019) 3:30 p.m. HBO
The Breakfast Club (1985) 4 and 10:30 p.m. CMT
Hitch (2005) 4 p.m. Showtime
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 4:30 and 9:30 p.m. AMC
Deadpool 2 (2018) 4:30 p.m. FX
Scarface (1983) 4:30 and 11:30 p.m. Paramount
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. MLB
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 5:30 p.m. Lifetime
Just Mercy (2019) 5:40 p.m. HBO
The Fighter (2010) 6:03 p.m. Cinemax
The Cooler (2003) 6:15 p.m. TMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 6:30 and 11:30 p.m. BET
John Wick (2014) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Paramount
That’s Entertainment, Part 2 (1976) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Black Panther (2018) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 p.m. HBO
Mean Girls (2004) 8 p.m. Lifetime
That’s Entertainment! III (1994) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Half Nelson (2006) 11:32 p.m. Cinemax
TV highlights for Dec. 27-Jan. 2 include New Year’s Eve celebrations, a Rose Parade special and a profile of Laura Ingalls Wilder on PBS.
