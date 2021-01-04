What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Alex Trebek’s final episodes continue through Friday. 7 p.m. ABC

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Zoey (Jane Levy) returns to work after an extended bereavement and finds new dynamics in her life in the season premiere of the romantic comedy. One surprise is that two rivals for her affection (Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart) have become friends. Alex Newell also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Journalist Gayle King, screenwriter and director Jordan Peele and Issa Rae (HBO’s “Insecure”) are featured in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

This Is Us Randall (Sterling K. Brown) has a brush with viral fame that leads him to an unexpected discovery. Also, Kevin (Justin Hartley) ponders which path would be the best for him to take. Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz also star. 9 p.m. NBC

PBS American Portrait This documentary miniseries draws from more than 11,000 personal stories submitted by people across America exploring what it means to be an American today. 9 p.m. KOCE

Nurses (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Proof Is Out There (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. History



ELECTION COVERAGE

Georgia Senate Runoffs Coverage of the vote to fill two seats, which will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years, will be covered as breaking news on major broadcast and cable news networks, along with special programs. 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 9 p.m. CNN; 3, 4, 9 and 11 p.m. MSNBC; 4 p.m. Bloomberg and Fox Business; 10 p.m. Fox News



SPECIALS

2020 Heisman Trophy Presentation Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask are finalists. The 2020 ceremony will be held virtually, hosted by Chris Fowler. 4 p.m. ESPN

Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip Chef Gino D’Acampo and restaurateur Fred Sirieix accompany the TV chef on a culinary tour of the western United States in an RV in this new special. 8 p.m. Fox

SPORTS

College Basketball Florida visits Alabama, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Villanova visits DePaul, 4 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Miami, 5 p.m. ESPN; Rutgers visits Michigan State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1; Kansas visits TCU, 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. FS Prime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tim Tebow; Sara Shepard and Lilia Buckingham; Ken Jennings. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ralph Macchio (“Cobra Kai”); Ken Jennings (“The Chase”); regulating blood sugar for weight loss. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tim Tebow. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Gary Dourdan; Ashley Iaconetti Haibon and Jared Haibon; author Simon Majumdar. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Joel McHale. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kelly Ripa; choreographer Bruno Tonioli. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Laura Vanderkam. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Borderline”; Mary Steenburgen; Busta Rhymes; DeVon Franklin. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A jobless man doesn’t regularly shower, brush his teeth, shave, clean his room or change his clothes. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Why 39 cult members might have taken their own lives; a Hollywood producer arrested for sexual assaults. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Randy Jackson (“Name That Tune”); Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Tracee Ellis Ross. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Gwen Stefani performs; Ralph Macchio. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Author Dr. Sanjay Gupta; Anya Taylor-Joy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jim Parsons; Elizabeth Olsen; Yungblud performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden James Marsden; Tim Minchin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

The Lion King Jon Favreau directed this 2019 version of the 1994 animated blockbuster that chronicles the coming of age of Simba (Donald Glover), a lion cub whose royal father (James Earl Jones) has been murdered by Simba’s villainous uncle (Chiwetel Ejiofor). The voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Alfre Woodard, Beyoncé and John Oliver. 8 p.m. ABC

Lucy in the Sky After a mission in orbit an astronaut (Natalie Portman) returns to Earth and starts to lose touch with reality in this 2019 feature inspired by real-life events. Jon Hamm, Dan Stevens, Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Judy (2019) 10:15 a.m. Epix

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 10:30 a.m. FX

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 11 a.m. AMC

Jerry Maguire (1996) 11 a.m. Sundance

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

American Hustle (2013) 2 p.m. Sundance

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:05 p.m. Epix

True Romance (1993) 2:10 p.m. Starz

The Lobster (2015) 2:35 p.m. Showtime

Zathura (2005) 2:45 p.m. Syfy

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 3 p.m. AMC

Batman Begins (2005) 3 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

World War Z (2013) 3:30 p.m. FXX

Pain and Glory (2019) 3:56 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 4 p.m. FX

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 4 p.m. Ovation

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 4 p.m. TMC

Taken (2008) 4:12 p.m. Starz

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 4:45 p.m. Syfy

Matilda (1996) 5 p.m. Freeform

Dark Victory (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Groundhog Day (1993) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Mean Girls (2004) 5:35 p.m. MTV

Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:50 p.m. Epix

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 5:53 p.m. Encore

Zoolander (2001) 6 p.m. IFC

The Others (2001) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty in Pink (1986) 7 p.m. Freeform

Rio (2011) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 7 p.m. TCM

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

A Simple Favor (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

The Breakfast Club (1985) 9 p.m. Freeform

The Goonies (1985) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938) 9 p.m. TCM

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 10 p.m. BBC America

Scary Movie (2000) 10:30 p.m. VH1

Thoroughbreds (2017) 11 p.m. FX

Thelma & Louise (1991) 11 p.m. Ovation

White Heat (1949) 11 p.m. TCM

