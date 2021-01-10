What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Good Doctor’ on ABC
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Ellen’s Game of Games (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Matt’s first date with Bri triggers an emotional bombshell. Also, some of the women dress up for a wedding photo shoot in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Antiques Roadshow (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Alaska: The Last Frontier: The Frozen Edge (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Kids Baking Championship For this challenge, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman task the young bakers with working in teams to create cupcake rainbows. 8 p.m. Food Network
100 Day Dream Home (N) 8 p.m. HGTV
The Wall (N) 9 p.m. NBC
American Experience New episode “The Codebreaker” offers a fascinating portrait of Elizabeth Smith Friedman, a suburban wife and mother whose painstaking secret work as a cryptanalyst for the U.S. government helped send infamous gangsters to prison, brought down a massive Nazi spy ring during World War II and was the foundation for the National Security Agency (NSA). 9 p.m. KOCE
30 Coins Elena and Paco (Megan Montaner, Miguel Ángel Silvestre) receive word of a local mirror that seems to be haunted. As Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández) spends a night investigating the tricks the mirror can play, he begins to feel an irresistible pull. Macarena Gómez also stars in this new episode. (Subtitled-English) 9 p.m. HBO
Ty Breaker Ty Pennington enlists the help of some of his fellow designers to help conflicted homeowners who are unhappy in their current space in this new home series. 9 p.m. HGTV
Weakest Link (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor The coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on Dr. Lim (Christina Chang), as she tries to help a returned soldier cope with a severe case of PTSD in this new episode of the medical drama. Antonia Thomas and Freddie Highmore also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens Musician and filmmaker and Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) directed the new documentary “A Day in the Life of America,” capturing a portrait of a country in turmoil by filming across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., during a single day: July 4, 2017. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
All American Stories NFL veteran Spencer Paysinger presents true stories of athletes who overcame challenges to succeed in various fields of play. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
College Basketball Connecticut visits DePaul, 3 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”); Tom Payne. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show David Oyelowo; Wilmer Valderrama; Syd and Shea McGee (“Dream Home Makeover”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors COVID and the sense of taste; erectile dysfunction treatment for people younger than 40. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil After spending thousands of dollars on her Nigerian husband, a woman suspects he is scamming her. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 vaccine shortage. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Keke Palmer (“Alice”); guest cohost Angie Martinez. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rashida Jones; Bill Burr; Old Dominion performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Amber Ruffin and Lacey Lamar; Future Islands performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Lowe; Zoe Wees performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh (Season premiere) (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The School of Rock (2003) 9:35 a.m. HBO
The Karate Kid (2010) 10 a.m. MTV; 5 p.m. Sundance
Urban Cowboy (1980) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Space Cowboys (2000) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Taken (2008) 11:15 a.m. Starz
Downton Abbey (2019) 11:25 a.m. HBO
1917 (2019) 11:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Showtime
Breakdown (1997) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 12:30 p.m. TMC
Trainwreck (2015) 1 p.m. FXX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon
36 Hours (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The Rock (1996) 1:30 p.m. AMC
First Blood (1982) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Warrior (2011) 1:50 p.m. Epix
Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Dark of the Sun (1968) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Cast Away (2000) 3:20 p.m. HBO
The Bourne Identity (2002) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
The Hangover (2009) 4 p.m. FXX
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4:10 p.m. Cinemax
Changing Lanes (2002) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Twister (1996) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Top Gun (1986) 5 p.m. Showtime
The Four Feathers (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Donnie Brasco (1997) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform
Speed (1994) 6 p.m. Syfy
Lethal Weapon (1987) 7 p.m. AMC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Jungle Book (1942) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Beetlejuice (1988) 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. E!
Scarface (1983) 8 p.m. Encore
A Bronx Tale (1993) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance
A Star Is Born (2018) 8 and 11 p.m. TNT
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Baby Boy (2001) 9 p.m. BET
The Thief of Bagdad (1940) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 9:30 p.m. AMC
The Help (2011) 9:45 p.m. Paramount
The Green Mile (1999) 10:30 p.m. Syfy
Carlito’s Way (1993) 10:53 p.m. Encore
Thelma & Louise (1991) 11:35 p.m. Epix
TV highlights for Jan. 10-16 include Maria Callas on “Great Performances” and the return of “American Gods”
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 10 - 16 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: Jan. 10: “Citizen Kane” on TCM; “Glory” on Encore; “In the Heat of the Night” on TCM and more
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.