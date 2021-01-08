What’s on TV This Week: Maria Callas, ‘American Gods’ and more

SUNDAY

Make it so! “Star Trek’s” Patrick Stewart is feted at the inaugural “Critics Choice Super Awards” celebrating the best in sci-fi, fantasy, action and horror. Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez host. 8 p.m. The CW

This new job taking care of a businessman’s brood may be the death of her yet in the TV movie “The Nanny Murders.” With Mia Topalian. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Step right up! The inside-the-Beltway shenanigans continue in Season 6 of “The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth.” 8 p.m. Showtime

Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) and all your favorite “American Gods” return in Season 3 of this dark fantasy drama based on the Neil Gaiman novel. 8 p.m. Starz

Is there a veterinarian in the house? The classic 1930s-set drama “All Creatures Great and Small” gets a reboot on “Masterpiece.” With Nicholas Ralph and the late Diana Rigg. 9 p.m. KOCE

Have putter, will travel: The two-part sports documentary “Tiger” traces the life and career of golf superstar Tiger Woods. 9 p.m. HBO

Speaking of “Masterpiece,” original host Alistair Cooke is remembered on a very special episode of the anthology series. 10 p.m. KOCE

MONDAY

The documentary “Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy” recalls the devastating impact of the war on drugs on communities of color beginning in the 1980s. Anytime, Netflix

Go team! The Crimson Tide of Alabama and the Ohio State Buckeyes meet for all the marbles in the “College Football Playoff National Championship” in Miami. 5 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2

Young athletes who overcame adversity share their “All American Stories” in this docuseries inspired by the TV drama “All American.” 8 p.m. The CW

A trailblazing female cryptanalyst who helped Feds take down mobsters and the Allies win WWII is saluted in “The Codebreaker” on “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Trading Spaces’” Ty Pennington plays the “Ty Breaker” for folks who can’t decide whether to remodel or relocate in this home renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV

From sea to shining sea: Film crews working in all 50 states capture “A Day in the Life of America” in this documentary directed by Jared Leto and airing on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Q&A: Jared Leto on the smell of smog, reprising his Gucci gig and guilty pleasures Q&A: Jared Leto on the smell of smog, reprising his Gucci gig and guilty pleasures Three years after appearing in his first ad campaign for Gucci fragrances, actor and musician Jared Leto is about to be everywhere again on behalf of the brand — and alongside singer Lana Del Rey — in a series of commercials for Gucci Guilty Pour Homme and Gucci Guilty Pour Femme (the latter of which has been reformulated from an eau de toilette to an eau de parfum) shot in Los Angeles and unveiled this week.

Country music’s Luke Combs is the Texas Rattlesnake’s first guest in a new season of the chat show “Straight Up Steve Austin.” 11 p.m. USA

TUESDAY

If you’ve got the time, they’ve got the terror tales in a second season of the anthology series “Two Sentence Horror Stories.” 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW

“The Resident” and “Prodigal Son” return with new seasons. Matt Czuchry stars in the former, Tom Payne in the latter. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, news anchor Norah O’Donnell and designer Zac Posen explore their family histories on the season finale of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A First Nations teen faces forces unseen in the Canadian-made supernatural drama “Trickster.” Joel Oulette stars. 9 p.m. The CW

The mani-pedis still come with a side of drama in Season 2 of the Long Island-set reality series “Unpolished.” 10 p.m. TLC

WEDNESDAY

The docuseries “Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer” remembers the rapist-murderer who terrorized Southern California in the mid-1980s. Anytime, Netflix

Reality bites: Two former stars of a “Vampire Diaries”-like TV series try to move on with their lives in the comedy “Everyone Is Doing Great.” Anytime, Hulu

The hills are alive with the sound of creatures great and small in the two-part visit to “The Alps” on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“I do” is already a done deal in a new cycle of the reality series “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

The potential pitfalls of those do-it-yourself genetic home-testing kits are pondered in “Secrets in Our DNA” on a new “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Kyra Sedgwick isn’t going to let a little thing like an empty nest put the kibosh on her maternal meddling in the sitcom “Call Your Mother.” 9:30 p.m. ABC

International relief workers assemble to assist Somalis suffering through drought and famine in a new episode of “When Disaster Strikes.” 10 p.m. KOCE

THURSDAY

Have you seen me? Our gal Dory (Alia Shawkat) is the one who’s gone missing this time in a new season of the dark comedy “Search Party.” Anytime, HBO Max

The truth is in there: A former advisor with the Air Force’s Project Blue Book cracks open her case files in the docuseries “UFO Witness.” Anytime, Discovery+

FRIDAY

They’re crazy, they’re rich and yes, they’re Asian in the L.A.-set reality series “Bling Empire.” Anytime, Netflix

Where in the world is Gina Rodriguez? Back in voice booth for a third season of the animated series “Carmen Sandiego.” Anytime, Netflix

“Disenchantment” sets in for a third season of this animated fantasy comedy from “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening. Anytime, Netflix

Sam Cooke, Jim Brown, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali walk into a hotel room — no joke! — in Regina King’s fact-based 2020 drama “One Night in Miami.” With “Hamilton’s” Leslie Odom Jr. Anytime, Netflix

“The Avengers’” Anthony Mackie is more machine than man in the futuristic action thriller “Outside the Wire.” Anytime, Netflix

Dun, dun, dun! The nanny (Nell Tiger Free) returns in a second season of M. Night Shyamalan’s mystery drama “Servant.” With Lauren Ambrose. Anytime, Apple TV+

Old married couple: “The Avengers’” Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their MCU roles in the quirky superhero series “WandaVision.” Anytime, Disney+

Former series regular Peyton List puts in an appearance on the season premiere of the camp-y comedy “Bunk’d.” 7:30 p.m. Disney Channel

Small-town tweens travel through time to unlock the “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” in this fantasy series. 8 p.m. Disney Channel

Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell give their regards to “Musicals and the Movies” in the debut of “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Brava! Diva of divas Maria Callas graces the stage in a 1964 production of Puccini’s “Tosca” at London’s Royal Opera House on a new “Great Performances.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Black female entrepreneurs join forces to revitalize a historic business district in Jackson, Miss., in the reality series “Belle Collective.” 10 p.m. OWN

SATURDAY

A diverse community comes together to celebrate itself in “The Dream Show: A Salute to South LA.” 7 p.m. KTLA

Her long-lost sister is evil — evil, I tells ya! — in the TV movie “The Evil Twin.” With Emily Piggford. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Not-yet-legendary French mime Marcel Marceau (Jesse Eisenberg) joins the “Resistance” during WWII in this effective 2020 bio-drama. 8 p.m. Showtime

All is fair in love and competitive skiing in the TV movie “Two for the Win.” With Charlotte Sullivan and Trevor Donovan. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

