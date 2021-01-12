What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Conners’ on ABC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) helps Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) plan a murder mystery party for the family. Also, Erica’s (Hayley Orrantia) uncertainty over choosing a college major isn’t helped by Barry’s (Troy Gentile) related attitude. Jeff Garlin and George Segal also star in this new episode with guest stars David Koechner, Tim Meadows and Jennifer Irwin. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Dancer Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale are the panelists and Craig Robinson hosts. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature Newborn animals that grow up during the spring and summer must learn how to survive in the mountain winters in “The Alps: The High Life” (Part 1 of 2). 8 p.m. KOCE

Undercover Billionaire (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Married at First Sight (season premiere) 8 p.m. Lifetime

American Housewife Holly Robinson Peete guest stars as a close friend of Katie (Katy Mixon) who moves to Westport. Also, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) learns what Greg (Diedrich Bader) has been hiding. Giselle Eisenberg and Daniel DiMaggio also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

SEAL Team Frustrated by the absence of leads on Ray’s (Neil Brown Jr.) whereabouts, Jason (David Boreanaz) considers crossing a dangerous line to locate him in this new episode. Max Thieriot, A.J. Buckley, Justin Melnick and Tyler Grey also star with guest stars Tim Chiou and Ben Youcef. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

The Conners Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) is unsettled by a visit from his mother (Kat Purgal), who brings sad news. Also, Becky and Emilio (Lecy Goranson, guest star Rene Rosado) get to know each other better. John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA The new episode “Secrets in Our DNA” explores the value of DNA testing and the risks of entrusting this private data to commercial enterprises and online databases. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Call Your Mother Kyra Sedgwick stars in this new comedy as a bored and restless empty-nester who moves across the country to reinsert herself in the lives of her adult children. Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares and Austin Crute costar and Sherri Shepherd has a recurring role. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET

S.W.A.T. The team pursues a sniper who’s targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around town to lure unsuspecting engine companies. Shemar Moore, Lina Esco, Alex Russell, David Lim, Jay Harrington and Laura James star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

When Disaster Strikes Humanitarians race to meet people’s basic needs in Somalia as the country battles for survival amid drought. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (season premiere) (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS



SPECIALS

The Second Impeachment of President Trump PBS NewsHour presents special coverage. 6 a.m. KCET. It will be covered as breaking news and with special programming on other cable news and broadcast channels.

The Price Is Right at Night Adam Devine plays for charity. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 2:15 p.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP

College Basketball Arkansas visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Folake Olowofoyeku. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Justin Timberlake; Ryder Allen; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Regina King; Kyra Sedgwick; Paul Bettany. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View James Comey. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Michael Ealy (“Fatale”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Drew Carey; Rabbi Steve Leder. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Female entrepreneurs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jane Krakowski (“Name That Tune”); musical duo Tegan and Sara Quin (“High School”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”; Amanda Seyfried; Sarah Hyland; Seventeen performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman feels defeated by her adopted 11-year-old son’s behavior and fears for her other kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper (“The Lead With Jake Tapper”); Dr. Sanjay Gupta (“Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Andrew Rannells. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Riz Ahmed; Angela Bassett; Jacob Collier; Mahalia. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Paul Mescal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bryan Cranston; Carrie Coon; Beach Bunny performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Bobby Moynihan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Paul Bettany; Lennie James. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rainn Wilson. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Mississippi Grind (2015) 8 a.m. TMC

The Curse of the Cat People (1944) 9 a.m. TCM

Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 9:15 a.m. and 7:18 p.m. Encore

Anna Karenina (2012) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

1408 (2007) 9:29 a.m. Syfy

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 10:15 a.m. Epix

The Night of the Hunter (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man (2002) 10:56 a.m. and 10:46 p.m. Encore

Tombstone (1993) Noon History

Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 1 and 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Hereditary (2018) 1:15 and 11 p.m. Showtime

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Zoolander (2001) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Ferdinand (2017) 2 p.m. FXX

Transformers (2007) 2 and 11 p.m. TNT

The Debt (2010) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Grease (1978) 3:30 p.m. Showtime

While You Were Sleeping (1995) 4 p.m. Freeform

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX

Murder by Death (1976) 5 p.m. TCM

Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT

Independence Day (1996) 5:35 p.m. HBO

Stand by Me (1986) 5:46 p.m. Encore

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Sing (2016) 6:30 p.m. FXX

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC

Thor (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Point Break (1991) 8 p.m. HBO

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Ten Little Indians (1966) 8:30 p.m. TCM

The Lobster (2015) 9 p.m. Showtime

Tin Cup (1996) 9:18 p.m. Starz

Death at a Funeral (2007) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

