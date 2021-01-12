What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Conners’ on ABC
SERIES
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) helps Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) plan a murder mystery party for the family. Also, Erica’s (Hayley Orrantia) uncertainty over choosing a college major isn’t helped by Barry’s (Troy Gentile) related attitude. Jeff Garlin and George Segal also star in this new episode with guest stars David Koechner, Tim Meadows and Jennifer Irwin. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Dancer Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ken Jeong and Ashley Tisdale are the panelists and Craig Robinson hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature Newborn animals that grow up during the spring and summer must learn how to survive in the mountain winters in “The Alps: The High Life” (Part 1 of 2). 8 p.m. KOCE
Undercover Billionaire (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Married at First Sight (season premiere) 8 p.m. Lifetime
American Housewife Holly Robinson Peete guest stars as a close friend of Katie (Katy Mixon) who moves to Westport. Also, Taylor (Meg Donnelly) learns what Greg (Diedrich Bader) has been hiding. Giselle Eisenberg and Daniel DiMaggio also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Frustrated by the absence of leads on Ray’s (Neil Brown Jr.) whereabouts, Jason (David Boreanaz) considers crossing a dangerous line to locate him in this new episode. Max Thieriot, A.J. Buckley, Justin Melnick and Tyler Grey also star with guest stars Tim Chiou and Ben Youcef. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
The Conners Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) is unsettled by a visit from his mother (Kat Purgal), who brings sad news. Also, Becky and Emilio (Lecy Goranson, guest star Rene Rosado) get to know each other better. John Goodman, Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA The new episode “Secrets in Our DNA” explores the value of DNA testing and the risks of entrusting this private data to commercial enterprises and online databases. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (season finale) (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Name That Tune (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Call Your Mother Kyra Sedgwick stars in this new comedy as a bored and restless empty-nester who moves across the country to reinsert herself in the lives of her adult children. Rachel Sennott, Joey Bragg, Patrick Brammall, Emma Caymares and Austin Crute costar and Sherri Shepherd has a recurring role. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 9:30 p.m. BET
S.W.A.T. The team pursues a sniper who’s targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around town to lure unsuspecting engine companies. Shemar Moore, Lina Esco, Alex Russell, David Lim, Jay Harrington and Laura James star. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
When Disaster Strikes Humanitarians race to meet people’s basic needs in Somalia as the country battles for survival amid drought. (N) 10 p.m. KOCE
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (season premiere) (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
The Second Impeachment of President Trump PBS NewsHour presents special coverage. 6 a.m. KCET. It will be covered as breaking news and with special programming on other cable news and broadcast channels.
The Price Is Right at Night Adam Devine plays for charity. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 2:15 p.m. NBCSP; the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
College Basketball Arkansas visits LSU, 4 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Georgetown, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Folake Olowofoyeku. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19 pandemic; Justin Timberlake; Ryder Allen; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Regina King; Kyra Sedgwick; Paul Bettany. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View James Comey. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Michael Ealy (“Fatale”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Drew Carey; Rabbi Steve Leder. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Female entrepreneurs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Jane Krakowski (“Name That Tune”); musical duo Tegan and Sara Quin (“High School”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams”; Amanda Seyfried; Sarah Hyland; Seventeen performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman feels defeated by her adopted 11-year-old son’s behavior and fears for her other kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jake Tapper (“The Lead With Jake Tapper”); Dr. Sanjay Gupta (“Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Andrew Rannells. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Riz Ahmed; Angela Bassett; Jacob Collier; Mahalia. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Samantha Bee; Paul Mescal. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bryan Cranston; Carrie Coon; Beach Bunny performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Bobby Moynihan. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Paul Bettany; Lennie James. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Rainn Wilson. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Mississippi Grind (2015) 8 a.m. TMC
The Curse of the Cat People (1944) 9 a.m. TCM
Driving Miss Daisy (1989) 9:15 a.m. and 7:18 p.m. Encore
Anna Karenina (2012) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
1408 (2007) 9:29 a.m. Syfy
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 10:15 a.m. Epix
The Night of the Hunter (1955) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man (2002) 10:56 a.m. and 10:46 p.m. Encore
Tombstone (1993) Noon History
Seance on a Wet Afternoon (1964) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) 1 and 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Hereditary (2018) 1:15 and 11 p.m. Showtime
Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 1:30 p.m. FX
Star Trek: First Contact (1996) 1:40 p.m. Epix
Zoolander (2001) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Ferdinand (2017) 2 p.m. FXX
Transformers (2007) 2 and 11 p.m. TNT
The Debt (2010) 2:05 p.m. Cinemax
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Bunny Lake Is Missing (1965) 2:30 p.m. TCM
Grease (1978) 3:30 p.m. Showtime
While You Were Sleeping (1995) 4 p.m. Freeform
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX
Murder by Death (1976) 5 p.m. TCM
Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT
Independence Day (1996) 5:35 p.m. HBO
Stand by Me (1986) 5:46 p.m. Encore
Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB
Sing (2016) 6:30 p.m. FXX
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Star Trek (2009) 8 p.m. AMC
Thor (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Point Break (1991) 8 p.m. HBO
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Ten Little Indians (1966) 8:30 p.m. TCM
The Lobster (2015) 9 p.m. Showtime
Tin Cup (1996) 9:18 p.m. Starz
Death at a Funeral (2007) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
