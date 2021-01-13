What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Superstore’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’ on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Mr. Mayor Jayden (Bobby Moynihan) interviews candidates for an opening on the team. Also, Neil (Ted Danson) gets sidetracked during a town hall. Kyla Kenedy, Holly Hunter, Vella Lovell and Mike Cabellon also star. 8 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals The series ends its season with two new episodes. Stephen Kramer Glickman is a guest in the first, and Griffin Gluck in the second. 8 and 8:30 p.m. The CW

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Drew Carey, Teri Hatcher and Chrissy Metz play for charity. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen Chef Gordon Ramsay challenges the chefs to create a shrimp dish worthy of the Hell’s Kitchen restaurant’s opening-night menu in this new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

Beat Bobby Flay Al Roker and Katie Lee compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

Superstore After the store changes its policy of locking up Black beauty products, Garrett (Colton Dunn) leads the employees as they grapple with systemic racism in the store and Glenn (Mark McKinney) tries to right the store’s wrongs. Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash and Nico Santos also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

The Chase Contestants James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter (“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time”) meet again in a new episode of this quiz show. 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat Kat (Mayim Bialik) wins a free trip to Puerto Rico for herself and a friend but doesn’t have anyone to go with in this new episode of the comedy. Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Last Man Standing (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Star Trek: Discovery In this new episode Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) heads to the ISS Charon bearing a special “gift” for the Emperor. Also, with help, Stamets (Anthony Rapp) gets some clarity while trapped inside the mycelial network. Doug Jones, Mary Chieffo, Jason Isaacs and Shazad Latif also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Top Secret Videos (season finale) (N) 10:30 p.m. TRU



SPORTS

College Basketball Washington State visits UCLA, 2 p.m. FS1; Pepperdine visits Gonzaga, 2 p.m. ESPN2; BYU visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Houston visits South Florida, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Purdue visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Oregon, 6 p.m. ESPN; SMU visits Memphis, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Oregon State, 8 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sesame Street resident Elmo. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Gwen Stefani performs; Alex Toussaint. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Hunter Hayes performs; Kristin Cavallari. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jennifer Lopez; Katy Mixon (“American Housewife”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Rob Lowe; author Dondré Whitfield. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Bevy Smith (“Revelations”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tom Selleck. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Bethenny Frankel; Joss Stone performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Meagan Good (“If Not Now, When?”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”; Ralph Macchio; Iliza Shlesinger; Brandi Milloy; Rex Chapman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says he believes “they” are torturing him with electrical devices. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik (“Call Me Kat”); Chet Faker performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Jon Gosselin (“Jon & Kate Plus 8") fights severe COVID-19; men who kill pregnant women. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Lisa Edelstein (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Mackie; Cristin Milioti; Rico Nasty performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Finneas performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kate Winslet; Javicia Leslie; Foo Fighters perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Anne Hathaway; Jane Levy. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andie MacDowell; Why Don’t We performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Stone Cold Steve Austin. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC



MOVIES

Tombstone (1993) 8 a.m. History

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 8:35 a.m. HBO

Lean on Pete (2017) 8:40 a.m. TMC

Gravity (2013) 9 a.m. AMC

Meet the Parents (2000) 9 a.m. Showtime

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Ferdinand (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) 10:15 a.m. Sundance

Thor (2011) 10:30 a.m. Epix

The Dark Knight (2008) 11 a.m. MTV

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 12:30 p.m. FX

Married to the Mob (1988) 12:32 p.m. Cinemax

The Brothers Karamazov (1958) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Star Trek (2009) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Garden State (2004) 1:31 p.m. Encore

Public Enemies (2009) 1:46 p.m. Starz

Pretty in Pink (1986) 2 p.m. Freeform

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 2:18 p.m. Cinemax

Sing (2016) 2:30 p.m. FXX

The Big Lebowski (1998) 2:30 p.m. Showtime

The Inspector General (1949) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Breakfast Club (1985) 4 p.m. Freeform

Neighbors (2014) 4 p.m. FX

Gladiator (2000) 4:30 p.m. AMC

While We’re Young (2014) 4:30 p.m. Showtime

Premium Rush (2012) 4:34 and 10:42 p.m. Starz

The Old Maid (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Flags of Our Fathers (2006) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Dead Poets Society (1989) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 6 p.m. Freeform

Old Acquaintance (1943) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Creed (2015) 7 p.m. VH1

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 p.m. AMC

Fury (2014) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 p.m. CMT

The Brothers McMullen (1995) 8 p.m. Epix

The King of Staten Island (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997) 8 p.m. TMC

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

The Goonies (1985) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. BET

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Truman Show (1998) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10:34 p.m. Encore

Fargo (1996) 11 p.m. AMC

Casino (1995) 11:30 p.m. CMT

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 11:30 p.m. Syfy

