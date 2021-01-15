What’s on TV Saturday, plus Sunday talk shows: ‘Two for the Win’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SPECIALS

The Dream Show: A Salute to South L.A. This new special salutes the inspirational artists, musicians, chefs, cowboys, entrepreneurs and gardeners who make South L.A. a hub of culture and innovation. The program benefits the MLK Community Healthcare Center. 7 p.m. The CW



SPORTS

College Basketball Ohio State visits Illinois, 9 a.m. Fox; North Carolina visits Florida State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Georgia visits Ole Miss, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Georgetown visits Providence, 9 a.m. FS1; Syracuse visits Pittsburgh, 9 a.m. FS Prime; San Diego State visits Utah State, 10:30 a.m. CBS; Kentucky visits Auburn, 11 a.m. ESPN; Michigan visits Minnesota, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Marquette visits St. John’s, 11 a.m. FS1; Georgia Tech visits NC State, 11 a.m. FS Prime; George Mason visits Rhode Island, 11 a.m. NBCSP; Baylor visits Texas Tech, 1 p.m. ESPN; Florida visits Mississippi State, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Butler, 1 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Clemson, 3 p.m. ESPN; Northern Iowa visits Loyola-Chicago, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Loyola Marymount visits Pacific, 3 p.m. FS Prime; Gonzaga visits Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 5 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits Oklahoma State, 5 p.m. ESPN2; BYU visits San Francisco, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Rams visit the Green Bay Packers, 1:30 p.m. Fox; the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills, 5:15 p.m. NBC

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 6 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. FS Prime

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Sandra Vergara. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY TALK SHOWS

CBS News Sunday Morning Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.). Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Former National Security Advisor and author H.R. McMaster (“Battlegrounds: The Fight to Defend the Free World”). Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS The national security implications of the attack on the Capitol; can the inauguration of President-elect Biden be conducted safely?: former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. Who were the Capitol attackers; sedition and far-right extremism in America: author Cynthia Miller-Idriss (“Hate in the Homeland: The New Global Far Right”). Policy changes Mike Pompeo is making on the way out at the State Department: Susan Glasser, the New Yorker. How the U.S. came close to disaster: author Timothy Snyder (“On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons From the Twentieth Century”). (N) 7 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell; Glenn Greenwald, the Intercept; Alan Dershowitz. (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Incoming CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.). Mayor Melvin Carter (D-St. Paul, Minn.). Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. Latest polling results: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Panel: Rich Lowry; Claire McCaskill; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Kate Bedingfield, incoming White House communications director. Impeachment manager Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas). Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Sara Fagen; Karen Finney. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Incoming director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Tim Cook, Apple. Panel: Karl Rove; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The end of the Trump era: Maggie Haberman. An inside look at extremism in America and how the media should be covering it: Alex Stamos and Christopher Krebs. Newsrooms take new security precautions: Dan Shelley, Radio Television Digital News Association. The American appetite for news during multiple crises: author Nicole Hemmer (“Messengers of the Right”); Eugene Daniels, Politico (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Leslie Marshall; Will Cain; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Mike Emanuel; Hogan Gidley; Jason Chaffetz; Harold Ford Jr. (N) 8 a.m. FNC

Frank Buckley Interviews 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

60 Minutes The security efforts being made to protect the presidential inauguration; the siege on the U.S. Capitol; NFL quarterback Alex Smith’s comeback after nearly losing his leg in a catastrophic on-field injury. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



MOVIES

The Evil Twin After escaping a long-term abusive relationship, a woman flees to her hometown, where she discovers she has a long-lost twin sister who may be a murderer. Emily Piggford, Ish Morris, Cory Lee and Tomas Chovanec star in this new drama. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Two for the Win When a world champion ski racer returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life, he finds love on the slopes with a local ski instructor in this new romance. Trevor Donovan, Charlotte Sullivan and Siobhan Murphy star. 9 p.m. Hallmark

Dallas Buyers Club Matthew McConaughey is cast as a modern cowboy diagnosed as HIV-positive in 1985. He goes to various, often risky lengths to find a cure on his own. Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner and Steve Zahn also star in this 2013 drama. 10 p.m. Showtime

Apollo 13 (1995) 8 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Paramount

Ginger & Rosa (2012) 8 a.m. TMC

Best in Show (2000) 9 a.m. Showtime

Action in the North Atlantic (1943) 9 a.m. TCM

Meet the Parents (2000) 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. USA

The School of Rock (2003) 9:15 a.m. HBO

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10 a.m. FXX

Judy (2019) 10:05 a.m. Epix

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 10:22 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Encore

WarGames (1983) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 11:05 a.m. Freeform

Friday Night Lights (2004) 11:05 a.m. HBO

Rachel and the Stranger (1948) 11:15 a.m. TCM

A League of Their Own (1992) 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Paramount

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 12:10 p.m. Starz

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 12:30 p.m. AMC

First Blood (1982) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Rear Window (1954) 1 p.m. TCM

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) 1 p.m. TMC

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 1 p.m. TNT

Matilda (1996) 1:10 p.m. Freeform

Casino Royale (2006) 1:30 p.m. IFC

Men of Honor (2000) 2 p.m. History

Friday (1995) 2:05 and 8:13 p.m. Bravo

The Karate Kid (1984) 2:30 p.m. AMC

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. Paramount

In the Heat of the Night (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

A Bug’s Life (1998) 3:15 p.m. Freeform

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3:30 p.m. TNT

On the Waterfront (1954) 4 p.m. KCET

Moana (2016) 4 p.m. Disney

Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. FS1

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 5 p.m. FXX

Unforgiven (1992) 5 p.m. History

Interview With the Vampire (1994) 5 p.m. REELZ

The Searchers (1956) 5 p.m. TCM

Shrek (2001) 5:20 p.m. Freeform

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 5:30 p.m. Ovation

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 5:45 p.m. Epix

Field of Dreams (1989) 6 p.m. MLB

Cliffhanger (1993) 6 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 6:15 p.m. TNT

Ready or Not (2019) 6:23 p.m. Cinemax

Hustlers (2019) 7:05 p.m. TMC

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 7:06 p.m. Encore

Along Came Jones (1945) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Lion King (1994) 7:25 p.m. Freeform

Skyfall (2012) 7:30 p.m. IFC

Rain Man (1988) 7:30 p.m. REELZ

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 8 p.m. Comedy Central

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 8 p.m. Epix

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. HBO

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 8 p.m. History

Air Force One (1997) 8 p.m. Sundance

Glory (1989) 9 p.m. Encore

Green Room (2015) 9 p.m. TMC

Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 p.m. Freeform

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) 9:51 p.m. HBO

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10 p.m. AMC

Creed II (2018) 10:30 p.m. Epix

Widows (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10:30 p.m. IFC

The Falcon and the Snowman (1985) 11 p.m. TCM

In the Line of Fire (1993) 11:06 p.m. Encore

La La Land (2016) 11:57 p.m. Cinemax

