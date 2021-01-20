‘Don Voyage’: Late-night TV hosts say bye to their favorite nemesis, President Trump

Late-night TV hosts celebrated inauguration eve by bidding a giddy “Don Voyage” to former President Donald Trump.

Comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, James Corden, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers all took their final swipes at their favorite political punching bag before President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn in Wednesday at a star-studded inauguration full of Hollywood heavyweights.

“Well, guys, it is the last night of Donald Trump’s presidency, and I don’t know what tomorrow is gonna feel like,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show.” “Probably like that moment when they pull the nasal swab out of your nose. At least Trump is leaving on top. I mean, Washington, D.C., has never looked more beautiful. Actually, that has nothing to do with the riots — those are just some of Melania’s old Christmas decorations.”

“It’s the day before the day we’ve been waiting for,” Colbert echoed on “The Late Show.” “Because tonight is the last show we’ll do during the presidency of he who shall remain shameless. ... But tomorrow, like a miracle, he will disappear.”

On “The Daily Show” and “Late Night,” respectively, Noah and Meyers examined some of Trump’s final actions in office, including an executive order to plant a National Garden of American Heroes honoring Whitney Houston, Johnny Appleseed, Kobe Bryant, Walt Disney, Alex Trebek and several other figures.

“What an insane list,” Meyers said. “What happened? Did Billy Eichner stick a microphone in your face and yell, ‘For a dollar, name as many people as you can! Alex Trebek’s not a person! He’s a legend!’”

“President Trump is spending his last days in power like many tin-pot dictators: convincing his most rabid fans to keep fighting for a lost cause while he hides in a bunker somewhere,” Noah quipped. “He’s completely dropped the bar for presidential behavior. I mean, in 10 years, a president could pee in the middle of a press conference, and everyone will just be like, ‘Hmm, I guess he just had to go.’”

Meanwhile, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and “The Late Late Show,” Kimmel and Corden looked forward to Wednesday’s events, fantasizing about Trump’s exit from the White House and Biden’s state of mind heading into the inauguration ceremony.

“It’s the end of an error,” Kimmel joked. “Right now, Trump is packing up his golf clubs, Baron and all the fake Melanias too. I’m not sure what to feel right now. It feels like the night before my wedding and my divorce all rolled up into one.”

“You had a good run, ‘malarkey,’ but it ends now,” Corden quipped, poking fun at one of Biden’s go-to Trump insults. “Imagine how Joe Biden’s feeling right now. He hasn’t been this excited since Peggy Sue asked him to share a sarsaparilla at the Sadie Hawkins dance.”