What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform

You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Freshman orientation at college doesn’t go as Sheldon (Iain Armitage) planned. Also, Mary (Zoe Perry) is mistaken for a university student and invited to a campus party in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Mr. Mayor A special assignment forces Arpi and Jayden (Holly Hunter, Bobby Moynihan) to get to know each other. The Mayor (Ted Danson) tries to reconnect with Orly (Kyla Kenedy) after she gets into a little trouble in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker The 1993-2001 action-adventure series starring Chuck Norris gets a reboot starring Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”) as the widowed Texas Ranger with an unflinching moral code. Kale Culley, Violet Brinson, Keegan Allen, Mitch Pileggi and Molly Hagan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai compete for charity. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen After a demonstration by Gordon Ramsay, the chefs must faithfully re-create his take on Caesar salad in this new episode of the culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Beat Bobby Flay Damaris Phillips and Sunny Anderson compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

Grown-ish This spinoff from “black-ish” returns with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) taking what looks like a dream job after dropping out of Cal U. Chloe Bailey and Diggy Simmons also star. 8 p.m. Freeform

Superstore (N) 8:30 p.m. NBC

B Positive Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) needs to keep herself together to pass a psych evaluation while she’s dealing with the news of an ex’s engagement. Thomas Middleditch also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Jill (Jaime Pressly) goes to extremes to get her relationship with Andy (Will Sasso) back on track. Allison Janney also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies The coronavirus pandemic shut down production on this supernatural drama; the season premiere picks up where the last episode left off. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd and Peyton Alex Smith return with recurring guest star Ben Geurens. 9 p.m. The CW

The Chase (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Call Me Kat Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) comes to stay with Kat (Mayim Bialik) to avoid being home alone in this new episode. Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt also star. 9 p.m. Fox

The Unicorn When Wade (Walton Goggins) decides to introduce Shannon (Natalie Zea) to his friends, things take an awkward turn in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Last Man Standing (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Star Trek: Discovery Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs) plans to move forward with a coup against the emperor (Michelle Yeoh). Also, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) must make a quick decision to save herself and the ship in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

The Rev (premiere) This new unscripted series follows Pastor Richard Hartley, his church choir and his family. 10:30 p.m. USA

SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits Stanford, 2 p.m. FS1; Wichita State visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Indiana visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1; San Francisco visits Santa Clara, 7 p.m. FS Prime; Colorado State visits Utah State, 8 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the Montreal Canadiens visit the Vancouver Canucks, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; Tim McGraw; Tyler Hubbard; Adrianna Bach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Yara Shahidi; Candace Cameron Bure. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Priyanka Chopra Jonas (“The White Tiger”); Jared Padalecki (“Walker”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Amanda Freitag (“Chopped”); Gina Torres (“9-1-1: Lone Star”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Carmen Electra. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jane Krakowski. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ty Pennington (“Ty Breaker”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kat Graham. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”; Paul Bettany; Maria Bakalova. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Kevin Frazier has a colonoscopy; Chase Rice. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says she was wrongfully arrested and charged with crimes of elder abuse and battery. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Pharrell (“Voices of Fire”); Ashe performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Carson Kressley (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”); Francia Raisa. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Rachel Brosnahan. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shaquille O’Neal; Alison Brie; Pa Salieu performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Priyanka Chopra Jonas; Derek DelGaudio; Frank Oz. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Allison Janney; Dana Bash; Best Coast performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Abby Phillip; Sarah Thawer performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina King; Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC



MOVIES

Braveheart (1995) 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Starz

Stir Crazy (1980) 9 a.m. AMC

Copycat (1995) 9:45 a.m. and 6:53 p.m. Encore

No Time for Comedy (1940) 10 a.m. TCM

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 10:45 a.m. AMC

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) 11 a.m. FX

I Am Legend (2007) 11 a.m. MTV

Real Women Have Curves (2002) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Blockers (2018) 1 p.m. FXX

Rio (2011) 1 p.m. Nickelodeon

Please Don’t Eat the Daisies (1960) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Trading Places (1983) 1:26 and 9 p.m. Encore

Rocket Science (2007) 2:50 p.m. Cinemax

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 4 p.m. Epix

Hereditary (2018) 4 p.m. Showtime

The Richest Girl in the World (1934) 5 p.m. TCM

Twister (1996) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Moana (2016) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Stand and Deliver (1988) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

House Party (1990) 6:30 p.m. BET

Unstoppable (2010) 8 p.m. AMC

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. CMT

Face/Off (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

These Three (1936) 8 p.m. TCM

Tin Cup (1996) 8:26 p.m. Starz

Tangled (2010) 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Scary Movie (2000) 8:40 p.m. LOGO

Zombieland (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy

Barton Fink (1991) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

Woman Chases Man (1937) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 10 p.m. AMC

Scarface (1983) 11 p.m. Encore

The Fighter (2010) 11:25 p.m. Cinemax

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 12:10 a.m. Epix

