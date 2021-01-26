What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘For Life’ on ABC and more
SERIES
Chicago Med Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) faces an uphill battle getting enough patients for his clinical trial in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) investigation takes a twisted turn. Also, Archie (K.J. Apa) must make an impossible decision when the person responsible for his father’s death needs his help. Camila Mendes also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs After Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) finds her cookbook in the bargain bin at a bookstore, she enlists Erica (Hayley Orrantia) to sue her publisher in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Dancer Whitney Cummings joins panelists Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature “The Alps: Winter’s Fortress” (Part 2 of 2) 8 p.m. KOCE
American Housewife (N) 8:30 p.m. ABC
SEAL Team Ensign Davis (Toni Trucks) tracks Ray’s location to a shipping container in the Mediterranean in this new episode of the adventure series. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr. and A.J. Buckley also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Nancy Drew (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Darlene (Sara Gilbert) gets a promotion at Wellman Plastics, while Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) decides on a new career path. Laurie Metcalf, John Goodman and Alicia Goranson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Name That Tune (N) 9:02 p.m. Fox
Call Your Mother (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
S.W.A.T. (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
For Life After he receives an urgent call from Bellmore concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) recruits Safiya (Indira Varma) and heads back to the prison to investigate in this new episode. Joy Bryant and Dorian Missick also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Nature Gone Wild (N) 10 p.m. A&E
C.B. Strike As they continue delving into a horrifying story about a strangled child, Strike (Tom Burke) and Robin (Holliday Grainger) make a discovery that seems to back up that grisly account. Kerr Logan, Danny Ashok, Robert Glenister and Christina Cole also star. 10 p.m. HBO
Resident Alien Alan Tudyk stars as an extraterrestrial who crash-lands on Earth, where his mission is to kill all humans. Forced to lie low, he takes on the identity of a rural Colorado doctor and gets drawn into the human world. Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds and Alice Wetterlund costar, and Linda Hamilton has a recurring role. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
The Price Is Right at Night (N) 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
College Basketball BYU visits Pepperdine, noon FS Prime; Georgia visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Creighton visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame, 4 p.m. FS Prime; Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2; St. John’s visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1; Boston College visits Clemson, 6 p.m. FS Prime; Utah State visits UNLV, 8 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ESPN and SportsNet; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Nashville Predators, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Mary McCartney. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today The COVID-19 pandemic; Bobby Flay; Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Ricki Lake; chefs Damaris Phillips and Eric Adjepong. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rosario Dawson (“Go-Big Show”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kyra Sedgwick. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Nico Santos (“Superstore”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Gina Yashere (“Bob Hearts Abishola”); chef Rocco Sacramone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Katie Couric. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Matt James (“The Bachelor”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Drew Carey (“The Price Is Right”); David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”); Deborah Norville. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers H.E.R.'s “Hard Place”; Halsey; the Irwins. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors The unregulated sperm donor racket; deciding to turn one’s life around; winter warmups. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman is being catfished by someone pretending to be rock stars Nikki Sixx and Bret Michaels. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ted Danson (“Mr. Mayor”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show COVID-19 may have long-lasting effects on major organs, even if the person had only a mild case. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Courtney B. Vance. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan George Wallace. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Rami Malek; Bridget Everett; Jesus Trejo. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Naomi Watts; Leslie Odom Jr. performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Stanley Tucci; Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Vir Das. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Hitch (2005) 8 a.m. Showtime
Green Dolphin Street (1947) 8:15 a.m. TCM
Fargo (1996) 9 a.m. AMC
Back to School (1986) 9 a.m. IFC
About a Boy (2002) 10 a.m. Showtime
Noah (2014) 10 a.m. Syfy
The Meddler (2015) 10:28 a.m. Starz
Trouble Along the Way (1953) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Fight Club (1999) 11 a.m. AMC
Star Trek Beyond (2016) 11:20 a.m. Epix
Frozen (2013) 12:14 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Starz
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 1:25 p.m. Epix
Fury (2014) 2 p.m. AMC
Open Range (2003) 2:04 p.m. Cinemax
Scarface (1983) 2:47 p.m. Encore
Ransom (1956) 3 p.m. TCM
Patriot Games (1992) 3 p.m. TMC
The Lobster (2015) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
Starman (1984) 3:35 p.m. Epix
Beirut (2018) 3:43 p.m. Starz
Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC
After the Thin Man (1936) 5 p.m. TCM
Places in the Heart (1984) 5:35 p.m. Epix
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
True Lies (1994) 8 p.m. AMC
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 8 p.m. BBC America
Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. Epix
Misery (1990) 8:10 p.m. HBO
Green for Danger (1946) 8:30 p.m. TCM
A River Runs Through It (1992) 9 p.m. Encore
Shrek (2001) 9 p.m. Freeform
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 10 p.m. FX
The Shining (1980) 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Chicago (2002) 10:51 p.m. Starz
Gladiator (2000) 11 p.m. AMC
Terms of Endearment (1983) 11:07 p.m. Encore
