Movies on TV this week: ‘Finding Nemo’ on Freeform and more

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Jan 24 - 30, 2021

Advertisement

The Apartment (1960) KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sun. 5:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Glory (1989) Encore Fri. 11:24 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:16 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:49 p.m.

Green for Danger (1946) TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Heiress (1949) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

L.A. Confidential (1997) Starz Tues. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

The Late Show (1977) TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Oliver! (1968) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Platoon (1986) Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) History Sat. 4 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shining (1980) BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) AMC Mon. 11:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) Encore Sun. 3:12 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Terms of Endearment (1983) Encore Wed. 11:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:14 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:39 p.m.

Titanic (1997) Starz Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Yearling (1946) TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Jan 24 - 30, 2021

Advertisement

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Bravo Sat. 1:36 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:58 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ IFC Fri. 11:25 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Bravo Thur. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Tues. 4 p.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Bravo Sat. 3:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. AMC Sun. 5 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:33 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Pompeii (2014) ★★ IFC Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ BBC America Tues. Noon IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ IFC Tues. 11:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Vacation (2015) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

BOX OFFICE HITS

Advertisement

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Jan 24 - 30, 2021

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

All of Me (1984) ★★★ AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:15 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Encore Thur. 6:40 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 4 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:05 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 10 p.m.

Advertisement

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Cinemax Tues. 12:41 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:27 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Batman (1989) ★★★ Showtime Sat. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Showtime Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Showtime Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Showtime Sat. 11:10 a.m. Showtime Sun. 1:05 a.m. Showtime Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 8 a.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m.

Advertisement

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:40 a.m.

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 12:20 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 2:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Starz Sat. 11:47 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:52 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:05 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 7:53 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Starz Wed. 6:45 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:51 p.m.

Advertisement

Congo (1995) ★★ HBO Mon. 9:27 a.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Advertisement

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 5:25 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 11 a.m.

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ CMT Sun. 7 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ HBO Mon. 1:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Eraser (1996) ★★ BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ POP Fri. 9:35 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 5:40 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ HBO Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Advertisement

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ History Sat. 1 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sun. 5:20 p.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ EPIX Wed. 11:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:25 a.m.

Advertisement

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Starz Wed. 12:14 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Fri. 6:50 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:04 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Grease (1978) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sun. Noon

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Fri. 4:03 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Starz Sat. 6:52 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 1 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Tues. 7:35 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ AMC Fri. Noon

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Starz Mon. 7:30 a.m. Starz Mon. 8:48 p.m.

Advertisement

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. AMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:35 p.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ E! Sun. 9 p.m. E! Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ E! Sun. 6:30 p.m. E! Mon. 4 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Starz Sat. 3:36 a.m. Starz Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Starz Sat. 3:41 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ HBO Wed. 8:10 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:33 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ HBO Sat. 5:30 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ HBO Sat. 10:05 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ HBO Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 2:10 p.m. Showtime Mon. 1:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Paramount Sun. 10 a.m. Paramount Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 7:54 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ BBC America Fri. 5:25 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:10 a.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

The Rock (1996) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:25 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ MTV Mon. Noon MTV Mon. 6 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ History Sat. 4 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Wed. 2:47 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Mon. 6 p.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Encore Mon. 2:44 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:58 p.m.

Advertisement

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ TNT Sat. 10 p.m. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ AMC Mon. 11:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 10:30 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Lifetime Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Encore Sun. 11:42 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:11 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:37 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:01 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Encore Tues. 5:09 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:48 p.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 6:51 a.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ USA Sat. 2 p.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Encore Sat. 1:31 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Encore Mon. 12:33 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:49 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 3:12 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 1:43 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Tues. Noon

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E! Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 11:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:14 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:39 p.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ POP Sat. 9 a.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Starz Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Encore Mon. 4:52 a.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Syfy Sun. 2 p.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ AMC Sun. 7:25 a.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Twilight (2008) ★★ Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Showtime Thur. 1:20 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Showtime Thur. 3:20 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Showtime Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Advertisement

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ HBO Mon. 7:07 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Jan 24 - 30, 2021

a | b | c | d | e | f | g | h | i | j | k | l | m | n | o | p | q | r | s | t | u | v | w | x | y | z

A

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Abajo el telón (1955) Cantinflas, Christiane Martel. Un limpiaventanas es testigo de un robo, pero termina siendo injustamente encarcelado por el crimen. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Abduction (2011) ★ Taylor Lautner, Lily Collins. A young man must run for his life soon after learning that the folks who raised him are not his real parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:15 a.m.

Advertisement

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m.

About Last Night (2014) ★★★ Kevin Hart, Michael Ealy. Four Los Angeles singles experience undeniable chemistry and pair off to follow their attraction to its logical conclusion. Afterward, each new couple tries to make love last in the real world. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Wed. Noon

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:13 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. TRU Mon. 10 p.m. TRU Tues. Noon

Advertisement

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995) ★★ Jim Carrey, Ian McNeice. A sacred white bat’s disappearance begets bloodshed between African tribes and puts the goofy pet sleuth on the case. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. TRU Fri. 10 p.m. TRU Sat. Noon

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m.

The Adderall Diaries (2015) ★★ James Franco, Ed Harris. Suffering from writer’s block, author Stephen Elliott reconnects with his estranged father while investigating the murder case of computer entrepreneur Hans Reiser. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Tues. 1:10 a.m.

The Adjustment Bureau (2011) ★★ Matt Damon, Emily Blunt. After glimpsing his future, an ambitious politician battles the agents of Fate itself to be with the woman he loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Adventure Girl (1934) ★ Joan Lowell, Nicholas Wagner. A man and his daughter sail through a storm and outrun natives in Guatemala. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Fri. 11:45 a.m.

Adventures in Babysitting (2016) Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson. Two teenage baby sitters and a group of children spend a wild night in the big city. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sun. Noon

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1960) ★★★ Tony Randall, Eddie Hodges. Mark Twain’s boy hero rafts the Mississippi with slave Jim and meets a bogus king and duke. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

After Auschwitz (2017) Renee Firestone, Erika Jacoby. Hoping to find a sense of normalcy, six female Holocaust survivors immigrate to America, get married and raise children. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KLCS Tues. 10 p.m. KLCS Wed. 4 a.m.

Advertisement

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:15 a.m.

After the Thin Man (1936) ★★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Urbane Nick and Nora Charles look for a cousin’s missing husband and find murder. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

After the Wedding (2019) Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams. Seeking funds for her orphanage in India, Isabel travels to New York to meet Theresa, a wealthy benefactor. An invitation to attend a wedding ignites a series of events in which the past collides with the present as mysteries unravel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Wed. 4:49 a.m.

Aftermath (2017) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Scoot McNairy. Two strangers’ lives become inextricably bound together after an error by an air traffic controller causes the death of a construction foreman’s wife and daughter. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Gary Oldman. Demanding the release of a political prisoner, a terrorist and his gang hijack the U.S. president’s plane. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Airplane II: The Sequel (1982) ★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. The first commercial space shuttle sends loony Ted and his former girlfriend on a trip to the moon. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Fri. 3:49 a.m.

Alex Cross (2012) ★ Tyler Perry, Matthew Fox. In Detroit, a cunning serial killer pushes young detective and psychologist Alex Cross to his moral and psychological limits. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:15 a.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 2 a.m.

Advertisement

All of Me (1984) ★★★ Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin. A mystic’s accident forces a lawyer to share his body with the essence of an acerbic rich woman. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. AXS Fri. 5 p.m. AXS Fri. 7:15 p.m. AXS Sat. 10 a.m.

All Summer Long (2019) Autumn Reeser, Brennan Elliott. Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex is hired as the restaurant’s chef. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

All That Heaven Allows (1955) ★★★ Jane Wyman, Rock Hudson. Friends and family want a rich widow to end her romance with a tree surgeon about 15 years her junior. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

Allá en el bajío (1942) Raúl de Anda, Pedro Armendáriz. Un malvado obliga, bajo amenazas, a la gente de un pueblo a vender sus tierras, pero hay un joven que se le enfrenta. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Almost Heroes (1998) ★★ Chris Farley, Matthew Perry. A tracker and his entourage help a fop try to beat Lewis & Clark to the Pacific Ocean in 1804. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1 a.m.

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 7:43 a.m. Encore Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Altitude (2017) Denise Richards, Greer Grammer. Una agente del FBI, tras desobedecer en una negociación con rehenes, es enviada a un trabajo administrativo. En el avión que la lleva a Washington conoce a un hombre que le ofrece una suculenta recompensa si le ayuda a bajar del avión con vida. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m.

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone. Peter Parker’s quest to solve his parents’ disappearance puts him on a collision course with a scientist’s deadly alter ego, the Lizard. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Thur. 6:40 p.m.

Advertisement

America’s Sweethearts (2001) ★★ Julia Roberts, Billy Crystal. A publicist tries to convince the press that the feuding co-stars of a new movie are still in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Wed. 4:26 a.m.

American Christmas (2019) Tara Reid, Robert Carradine. After another ruined Christmas dinner, a mother is determined to make her family reflect on their misdeeds. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 7:10 a.m.

American Hustle (2013) ★★★ Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper. An ambitious FBI agent forces a con man and his partner to infiltrate the dangerous but seductive world of New Jersey’s power-brokers and crime syndicates. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Sat. 6 p.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Amityville: The Awakening (2017) ★ Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne. An ambitious female television news intern leads a team of journalists, clergymen and paranormal researchers into a supposedly haunted house, only to unwittingly open a door to the unreal that she may never be able to close. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Amor con amor se paga (1949) Antonio Badú, Marga López. Un hombre borracho lastima a su hermana cuando ella le reclama lo que gasta en alcohol y no atiende a su madre enferma. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Steve Carell. Ron Burgundy tries to stay classy when he and his team take New York and the nation’s first 24-hour global cable news network by storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FXX Fri. 3:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Thur. 7:35 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

The Apartment (1960) ★★★★ Jack Lemmon, Shirley MacLaine. A corporate climber, whose boss and others use his apartment for hanky-panky, aids a young woman. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. KCET Fri. 10 p.m.

Apollo 13 (1995) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton. Astronauts Jim Lovell, Fred Haise and Jack Swigert try to return to Earth after an explosion aborts the April 1970 moonshot. (PG) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Sun. 4 p.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 a.m. Showtime Sat. 6:30 p.m. Paramount Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Arachnophobia (1990) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Harley Jane Kozak. A doctor and his wife buy a California farm with termites and a killer spider from Venezuela. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:45 p.m.

The Art of Us (2017) Taylor Cole, Steve Lund. Dr. Higgins is determined to secure a tenured position at Boston College, and she is counting on curating a big art gallery to do so. But when she loses her showcase artist, she decides to transform her dog walker into the credible artist she needs. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Sun. 10 p.m.

Asylum (2008) Sarah Roemer, Mark Rolston. College students learn that their dorm once housed disturbed teenagers who rose up and killed the deranged doctor who subjected them to all kinds of torture. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:25 a.m.

ATL (2006) ★★ Tip Harris, Lauren London. Four Atlanta teenagers, whose lives revolve around hip-hop and rollerskating, face life-changing challenges on and off the rink. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 1 p.m. VH1 Sun. 11 p.m.

Autumn in the Vineyard (2016) Rachael Leigh Cook, Brendan Penny. A man and woman with a strained history learn to trust each other when their dreams bring them together to turn a ranch into an award-winning winery. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Advertisement

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. The remaining Avengers -- Thor, Black Widow, Captain America and Bruce Banner -- must figure out a way to bring back their vanquished allies for an epic showdown with Thanos -- the evil demigod who decimated the planet and the universe. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Mon. 5:05 p.m.

B

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

B.A.P.S (1997) ★ Halle Berry, Martin Landau. Two Georgia waitresses seeking a better life go to Hollywood and meet an ailing millionaire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. VH1 Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Sat. 1:36 p.m. Bravo Sun. 1:58 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ Rodney Dangerfield, Sally Kellerman. An earthy self-made man divorces his no-good wife and buys his way into his son’s college. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Tues. 12:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:41 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 4:27 p.m.

Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Ben Kingsley, Theo James. Based on a true story, an idealistic young employee at the U.N. investigates the grizzly murder of his predecessor -- uncovering a vast global conspiracy that may involve his own boss. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Bad Boys for Life (2020) ★★ Will Smith, Martin Lawrence. Old-school, wisecracking cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with a special new tactical squad to take down the vengeful head of a drug cartel. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Starz Tues. 7:12 a.m. Starz Tues. 3:59 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. A&E Sun. 10:01 p.m. A&E Mon. 2:04 a.m.

Advertisement

The Badlanders (1958) ★★★ Alan Ladd, Ernest Borgnine. Two circa-1900 ex-convicts plan to rob a double-crosser’s gold mine with dynamite. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Badman’s Territory (1946) ★★ Randolph Scott, Ann Richards. A Texas sheriff seeks his brother and finds the Oklahoma hide-out of the Dalton and James gangs. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 11 a.m.

Balls of Fury (2007) ★★ Dan Fogler, Christopher Walken. A disgraced pingpong player bounces back to go under cover for the government and bring a notorious crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TRU Sat. Noon

Band of Angels (1957) ★★ Clark Gable, Yvonne De Carlo. The Civil War separates a New Orleans gentleman from his mistress and a slave. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Advertisement

Bandidas (2006) ★★ Penélope Cruz, Salma Hayek. In 19th-century Mexico two women join forces against a ruthless U.S. bank magnate who is stealing land from peasants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Wed. 5:10 a.m.

Barely Lethal (2015) Hailee Steinfeld, Jessica Alba. Seeking a normal adolescence, a special-operations agent fakes her own death and enrolls in high school as an exchange student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Barton Fink (1991) ★★★ John Turturro, John Goodman. A serious Broadway playwright sweats out a B-movie script in a weird 1941 Hollywood hotel. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Sun. 11 a.m. TMC Mon. 4:45 a.m. TMC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Batman (1989) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Michael Keaton. The Caped Crusader saves dismal Gotham City and gorgeous Vicki Vale from the freaky Joker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m. Showtime Sat. 11 p.m.

Batman & Robin (1997) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney. Batgirl joins the caped crusaders to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from wreaking revenge upon the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sat. 1 a.m. TBS Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Sat. 1:20 p.m.

Advertisement

Batman Returns (1992) ★★ Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito. The Caped Crusader clashes with Catwoman and saves gloomy Gotham City from the foul Penguin’s plot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Sat. 11:10 a.m. Showtime Sun. 1:05 a.m. Showtime Sun. 5:45 a.m.

Battle: Los Angeles (2011) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Michelle Rodriguez. After the world’s great cities fall, a Marine staff sergeant and his platoon make a last stand against alien invaders. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Fri. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 6 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Tues. 10:50 a.m. HBO Fri. 5:05 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Beauty Shop (2005) ★★ Queen Latifah, Alicia Silverstone. A determined hairstylist competes with her former boss after opening her own business in Atlanta. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

Bee Movie (2007) ★★ Voices of Jerry Seinfeld, Renée Zellweger. Animated. After he talks to a human florist, a college-educated bee decides to sue the human race for stealing his kind’s honey over the centuries. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. 3 p.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Behind Enemy Lines (1997) ★★ Thomas Ian Griffith, Chris Mulkey. A former Marine returns to Vietnam to rescue a comrade and retrieve nuclear triggers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Advertisement

Beirut (2018) ★★★ Jon Hamm, Rosamund Pike. In 1980s Beirut, Mason Skiles is a former U.S. diplomat who returns to service to save a colleague from the group that is possibly responsible for his own family’s death. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Wed. 3:43 p.m. Starz Thur. 7:20 a.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10:55 a.m.

Belushi (2020) John Landis, Lorne Michaels. Jim Belushi, Chevy Chase, Dan Aykroyd and others discuss the extraordinary life and career of beloved actor and comedian John Belushi. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:10 a.m.

Benny & Joon (1993) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Mary Stuart Masterson. An eccentric’s arrival complicates the lives of a protective brother and his mentally ill sister. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:25 p.m.

Advertisement

Bernie the Dolphin (2018) Lola Sultan, Logan Allen. A brother and sister befriend a badly sunburned dolphin that has been separated from its family, uncovering a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Bernie the Dolphin 2 (2019) Kevin Sorbo, Patrick Muldoon. The kids are thrilled that Bernie has come back. But so has their old enemy Winston, who’s about to kidnap the talented dolphin. Kevin and Holly must rescue their splashy friend before it’s too late. (G) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 a.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011) ★★★ Judi Dench, Maggie Smith. British retirees move to India to live out their golden years and find that their new home is a dilapidated hotel. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Fri. 8:40 a.m.

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (1982) ★★ Burt Reynolds, Dolly Parton. Texas madam Miss Mona and her sheriff boyfriend try to save her Chicken Ranch from a TV muckraker. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Taye Diggs, Nia Long. A writer heads to New York to be best man at a friend’s wedding, where he meets up with an old flame. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Mon. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 7 p.m.

The Betrayed (2008) Melissa George, Oded Fehr. Kidnappers force a young mother to recover money stolen by her shady husband. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 2:42 a.m.

Bewitched (2005) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell. An actual witch and a neurotic movie star land the lead roles in a television remake of the 1960s sitcom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Sun. 10:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 p.m.

Bicentennial Man (1999) ★★ Robin Williams, Sam Neill. With the help of the family he works for, a robot goes on a 200-year quest to become human. (PG) 2 hrs. 11 mins. HBO Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Advertisement

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Tues. 2 p.m. TMC Wed. 1:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006) ★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. An FBI agent reprises his disguise as a corpulent old lady and takes a job as a nanny in a crime suspect’s house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:43 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Robin Williams, Gene Hackman. In Miami Beach a gay couple pretend to be man and wife when a son’s future father-in-law and family visit. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 a.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m.

Black and Blue (2019) ★★ Naomie Harris, Tyrese Gibson. A rookie policewoman in New Orleans captures corrupt cops murdering a drug dealer on her body cam. Now, she finds herself on the run from both the vengeful criminals and the lawmen who desperately want to destroy the incriminating footage. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 5:21 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:54 p.m.

Advertisement

Black Mass (2015) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton. Forming an alliance with FBI agent John Connolly in 1970s Boston, Irish gangster James Whitey Bulger increases his power and evades capture to become one of the most dangerous criminals in U.S. history. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. IFC Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TBS Sun. 3 p.m.

Bloodshot (2020) ★★ Vin Diesel, Guy Pearce. Killed in action, soldier Ray Garrison gets a new lease on life when the RST Corp. brings him back from the dead. But when the company decides to manipulate his mind and memories, Ray must embark on a mission to find out what’s real and what’s not. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 1:37 a.m. Starz Mon. 3:40 p.m. Starz Fri. 8 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:43 a.m. Starz Sat. 9:54 p.m.

The Blue Dahlia (1946) ★★★ Alan Ladd, Veronica Lake. A war veteran mixes it up with gangsters and gun molls while searching for the man who murdered his unfaithful wife. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Blue Story (2019) Stephen Odubola, Micheal Ward. Best friends Timmy and Marco go to the same high school but live in neighboring London boroughs. When Marco gets beaten up by one of Timmy’s friends, the two boys wind up on rival sides of a gang war in which there are no winners, only victims. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:05 a.m.

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island (2020) ★ Michael Peña, Maggie Q. The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his guests come true at a luxurious tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the visitors must soon solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Sun. 1:09 p.m.

Body Cam (2020) Mary J. Blige, Nat Wolff. A police officer investigating the bizarre murder of a fellow officer discovers something supernatural is targeting the cops in her unit. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 12:35 p.m.

The Bodyguard (1992) ★★ Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston. An ex-Secret Service agent falls for his client, an actress/singer someone wants dead before the Academy Awards. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Lifetime Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Bolt (2008) ★★★ Voices of John Travolta, Miley Cyrus. Animated. Thinking he has real superpowers, the canine star of a hit TV show travels cross-country from Hollywood to New York to rescue his owner and co-star. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:05 a.m.

Bomba, the Jungle Boy (1949) ★★ Johnny Sheffield, Peggy Ann Garner. Father-and-daughter photographers find a teenage boy living wild in Africa. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Born to Kill (1947) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Claire Trevor. A private eye hunts a killer who marries a divorcee’s rich sister. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

The Bourne Identity (2002) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A woman helps an amnesiac, who has a dangerous past, to dodge assassins as he tries to learn about himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Advertisement

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) ★★★ Matt Damon, Franka Potente. A CIA chief sends a senior operative to take down Jason Bourne when it appears the rogue agent is behind the deaths of two people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 12:20 p.m.

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) ★★★ Matt Damon, Julia Stiles. Jason Bourne continues his international quest to uncover his true identity while staying one step ahead of those who want to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Freeform Sat. 2:55 p.m.

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) ★★★ David Thewlis, Vera Farmiga. During World War II, the son of a concentration-camp commandant develops a forbidden friendship with a Jewish boy behind the barbed-wire fence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Wed. 6:45 a.m.

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) ★★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. The Bradys and their TV-series clan refuse to sell their home to a shady real-estate developer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Sun. 2 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:15 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Starz Sat. 11:47 p.m.

The Break-Up (2006) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston. Former lovers live together as hostile roommates when both refuse to move out of their shared condominium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sat. Noon CMT Sat. 8 p.m.

Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, George Peppard. New York playgirl Holly Golightly puzzles a writer who lives in her building. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Brightburn (2019) ★★ Elizabeth Banks, David Denman. A couple’s prayers are seemingly answered when an object crash-lands to Earth carrying a life-form that looks like a baby boy. As the years pass and the alien grows older, it starts to use its mysterious powers in sinister and destructive ways. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Tues. 1:49 a.m. Encore Tues. 5:14 p.m.

Advertisement

Broken Lance (1954) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Robert Wagner. The son of a Texas cattle baron leaves prison seeking revenge on his three brothers. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 10:01 a.m.

The Brothers McMullen (1995) ★★★ Jack Mulcahy, Mike McGlone. Three Irish-American brothers ponder women and one another while living together on Long Island. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:10 p.m. EPIX Mon. 12:55 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ Jim Carrey, Morgan Freeman. After a bad day at work, a frustrated reporter meets God, who endows him with divine powers for one week. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:52 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:05 p.m.

Buck Privates (1941) ★★★ Bud Abbott, Lou Costello. Draftees Slicker and Herbie go to boot camp and foul up everything, especially a rifle drill. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Bulldog Drummond Escapes (1937) ★★ Ray Milland, Sir Guy Standing. The London sleuth and his sidekick, Algy, catch crooks for a Scotland Yard inspector. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 1 a.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Burden (2018) Garrett Hedlund, Forest Whitaker. A former member of the Ku Klux Klan learns tolerance through love and faith when he’s taken in by an African American reverend. (NR) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:45 a.m.

C

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:25 p.m.

Caddyshack (1980) ★★ Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield. Oddballs and gophers undermine a country-club caddy out to win a college scholarship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Fri. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Cain and Mabel (1936) ★★ Marion Davies, Clark Gable. A chorus girl and a heavyweight boxer are paired romantically as a publicity stunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Cake (2014) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Adriana Barraza. After having visions of a member of her support group who killed herself, a woman who also suffers with chronic pain seeks out the widower of the suicide. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:21 p.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m.

The Caller (1987) ★★ Malcolm McDowell, Madolyn Smith. A widow living in an isolated cabin lets a mysterious stranger use her phone. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Canadian Pacific (1949) ★ Randolph Scott, Jane Wyatt. A railroad surveyor handles saboteurs, Indians and romance with a doctor in the Canadian Rockies. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Cañón recortado (1992) Pedro Fernández, Lina Santos. El líder de una banda criminal decide eliminar a un miembro de su organización, pues lo considera una amenaza porque sabe más de lo debido. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Cantinflas (2014) Óscar Jaenada, Michael Imperioli. From humble beginnings, Cantinflas travels from the small stage to the bright lights of Hollywood and becomes Mexico’s beloved comedy-film star. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Captain Blood (1935) ★★★ Errol Flynn, Olivia de Havilland. A British doctor sold into slavery becomes a dashing Caribbean pirate and fights a duel with a French pirate to win a woman. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Captains Courageous (1937) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Freddie Bartholomew. Portuguese fishermen pick up a rich man’s son who has fallen overboard. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

The Carey Treatment (1972) ★★★ James Coburn, Jennifer O’Neill. A Boston doctor hunts a killer to clear a colleague charged with an abortion-related manslaughter. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Carson City (1952) ★★ Randolph Scott, Raymond Massey. Sabotage delays a civil engineer’s completion of a railroad for shipping gold safely in Nevada. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Casa de mi padre (2012) ★★ Will Ferrell, Gael García Bernal. All hell breaks loose when the most feared drug lord in Mexico declares war on a rancher and his family. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. FXX Fri. 1:30 p.m. FXX Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The Case of the Lucky Legs (1935) Warren William, Genevieve Tobin. Perry Mason is hired to find Frank Patton, a contest promoter who skips town before he pays the winner. When Perry finally tracks him down, Frank is dead and Perry has to find the killer. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Casino (1995) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone. A New York bookie and his pal turn a Las Vegas casino into an empire, then one’s money-hungry wife helps bring it down. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Paramount Thur. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Fri. 7 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. BBC America Fri. 7:53 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Cast Away (2000) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Helen Hunt. After a plane crash at sea, a Federal Express engineer survives on a remote island for four years in complete isolation. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Chain Reaction (1996) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Morgan Freeman. Industrial mercenaries sabotage a project that converts water into safe energy, then frame two scientists for it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Charlie’s Angels (2000) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore. Three private detectives try to rescue a kidnapped computer pro whose voice-ID software would threaten global security. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Charlie’s Angels (2019) Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott. A brilliant scientist invents Calisto -- a sustainable energy source that will revolutionize the way people use power. But when Calisto falls into the wrong hands, the Angels must retrieve it before it can be used as a weapon of mass destruction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Starz Mon. 3:30 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:46 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:59 a.m. Starz Thur. 8:26 p.m.

Advertisement

The Chase (1966) ★★★ Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda. An escaped convict heads for his wife and corrupt small-town Texans, who order a sheriff to stop him. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 2:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renée Zellweger. A lawyer handles the cases of two murderous women who are looking to gain celebrity from their public exposure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Wed. 6:45 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:51 p.m.

The Children’s Hour (1961) ★★★ Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine. Based on Lillian Hellman’s play about the effect of a student’s malicious lie at an exclusive boarding school. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Thur. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

CHIPS (2017) ★ Michael Peña, Dax Shepard. Undercover FBI agent Frank Ponch Poncherello works with rookie motorcycle cop Jon Baker to investigate police corruption in California. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:37 a.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. HBO Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Citizen Kane (1941) ★★★★ Orson Welles, Joseph Cotten. Enigmatic newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane rises, falls and leaves behind a riddle with his dying breath. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Cobb (1994) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Robert Wuhl. Baseball legend Ty Cobb pressures biographer Al Stump to whitewash the sordid details of his life. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 8 p.m.

The Color of Rain (2014) Lacey Chabert, Warren Christie. While consoling each other over the recent loss of their spouses, a man and a woman grow close and fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TBS Sat. 4 a.m.

¿Cómo le digo? (2016) Los Cuates de Sinaloa, Michelle Vargas. Una hermosa mujer pone en peligro una amistad que parecía inquebrantable, la de dos hombres que trabajan para un mafioso poderoso. (NR) KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Conan the Barbarian (2011) ★★ Jason Momoa, Rachel Nichols. The Cimmerian warrior slashes his way across Hyboria on a mission that begins as a personal vendetta but turns into an epic battle against a supernatural evil. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Congo (1995) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Laura Linney. Killer gorillas menace an ex-CIA agent, a primatologist and others on a mission in Africa. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Mon. 9:27 a.m.

Cop Out (2010) ★ Bruce Willis, Tracy Morgan. Jimmy y Paul son dos detectives del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York que siguen el rastro de una carísima tarjeta de béisbol de 1952 que fue robada, por lo que se enfrentarán a un gánster despiadado y apasionado por los objetos antiguos. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVEA Sun. 4 p.m.

Countdown (2019) ★ Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway. When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict when a person is going to die, it tells her she has only three days to live. With time ticking away and death closing in, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 10 p.m. TMC Thur. Noon

Advertisement

Couples Retreat (2009) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Jason Bateman. Four couples find that paradise comes at a price when they must participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 7:30 p.m.

Courage Under Fire (1996) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Meg Ryan. A troubled officer reviews the Medal of Honor candidacy of a female helicopter pilot killed during the Gulf War. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Tues. 2 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Fri. 7:30 p.m. E! Sat. 2 p.m.

Advertisement

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TBS Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 3 p.m.

Criminal Law (1988) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon. A Boston lawyer gets his rich client off for murder, then realizes he’s still out there killing. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:25 a.m.

Criss Cross (1948) ★★ Burt Lancaster, Yvonne De Carlo. An armored-car guard must join a robbery after being caught with his ex-wife by her gangster husband. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Colombian drug dealers pursue the outback he-man and his Manhattan girlfriend in Australia. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. IFC Tues. 6:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001) ★ Paul Hogan, Linda Kozlowski. Mick and his girlfriend return to America and link the mysterious death of a reporter to a movie studio. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m.

The Crooked Way (1949) ★★ John Payne, Sonny Tufts. An amnesiac veteran discovers he was a gangster and that the partner he cheated is after him. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Crooklyn (1994) ★★ Alfre Woodard, Delroy Lindo. The wife and children of a jobless jazz musician deal with everyday life in 1970s Brooklyn. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sun. 10:10 p.m. TMC Wed. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 4 a.m. TMC Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle to Die For (2019) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott. A crossword puzzle editor finds herself dragged into a police investigation after several of her clues are linked to unsolved crimes. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 6 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:35 p.m.

Cyrano, My Love (2018) Thomas Solivéres, Olivier Gourmet. In 1897 in Paris, a playwright offers a new and unwritten production to an investor. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Thur. 7:30 a.m.

D

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 5 p.m.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Learning that he has AIDS, Ron Woodroof smuggles medicine into the United States to fight the disease. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Mon. 9 p.m. Showtime Thur. 9:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Damage (2009) ★★★ Steve Austin, Walton Goggins. Un ex-convicto participa contra su voluntad en peleas clandestinas para ganar dinero para la operación de una joven. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 1 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 9 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Dance Flick (2009) ★★ Shoshana Bush, Damon Wayans Jr. Two teens from opposite sides of the tracks come together through their passion for dancing and their desire to win the mother of all dance battles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:20 a.m. EPIX Thur. 1:20 p.m.

Dangerous Liaisons (1988) ★★★ Glenn Close, John Malkovich. Former lovers, a marquise and a viscount, pass the time in decadent games of destruction in pre-revolutionary France. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 10:05 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Paramount Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. FXX Tues. 2 p.m. FXX Wed. 10 a.m.

Dark Water (2005) ★★ Jennifer Connelly, John C. Reilly. Mysterious events trouble a mother and daughter after they move into a dilapidated New York apartment building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:53 p.m.

Darkest Hour (2017) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas. Newly appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight against incredible odds. During the coming weeks, Churchill’s courageous decisions and leadership help change the course of world history. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6 a.m.

The Darkest Minds (2018) ★★ Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore. When teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Betrayed by the adults in power, they must use their collective powers to wage a resistance and take back their future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Tues. 7 a.m.

Advertisement

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 11:26 p.m.

The Day After Tomorrow (2004) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal. A climatologist tries to locate his son after global warming leads to worldwide natural disasters. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Paramount Wed. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 1:30 a.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Dead Poets Society (1989) ★★★ Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard. A teacher at a New England prep school uses unconventional methods to instill spirit into the lives of his students. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:25 a.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Death of a Scoundrel (1956) ★ George Sanders, Yvonne De Carlo. A notorious con man’s secretary recalls his career after he’s found dead in a Park Avenue mansion. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 p.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Un convicto acusado de asesinato debe competir en una carrera brutal para ganar su libertad. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

The Debt (2010) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Sam Worthington. Past events haunt a former Mossad agent when she returns to Eastern Europe to investigate the apparent reappearance of a Nazi war criminal that she thought was long dead. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:18 a.m.

Advertisement

Deep Cover (1992) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum. An undercover officer hooks up with a lawyer who deals drugs for a West Coast cartel run by a foreign diplomat. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:22 a.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 3:10 a.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig. Animated. Just as Gru settles into his new role as a suburban family man, the ultrasecret Anti-Villain League sends him on a mission to nab the perpetrator of a spectacular heist. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 11 a.m.

Dirty Work (1998) ★ Norm Macdonald, Jack Warden. Unable to find gainful employment, two underachievers establish a revenge-for-hire business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Advertisement

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10 p.m.

Don’t Let Go (2019) ★★ David Oyelowo, Mykelti Williamson. Detective Jack Radcliff gets a shocking phone call from his recently murdered niece Ashley. Working together across time, they race to solve the crime before it can happen. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sun. 7:10 p.m. HBO Thur. 8:50 p.m.

The Doors (1991) ★★★ Val Kilmer, Meg Ryan. UCLA film student Jim Morrison finds a girlfriend, forms a band and turns tragic 1960s rock star. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:40 a.m.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) ★★★ Isabela Moner, Eugenio Derbez. Accompanied by a ragtag group of teens and Boots the monkey, Dora embarks on a quest to save her parents while trying to solve the seemingly impossible mystery behind a lost Incan civilization. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Double Jeopardy (1999) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd. While in jail for murdering her husband, a woman discovers he is living under a new identity with their son. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. CMT Sun. 7 p.m. CMT Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Downhill Racer (1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Gene Hackman. A cocky American skier’s arrogant behavior clashes with his coach prior to the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Sun. 6 a.m. TMC Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Downton Abbey (2019) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter. The beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the king and queen of England soon unleashes scandal, romance and intrigue -- leaving the future of Downton hanging in the balance. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Tues. 7:20 a.m.

Dracula (1931) ★★★ Bela Lugosi, Edward Van Sloan. A real-estate man visits the Transylvania castle of a 500-year-old vampire. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Drum Beat (1954) ★★ Alan Ladd, Audrey Dalton. President Grant gives a frontiersman the power to make peace with Indians roused by a renegade. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 5:30 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Sun. 8:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. Noon VH1 Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Seann William Scott. Bo, Luke and Daisy Duke try to thwart a scheme by Boss Hogg involving a high-profile auto race. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Tues. 9 p.m. IFC Wed. 3:45 p.m.

Advertisement

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Freeform Mon. 4 p.m. Freeform Tues. 2 p.m.

Dumb and Dumber To (2014) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. Witless wonders Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne go on a road trip to find the daughter that Harry never knew he had. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FXX Wed. 2 p.m. FXX Thur. 10 a.m.

Duplex (2003) ★★ Ben Stiller, Drew Barrymore. After moving into a New York brownstone, an author and his wife try to get rid of an annoying neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:51 a.m.

E

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Eagle (2011) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Bell. Accompanied by his slave, a Roman soldier heads to Scotland’s Highlands to retrieve the long-lost Ninth Legion’s emblem, and in doing so, to restore his father’s honor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Sun. 8:15 a.m.

Eat Pray Love (2010) ★★ Julia Roberts, James Franco. Facing a crossroads in her life, a divorcee travels to Italy, India and Bali on a quest to change her life and find true happiness. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:25 a.m. Showtime Fri. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Wed. 10:30 a.m. HBO Sat. 7:35 a.m.

Eighth Grade (2018) ★★★ Elsie Fisher, Daniel Zolghadri. Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school -- the end of her thus far disastrous eighth-grade year. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Tues. 4:30 a.m.

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) ★★★ Voices of David Spade, John Goodman. Animated. A peasant comes to the aid of an arrogant ruler after a conspirator turns him into a llama. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:55 p.m.

End of Days (1999) ★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Byrne. Una agente de seguridad con problemas de alcoholismo debe evitar que Satanás engendre al Anticristo con una mujer que nació marcada y predestinada para esta unión profana. (R) 2 hrs. KVEA Sun. 11:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Mon. 1:10 a.m.

The English Teacher (2013) ★★ Julianne Moore, Michael Angarano. The life of a popular teacher turns topsy-turvy when a former star pupil returns home after a failed career as a playwright. Unwilling to see the young man give up his dream, she decides to produce his play at her high school. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KCOP Sat. 3 p.m.

Enough (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell. After running away fails, a terrified woman empowers herself in order to battle her abusive husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Lifetime Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Equals (2015) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Nicholas Hoult. Nia and Silas begin a forbidden and passionate romance in a futuristic society where emotions have been outlawed, leading them to attempt a dangerous escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Equilibrium (2002) ★ Christian Bale, Emily Watson. In the future a government agent and a band of rebels battle a regime that uses a drug to suppress people’s emotions. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5:02 a.m.

Eraser (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Caan. A Witness Protection Program agent hides a woman who knows about defense-field traitors planning to sell a superweapon. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. POP Fri. 9:35 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

Advertisement

Escape Plan (2013) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger. An expert in prison security joins forces with an inmate to break out of a top-secret, high-tech facility. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 1 p.m. Syfy Thur. 9:45 a.m.

Everything Must Go (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Christopher Jordan Wallace. When his wife kicks him out, a broke and boozing slouch tries to sell his possessions at a giant yard sale. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. FXX Fri. 11:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Executive Decision (1996) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Halle Berry. A commando squad must conduct a midair assault upon a hijacked plane loaded with terrorists and a deadly nerve gas. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The Expendables 3 (2014) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. After a former associate makes it his mission to end the Expendables, Barney Ross assembles a team of younger, tech-savvy recruits to help take down their enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Expendables 2 (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. Mercenary Barney Ross and his team cut a swath of destruction through opposing forces as they take revenge for the vicious murder of a comrade. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:45 p.m. EPIX Sat. 11:50 a.m.

The Expendables (2010) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham. A mercenary and his men learn that their assignment to overthrow a South American dictator is a suicide mission. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 10:05 a.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

F

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Face/Off (1997) ★★★ John Travolta, Nicolas Cage. An FBI agent and a violent terrorist switch identities. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. Sundance Tues. 9 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m.

Faithful in My Fashion (1946) ★★★ Donna Reed, Tom Drake. A soldier home on leave learns his sweetheart got a promotion and engaged to another man. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Falling for You (2018) Taylor Cole, Tyler Hynes. A small town’s radio station manager meets her match when a visiting businessman can’t seem to see beyond the screen of his laptop computer. Everything changes when she ropes him into participating in her bachelor bake-off to help save the station. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Toretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Paramount Tues. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Wed. 1:45 a.m. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham. Hulking lawman Luke Hobbs teams up with lawless operative Deckard Shaw to battle a cybernetically enhanced soldier who possesses superhuman strength, a brilliant mind and a lethal pathogen that could wipe out half of the world’s population. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Sun. 10:10 a.m. HBO Wed. 12:35 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006) ★★ Lucas Black, Zachery Ty Bryan. An American street racer in Japan learns an exciting but dangerous new style and goes head-to-head with a local champion who has ties to the Yakuza. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Paramount Tues. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Fast Color (2018) Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Lorraine Toussaint. Hunted by mysterious forces, a woman with supernatural abilities must go on the run. With nowhere else to go, she goes back to her estranged family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:50 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. History Sat. 1 p.m.

Field of Dreams (1989) ★★★ Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan. An inspired Iowa farmer builds a baseball field, then sees Shoeless Joe Jackson’s ghost and other marvels. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. MLB Sat. 6 p.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Advertisement

50 First Dates (2004) ★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A veterinarian tries to make a woman who has short-term memory loss fall in love with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. E! Sun. 2 p.m. E! Mon. Noon

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. An inexperienced college student begins a daring affair with a controlling businessman whose sexual proclivities push the boundaries of pain and pleasure. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:10 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:45 p.m.

54 (1998) ★★ Ryan Phillippe, Salma Hayek. A blue-collar New Jerseyite seeks fame with a surrogate family at Manhattan’s Studio 54. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:53 p.m.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Edward Norton. Two young professionals create an underground club where men can compete in hand-to-hand combat. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. AMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

The Fighter (2010) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Christian Bale. Having earned a shot at a world championship, boxer Micky Ward reunites with his estranged brother to train for the fight and become the new Pride of Lowell. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:28 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:20 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:50 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:20 p.m.

Advertisement

First Reformed (2017) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried. The pastor of a small church in upstate New York spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 a.m.

The Fisher King (1991) ★★★ Robin Williams, Jeff Bridges. An unhinged Manhattan talk-radio host meets a mad knight of the streets seeking his own Holy Grail. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Five Feet Apart (2019) ★★ Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse. Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they stay five feet apart at all times. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:10 a.m.

The Flower of My Secret (1995) ★★★ Marisa Paredes, Juan Echanove. A creativity lull and a failing marriage prompt a romance novelist to seek inspiration. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Follow Your Heart (2020) Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy. Kathy Yoder is a travel writer who has left her Amish ways behind, but when she returns home to settle her father’s affairs, she is tempted to return to her former lifestyle. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 8 p.m.

Footloose (2011) ★★ Kenny Wormald, Julianne Hough. A rebellious teen incurs the wrath of a much-loved clergyman by challenging the town’s ban on loud music and dancing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Thur. 1:05 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer. A hip Chicago teen moves to a Midwestern town where, thanks to a pastor, dancing is outlawed. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:15 p.m. EPIX Thur. 11:25 a.m.

For Colored Girls (2010) ★★ Kimberly Elise, Janet Jackson. A group of women comes together in search of commonality and understanding in the wake of personal crises, heartbreak and crimes. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Encore Fri. 6:34 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:44 p.m.

Advertisement

For Love of the Game (1999) ★★ Kevin Costner, Kelly Preston. An aging pitcher learns that he will soon lose his girlfriend and his spot with the Detroit Tigers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Sun. 7:53 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:48 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:01 p.m. Starz Fri. 6:53 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Fri. 12:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Forsaken (2015) ★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Donald Sutherland. In 1872 Wyoming, a former gunslinger and his estranged father encounter a ruthless businessman and his gang of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 2:30 p.m. TMC Sat. 4 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. A&E Sun. 8 p.m. A&E Mon. 12:03 p.m.

Advertisement

The 41-Year-Old Virgin Who Knocked Up Sarah Marshall and Felt Superbad About It (2010) ★ Bryan Callen, Stephen Kramer Glickman. Sex-crazed buddies try to help a middle-aged man lose his innocence. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Fri. 3:15 a.m.

Foxy Brown (1974) ★ Pam Grier, Antonio Fargas. A nurse takes revenge on a drug ring for the slaying of her undercover-officer boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. 1:35 a.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Frozen (2013) ★★★ Voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel. Animated. A fearless young princess sets out with a mountaineer to find her sister, whose icy powers have trapped their kingdom in eternal winter. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 12:14 p.m. Starz Wed. 7:15 p.m.

Advertisement

Frozen in Love (2018) Rachael Leigh Cook, Niall Matter. When struggling bookstore owner Mary and Adam, a bad boy of professional hockey, are teamed together to help facilitate an image makeover for the other, they soon realize that opposites attract, and they find themselves unexpectedly frozen in love. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 p.m.

La Fuga de los Pérez (1995) Mario Almada, Bernabé Meléndrez. La sombra de la venganza cae sobre los Pérez, un nuevo enemigo está resuelto a poner fin a su vida de una vez por todas. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Fury (2014) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf. During World War II, a battle-hardened Army sergeant leads the crew of a Sherman tank on a deadly mission behind enemy lines to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. AMC Tues. 11 p.m. AMC Wed. 2 p.m. IFC Thur. 1 a.m. Sundance Sun. 3 a.m.

G

Advertisement

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

G.I. Jane (1997) ★★★ Demi Moore, Viggo Mortensen. A female Navy SEALs recruit completes rigorous training under a tough officer’s command. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sat. 11 p.m.

Gabriel Over the White House (1933) ★★ Walter Huston, Arthur Byron. Sobered by an archangel, the president fires his crooked Cabinet and becomes a world leader. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Advertisement

The Game Plan (2007) ★★ Dwayne `The Rock` Johnson, Madison Pettis. A star football player tries to juggle his carefree lifestyle, his team’s bid for the championship and the needs of his newly discovered young daughter. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Freeform Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Gamer (2009) ★★ Gerard Butler, Michael C. Hall. A death-row inmate is caught between the inventor of a deadly online game and a group that opposes the inventor’s high-tech slavery. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:28 p.m.

Gemini Man (2019) ★★ Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Henry Brogan is an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move. To his horror, he soon learns that the man who’s trying to kill him is a younger, faster, cloned version of himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 9:20 a.m.

Genius (2016) ★★ Colin Firth, Jude Law. Renowned editor Maxwell Perkins develops a friendship with author Thomas Wolfe while working on the writer’s manuscripts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Advertisement

The Gentlemen (2020) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam. Mickey Pearson is an American expatriate who became rich by building a marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business, it soon triggers an array of plots and schemes from lowlifes who want his domain. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Mon. 11 p.m.

Geostorm (2017) ★ Gerard Butler, Jim Sturgess. Satellites designed to prevent natural disasters begin to fail, threatening to create a worldwide geostorm that could wipe out everything and everyone. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m. TNT Wed. 6 p.m. TBS Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Get Hard (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart. The prison-bound manager of a hedge fund asks a black businessman -- who has never been to jail -- to prepare him for life behind bars. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. MTV Sat. 11 a.m. MTV Sat. 7 p.m.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TBS Mon. 4 a.m. TBS Mon. Noon

Advertisement

Ghoulies II (1988) ★ Damon Martin, Royal Dano. Little demons boost business at Uncle Ned and Larry’s carnival show, Satan’s Den. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:54 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 12:20 p.m.

The Gift (2000) ★★ Cate Blanchett, Giovanni Ribisi. Telling fortunes to support herself and her daughter, a psychic widow assists the police in a missing persons case. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:40 a.m.

Ginger & Rosa (2012) ★★★ Elle Fanning, Alice Englert. In 1962 London, the lifelong friendship between two teenagers dissolves after one seduces the other’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:05 a.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Girl Most Likely (2012) ★★ Kristen Wiig, Annette Bening. After losing her job and her boyfriend, a woman moves in with her estranged mother and finds an assortment of strange characters inhabiting the home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Girl, Interrupted (1999) ★★ Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie. A young woman with a borderline personality disorder stays in a 1960s mental institution for 18 months. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Encore Sun. 5 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Mon. 10 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. AMC Wed. 11 p.m. AMC Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

A Glenbrooke Christmas (2020) Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo. As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 8 p.m.

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) ★★★ Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon. Underhanded real estate salesmen sink to varying levels of deceit in order to sell their dubious properties. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:11 a.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 11:24 p.m. Encore Sat. 9:16 a.m. Encore Sat. 4:49 p.m.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) ★★ Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga. Humanity’s existence hangs in the balance when the mighty Godzilla collides with Mothra, Rodan and the three-headed monster King Ghidorah. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Thur. 2:55 p.m.

Advertisement

Going in Style (2017) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine. Desperate for money, three lifelong buddies hatch a scheme to rob the bank that took away their pension funds. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:05 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 6:22 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Good Boys (2019) ★★ Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams. Hoping to learn how to kiss, 12-year-old Max decides to use his father’s drone to spy on the teenage girls next door. When Max loses the drone, he skips school with his two best friends and hatches a plan to get it back before his dad finds out. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:30 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney. New York City cop John McClane and his estranged son must put aside their differences and work together to get a Russian whistleblower to safety and thwart a disastrous crime in Chernobyl. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. A&E Sun. 3:30 p.m. A&E Sat. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

The Good Lie (2014) ★★★ Reese Witherspoon, Arnold Oceng. An employment counselor dedicates her life to helping a group of Sudanese orphans find jobs and adjust to their new lives in America. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 11:37 p.m.

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) ★ Jason Sudeikis, Tyler Labine. After his family decides to sell their Hamptons estate, a man and his friends celebrate the end of their summer playground with a bacchanal. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Fri. 6:50 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:04 p.m.

Good Witch: Curse From a Rose (2019) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie’s long-lost college roommate, Autumn Delaney, makes an unexpected visit to Grey House on a mission to disrupt Middleton’s Halloween festivities. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 6 p.m.

Advertisement

Good Witch: Secrets of Grey House (2016) Catherine Bell, Bailee Madison. Cassie welcomes a popular fantasy author and her editor to Grey House, while a medical emergency keeps Sam busy at the hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 4 p.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Syfy Sat. 7:35 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 10:30 a.m. KCOP Sat. 5 p.m.

Grease 2 (1982) ★★ Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer. A square British exchange student turns hip motorcyclist to woo a cool girl in his 1961 high school. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. KCOP Sun. 3 p.m.

Advertisement

Great Expectations (1974) ★★★ Michael York, Sarah Miles. Dickens’ orphan Pip goes to London to become a gentleman, thanks to an anonymous benefactor, and loves a pampered miss. (NR) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Mon. 7 a.m.

Greed (2019) ★★ Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher. A damaging public inquiry tarnishes the image of a self-made fashion billionaire. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Wed. 8:41 a.m.

Green Dolphin Street (1947) ★★★ Lana Turner, Donna Reed. Two sisters love a man amid revolt and natural disaster in 1840s New Zealand. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TCM Wed. 8:15 a.m.

Advertisement

Green for Danger (1946) ★★★★ Alastair Sim, Trevor Howard. A Scotland Yard inspector sorts through five suspects as a rash of murders plagues a rural British hospital. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Wed. 8:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Bravo Fri. 7 a.m. Bravo Fri. 9 p.m.

Green Room (2015) ★★★ Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots. Members of a punk-rock band and a tough young woman battle murderous white supremacists at a remote Oregon roadhouse. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Gretel & Hansel (2020) ★★ Sophia Lillis, Alice Krige. When their mother descends into madness, siblings Gretel and Hansel must fend for themselves in the dark and unforgiving woods. Stumbling upon an isolated home, the children soon suspect that the generous but mysterious owner has sinister intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Advertisement

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8:15 p.m.

Grown Ups 2 (2013) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Lenny Feder moves his family back to his hometown to be with his old friends and finds out that he didn’t leave the crazy life behind in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 10:30 p.m.

The Guardian (2006) ★★ Kevin Costner, Ashton Kutcher. A trainer in a Coast Guard program for rescue swimmers turns a cocky recruit into his protege and takes him on a mission to the Bering Strait. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. CMT Sun. 4 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2:15 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Syfy Tues. 10 p.m. Syfy Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Advertisement

El águila negra en el vengador solitario (1954) Fernando Casanova, Gloria Lozano. A pesar de que el novio de su hija le salva la vida, un hombre se opone a que ella se case hasta no aclarar un malentendido. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Guns of the Timberland (1960) ★★ Alan Ladd, Jeanne Crain. Logging partners with a government contract lock horns with a rancher and her neighbors. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Thur. 9:15 a.m.

H

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

Advertisement

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Hackers (1995) ★★ Jonny Lee Miller, Angelina Jolie. A master hacker unites teen computer freaks against an embezzling computer-security agent known as the Plague. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:06 p.m.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) ★★ Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin. Two people discover that a TV commercial will cue a madman’s Halloween masks to explode. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 3 a.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. A scruffy superhero protects the citizens of Los Angeles but leaves horrendous collateral damage in the wake of every well-intentioned feat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013) ★★ Jeremy Renner, Gemma Arterton. Brother and sister, Hansel and Gretel, are the ultimate witch-hunting vigilantes. Now, unknown to them, they have become the hunted and must face a greater evil than witches: their past. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 5:25 a.m.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004) ★★ John Cho, Kal Penn. After smoking marijuana, two roommates scour New Jersey to satisfy their hunger for hamburgers. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 1:44 a.m.

Harriet (2019) ★★★ Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe. From her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad, the story of heroic abolitionist Harriet Tubman is told. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Tues. 1:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:04 a.m.

Advertisement

He’s Just Not That Into You (2009) ★★ Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston. Friends and lovers try to navigate their way through the complexities of modern relationships, sometimes misconstruing the true intentions of the opposite sex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMT Sat. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

Head of State (2003) ★★ Chris Rock, Bernie Mac. An alderman becomes a presidential candidate and chooses his unsophisticated brother as a running mate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:55 p.m.

The Heartbreak Kid (2007) ★★ Ben Stiller, Michelle Monaghan. After his new bride reveals her nasty nature, a man meets the woman who may be his real soul mate and tries to woo her. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Tues. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Hearts of Winter (2020) Jill Wagner, Victor Webster. An interior designer brings new life to the house of a widower and his daughter and finds love in the process. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Sun. 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Heebie Jeebies (2013) Robert Belushi, Michael Badalucco. A deputy has to protect his town when a 150-year-old mine is reopened, releasing a supernatural creature with plans for revenge. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:06 a.m.

The Heiress (1949) ★★★★ Olivia de Havilland, Montgomery Clift. A fortune hunter charms a doctor’s plain daughter in 19th-century New York. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Heist (2015) Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Robert De Niro. When their attempt to rob a gangster’s casino goes awry, a desperate man and his partner hijack a city bus to escape from the police and a maniacal thug. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m.

Hell on the Border (2019) David Gyasi, Frank Grillo. A former slave becomes the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River in the late 1800s. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:55 a.m.

Advertisement

Hellboy (2004) ★★★ Ron Perlman, John Hurt. The son of the devil helps a top-secret organization investigate and destroy paranormal creatures. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 3:09 a.m. Starz Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Here Comes the Boom (2012) ★★ Kevin James, Salma Hayek. A biology teacher moonlights as a mixed martial arts fighter to raise money to save his school’s music program. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 6:32 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:44 p.m.

Hereditary (2018) ★★★ Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne. When the matriarch of the Graham family passes away, her daughter and grandchildren begin to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry, trying to outrun the sinister fate they have inherited. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Fri. 9 p.m.

Hero (2019) Kofi Adjorlolo, Jimmy Akingbola. The life and accomplishments of Ulric Cross. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Mon. 9 a.m. TMC Thur. 6 a.m.

Advertisement

High Fidelity (2000) ★★★ John Cusack, Iben Hjejle. A store owner, who sells only vinyl records, has a midlife crisis, assesses his life and tries to win back an ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 2:15 a.m.

The High Note (2020) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross. Presented with a choice that could alter the course of her career, a superstar singer and her overworked personal assistant come up with a plan that could change both of their lives forever. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Mon. 3:15 p.m. HBO Sat. 6 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) ★★ Martin Freeman, Mos Def. A human and his extraterrestrial friend begin an interstellar journey after the destruction of Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Hoffa (1992) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito. Teamsters union boss Jimmy Hoffa makes mob deals, organizes a bitter strike, faces powerful public figures and finally, disappears without a trace. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 9:08 a.m.

Hold Back the Dawn (1941) ★★★ Charles Boyer, Olivia de Havilland. A Romanian gigolo exits Mexico by marrying a U.S. teacher on a field trip. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 4:45 a.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. E! Sat. 4 p.m.

Hollywood Homicide (2003) ★★ Harrison Ford, Josh Hartnett. A veteran Los Angeles detective and his partner investigate the slaying of a rap group. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 4:44 a.m.

Advertisement

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. FXX Wed. 7 p.m. FXX Thur. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 3 p.m.

Holy Rollers (2010) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Justin Bartha. A Jewish youth risks being ostracized from his religious community when he becomes a drug mule for his best friend’s older brother. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Horrible Bosses (2011) ★★ Jason Bateman, Charlie Day. Three oppressed workers devise a complex and seemingly foolproof plan to rid themselves of their intolerable employers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:50 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 1:52 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:14 p.m.

Hostage (2005) ★★ Bruce Willis, Kevin Pollak. A former hostage negotiator must take action when three carjackers hold a wealthy man and his children at gunpoint. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 1:17 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Hot Summer Nights (2017) ★★ Timothée Chalamet, Alex Roe. An awkward teenager gets in over his head dealing drugs while falling for his business partner’s enigmatic sister during one scorching summer in Cape Cod, Mass. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998) ★★ Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs. A 40ish San Francisco stockbroker has a fling with a 20-year-old while vacationing in Jamaica. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) ★★ Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey. A columnist tries to make a man dump her, but he bets his boss that she will fall in love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. POP Fri. 7 p.m. POP Sat. 12:35 p.m.

Advertisement

How to Train Your Dragon (2010) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler. Animated. A misfit Viking teenager sees a chance to change the course of his clan’s future when he befriends an injured dragon. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m. TNT Sun. Noon

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Fri. 4:03 p.m.

Human Capital (2019) Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei. The lives of two families collide when their children begin a relationship and it leads to a tragic accident. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:47 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin. Moscow, Washington and a CIA analyst track a renegade Soviet captain and his new submarine. (PG) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 a.m.

The Hurt Locker (2008) ★★★ Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie. Members of a bomb-disposal unit in Baghdad face increasingly perilous situations as their tour-of-duty winds down. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 a.m. EPIX Sat. 1:40 a.m.

The Hustle (2019) ★ Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson. A glamorous, seductive British woman joins forces with a cunning and fun-loving Australian woman to swindle a young and naive tech billionaire in the South of France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:50 p.m.

Hustlers (2019) ★★★ Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez. Ramona shows Destiny how to finagle her way around the Wall Street clientele who frequent their strip club. But when the 2008 economic collapse cuts into their profits, the gals and two other dancers devise a daring scheme to take their lives back. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 6 p.m. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

Hysteria (1965) ★★ Robert Webber, Anthony Newlands. A U.S. accident victim wakes in a London hospital to amnesia and disturbing visions of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Tues. 7 a.m.

I

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Advertisement

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Starz Sat. 6:52 a.m.

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Alberto Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid and Diego reunite to warn their friends about the danger to their homes posed by swiftly melting ice. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m. Nickelodeon Tues. 1 p.m.

Identity Thief (2013) ★ Jason Bateman, Melissa McCarthy. A Denver man tracks down the Florida woman who stole his identity, financed a luxurious lifestyle, and destroyed his credit. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Paramount Mon. 9 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 3 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m.

In Good Company (2004) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Topher Grace. Demoted from his corporate job, a man learns his new, younger replacement is also dating his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 1:25 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 7:35 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:10 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Sun. Noon FX Mon. 10 a.m.

Indignation (2016) ★★★ Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon. A Jewish college student falls for a young woman while clashing with his dean in 1951 Ohio. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:14 a.m.

Inglourious Basterds (2009) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent. An Allied officer and his team of Jewish soldiers join forces with a German actress and undercover agent to take down the leaders of the Third Reich. (R) 2 hrs. 32 mins. IFC Fri. 5:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Inheritance (2020) Lily Collins, Simon Pegg. A patriarch of a wealthy and powerful family suddenly passes away, leaving his wife and daughter with a shocking secret inheritance that threatens to unravel and destroy their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:12 a.m.

El inmigrante (2016) Alex Sirvent, Fabián López. Un joven mexicano en compañía de sus dos amigos, decide cruzar la frontera e inmigrar a los Estados Unidos en busca de una vida mejor para su madre y sus tres hermanos. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Inside Out (2015) ★★★ Voices of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith. Animated. An 11-year-old girl’s five emotions try to guide her through a difficult transition after she moves from the Midwest to San Francisco. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2:30 p.m. MTV Sat. 4:25 p.m.

Into the Forest (2015) ★★ Ellen Page, Evan Rachel Wood. In the wilds of the Pacific Northwest, two sisters must fight for survival after an apocalyptic blackout leaves them without gas, water, electricity or cellphones. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Showtime Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Into the Woods (2014) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt. A baker and his wife venture into a magical forest to find the ingredients that will reverse their curse of childlessness and restore the beauty of the ugly witch who placed it on them. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Encore Mon. 12:50 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Tues. 3:23 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:32 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:48 p.m. Encore Thur. 4:54 p.m.

The Invisible Man (2020) ★★★ Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen. After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Fri. 1:25 a.m.

The Iron Mistress (1952) ★★ Alan Ladd, Virginia Mayo. Frontiersman Jim Bowie fights in New Orleans with his signature knife, forged from a chunk of meteorite. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Isle of Fury (1936) ★★ Humphrey Bogart, Margaret Lindsay. An island fugitive and his bride make room for a shipwrecked detective. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Mon. 5:30 a.m.

It Started With Eve (1941) ★★★ Deanna Durbin, Charles Laughton. A dying millionaire perks up after meeting a hatcheck girl posing as his son’s fiancee. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 11:30 a.m.

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. Bravo Thur. 3:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. Noon

J

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Los Jaguares contra el Invasor Misterioso (1975) King Bryner, Fedra. Un invasor extraterrestre llega a la Tierra y quiere apoderarse del dinero de toda la población. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

The January Man (1988) ★★ Kevin Kline, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. An arty New York detective sleeps with the mayor’s daughter and tracks a mathematical strangler. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Sundance Mon. 3 p.m. Sundance Tues. 12:30 p.m.

The Jesus Rolls (2019) John Turturro, Bobby Cannavale. Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 12:05 p.m. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

John Q (2002) ★★ Denzel Washington, Robert Duvall. A desperate man takes hostages at a hospital in order to force doctors to save his dying son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Thur. 4:10 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. USA Sat. 4:30 p.m. USA Sat. 9 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. USA Fri. 9 p.m. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Journal of a Crime (1934) ★★ Ruth Chatterton, Adolphe Menjou. A woman kills her husband’s lover, then loses her memory as well as her guilt. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:15 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. When Spencer goes back into the fantastical world of Jumanji, pals Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But everything about Jumanji is about to change, as they soon discover more obstacles and more danger to overcome. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Sun. 4:57 p.m.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) ★★★ Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart. Four teens embark on the adventure of a lifetime when a video game magically transports them to the jungle and transforms them into adults. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. FX Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Jungle Book (1942) ★★★ Sabu, Joseph Calleia. Kipling’s boy hero Mowgli, lost in the jungle, is adopted by animals and taught how they talk. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Fri. 8:30 a.m.

The Jungle Book (2016) ★★★ Neel Sethi, Voice of Bill Murray. Guided by a no-nonsense panther and a free-spirited bear, young Mowgli meets an array of jungle animals as he embarks on an epic journey of self-discovery. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TNT Sat. 1:15 p.m.

Jurassic World (2015) ★★ Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard. An ex-military man and animal expert must use his special skills to save tourists at the Jurassic World island resort from rampaging, genetically engineered dinosaurs, including the vicious and intelligent Indominus rex. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Just Go With It (2011) ★★ Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston. A plastic surgeon enlists the aid of his assistant and her children to help him win the heart of a beautiful woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Lifetime Sat. 1 p.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TBS Mon. 2 a.m.

K

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Tues. 4 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Fri. Noon

Karma (2018) Mandela Van Peebles, Brytni Sarpy. When recent college grad Manny has trouble making ends meet, his father-in-law offers him a job evicting delinquent tenants. Manny soon finds himself unleashing a karma demon which stalks him at every turn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:03 a.m.

The Kennel Murder Case (1933) ★★ William Powell, Mary Astor. Detective Philo Vance sifts through clues and comes up with seven possible suspects in the murder of a sportsman. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 7 p.m.

Kika (1993) ★★★ Verónica Forqué, Peter Coyote. A ditsy hairdresser seeking happiness meets a homicidal writer and a reporter with a camera on her head. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Tues. 11:50 p.m.

Killer High (2018) Kacey Rohl, Humberly González. Sabrina’s perfectly planned high school reunion goes south when a monster keeps killing all the guests. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:06 a.m.

The Killers (1964) ★★ Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson. A hit man and his partner try to find out why their latest victim, a former race-car driver, did not try to get away. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Penelope Ann Miller. An undercover officer teaches a rowdy class of peewees, to identify one whose mother must be found. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TNT Sat. 11 a.m.

The King of Staten Island (2020) ★★★ Pete Davidson, Marisa Tomei. An aimless slacker dreams of becoming a tattoo artist while living with his mother and hanging out with his friends in Staten Island, N.Y. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. HBO Mon. 10:05 p.m. HBO Sat. 1:40 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. IFC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) ★★ Colin Firth, Julianne Moore. With their headquarters destroyed and the world held hostage, members of Kingsman join forces with their American counterparts to battle a ruthless and common enemy. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. FX Thur. 8 p.m. FX Thur. 11 p.m.

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) ★★★ Colin Firth, Michael Caine. A top-secret spy agency recruits an uncouth but promising street kid into its highly competitive training program, just as a twisted technological genius threatens the world. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. FX Wed. 10 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Knights of the Round Table (1953) ★★ Robert Taylor, Ava Gardner. Sir Gawain meets the Green Knight, Sir Percival seeks the Holy Grail, and King Arthur’s Guinevere loves Sir Lancelot. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Bravo Sat. 3:38 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:22 p.m.

Knockout (1941) ★★ Arthur Kennedy, Olympe Bradna. When a champion prizefighter becomes his own worst enemy, he decides to attempt a comeback. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

L

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

L.A. Confidential (1997) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe. Policemen become immersed in corruption, scandal, politics and prostitution in 1950s Hollywood. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Starz Tues. 3 a.m.

La La Land (2016) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone. Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

The Ladies Man (2000) ★ Tim Meadows, Karyn Parsons. A late-night radio host and self-described Casanova searches for a lost love when he receives an unsigned letter boasting of her wealth. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:35 p.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Encore Sat. 9 p.m.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Gerard Butler. A globe-trotter must find Pandora’s box before a maniacal scientist can harness its power for world domination. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight. A beautiful globe-trotter battles otherworldly creatures for possession of a powerful artifact. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 7:30 a.m. Starz Mon. 8:48 p.m.

Las manzanas de Dorotea (1957) María Elena Marqués, Jaime Fernández. Un hombre rico se esconde en el rancho de su hermano donde intenta descubrir los verdaderos sentimientos de su esposa. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Mon. 7 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Mon. 9 p.m. VH1 Tues. 2 a.m.

The Last King of Scotland (2006) ★★★ Forest Whitaker, James McAvoy. The personal physician of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin witnesses his murderous reign of terror. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Thur. 12:05 p.m.

Last Knights (2015) Clive Owen, Cliff Curtis. A fallen swordsman leads a small army against a sadistic ruler to avenge his dishonored master. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Tues. 3:30 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. In the 1870s a Westerner is caught in the middle of a battle between Japan’s emperor and the samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. BBC America Sun. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Mon. 1 a.m. Sundance Sat. 9 p.m. AMC Sun. 5 a.m.

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Van Johnson. Sudden money ruins a struggling writer and his wife in post-World War II Paris. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

The Late Show (1977) ★★★★ Art Carney, Lily Tomlin. An over-the-hill Los Angeles private eye solves a murder with a wacky woman who has lost her cat. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Ten years after his wife and child die in a home invasion, a man carries out an elaborate plot against the prosecutor who cut a deal with one of the killers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Thur. 5:15 p.m. Syfy Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Leatherheads (2008) ★★ George Clooney, Renée Zellweger. A 1920s football star tries to give his sagging sport a boost, while he and a new teammate vie for the affections of a feisty newswoman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Wed. 4 a.m.

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) ★★★ Will Smith, Matt Damon. A golf caddy shows a disillusioned young war veteran how to master challenges and find meaning in life. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:25 p.m.

The Legend of Zorro (2005) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Catherine Zeta-Jones. The masked swordsman and his wife fight a European count plotting to block California’s statehood. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Fri. 4:40 a.m.

Let’s Go to Prison (2006) ★ Dax Shepard, Will Arnett. After learning that the son of the judge who put him away is in jail, an ex-con gets himself sent back to prison so he can make the man’s life miserable. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:30 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:02 a.m.

Lethal Weapon (1987) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. A detective with a family hunts drug smugglers with his new partner, a loner with a death wish. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998) ★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. Los detectives Riggs y Murtaugh desafían a una pandilla que clandestinamente infiltra familias chinas en los Estados Unidos. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Danny Glover. An accountant leads a wild detective and his cautious partner to a South African diplomat running drugs. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. AMC Thur. 10:30 p.m. AMC Fri. 5:30 p.m.

The Letter (1940) ★★★ Bette Davis, Herbert Marshall. A woman claiming self-defense for the murder of her lover is threatened by an incriminating letter. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Mon. 6:45 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Wed. 4:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Liberal Arts (2012) ★★ Josh Radnor, Elizabeth Olsen. A New York college adviser becomes involved with a student when he returns to his alma mater in Ohio for a favorite professor’s retirement party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Sat. 8:05 a.m.

The Librarian: Quest for the Spear (2004) ★★ Noah Wyle, Kyle MacLachlan. A caretaker beneath a metropolitan library protects magical artifacts from those who would use them to do evil. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Sat. 8 a.m. Ovation Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Lifechanger (2018) Lora Burke, Jack Foley. A murderous shape shifter sheds blood to make things right with the woman he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) ★★★ Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei. A lawyer who operates out of the back of his Lincoln Continental lands the case of a lifetime when he defends a Beverly Hills playboy accused of attempted murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Lions for Lambs (2007) ★★ Robert Redford, Meryl Streep. The experiences of two soldiers in Afghanistan ties together separate stories unfolding in California and Washington, D.C. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 3:14 p.m. Encore Sun. 1:37 a.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 8:50 a.m.

Little Fockers (2010) ★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. As two clans descend on the scene of young twins’ birthday, Greg Focker’s moonlighting at a pharmaceutical company threatens to derail his position of trust with Jack, his uptight father-in-law. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E! Sun. 11:30 p.m. E! Mon. 9 p.m.

Little House on the Prairie (1974) ★★ Michael Landon, Karen Grassle. The Ingalls of Wisconsin make a new life on the Kansas frontier. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Live by Night (2016) ★★ Ben Affleck, Zoe Saldana. In 1920s Boston, outlaw Joe Coughlin makes a dangerous enemy when he steals a powerful mob boss’s money and his best girl. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10:10 p.m.

The Lobster (2015) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz. In a dystopian society, single people must find a mate within 45 days or be transformed into an animal of their choice. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 2:30 p.m.

LOL (2012) ★ Miley Cyrus, Demi Moore. A teenager tries to deal with the pressures of high-school romance and friendship while dodging her overprotective mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:36 a.m.

London Has Fallen (2016) ★★ Gerard Butler, Aaron Eckhart. Secret Service agent Mike Banning springs into action to save captive U.S. President Benjamin Asher from the terrorists who attacked London. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TNT Tues. 10 p.m. TNT Wed. 4 p.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Thur. 1:31 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Sat. 1 p.m.

Looper (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt. A mob hit man comes to the chilling realization that his latest assignment is his older self, sent back in time by his bosses. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sun. 10:13 a.m. Starz Sun. 11:34 p.m. Starz Fri. 1:08 p.m. Starz Fri. 10:47 p.m.

Lord of the Flies (1963) ★★★ James Aubrey, Tom Chapin. English schoolboys, stranded on a desert island without adults, soon turn savage. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Lottery Ticket (2010) ★★ Bow Wow, Brandon T. Jackson. After winning $370 million, a young man must survive a holiday weekend with greedy neighbors before he can claim the prize. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Wed. 9:30 p.m.

Love at First Glance (2017) Amy Smart, Adrian Grenier. After being dumped by her fiance for not being adventurous enough, a woman sets out to prove him wrong by tracking down the handsome stranger she just met on the subway. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

Love in Design (2018) Danica McKellar, Andrew Walker. A television star returns to her small New England hometown to renovate a historical manor. When an old flame is assigned to approve her designs, the two must find harmony between the old and the new. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 a.m.

Love in Paradise (2016) Luke Perry, Emmanuelle Vaugier. When an actor who makes Westerns visits a Montana dude ranch, a woman realizes that he’s actually a city slicker who knows nothing about being a cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Love on Harbor Island (2020) Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner. Sparks fly between an interior designer and a handsome pilot who finds homes for rescue dogs. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Love on Iceland (2020) Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell. Seeking inspiration for work, Chloe gathers her college travel group back together for a trip to Iceland. When her ex shows up uninvited, sparks fly. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Love on Safari (2018) Lacey Chabert, Jon Cor. An American web designer inherits an animal reserve in South Africa. A no-nonsense ranger takes her on a safari in hopes that she will fall in love with the land, the animals and him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10 a.m.

Love Unleashed (2019) Jen Lilley, Christopher Russell. While hosting a puppy party, a woman tries to convince an uptight executive to give in to his daughter’s pleas to adopt a rescue dog. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Sun. 9 a.m.

Love, Take Two (2019) Heather Hemmens, Cornelius Smith Jr. The producer of a wedding-themed reality show returns to her college town to film three new couples plan their weddings. She finds herself reliving old dreams when her ex-boyfriend is cast as a groom-to-be. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 11 a.m.

Love’s Complicated (2015) Holly Marie Combs, Ben Bass. Leah’s surprise enrollment in a conflict management class pushes her to develop friendship, love and inner strength. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

M

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Ma (2019) ★★ Octavia Spencer, Diana Silvers. A lonely middle-aged woman befriends some teenagers and decides to let them party at her house. Just when the kids think their luck couldn’t get any better, things start happening that make them question the intention of their host. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Tues. 1:50 a.m.

Made of Honor (2008) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan. A commitment-shy guy realizes he is in love with his best friend and accepts a spot in her bridal party in the hope of stopping her wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Wed. 1:59 p.m. Starz Thur. 9:14 a.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. VH1 Thur. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Fri. 1 a.m.

Madeline’s Madeline (2018) Helena Howard, Molly Parker. When a theater director takes on a new project, she becomes concerned when the production takes on a life of its own due to her young star taking her performance too seriously. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Madison (2005) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Jake Lloyd. Despite his wife’s protest, an Indiana repairman returns to hydroplane racing for a 1971 competition. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:06 a.m.

The Magnificent Seven (2016) ★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt. Desperate townspeople hire seven mercenaries to battle a greedy industrialist and his ruthless henchmen in the Old West. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. A&E Sat. 8 p.m. A&E Sun. 12:03 p.m.

Magnolia (1999) ★★★ Jason Robards, Julianne Moore. Coincidence, divine intervention and fate link several people on an intense day which becomes a moral odyssey. (R) 3 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Wed. 1:45 a.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Thur. 12:50 p.m. Encore Fri. 8:51 a.m.

Mail Order Bride (1964) ★★ Buddy Ebsen, Keir Dullea. An old lawman finds a Kansas City bride for a young and restless Montana rancher. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sat. 6:10 p.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. 5:30 p.m. CMT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Man of the House (2005) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Cedric the Entertainer. A taciturn Texas Ranger goes under cover as a coach to protect a group of college cheerleaders who witnessed a murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Mon. 11:04 a.m.

Maniático Pasional (1982) Juan Miranda, Pat Ross. El jefe de una banda de narcotraficantes se enamora de la secretaria de su abogado y decide retirarse de los negocios. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

Margot at the Wedding (2007) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Jason Leigh. Conflict between two sisters arises when one expresses her disapproval of the other’s fiance during a weekend visit. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019) Narrated by Nick Broomfield, Voice of Nancy Bacal. A story of enduring love between Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. Filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles their relationship, from the early days in Greece to how their love evolved when Leonard became a successful musician. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:05 a.m.

Matching Hearts (2020) Taylor Cole, Ryan Paevey. As Valentine’s Day nears, a matchmaker must find a mate for an entrepreneur who believes staying single is the key to success. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 p.m.

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Freedom fighters use extraordinary skills and weaponry to revolt against machines. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. IFC Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Matrix Revolutions (2003) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne. Neo, Morpheus and Trinity prepare for a final battle against vicious machines set to invade Zion. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. IFC Sat. 11:35 p.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Thomas leads some escaped Gladers on their final and most dangerous mission yet. To save their friends, they must break into the legendary Last City, a WCKD-controlled labyrinth that may turn out to be the deadliest maze of all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FXX Sun. 9 a.m.

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. Thomas and his fellow teenage Gladers battle the powerful organization WCKD while facing the perils of the Scorch, a desolate landscape filled with dangerous obstacles and crawling with the virus-infected Cranks. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. FX Wed. 7 p.m. FX Thur. 9 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. MTV Thur. 3:35 p.m. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Meddler (2015) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Rose Byrne. After the death of her husband, a woman moves from New Jersey to Los Angeles to be closer to her daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Wed. 10:28 a.m.

Meet the Fockers (2004) ★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. A man fears the worst when he accompanies his fiancee’s uptight father and mother to meet his free-spirited mom and dad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. E! Sun. 9 p.m. E! Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sun. 6:30 p.m. E! Mon. 4 p.m. Showtime Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Men in Black (1997) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. A veteran agent and a rookie protect mankind from dangerous extraterrestrials roaming the Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Sat. 3:36 a.m. Starz Sat. 2 p.m.

Men in Black II (2002) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith. Two interstellar agents try to stop an alien disguised as a lingerie model from destroying the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sat. 3:41 p.m.

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sat. 5:13 p.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Mon. 5:32 a.m. Starz Mon. 5:32 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:02 p.m. Starz Sun. 4:22 a.m.

Midway (2019) ★★ Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson. On June 4, 1942, the Japanese navy plans a strike against American ships in the Pacific. For the next three days, the U.S. Navy and a squad of brave fighter pilots engage the enemy in one of the most important and decisive battles of World War II. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Tues. 3:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Mighty Oak (2020) Janel Parrish, Carlos PenaVega. Gina’s life is given new purpose when she meets a young guitar prodigy. Convinced the boy is her reincarnated brother, frontman for Army of Love, she sets out to get the band back together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 8:25 a.m.

Mis Tres Viudas Alegres (1953) Resortes, Silvia Pinal. Las aventuras de tres jóvenes que tenían el mismo ex esposo, quien las deja viudas y ricas, pero hay una condición. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Misericordia (1952) Sara García, Carmen Montejo. Una familia lucha para sobrevivir en la ciudad, pero sólo la entereza de la madre logra salvarla. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 8:10 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Thur. 1:23 a.m. Encore Thur. 11:03 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Miss Congeniality (2000) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Michael Caine. An image consultant transforms a tomboyish FBI agent into a beauty queen so she can work under cover. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Bravo Sat. 9:30 a.m. Bravo Sat. 11:33 a.m.

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Regina King. FBI agent Gracie Hart clashes with her superiors when she jumps in to save two kidnapped friends in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Bravo Sat. 2 a.m. Bravo Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Miss Julie (2014) Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell. A baron’s frustrated daughter courts scandal and more when she tries to seduce her father’s valet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sun. 4:10 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol (2011) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner. After the IMF is implicated in a global terrorist plot and shut down, Ethan Hunt and his team must go under cover and off the grid to clear the organization’s name. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:45 p.m.

Mob Town (2019) David Arquette, Jennifer Esposito. The FBI and a local cop track various members of organized crime families as they gather for a huge meeting in upstate New York in 1957. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sun. 1 p.m. TMC Wed. 6:30 p.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E! Sun. 4:15 p.m. E! Mon. 2 p.m.

Moonlight Mile (2002) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman. After the murder of his fiancee, a young man bonds with her parents, then falls for another woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:47 a.m.

More Than a Game (2008) ★★★ LeBron James, Dru Joyce. From grade-school through high-school, LeBron James and four talented teammates burn up the basketball courts throughout Ohio. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Morocco (1930) ★★★ Gary Cooper, Marlene Dietrich. A rich Frenchman courts a cafe singer who loves a legionnaire. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Mortal Kombat (1995) ★★ Robin Shou, Linden Ashby. Three martial artists are forced to battle demonic adversaries with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:18 p.m. Syfy Tues. 12:18 p.m.

Mortal Kombat Annihilation (1997) ★ Robin Shou, Talisa Soto. Warriors take on mutant forces from another dimension that a villain released upon Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Mon. 1:17 p.m. Syfy Tues. 10:17 a.m.

Mother of George (2013) ★★★ Isaach De Bankolé, Danai Gurira. Ayodele and Adenike marry and start a new life. As months pass without a pregnancy, Adenike feels torn between her Yoruba culture and her new life in America, struggling to save her marriage. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Mouse Hunt (1997) ★★ Nathan Lane, Lee Evans. Brothers inherit a dilapidated mansion inhabited by a resourceful rodent that refuses to leave. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948) ★★★ Cary Grant, Myrna Loy. A New York adman and his calm wife buy a big old fixer-upper in rural Connecticut. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 8:45 a.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sat. 5:30 a.m.

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) ★★★ Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof. In Sicily, one couple engages in a merry war of words, while another falls prey to a malicious schemer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:12 p.m.

La muerte en bikini (1966) Rodolfo de Anda, Eric del Castillo. Varias mujeres bellas son asesinadas en la playa y su vida fue el precio que tuvieron que pagar por las arriesgadas decisiones que tomaron. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

La mujer del ministro (1981) Amparo Muñoz, Simon Andrew. Un hombre que trabaja como jardinero para un político poderoso, tiene un amorío con la mujer de éste. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

La mujer legítima (1947) Sara Guash, Isabel Corona. Un hombre casado conoce a una mujer y se convierten en amantes. Cuando su esposa muere, intenta llevarla a vivir con él. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 10:05 p.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Munich (2005) ★★★ Eric Bana, Daniel Craig. A Mossad agent and his team hunt the terrorists responsible for the murders of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympics. (R) 2 hrs. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:29 a.m.

Munster, Go Home (1966) ★★ Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo. Herman, Lily, Grandpa and their ghoulish TV family go to England to claim an estate. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson (2019) Mena Suvari, Nick Stahl. The murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman lead police to investigate Glen Rogers, aka the Casanova Killer. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. TMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Music and Lyrics (2007) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Drew Barrymore. A washed-up ‘80s superstar must make beautiful music with a lyrically gifted plant caretaker when a pop diva asks him to write a song for her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Sat. 3 a.m.

The Music Man (1962) ★★★ Robert Preston, Shirley Jones. A librarian hears a sour note when a charming rogue convinces Iowa townspeople to start a boys marching band. (G) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Bouquet (2020) Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte. A hopeless romantic misses all of the signs of true love when she puts her trust in a bouquet tossed at a wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 11 p.m.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) ★★★ Nia Vardalos, John Corbett. Family tensions arise after a woman falls in love with a man who is not Greek. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 5:15 a.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Sun. 12:15 p.m. Paramount Sun. 10:10 p.m.

My Favorite Wedding (2017) Maggie Lawson, Paul Greene. Tess lasers through her best friend’s wedding planning like the star doctor she hopes to become. After meeting the groom’s best man, Tess maneuvers around him like a gurney in the emergency room, until she learns that he has a few moves of his own. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 a.m.

My Week With Marilyn (2011) ★★★ Michelle Williams, Eddie Redmayne. A production assistant introduces Marilyn Monroe to the pleasures of the British countryside during the filming of The Prince and the Showgirl. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A sleuth reunites with her estranged mother, then must prove the woman is innocent of murder. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. Noon

Mystery Woman: In the Shadows (2007) ★★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Amateur sleuth Samantha Kinsey is thrust into the world of espionage while searching for a KGB double agent. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 8 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Oh Baby (2006) ★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. A couple goes on the run when they are accused of a murder and leave their baby on Samantha’s doorstep. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Redemption (2005) ★★ Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. An amateur sleuth searches for clues in the murder of a visitor at a bookstore. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 6 p.m.

Mystery Woman: Wild West Mystery (2006) Kellie Martin, Clarence Williams III. Samantha investigates the murder of a cowboy in Clint Taylor’s traveling Wild West show. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2 p.m.

N

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) ★★★ John Belushi, Kevin Bacon. Bluto, Otter and the rowdy Deltas make fools of the dean and the square Omegas at 1962 Faber College. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:10 p.m. Showtime Mon. 1:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sat. 5:45 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m. CMT Thur. 10:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Paramount Sun. 10 a.m. Paramount Sun. 5:30 p.m. CMT Thur. 8 p.m.

National Treasure (2004) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger. An adventurer must steal the Declaration of Independence and use its hidden map to find a legendary fortune. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight. A page from the diary of John Wilkes Booth implicates Ben Gates’ great-great grandfather as a major conspirator in the assassination of President Lincoln. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Never Been Kissed (1999) ★★ Drew Barrymore, David Arquette. A former high-school nerd, now a reporter, gets a second chance when she goes under cover for a story on cool teens. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

Neverknock (2017) Jodelle Ferland, Dominique Provost-Chalkley. After Grace and her friends ignore the warnings of a local urban legend, they unleash a creature called Neverknock, which uses their fears to kill them. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m. Syfy Tues. 6 a.m.

Next (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Julianne Moore. A government agent must capture a clairvoyant and convince him to help her stop terrorists from detonating a nuclear weapon in Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Sat. 8:17 a.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Larry Daley joins forces with Teddy Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and others to prevent four of history’s worst villains from conquering the world. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) ★★ Ben Stiller, Robin Williams. Upon learning that the museum’s magic is disappearing, night watchman Larry Daley sets out on an epic quest to the British Museum in London to save his friends one last time. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Thur. 4 p.m. Freeform Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Night School (2018) ★★ Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish. A salesman’s life takes an unexpected turn when he accidentally blows up his place of employment. Forced to attend night school to get his GED, he must now deal with a group of misfit students and a feisty teacher who doesn’t think he’s too bright. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

1917 (2019) ★★★ George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman. Two British soldiers receive seemingly impossible orders during World War I. In a race against time, they must cross into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including one’s own brother. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 7 p.m.

No Angel (1992) Domenic Cuzzocrea, Susan Hamann. An adman, his lover and a shady developer are subject to the desires of a wily beauty. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

No Country for Old Men (2007) ★★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Javier Bardem. An aging lawman reflects on his past and laments a changing world while trying to find and protect a hunter who took the cash from a drug deal gone bad. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Thur. 7 p.m.

No Escape Room (2018) Jeni Ross, Mark Ghanimé. A father and daughter check out a small town’s escape room and discover something sinister about the place. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:02 a.m.

No Good Deed (2014) ★ Idris Elba, Taraji P. Henson. An unsuspecting Atlanta woman lets in a charming stranger to use her phone and soon believes the adage no good deed goes unpunished when he takes over her home and terrorizes her family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Lifetime Sun. 11:04 p.m.

Noah (2014) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly. God chooses Noah to build an ark and save the animals and his family from an apocalyptic flood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10 a.m.

La noche del halcón (1968) Andrés García, David Reynoso. Un rudo pistolero retirado tiene problemas con su hijo adoptivo, cuando este se enamora de la misma mujer que él ama. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Norbit (2007) ★ Eddie Murphy, Thandie Newton. Though married to a terrible shrew, a man tries to figure out a way to be with his childhood sweetheart, who has just moved back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. KTLA Sun. 12:05 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m.

Now You See Me (2013) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo. A federal agent and an Interpol detective play a cat-and-mouse game with cunning illusionists who rob corrupt business leaders during their performances, then funnel the money to members of the audience. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. Noon

The Nutty Professor (1963) ★★★ Jerry Lewis, Stella Stevens. Goofy professor Kelp’s potion turns him into Buddy Love, a lounge singer at ease with a coed and a crowd. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Tues. 8:30 p.m.

O

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) ★★★ George Clooney, John Turturro. A mysterious lawman tracks three escaped convicts searching for buried treasure in 1930s Mississippi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TNT Tues. 5:30 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TNT Tues. 3 p.m.

Oculus (2013) ★★ Karen Gillan, Brenton Thwaites. Adult siblings make plans to destroy an antique mirror and the malevolent force within it that caused the deaths of their parents. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Sun. 1:32 p.m.

Ode to Joy (2019) Martin Freeman, Morena Baccarin. Charlie has a rare disorder that causes him to lose control of his muscles whenever he is overcome by strong emotions. But when a beautiful woman falls for him, he must soon decide whether to suppress his feelings, or take a chance and let love in. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Of Human Bondage (1946) ★★ Eleanor Parker, Paul Henreid. Based on the novel by W. Somerset Maugham. A doctor-artist develops a tragic infatuation with a promiscuous waitress. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ Richard Gere, Debra Winger. A hardened loner shapes up for a military drill instructor and a factory girl from town. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Oh, God! (1977) ★★★ George Burns, John Denver. God comes to Earth as an elderly man with a twinkle and picks a supermarket produce manager to spread his word. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 10 p.m. MTV Sat. 9 a.m. MTV Sun. Noon

Oliver! (1968) ★★★★ Ron Moody, Oliver Reed. Dickens’ Oliver Twist goes from parish boy to Fagin’s pickpocketing school to the clutches of murderous Bill Sikes. (G) 2 hrs. 26 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Olympic Dreams (2019) Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas. A young cross-country skier bonds with a volunteer doctor in the Olympic athletes village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Thur. 5 p.m.

On the Basis of Sex (2018) ★★ Felicity Jones, Armie Hammer. Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg works with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case of gender discrimination before the Supreme Court. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Thur. 8 a.m. TMC Fri. 5 a.m.

On the Waterfront (1954) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Eva Marie Saint. A conscience-stricken ex-boxer stands up to a corrupt union boss after unwittingly participating in a fellow longshoreman’s murder. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

One for the Money (2012) ★ Katherine Heigl, Jason O’Mara. A rookie bounty hunter goes after a bail jumper and murder suspect who just happens to be the guy who seduced and dumped her back in high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Sat. 3 p.m.

One Winter Weekend (2018) Taylor Cole, Jack Turner. Burned out on dating, Cara, a magazine writer, decides to go on a dating detox. She plans a ski getaway with her best friend, but the resort mistakenly double-books them with two eligible men, including Ben, an entrepreneur. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 1 p.m.

Open Range (2003) ★★★ Robert Duvall, Kevin Costner. Cattle herdsmen unite to battle a ruthless rancher and his henchmen in 1882. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:04 p.m.

Ophelia (2018) Daisy Ridley, Naomi Watts. Ophelia comes of age as lady-in-waiting for Queen Gertrude, and her singular spirit captures Hamlet’s affections. As lust and betrayal threaten the kingdom, Ophelia finds herself trapped between true love and controlling her own destiny. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. TMC Tues. 10 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:54 a.m.

Our Betters (1933) ★★ Constance Bennett, Gilbert Roland. An American hardware heiress marries a lord and shocks London society with her parties. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 4 a.m.

Our Idiot Brother (2011) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks. Following his release from jail, a well-meaning but dimwitted slacker wreaks havoc with his three sisters’ carefully structured lives. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Outbreak (1995) ★★ Dustin Hoffman, Rene Russo. An Army doctor fights the spread of a deadly virus brought into the United States by an African monkey. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. AMC Tues. 1:35 a.m. AMC Tues. Noon

P

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Pacific Rim Uprising (2018) ★★ John Boyega, Scott Eastwood. Rebellious pilot Jake Pentecost and his estranged sister must lead a brave new generation of fighters against otherworldly monsters that want to destroy humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Page Miss Glory (1935) ★★ Marion Davies, Pat O’Brien. A con man and his partner find a maid to match their doctored photograph of a beauty-contest winner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 9 p.m.

The Painted Veil (1934) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Herbert Marshall. A doctor takes his wife with him to fight cholera in China after catching her with another guy. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Pandorum (2009) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Ben Foster. Two astronauts discover a terrifying reality after awaking disoriented, aboard a seemingly abandoned spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Tues. 3 p.m.

Paranoia (2013) ★ Liam Hemsworth, Harrison Ford. With his job at stake, a tech-savvy employee has to infiltrate a competitor’s company and steal trade secrets for his ruthless boss. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m. TMC Sat. 5:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 4:40 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) ★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young woman and her boyfriend visit her family and learn that ghosts may haunt their new Southern California home. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sat. 10:26 p.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Anne Archer. An IRA terrorist vows revenge against the ex-CIA agent who killed the man’s brother and thwarted an attack on royalty. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Wed. 3 p.m. TMC Thur. 2 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Sundance Mon. Noon Sundance Mon. 9 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 a.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 a.m.

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) ★ Kevin James, Raini Rodriguez. Paul Blart takes his teenage daughter with him to Las Vegas for a security-guard expo. While there, he stumbles upon a heist and must single-handedly apprehend the crooks. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Mon. Noon FX Mon. 12:30 p.m.

People Like Us (2012) ★★ Chris Pine, Elizabeth Banks. In the course of settling the estate of his late father, a young salesman is surprised to discover the existence of a 30-year-old sister, Frankie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m.

The Perfect Bride (2017) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith. Fitness instructor Molly runs the Bridal Boot Camp, helping prospective brides-to-be get in shape for the big day. Things get complicated when sparks start to fly between herself and Nick, the fiance of one of her new clients. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Perfect Catch (2017) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew W. Walker. A single mother reinvents her struggling diner while spending time with a former high-school boyfriend who’s now a superstar baseball player. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Perfect Match (2015) Danica McKellar, Paul Greene. Forced to work together, two wedding planners learn that opposites can produce the most unexpected results. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Tues. 2:40 a.m.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn. A snooty socialite fights with her ex-husband and flirts with a reporter. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Photograph (2020) ★★ Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield. A woman develops an unexpected romance with a rising journalist while delving into her late mother’s early life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Wed. 6 p.m.

The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) ★★★ George Sanders, Hurd Hatfield. Corrupted by a lord, Oscar Wilde’s London aristocrat stays young, but his portrait begins to age. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 4:45 a.m.

Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) ★★ Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld. After the highs of winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music one last time. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 6 p.m.

Places in the Heart (1984) ★★★ Sally Field, Lindsay Crouse. A widowed mother fights for her cotton farm with a laborer and a blind boarder in 1930s Texas. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Playing With Fire (2019) ★ John Cena, Judy Greer. When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize that no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet -- babysitting. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Sat. 11 p.m.

Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life (2009) ★★ Voices of Emily Jeness, Michele Knotz. Anime. Using Dialga’s help, Ash and his friends, accompanied by their new companion Sheena, travel in time to right the mistakes of a town’s ancestors. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Disney XD Mon. 3 a.m.

Pompeii (2014) ★★ Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss. As Mount Vesuvius rains down lava and ash, a gladiator races to save the woman he loves before the city collapses. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Fri. 8:50 a.m.

The Portrait of a Lady (1996) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, John Malkovich. Marriage to a domineering artist gradually saps the independent spirit of a wealthy American woman in 1870s Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:40 a.m.

Pound of Flesh (2015) Jean-Claude Van Damme, Darren Shahlavi. A former black-ops agent begins a blood-soaked quest to find the organ thieves who stole his kidney before he could donate it to his dying niece. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. A&E Sun. 1 p.m.

Precious (2009) ★★★ Gabourey Sidibe, Mo’Nique. Pregnant and abused, a Harlem teen enrolls in an alternative school in an attempt to bring value to her life. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Predator (2018) ★★ Boyd Holbrook, Trevante Rhodes. The universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with new DNA. Now, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and an evolutionary biologist can save the human race from extinction. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Tues. 4 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Premium Rush (2012) ★★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Shannon. A bike messenger’s last delivery of the day turns into a life-or-death chase through Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Fri. 11:35 a.m. Starz Fri. 6:25 p.m. Starz Sat. 5:17 a.m.

Pride & Prejudice (2005) ★★★ Keira Knightley, Matthew MacFadyen. A convoluted courtship begins between a young woman and the handsome friend of a wealthy bachelor. (PG) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Proposal (2009) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds. Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to her assistant, whom she’s tormented for years. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Proximity (2019) Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan. A NASA scientist becomes obsessed with finding proof of extraterrestrials after a close encounter. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Thur. Noon

Public Enemies (2009) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christian Bale. Depression-era outlaw John Dillinger becomes the fledgling FBI’s most-wanted criminal and a folk hero to much of America’s downtrodden public. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Starz Thur. 10:28 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:13 a.m.

Pulling Strings (2013) ★★ Tom Arnold, Jaime Camil. Rachel, a diplomatic consul, passes out on a street in Mexico City after a night of drinking. She is rescued by Alejandro, a single father whose visa she rejected the day before, and sparks fly between the two. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:49 p.m.

Punch-Drunk Love (2002) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Emily Watson. A shy oddball prone to violent outbursts follows the woman of his dreams to Hawaii. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:50 a.m.

Q

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Fri. 5:25 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3:10 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Fri. 2 p.m.

R

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Mon. 9:12 a.m.

Rain (1932) ★★★ Joan Crawford, Walter Huston. When passengers of a boat are forced ashore by a cholera scare, missionaries Alfred Davidson and his wife try to reform fellow passenger and spirited prostitute Sadie Thompson. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Mon. 1 p.m.

Rain Man (1988) ★★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise. A wheeler-dealer meets his brother, an institutionalized autistic-savant, heir to $3 million. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

Raising Arizona (1987) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Holly Hunter. A loser and his wife kidnap a quintuplet from an unfinished-furniture store magnate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:45 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:27 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:55 p.m.

Ransom (1956) ★★★ Glenn Ford, Donna Reed. A rich man stuns his wife and town with a televised threat to his son’s kidnapper. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. TCM Wed. 3 p.m.

Ready or Not (2019) ★★★ Samara Weaving, Adam Brody. Grace couldn’t be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family’s luxurious estate. There’s just one catch -- she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows and other weapons. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:43 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Real Women Have Curves (2002) ★★★ America Ferrera, Lupe Ontiveros. A Latin teenager comes to terms with her self-image while helping her sister work in a dress factory. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. HBO Sat. 4 a.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. A prosecutor commits a fatal hit-and-run, then manipulates the case so that the man who was arrested for the crime is acquitted. After the trial, he discovers that his actions have freed a guilty man. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Sat. 11:31 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:47 a.m.

The Recruit (2003) ★★ Al Pacino, Colin Farrell. A veteran CIA agent assigns his young protégé to find a mole within the organization. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:05 a.m.

Red Tails (2012) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Terrence Howard. During World War II, the U.S. military forms the first all-black aerial-combat unit, known as the Tuskegee Airmen. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Red 2 (2013) ★★ Bruce Willis, John Malkovich. Former CIA black-ops agent Frank Moses and his team battle assassins, terrorists and power-hungry government officials as they try to retrieve a lethal device that could change the balance of world power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Syfy Wed. 3 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11:25 p.m.

Remember (2015) ★★ Christopher Plummer, Martin Landau. With help from a fellow Holocaust survivor, a widower who struggles with memory loss embarks on a cross-country odyssey to find the former Nazi responsible for the deaths of their family members. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Rent Due (2020) Ray Jr., Jasmin Brown. Two cousins are forced to come up with a plan to make some cold, hard cash when they lose their rent money after a night of partying with two strippers. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. Encore Fri. 5:17 a.m.

Replicas (2018) ★ Keanu Reeves, Thomas Middleditch. A brilliant neuroscientist secretly tries to clone and create replicas of his family after a tragic car crash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Thur. 10:40 a.m.

Rescuing Madison (2014) Alona Tal, Ethan Peck. Sparks fly between a singer and the handsome firefighter who saved her life. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Resident Evil (2002) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. Commandos infiltrate a research facility after a deadly virus turns the entire staff into ravenous zombies. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Sun. 1:57 a.m.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Sienna Guillory. Survivors of a deadly virus must fight their way through Raccoon City’s legion of undead inhabitants. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Sun. 3:58 a.m.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Oded Fehr. Genetically altered by Umbrella Corp., Alice and her cohorts try to eradicate an undead virus before it infects everyone on Earth. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:58 a.m. Syfy Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen. Alice travels to the Hive in Raccoon City to prevent the evil Umbrella Corp. from wiping out the last remaining survivors of the zombie apocalypse. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:45 p.m. Syfy Sat. 3:45 a.m.

Resistance (2020) Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris. Before he becomes world-famous mime Marcel Marceau, aspiring Jewish actor Marcel Mangel joins the French Resistance to save thousands of orphaned children from the Nazis. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 3:55 a.m.

Revenge of the Green Dragons (2014) ★★ Justin Chon, Kevin Wu. A Chinese emigrant and his best friend rise through the ranks of one of New York’s most-powerful street gangs. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Wed. 3:35 a.m.

The Rhythm Section (2020) ★★ Blake Lively, Jude Law. Stephanie Patrick veers down a path of self-destruction after a tragic plane crash kills her family. When Stephanie discovers it wasn’t an accident, she soon embarks on a bloody quest for revenge to punish those responsible. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:25 a.m.

The Right to Live (1935) ★★ Josephine Hutchinson, George Brent. A man with a broken back dies after his wife has an affair with his brother. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Rings (2017) ★ Matilda Lutz, Alex Roe. A young woman makes a horrifying discovery after her boyfriend investigates a story about a mysterious video that kills people seven days after they watch it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Mon. 11 a.m. Syfy Tues. 8 a.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:10 p.m. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m.

The Rise and Fall of The Clash (2012) Filmmakers chronicle the music group’s rise from London’s pubs to arena performances in America, and their subsequent fall from grace. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 6 a.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Wed. 12:34 p.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

Road to Utopia (1945) ★★★ Bing Crosby, Bob Hope. Two vaudeville flops pose as bad guys and join the Klondike gold rush with a saloon singer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Tues. 6:45 p.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Fri. 12:45 p.m.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Cate Blanchett. In 13th-century England, a skilled archer and his men confront a despot in a local village and set out to prevent their homeland from erupting in civil war. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Encore Mon. 10:26 a.m. Encore Mon. 11:24 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:20 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:19 a.m.

Rock Dog (2016) ★★ Voices of Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard. Animada. Una radio caída del cielo cambia la hasta entonces apacible vida de un mastín tibetano. El perro descubre el rock y abandona su aldea para encontrar a un músico legendario y convertirse en una estrella del rock. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. KVEA Sat. 2:30 p.m.

The Rock (1996) ★★★ Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage. A scientist and a British spy who once escaped from Alcatraz are sent to the former island prison to stop a disgruntled war hero from obliterating San Francisco with chemical warheads. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 10:25 a.m.

Rocketman (2019) ★★★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell. Set to his most beloved songs, it’s the epic musical story of Elton John, his breakthrough years in the 1970s and his fantastical transformation from shy piano prodigy to international superstar and pop icon. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 10:45 a.m.

Roll Bounce (2005) ★★ Bow Wow, Chi McBride. The closure of their favorite rink forces a roller-skater and his friends to gather at an uptown establishment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Sun. Noon

Romance in the Air (2020) Cindy Busby, Torrance Coombs. A woman gets a chance at happiness when she returns home and reunites with a childhood friend. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Rosita (1923) ★★★ Mary Pickford, Holbrook Blinn. Silent. A Spanish monarch comes between a street singer and the nobleman she truly loves. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Rounders (1998) ★★ Matt Damon, Edward Norton. The release of his debt-ridden pal from jail spurs a law student to resume high-stakes gambling. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Sat. 4:33 a.m.

The Rover (2014) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Robert Pattinson. After thieves steal his car, a hardened loner forces a wounded member of their gang to help him track them down across a scorched and perilous landscape. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Tues. 12:15 p.m. TMC Sat. 3:20 a.m.

Royal Hearts (2018) James Brolin, Cindy Busby. Montana rancher Hank learns that he’s the last heir of the late King of Merania and has inherited the throne. His daughter Kelly convinces the reluctant royal to step in as king so the country can keep its independence. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

Royal Matchmaker (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp. A struggling matchmaker is hired by a king to find his son a suitable wife in time for a national celebration. As the clock ticks toward the deadline, the matchmaker finds him the perfect wife -- only to realize that she’s fallen in love with him. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

Royally Ever After (2018) Fiona Gubelmann, Torrance Coombs. A teacher learns that her boyfriend is actually the prince of a small country called St. Ives. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 a.m.

The Rundown (2003) ★★★ The Rock, Seann William Scott. Before his retirement, a bounty hunter must locate his boss’ son, who is searching for a priceless artifact in the Amazon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. A&E Sat. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. MTV Mon. 10 a.m. MTV Mon. 4 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. MTV Mon. 2 p.m. MTV Mon. 8 p.m.

Rush Hour 2 (2001) ★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. Two detectives battle a Hong Kong gangster and his henchmen after a bombing at the U.S. Embassy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Mon. Noon MTV Mon. 6 p.m.

S

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Sabrina (1995) ★★ Harrison Ford, Julia Ormond. Sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Safe (2012) ★★ Jason Statham, Robert John Burke. A cage fighter protects a 12-year-old math prodigy from mobsters and corrupt cops, who are all prepared to kill for the priceless numerical code she carries in her head. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:10 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Fri. 9 a.m.

The Saint Strikes Back (1939) ★★★ George Sanders, Wendy Barrie. British sleuth Simon Templar helps a wayward San Franciscan clear her framed father’s name. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Thur. 2:15 a.m.

Salt-N-Pepa (2021) G.G. Townson, Laila Odom. The journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl Salt James and Sandra Pepa Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip-hop after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. (NR) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Salt-N-Pepa: Special Edition (2021) G.G. Townson, Laila Odom. The journey of Queensborough Community College students Cheryl Salt James and Sandra Pepa Denton as they enter the world of rap and hip-hop after recording a song for their friend Hurby Azor. (NR) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:58 p.m.

Salvation Boulevard (2011) ★ Pierce Brosnan, Greg Kinnear. A man becomes the target of a fundamentalist preacher’s minions after he sees the preacher accidentally shoot an atheist. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 3:15 p.m.

San Andreas (2015) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino. When the San Andreas fault triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake, a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot must navigate the destruction from Los Angeles to San Francisco to bring his estranged wife and daughter to safety. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:35 p.m.

Saturday Night Fever (1977) ★★★ John Travolta, Karen Lynn Gorney. A Brooklyn paint-store clerk dons a white suit and becomes king of the dance floor at his local disco. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Sundance Tues. 3:30 a.m. Sundance Tues. 1:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Tues. 9:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. 7 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. History Sat. 4 p.m.

Saving Silverman (2001) ★ Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn. Two dimwits concoct a scheme to prevent their friend from marrying a coldhearted and conniving woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 9:29 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:15 a.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 2:47 p.m.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019) ★★ Zoe Colletti, Michael Garza. Young Sarah Bellows turns her tortured life and horrible secrets into a series of scary stories. These terrifying tales soon have a way of becoming all too real for a group of unsuspecting teens who stumble upon her spooky home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Thur. 8 a.m.

The Scorpion King (2002) ★★ The Rock, Steven Brand. The leader of a band of desert mercenaries is hired to kill a ruthless despot and his clairvoyant sorceress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. HBO Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Bridges. A jockey, an automobile magnate and a trainer lead a racehorse to glory during the Great Depression. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. FS1 Mon. 6 p.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 p.m.

Semper Fi (2019) Jai Courtney, Nat Wolff. Cal is a dedicated cop who also serves as a sergeant in the Marine Corps Reserve. When his reckless half brother lands in jail for accidentally killing a man, Cal and his buddies hatch a plan to break him out of prison -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Sat. 7:20 p.m.

Send Me No Flowers (1964) ★★★ Rock Hudson, Doris Day. A hypochondriac who wrongly believes he’s dying vows to find a new husband for his unsuspecting wife. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

The Sessions (2012) ★★★ John Hawkes, Helen Hunt. Confined to an iron lung, writer Mark O’Brien consults a sex therapist to lose his virginity. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. BET Thur. 3 p.m.

‘71 (2014) ★★★ Jack O’Connell, Paul Anderson. A young British soldier must find his way back to safety after his unit accidentally abandons him during a riot in the streets of Belfast. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Shadow of the Thin Man (1941) ★★ William Powell, Myrna Loy. Nick and Nora Charles solve racetrack-related murders with their 4-year-old son and dog, Asta. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ Joseph Fiennes, Gwyneth Paltrow. Young William Shakespeare falls for Viola, reawakening his creativity, but she is betrothed to Wessex. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Mon. 2:44 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:58 p.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Mon. 5:25 p.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman. Two life sentences for a 1947 double murder land an innocent man in a corrupt Maine penitentiary. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m.

The Shipping News (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Julianne Moore. Fortunes change for a struggling writer when he returns to his hometown in Newfoundland. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:07 a.m.

Ships in the Night: A Martha’s Vineyard Mystery (2021) Jesse Metcalfe, Sarah Lind. Former Detective Jeff Jackson teams up with a local doctor to investigate the murder of an art gallery manager. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 a.m.

Shooter (2007) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Michael Peña. Reluctantly pressed into service again, a former military sniper plots revenge against his powerful foes after being betrayed and wounded. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Wed. 11:01 p.m.

A Shot in the Dark (1941) ★ William Lundigan, Nan Wynn. A newsman and a policeman flirt with a singer as rivals on a murder case. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Sat. 5:29 a.m.

Shrek (2001) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. In order to save his home, a monster with a donkey makes a deal with a mean lord to rescue a beautiful princess. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6 p.m.

Shrek 2 (2004) ★★★ Voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy. Animated. A green ogre, his new wife and a donkey find adventure while visiting his in-laws. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TNT Sat. 10 p.m. TNT Sun. 2 a.m.

Sicario (2015) ★★★ Emily Blunt, Benicio Del Toro. Members of a government task force travel back-and-forth across the U.S.-Mexican border, using one cartel boss to flush out a bigger one. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m.

Side Effects (2013) ★★★ Jude Law, Rooney Mara. A woman’s world unravels after her psychiatrist prescribes a new medication to treat her anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:32 a.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart (2016) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. Oliver, Shane, Rita and Norman face personal challenges following Valentine’s Day. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 10 a.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground (2017) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. In the wake of Hurricane Katrina, a New Orleans handyman and blues singer is left homeless before he has the chance to declaring himself via a love letter. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 4 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again (2017) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. When the Postables discover an antique vase, they trace it back to three girls who attempted to sell it in to save their family farm. With the farm again facing hardship, the Postables must choose between doing what’s legal and what’s moral. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 6 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You (2016) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. A strange package containing what may be someone’s bucket list shows up in a prop mailbox on a commercial set. A straight-laced postal detective attempts to track down its intended recipient. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 2 p.m.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million (2016) Eric Mabius, Kristin Booth. Oliver and Shane explore their budding romance, while a woman asks the Postables to retrieve a letter that she mailed to her ex-boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. Noon

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. AMC Mon. 11:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2 a.m.

Silver City (2004) ★★ Danny Huston, Maria Bello. A campaign manager hires a private detective after a Colorado gubernatorial candidate finds a dead body while fishing. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:40 a.m.

The Siren (2019) MacLeod Andrews, Margaret Ying Drake. The friendly rapport between new neighbors slowly changes when a mysterious woman arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:30 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Lifetime Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Sisters (2015) ★★ Amy Poehler, Tina Fey. A recently divorced woman and her hotheaded sister throw a party that spirals out of control at their childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 7:21 a.m. Encore Tues. 3:26 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Slave Trade: How Prince Re-Made the Music Business (2014) Narrated by Thomas Arnold, Michael Bland. Filmmaker Elio Espana chronicles Prince’s legal battle with his record company in which he reclaimed the rights to his intellectual property and set the norm across the music world. (NR) 2 hrs. 15 mins. AXS Mon. 6 a.m.

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan. A recently engaged newswoman becomes obsessed with meeting a grieving widower she heard on a late-night radio call-in show. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 11:42 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:11 p.m. Encore Mon. 8:37 a.m. Encore Thur. 10:47 p.m. Encore Fri. 5:01 p.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. Sundance Fri. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Slice (2018) Zazie Beetz, Chance Bennett. In a spooky small town, when a slew of pizza delivery boys are slain on the job, two daring survivors set out to catch the culprits behind the cryptic crime spree. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 6 a.m.

Small Town Girl (1953) ★★ Jane Powell, Farley Granger. A judge’s daughter keeps an eye on a playboy who gets 30 days in jail for speeding. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:44 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 7:58 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. HBO Sun. 3:42 p.m.

Snowkissed (2021) Jen Lilley, Chris McNally. Sparks fly between a New York writer and her adventurous tour guide in Canada. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 9 p.m.

So You Want to Enjoy Life (1952) George O’Hanlon. Joe McDoakes thinks he only has one month to live. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:08 a.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) ★★ Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke. Young Han Solo and his gang of smugglers devise a daring plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission -- the Millennium Falcon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Mon. 2:05 p.m. TNT Mon. 11:02 p.m.

Something Borrowed (2011) ★ Ginnifer Goodwin, Kate Hudson. After imbibing too much at a party, an unhappily single woman falls into bed with the fiance of her best friend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Mon. 11:30 a.m.

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Diane Keaton. A music executive falls for the mother of his young girlfriend after having a heart attack in her home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Encore Tues. 5:09 a.m. Encore Tues. 6:48 p.m.

Somewhere (2010) ★★★ Stephen Dorff, Elle Fanning. A roguish actor has to re-examine his life of excesses when he gets an unexpected visit from his young daughter. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Fri. 3:35 a.m.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) ★★ James Marsden, Jim Carrey. Live action/animated. The world needed a hero -- it got a hedgehog. Powered with incredible speed, Sonic races across the globe to stop uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik from achieving world domination. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Thur. 11:55 p.m. EPIX Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Sophie’s Choice (1982) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Kevin Kline. A Southern writer lives in Brooklyn with an Auschwitz survivor and her mad lover. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:51 a.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Space Cowboys (2000) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones. Four aging astronauts who never made it into space agree to go up and repair a 1950s satellite. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Sun. 9 p.m. Sundance Mon. 6 p.m.

Space Jam (1996) ★★ Michael Jordan, Wayne Knight. Live action/animated. Bugs Bunny recruits NBA star Michael Jordan to help the good Looney Tunes squad take on the bad Monstars in a basketball game. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Spaceballs (1987) ★★ Mel Brooks, John Candy. President Skroob pits evil Dark Helmet against Lone Starr and the half-man, half-dog Barf. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Fri. 10:40 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:36 p.m.

Special Effects (1984) ★★ Zoë Tamerlis, Eric Bogosian. A filmmaker kills a model on camera, then makes a movie about it with her husband and a look-alike. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:20 a.m.

Speed (1994) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper. A SWAT team ace must keep the speed of a Santa Monica bus above 50 mph, or a madman’s bomb will explode. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. USA Sat. 2 p.m. USA Sat. 11 p.m.

Spider-Man (2002) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe. Peter Parker uses his superhuman powers to battle his archenemy, the Green Goblin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Sat. 1:31 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:55 p.m.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst. Tormented Peter Parker battles a sinister scientist who uses mechanical tentacles for destructive purposes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Mon. 12:33 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:49 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Mon. 3:30 p.m. FXX Tues. 11:30 a.m. FX Fri. 7 a.m. FX Fri. 10 a.m.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Live action/animated. Perpetual adversaries SpongeBob and Plankton join forces and come ashore to battle a pirate who has plans for the stolen Krabby Patties recipe. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 1 p.m.

Spontaneous (2020) ★★★ Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer. When students in their high school inexplicably start to explode, seniors Mara and Dylan struggle to survive in a world where each moment may be their last. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:35 a.m.

Stand and Deliver (1988) ★★★ Edward James Olmos, Lou Diamond Phillips. Los Angeles high-school teacher Jaime Escalante leads a street punk and his classmates into calculus. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sun. 3:12 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TBS Sun. 8 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:20 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 10:40 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 8 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 1:43 p.m. TNT Sun. 11:55 p.m.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher. Luke Skywalker’s peaceful and solitary existence gets upended when he encounters Rey, a young woman who shows strong signs of the Force. Her desire to learn the ways of the Jedi forces Luke to make a decision that changes their lives forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 4:43 p.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Ovation Sun. 10:30 a.m. Ovation Tues. Noon

Starman (1984) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, Karen Allen. A Wisconsin widow falls in love with an alien who has remade himself as a double of her husband. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Starship Troopers (1997) ★★★ Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer. Members of Earth’s space fleet battle a vicious army of gigantic insects bent on destroying humanity. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. BBC America Tues. Noon IFC Sat. 3:15 p.m. IFC Sun. 2:40 a.m.

Starsky & Hutch (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. Thrown together as partners, two detectives investigate a cocaine dealer suspected of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. IFC Tues. 11:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11 a.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Tues. 9 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:30 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sun. 6 p.m.

The Stepfather (2009) ★★ Dylan Walsh, Sela Ward. A young man becomes increasingly suspicious that his mother’s new lover is concealing an evil side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur. 5:29 a.m.

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 a.m.

Stolen (2012) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Danny Huston. Un exladrón solo tiene 12 horas para reunir diez millones de dólares después de que su excompañero secuestra a su hija y la encierra en un taxi. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Stop the Wedding (2016) Rachel Boston, Niall Matter. A young, single attorney discovers that her mother’s new fiance is a TV star known more his failed marriages than his acting. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Story of Us (2019) Maggie Lawson, Sam Page. The owner of a bookstore butts heads with an architect who plans on renovating the neighborhood. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 a.m.

Strictly Unconventional (1930) ★ Catherine Dale Owen, Paul Cavanagh. A straitlaced Englishman’s neglected wife falls for a Canadian visitor. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Suicide Squad (2016) ★★ Will Smith, Jared Leto. Deadshot, Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other armed supervillains unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker launches an evil agenda of his own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Sunday in New York (1963) ★★★ Cliff Robertson, Jane Fonda. An innocent upstater visits her airline-pilot brother and meets a stranger she tries to seduce. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Super Troopers (2001) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Five state troopers try to stop a group of drug dealers in order to save their careers. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Starz Tues. 11:45 p.m.

Surprised by Love (2015) Hilarie Burton, Paul Campbell. A young businesswoman tries to convince her uptight parents to accept her boyfriend, but then she falls for an old high-school flame. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Surrogates (2009) ★★ Bruce Willis, Radha Mitchell. FBI agents probe a murder case linked to the inventor of technology that allows people to live vicariously though robotic versions of themselves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:33 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 5 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E! Fri. 9:30 p.m. E! Sat. 7 p.m.

Swelter (2014) Lennie James, Grant Bowler. Cinco criminales roban un casino de Las Vegas y obtienen un gran botín. Sin embargo, cuatro de ellos son detenidos, mientras que el líder del grupo escapa y pierde la memoria, sin recordar dónde escondió el dinero. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 7 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Swimming in Auschwitz (2007) ★★★ Renee Firestone, Erika Jacoby. Six female Holocaust survivors from the same concentration camp discuss their ordeal and how they were able to persevere in the face of almost-certain death. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. KLCS Tues. 9 p.m. KLCS Wed. 3 a.m.

Sword in the Desert (1949) ★★★ Dana Andrews, Marta Torén. An American freighter captain smuggles Jewish refugees into British-occupied 1947 Palestine. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

Sword of Trust (2019) Marc Maron, Jon Bass. A pawnshop owner and his man-child sidekick join forces with an out-of-town couple to cash in on a family heirloom: a sword that conspiracy theorists believe is proof that the South won the Civil War. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 6:35 a.m.

T

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Sat. 9:57 a.m.

Taken 3 (2014) ★★ Liam Neeson, Forest Whitaker. After he’s framed for the murder of his beloved ex-wife, ex-covert operative Bryan Mills channels his rage and particular set of skills into taking revenge on the real killers and protecting his daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 7 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

Taken 2 (2012) ★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. Taken hostage with his wife in Istanbul, retired CIA agent Bryan Mills enlists his daughter’s aid in helping him escape, then uses his particular set of skills to exact revenge on the kidnappers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. CMT Sun. 2 p.m.

Taking a Shot at Love (2021) Alexa PenaVega, Luke Macfarlane. Sparks fly between a ballet instructor and a professional hockey player as she tries to help him recover from the same injury that sidelined her dancing career. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Tampico (1972) Julio Alemán, Norma Nazareno. Un doctor borracho no cuida de su hijo correctamente, hasta que descubre que el chico ha heredado una fortuna. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Tarzan (1999) ★★★ Voices of Tony Goldwyn, Glenn Close. Animated. A man raised by apes in the African jungle encounters a professor, his daughter and a suspicious hunter. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:15 p.m.

Taxi (2004) ★ Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon. A bumbling policeman enlists the aid of a skillful cabdriver to chase Brazilian bank robbers through New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 5:35 p.m.

Ted 2 (2015) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Voice of Seth MacFarlane. Teddy bear Ted seeks legal help from a young lawyer and a legendary, civil-rights attorney when the law declares him to be property and not a person. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FXX Wed. 4:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ Shirley MacLaine, Debra Winger. A strong-willed woman and her equally independent daughter keep the lines of communication open as each deals with the curveballs life throws at them. (PG) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Wed. 11:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:14 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:39 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Their Finest (2016) ★★★ Gemma Arterton, Sam Claflin. In 1940, a married woman and a screenwriter develop a growing attraction while working together on a propaganda film about the evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk, France. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. HBO Thur. 2:10 a.m.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★ Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis. An Arkansas waitress and a housewife shoot a rapist and take off in a ’66 Thunderbird. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m.

There’s Something About Mary (1998) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon. A geek hires a sleazy private eye to report on a woman he has adored since high school. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Freeform Mon. 6:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:30 p.m.

They Came Together (2014) ★★ Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler. The owner of an independent candy shop and the corporate stooge who has been sent to shut her down begin an unlikely romance. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:03 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 11:24 p.m.

Think Like a Man Too (2014) ★★ Adam Brody, Michael Ealy. As Michael and Candace prepare to marry in Las Vegas, their friends struggle with life-changing decisions of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:03 p.m.

Third Person (2013) ★★ Liam Neeson, Adrien Brody. An acclaimed novelist struggles to write an analysis of love in one of three stories, each set in a different city, that detail the beginning, middle and end of a relationship. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Thur. 3:10 a.m.

This Means War (2012) ★ Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine. Once inseparable pals and partners, two CIA agents turn their deadly skills and an array of high-tech gadgetry against each other after both fall for the same woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:50 p.m.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) ★★★ Pierce Brosnan, Rene Russo. A billionaire looking for new challenges attracts the attention of an investigator when a priceless Monet is stolen. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sun. 3:01 p.m.

Three Christs (2017) ★★ Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage. A boundary-pushing psychiatrist treats three schizophrenic patients who believe they are Jesus Christ. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Tues. 10:25 a.m. TMC Fri. 2:05 p.m.

3 Day Weekend (2019) Morgan Krantz, Maya Stojan. A camper stumbles into a kidnapping plot gone wrong. (NR) TMC Tues. 7:30 a.m.

A Time to Kill (1996) ★★★ Sandra Bullock, Samuel L. Jackson. A Southern lawyer and his legal assistant defend a black man for killing his young daughter’s white attackers. (R) 2 hrs. 30 mins. POP Sat. 9 a.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Starz Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Tolkien (2019) ★★ Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins. As a young student, J.R.R. Tolkien finds love, friendship and artistic inspiration among a group of fellow outcasts. These early life experiences later inspire Tolkien to write the classic fantasy novels The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Thur. 6:55 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:30 a.m. Showtime Fri. 11:10 p.m.

Tone-Deaf (2019) Robert Patrick, Amanda Crew. After a string of bad relationships and work failures, Olive leaves for a weekend in the country, only to discover the shocking dark underbelly of rural America. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Tonight You’re Mine (2011) ★★ Luke Treadaway, Natalia Tena. A preacher handcuffs together two squabbling musicians at a music festival where they are scheduled to perform. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:55 a.m.

Tonight’s the Night (1954) ★★★ David Niven, Yvonne De Carlo. A prominent landowner’s death prompts a number of people, including the local townsfolk, to try to get control of his lands. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Total Recall (2012) ★★ Colin Farrell, Kate Beckinsale. A factory worker becomes a hunted man after a procedure goes awry that would convert his dreams of life as a spy into real memories. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Tues. 11:06 a.m. Starz Tues. 6:59 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Mon. 4:52 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Sat. 4 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ Amy Schumer, Bill Hader. A promiscuous magazine writer considers monogamy for the first time when she starts to fall in love with the charming sports doctor she’s profiling. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. FX Mon. 2:30 p.m. FX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 p.m.

Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins. As war with the Transformers rages on, inventor Cade Yeager forms an unlikely alliance with Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 28 mins. Syfy Sun. 5 p.m.

Transporter 2 (2005) ★★ Jason Statham, Amber Valletta. A former Special Forces operative springs into action to save the kidnapped son of an anti-drug czar. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Sun. 2:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 11 p.m.

The Transporter (2002) ★★ Jason Statham, Shu Qi. A mercenary changes his mind-set after the package he is supposed to deliver turns out to be a gagged woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Sun. 9:01 p.m.

Treasure Island (1934) ★★★ Wallace Beery, Jackie Cooper. Robert Louis Stevenson’s pirate Long John Silver wants young Jim Hawkins’ map. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 5 a.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 8:21 a.m. Encore Sun. 3:20 p.m. Encore Wed. 6:12 a.m. Encore Wed. 7:21 p.m.

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015) Michael Gross, Jamie Kennedy. Survivalist Burt Gummer and his new sidekick Travis are hired to track down an ass-blaster terrorizing South Africa. As they engage in battles with the aggressive creatures, they discover an even more lethal creature. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Wed. 1:05 p.m.

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004) ★ Michael Gross, Sara Botsford. A man hires a mercenary to destroy gigantic worms that are terrorizing a mining town in the 1800s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Wed. 11:21 a.m.

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001) ★★ Michael Gross, Charlotte Stewart. Mutated graboids return to feast on the residents of Perfection, threatening its new status as a tourist attraction. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Wed. 9:34 a.m.

Tremors 2: Aftershocks (1996) ★★ Fred Ward, Michael Gross. The Mexican government hires two handymen to battle huge man-eating worms plaguing an oil field. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 7:51 a.m.

Trial by Fire (2018) Jack O’Connell, Laura Dern. Controversy surrounds the execution of Cameron Todd Willingham, a man found guilty of killing his three children in a fire. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:55 a.m.

Trio (1950) ★★★ James Hayter, Nigel Patrick. A church verger, a strange shipboard character and romance in a sanitorium are featured in this trilogy of stories. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Mon. 9:45 a.m.

Trouble Along the Way (1953) ★★★ John Wayne, Donna Reed. A divorced coach and his little girl build a football team to pull a priest’s college out of debt. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TCM Wed. 10:45 a.m.

True Lies (1994) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Washington wife discovers her computer-salesman husband is a spy out to stop nuclear terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Sun. 7:25 a.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

The Truman Show (1998) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Laura Linney. An unwitting man’s life is arranged for him, captured on hidden cameras and broadcast internationally. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:25 p.m.

The Truth (2019) Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche. A stormy reunion occurs between an actress and her daughter after the actress publishes her memoirs. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 12:05 p.m.

Tu vida contra mi vida (1978) Juan Gallardo, Rosenda Bernal. El caballerango Juan es asediado por las mujeres del pueblo, pero él no permite lo conquisten, sin embargo al conocer a la cantante Margarita, la conexión es especial, aunque puedan estar en riesgo sus vidas. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

The Turkey Bowl (2019) Leah McKendrick, Matt Jones. A man is pulled back to his rural hometown by his high school buddies on Thanksgiving to finish the Turkey Bowl - a football game against their cross town rivals that was snowed out 15 years prior. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 2:35 a.m.

The Turning (2020) ★ Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard. Kate Mandell takes a job as a nanny for two young orphans at a Gothic mansion in the Maine countryside. When strange events start to plague Kate and the siblings, she begins to suspect that the estate’s dark corridors are home to a malevolent entity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:25 p.m.

Tusk (2014) ★★ Michael Parks, Justin Long. A U.S. podcaster ventures into the Canadian wilderness to interview an old man who has an extraordinary past, and the American learns the man has a dark secret involving a walrus. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 1:45 a.m.

21 Bridges (2019) ★★ Chadwick Boseman, Sienna Miller. After uncovering a conspiracy, an embattled NYPD detective joins a citywide manhunt for two cop killers. When the search intensifies, authorities take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Mon. 4:15 p.m. Showtime Fri. 4 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Showtime Wed. 7 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:20 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:20 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:15 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton. Storm-chasers finalizing their divorce try to place equipment inside a tornado on the Oklahoma plains. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Mon. 7:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 5:30 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 7:07 p.m.

Two for the Money (2005) ★★ Al Pacino, Matthew McConaughey. A former college athlete joins forces with a sports consultant to handicap football games for high-rolling gamblers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Starz Thur. 5:14 a.m. Starz Thur. 3:49 p.m.

Two for the Win (2021) Charlotte Sullivan, Trevor Donovan. A world-champion skier and a local instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home to prepare for the biggest race of his life. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 5 p.m.

Two O’Clock Courage (1945) ★★ Tom Conway, Ann Rutherford. An amnesiac murder suspect meets a woman cabby who helps him figure it all out. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor. Earth’s billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist, world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:45 p.m. Syfy Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Fri. 6 p.m. BET Sat. 3 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Derek Luke. After a high-speed car chase and anger-management issues land Madea behind bars, she befriends a young prostitute. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. BET Tues. 5:30 p.m. VH1 Thur. 3 p.m. VH1 Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011) ★★ Tyler Perry, Shad ``Bow Wow’’ Moss. Madea gathers the clan together to help her niece cope with some distressing news about her health. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. BET Fri. 9 p.m. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 8:05 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010) ★★ Tyler Perry, Sharon Leal. While on vacation in the Bahamas, the unexpected arrival of one’s ex-husband causes some longtime friends to examine the strength of their own marriages. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. BET Sat. 11 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

U

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Unbreakable (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson. The sole survivor of a horrific train crash, questioning his existence, finds counsel in a mysterious stranger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 9:55 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 4:25 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:12 p.m.

Under the Autumn Moon (2018) Lindy Booth, Wes Brown. While scouting a dude ranch for the outdoor adventure company that employs her, a woman rediscovers her passion for the great outdoors and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:30 p.m. EPIX Tues. 12:25 p.m.

Unforgettable (2017) ★★ Rosario Dawson, Katherine Heigl. Barely coping with the end of her marriage, Tessa Connover learns that her ex-husband is now engaged to Julia. Soon, Tessa’s jealousy starts to consume her, and she will stop at nothing to turn Julia’s paradise into the ultimate nightmare. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:05 p.m.

Unleashing Mr. Darcy (2016) Cindy Busby, Ryan Paevey. When Elizabeth decides to show her dog in competition, she clashes with the arrogant, complicated judge Donovan Darcy. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 3 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. AMC Sun. 11:03 p.m. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Sean Connery. Eliot Ness and his men fight Al Capone in Chicago during Prohibition. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Tues. 4:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 1:30 a.m.

The Upside (2017) ★★ Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston. A wealthy quadriplegic hires a struggling parolee to be his caretaker in his upscale New York penthouse. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as both men rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. TMC Wed. 11 a.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m. TMC Sat. 9:45 a.m.

V

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Vacation (2015) ★★ Ed Helms, Christina Applegate. Following in his father’s footsteps, Rusty Griswold takes his wife and two sons on a cross-country road trip to America’s favorite fun park, Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017) ★★ Dane DeHaan, Cara Delevingne. In the 28th century, two special operatives race against time to save the diverse city of Alpha from a dark force that also jeopardizes the future of the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Syfy Sun. 11 a.m.

Vampire Academy (2014) ★ Zoey Deutch, Lucy Fry. At a secret boarding school, a half-human/half-vampire teenager trains to become a guardian for her best friend -- a vampire princess. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:30 a.m.

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Kyle Chandler, Logan Lerman. An enigmatic detective embarks on a cross-country search for a once-prominent author who’s mysteriously disappeared after a string of dangerous arsons have targeted his celebrated but controversial first novel. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:30 a.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FX Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Vertical Limit (2000) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Bill Paxton. After his father’s death, Peter quits climbing and his sister Annie, becomes a top climber. After an expedition Annie is leading is stranded by inclement weather, Peter has to assemble a rescue team to save them. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Tues. 1:18 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Mon. 2:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Very, Very, Valentine (2018) Danica McKellar, Cameron Mathison. When Helen, a kind hearted and shy florist, meets the perfect man at a Valentine’s masquerade ball, she enlists the help of her best friend Henry to track him down, only to find that her perfect man may already be right in front of her. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

View From the Top (2003) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Applegate. A woman from a small Nevada town makes friends while training to become a flight attendant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:31 a.m.

¡A volar joven! (1947) ★★ Cantinflas, Miroslava. Cantinflas es un peón en un rancho y es obligado a casarse con la hija más fea de su patrón. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. GALA Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Volcano (1997) ★★ Tommy Lee Jones, Anne Heche. A Los Angeles emergency official takes charge when earthquakes and erupting lava ravage the city. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Tues. 1:12 a.m. Starz Tues. 9:19 a.m.

Vuelven los pistoleros famosos III (1987) Maribel Guardia, Fernando Casanova. Tras años de persecución, la policía casi logra atrapar a un criminal buscado por la ley que escapa en último momento, pero detienen a su hija. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

W

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Waist Deep (2006) ★ Tyrese Gibson, Meagan Good. An ex-convict collides with members of a street gang after his car is stolen with his son inside. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. BET Mon. 4 p.m.

Walk of Shame (2014) ★ Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden. A woman’s dream of becoming a news anchor is jeopardized by an ill-advised tryst that leaves her stranded in downtown Los Angeles with no money or transportation and only eight hours to make it to the most important job interview of her life. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 8:20 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. CMT Sun. Noon Paramount Wed. 7 p.m. Paramount Wed. 11:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 2 p.m.

Wanderlust (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Jennifer Aniston. Overstressed New Yorkers think they’ve found the answer to their problems when they join a counterculture community where the only rule is to be oneself. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:05 p.m.

WarGames (1983) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Dabney Coleman. A teen taps his computer into the NORAD missile-defense system and plays a video game, Global Thermonuclear War. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Mon. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Sat. 5 a.m.

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019) Devika Bhise, Rupert Everett. Freedom fighter Rani of Jhansi shifts the balance of power by leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857 India. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:20 a.m.

The Warrior’s Way (2010) ★★ Jang Dong Gun, Geoffrey Rush. Refusing to kill an infant from an enemy clan, a master swordsman takes the child and flees to an American frontier town. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:23 a.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Mon. 9 p.m. Freeform Tues. 7 p.m.

Waves (2019) Kelvin Harrison Jr., Taylor Russell. The epic emotional journey of a suburban African American family as they navigate love, forgiveness and coming together in the wake of a tragic loss. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:05 a.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:35 p.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7:40 p.m. MTV Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Wedding at Graceland (2019) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A country star on the rise has a short time to plan her wedding when a date opens up at Graceland Chapel. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10 a.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 5 p.m. MTV Sat. 1:30 p.m.

The Wedding Guest (2018) ★★ Dev Patel, Radhika Apte. Jay is a man with a secret who travels from Britain to Pakistan to attend a wedding - armed with duct tape, a shotgun, and a plan to kidnap the bride-to-be. Despite his cold efficiency, the plot quickly spirals out of control. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Sun. 9:20 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sun. 3 p.m.

Wendy (2020) ★★ Devin France, Yashua Mack. Lost on a mysterious island, a girl fights to save her family, her freedom and the joyous spirit of youth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. HBO Wed. 8:20 a.m.

Wendy Williams: The Movie (2021) Ciera Payton, Morocco Omari. Wendy Williams overcomes obstacles and defies naysayers to become the popular host of a syndicated talk show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

West Side Story (1961) ★★★★ Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer. Rival New York City gangs affect the love of a young man and woman from each side. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

What Happens in Vegas (2008) ★ Cameron Diaz, Ashton Kutcher. Following a night of wild partying, two strangers awake and find that they have married each other and won a jackpot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. E! Fri. 5:30 p.m. E! Sat. Noon

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 9 p.m. AXS Tues. 6 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:55 a.m.

What’s Up, Doc? (1972) ★★★ Barbra Streisand, Ryan O’Neal. A music professor visits San Francisco with his fiancee and meets a kooky woman. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 3:15 p.m.

When a Stranger Calls (1979) ★★ Charles Durning, Carol Kane. A retired police detective hunts a deranged British seaman out to re-create a baby sitter’s horror. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 11 p.m.

While We’re Young (2014) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts. While grappling with the changes brought by middle-age, a filmmaker and his wife find their stagnant lives reinvigorated by their friendship with a couple of twentysomething hipsters. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:45 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5:30 p.m.

White Oleander (2002) ★★ Alison Lohman, Robin Wright Penn. A teenager endures a string of foster homes after her mother, a brilliant artist, is convicted of murder. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Mon. 5:25 a.m.

Whitney (2015) Yaya DaCosta, Arlen Escarpeta. Singer Whitney Houston skyrockets to fame and has a tumultuous marriage with fellow entertainer Bobby Brown. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sat. 3:36 a.m. Encore Sat. 11:22 a.m.

Why Stop Now? (2012) ★ Jesse Eisenberg, Melissa Leo. Scoring drugs for his addict mother is but one of a piano prodigy’s problems as he tries to get his family’s affairs in order before he heads out to an important audition. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Mon. 5 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:30 a.m.

Widows (2018) ★★★ Viola Davis, Colin Farrell. A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their indebted widows must now join forces to pull off their own heist and forge a future for themselves. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 p.m. FX Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TBS Fri. 10 p.m. TBS Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Winter Castle (2019) Emilie Ullerup, Kevin McGarry. Jenny feels an instant attraction to the handsome best man, Craig, at her sister’s wedding. But her hopes of romance are quickly dashed when she is introduced to Craig’s plus one, Lana. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

A Winter Getaway (2021) Nazneen Contractor, Brooks Darnell. A man finds romance with a concierge after he’s mistaken for a millionaire during a once-in-a-lifetime trip. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Winter Love Story (2019) Jen Lilley, Kevin McGarry. When author Cassie’s first novel isn’t selling, she is paired on a book tour with author Elliot to boost her sales - but along the way, a romance starts to blossom. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 7 p.m.

The Witch (2015) ★★★ Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson. In 1630 New England, members of a farming family suspect the oldest daughter of witchcraft when the youngest son suddenly vanishes. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Wed. Noon

Within (2016) Erin Moriarty, Blake Jenner. A widower quickly realizes something is not right after he moves into a new home with his daughter and new wife. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:24 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 9:25 a.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery (2019) Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Tom Cavanagh. Attorney Claire Darrow defends her mother’s former colleague in a murder case. Things get complicated when Claire’s romantic interest is named as the prosecuting attorney on the case. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 10 p.m.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill. New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort, who founded brokerage firm Stratton Oakmont while still in his early 20s, develops habits of wretched excess and corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 59 mins. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Wolverine (2013) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Hiroyuki Sanada. In Japan and vulnerable for the first time, Wolverine confronts lethal samurai steel and grapples with the ghosts of his own haunted past. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. A&E Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Wolves at the Door (2016) Katie Cassidy, Elizabeth Henstridge. Four friends gather for a farewell party only to be assaulted by murderous intruders. (R) 1 hr. 12 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 6:46 p.m.

The Woman in Black (2012) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Misha Handley. A widowed lawyer encounters ghostly goings-on at the foreboding estate of a recently deceased client. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:45 p.m.

The Woman in Green (1945) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson follow Moriarty’s trail to a hypnotist called Lydia. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Woman Walks Ahead (2017) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Michael Greyeyes. A headstrong New York painter embarks on a dangerous journey to meet Sitting Bull but must face off with an Army officer intent on war with the Native Americans. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Wonder Woman (2017) ★★★ Gal Gadot, Chris Pine. After leaving her all-female island for the first time, Wonder Woman discovers her full powers and true destiny while fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TBS Sat. 8 p.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford. A spunky Wall Street secretary takes her boss’s place with a merger specialist. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Wrath of the Titans (2012) ★ Sam Worthington, Liam Neeson. Perseus enlists the aid of Queen Andromeda, Hephaestus and Poseidon’s son to rescue Zeus from the underworld, defeat the Titans and save mankind. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 10:40 p.m.

X

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) ★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. During a rescue mission, Jean Grey is hit by a cosmic force that makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now unite to save her soul and battle aliens that want to utilize Grey’s mysterious new abilities. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 3:25 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FX Wed. 1 a.m. FX Wed. Noon

Y

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Year of the Dog (2007) ★★★ Molly Shannon, Laura Dern. After her beloved beagle dies, an office worker unsuccessfully searches for ways to fill the void in her life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. KCOP Sun. 5 p.m. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Yearling (1946) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Jane Wyman. A pet deer changes a boy and his parents, pioneering farmers in Florida after the Civil War. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Fri. 2:45 p.m.

You Can’t Say No (2018) Marguerite Moreau, Hamish Linklater. A couple on the verge of divorce give their relationship one more shot by playing a game with one rule: they must to do whatever their partner asks them to do. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 8:50 a.m.

You Got Served (2004) ★★ Marques Houston, Omarion Grandberry. Street dancers work together to win a competition worth $50,000 and a spot in a music video. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. VH1 Mon. 1:30 a.m.

You’re Bacon Me Crazy (2020) Natalie Hall, Michael Rady. Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition. When a handsome chef from a rival food truck parks across the street from her, Cleo’s goal to win takes a spicy turn. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Young Adult (2011) ★★★ Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt. A writer unexpectedly bonds with a former classmate after she returns home to relive her glory days and steal her now-married high-school sweetheart. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rene Russo. A household threatens to burst at the seams when the marriage of two widowed parents creates a family of 18 children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Z

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

a -- b -- c -- d -- e -- f -- g -- h -- i -- j -- k -- l -- m -- n -- o -- p -- q -- r -- s -- t -- u -- v -- w -- x -- y -- z

Zandy’s Bride (1974) ★★ Gene Hackman, Liv Ullmann. An 1870s California cattle rancher finally warms up to his strong-willed Swedish mail-order bride. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 a.m.

Zebra in the Kitchen (1965) ★★ Jay North, Martin Milner. Forced to put his pet puma in the zoo, a boy steals the zoo keeper’s keys and frees all the animals. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke. The work of a dedicated female CIA operative becomes instrumental in the hunt for and elimination of Osama bin Laden. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. AMC Mon. 1:03 a.m. AMC Mon. 2 p.m.

Zombieland (2009) ★★★ Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg. Survivors of a zombie apocalypse use creative means to dispatch the undead as they make their way toward a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Zombies (2018) Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly. A zombie and a cheerleader work together to show the town of Seabrook what they can achieve when they embrace their differences and celebrate what makes them a community. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Zoolander (2001) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson. A supermodel befriends a rival while becoming mixed-up in a brainwashing and assassination plot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 4 p.m.

